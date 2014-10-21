Review: ’30 for 30′ presents the ’70s Knicks in ‘When the Garden Was Eden’

During the ESPN anniversary year that launched the “30 for 30” documentary series, one of the most interesting things about the films was how little they resembled one another. All were about sports (mostly), and all were about things that happened during the first 30 years that ESPN was in business, but beyond that they felt completely distinct from one another, whether the narration-less video collage of “June 17, 1994,” the kinetic energy of “Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks,” or the mournful quality of “The Two Escobars.”
As ESPN has kept the series alive well past that anniversary year – including the brief stint when new films were presented under the “ESPN Films Presents” banner – certain formulas have crept in, particularly when it comes to films about iconic teams. They're still fun, still full of great archival footage and wonderful memories from the team members in present-day, but movies like “The Fab Five,” “Bad Boys,” or tonight's documentary “When the Garden Was Eden” (it premieres at 9 Eastern) are all very much of a piece, despite the different subjects and filmmakers involved.
The director in this case is actor and lifelong Knicks fan Michael Rapaport, and the subject is the brief window in the late '60s and early '70s when the Knicks – featuring Hall of Famers Willis Reed, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Dave DeBusschere, “Dollar” Bill Bradley and, later, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe – won multiple championships and played the kind of smart, selfless basketball that many longtime NBA observers consider the platonic ideal of the game.
Because of that talent and that style, but also because they played in New York, that Knicks team is perhaps the most over-chronicled in the history of the sport. (There's a funny sight gag in the movie where we see the covers of the many books the players put out in the year after the 1969-70 championship.) Whether the present-day Knicks are good or (as they are at the moment) struggling, they're always held to the standard of the Reed/Frazier/Bradley unit. Whenever an athlete makes an improbable and sudden return from injury, the immediate comparison is to Reed's dramatic entrance from the tunnel in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals. That era produced five Hall of Fame players, the most successful coach in NBA history in Phil Jackson (who came off the bench to swing elbows as the kind of player he would despise when he was running the Bulls), a longtime U.S. Senator and presidential candidate in Bradley and (with all due respect to Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook), the NBA's greatest dresser of all time in Frazier.
But “When the Garden Was Eden” makes an excellent, if familiar, case for why this is a team the media won't stop talking about 40-plus years later. The Frazier fashion montage alone may be worth your two hours, and if it's not, the black-and-white footage of Reed single-handedly fighting the entire Lakers roster – and winning! – is. Other than DeBusschere, nearly all the significant players from that era were still alive when Rapaport began doing interviews (Dean “The Dream” Meminger died after Rapaport spoke with him), so we hear not only from the stars, but important and interesting role players like Jackson, Meminger, Dick Barnett, Jerry Lucas and Cazzie Russell, and they're as candid about the low time as about the high; the story of the time Russell called Reed “Uncle Tom” is among the most electric sequences of the film, and there's not a second of game footage involved.
It's the footage, though, even more than the interviews, that carries “When the Garden Was Eden.” When you've heard Bob Ryan and Mike Lupica and Tony Kornheiser go on and on about this team for decades, the talk of their basketball genius can grow tiresome, even for a Knicks fan. (The one angle I wish Rapaport had had time for was talking to Patrick Ewing, Carmelo Anthony, et al about what it's been like playing in the perpetual shadow of that team.) But when you see extended footage of them in action, you get it. This was not a team of all-world athletes, but they saw the floor and each other extraordinarily well, and watching them make, as they put it, “the pass that leads to the pass that leads to the basket” is as gorgeous in its own way as a montage of Dr. J or Michael Jordan throwing down dunks.
With so many more viewing options than even when “30 for 30” debuted in 2009, and with the series now an ongoing thing rather than a special event, I've probably had time to watch fewer than half of the recent films. (Are there recent ones people feel were particularly strong?) “When the Garden Was Eden” is a fun one, though, even if it will remind you of many “30 for 30″s” past.
My initial reaction to this episode was, “Really? Another ode to that damn Knicks team that these old guys blather on and on about to this day?” But your review has softened my stance since we’re in the same age bracket. I’ll check it out now. (As a Pistons fan, I absolutely loved the Bad Boys “30 for 30.”)
The 30/30’s that appeal to me most are the heavier ones, where sport functions as a lens for bigger societal problems. “The Two Escobars”, “Pony Excess”, and “Hillsborough” are the best examples of these. Nostalgic romps like this one or “Winning Time” or the Bad Boys one can be fun, but ultimately forgettable.
30 for 30 has gone downhill.
The Bad Boys doc had some of the best ratings for a 30/30 entry. Guessing this one will do strong as well. Unfortunately, I think this means we should expect a many more documentaries on dynasties or would-be dynasties.
I enjoyed the Bo Jackson 30/30. Because he was cut down just entering his prime, you almost forget how much of a talent he was. Also, watching the film reminded me that it was he, not MJ, that put Nike on the map with his Bo Knows campaign. If Bo Jackson’s career wasn’t cut short would the Air Jordan line be what it is now?
I forget the name, but there was a recent one about the point shaving scandal at Boston College. It does a nice job of weaving in the scenes from Goodfella’s along with interviews with the actual gangsters involved.
It’s called playing for the mob.
Best of the Original Batch:
1. The U
2. The Two Escobars
3. No Crossover
4. 6/17/94
5. The Best that Never Was
Worth Your Time
1. You Don’t Know Bo – fun as hell
2. Catching Hell
3. Big Shot
4. The first 3/4 of Roll Tide/War Eagle (the tornado “happy ending” felt un-earned)
Not So Much:
1. Survive and Advance – completely by the numbers and uninteresting.
2. Elway to Marino
Among the Volume II entries, Free Spirits and Big Shot were the ones I found most interesting as stories with which I was unfamiliar. Benji was an important one for me as a basketball fan from Illinois, but I’m probably not the best judge of the actual quality of the film.
I feel as if they’ve all become too formulaic. What made the first batch so good was that they were mostly little known stories, and if not they were either told from a unique perspective or tried to do something different with the documentary format.
Now every single one is the same old documentary format usually about a team/event/incident that most people know about. The most recent one about the 89 World Series/earthquake was good, but it didn’t provide any fresh perspective. It could have been a 30 for 30 short but they stretched it to the full limit, which I have felt about a lot of the more recent ones, whereas a lot of the first ones (Pony Excess, Best There Never Was, No Crossover, June 17, Two Escobars, Winning Time, The U) could not have been done in a 10 minute short.
The Knicks were the first NBA teams to gain national attention partly because they won because they played team basketball.
It is funny when stories surface that Reed came into the 7th game and “dominated” Chamberlain though he probably played less than five minutes.
Hands down, the best 30 for 30 film I’ve seen since the originals was the Soccer Stories film “Hillsborough.” I don’t know much about soccer, but the movie isn’t really about soccer, but more about fandom and the law and is really great.
Just as others have commented, I too enjoy most the 30 for 30 films that demonstrate either how sport is reflective of societal issues, or stories that show unique aspects of the human psyche. The two episodes I highly recommend from this year’s crop come from sports that I follow sparingly (soccer and cycling). “Hillsborough” was fantastic in showing how a series of small mistakes could lead to an unfathomable disaster. “Slaying the Badger” was a fascinating study of competition colliding with friendship and the corrupting influences in a clearly corrupt sport. Both are well worth your time, and far more informative than the cookie-cutter “Day the Series Stopped” or “Bad Boys”.
Interesting stories, but agree with others that this was pretty much just another standard documentary. Why not do a doc on the actual Garden? It’s history, why and how the fans became such basketball fanatics? Why it was so important to win there? How the city embraced those teams, along with the social issues going on at the time? Just seemed like there were some other interesting perspectives to give.
And not sure why they emphasized there wasn’t video of Game 5 until recently, but then not show any game film. If you have film that nobody else has seen, why not include that in this??
But at least Michael Rapaport interjected himself into the story at every opportunity. That wasn’t at all a distraction :(
I appreciated that he left in the sequence where he tries to get anyone to agree with his ridiculous contention about Bill Russell, only for everyone to call him a moron for believing that.
This documentary was far too celebratory of a good, but not historic, team. Lots of coverage for this team, plenty of lying about team skill and composition. The University of Miami documentaries were far more effective and true. Michael Rapaport sounds like Cousin Sal’s imitation of Bill Simmons. Bob Ryan is the epitome of the terribleness of Boston fans.
Haha. If you’re going to complain about this documentary being far too celebratory, then you shouldn’t follow with statements that The U documentary was “true”. Rather than delve into how corrupt those teams in the 80s were the director chose to show them as scrappy underdogs who just played a new style of football. I can’t blame the director (it’s his perspective) just can’t see much difference between that documentary and this one. Both were made from the perspective of fans.
“This documentary was far too celebratory of a good, but not historic, team. Lots of coverage for this team, plenty of lying about team skill and composition.”
Frazier, DeBusschere, Reed, Bradley, Monroe, Lucus, and C. Russell — five are among NBA’s 50 greatest and all seven are Hall of Famers. The ’68-’69 team had a lineup of hall-of-famers even when Cazzie Russell went down and Debusschere was implemented, moving Bradley to SF. The ’69-’70 team was still a HOF studded lineup that went on to win a championship as well as the ’72-’73 team. That was and still is unprecedented till this day. The 69-70 team especially revolutionized the way the ball was passed around which through all five men before a basket was scored. And by the way aforementioned team was a deadly shooting lineup all the way to Reed, the team’s center. When was the last time you heard a full lineup have HOF from SG to C who can all score and pass the ball? If that isn’t skill and composition, please enlighten me as to what is. Oh, yeah, and their coach Holtzman was a HOF who mentored and pushed his former bench player by the name of Phil Jackson to become a coach. Maybe you were upset because they said B. Russell was overrated.
You already reviewed this one, but by far my favorite from the series so far has been “Survive and Advance” about the fabled 1983 NC State Wolfpack coached by Jim Valvano. The final 20 minutes are so emotionally stirring.
Others I would recommend are Catching Hell, The Best That Never Was, 9.79 about Ben Johnson, the USFL doc Small Potatoes, the tragic Benji, and the recent installment Playing for the Mob.
After watching this, the thing that sticks with me the most is how intense and competitive Jerry West is. I can understand why he has said that he wanted to quit basketball at the height of his career after losing a close series to the Celtics. He takes everything very personally to this day.
As a whole, volume 2 is definitely inferior to volume 1. It’s not a story problem, more of a treatment problem. Where some films where made better by an original treatment in volume 1, now the generic treatment is hurting very good stories in volume 2.
One of the problems may be the choice of directors. In the first volume, they used plenty of acclaimed directors, while a lot of the volume 2 were directed by personalities with less directing experience. I think that could explained why they went with a more classic look.
For sure, if you haven’t seen “Hillsborough” or “Slaying the Badger,” those are the must-see ones of the new batch. They are closest to the originals in terms of uniqueness (how many Americans know who Bernard HInault is?), and they are both well-crafted stories about more than sports.
I’m not sure which series it was in, but another great basketball-related 30 for 30 doc was “Once Brothers,” about Vlade Divac and Drazen Petrovic. Friends on the Yugoslavia national team driven apart by war… powerful stuff.