Review: ABC’s ‘Nashville’ finds its voice early

Rayna James, whose first name points to her position as the long-time queen of country music, sits with the new head of her record label. Her new album hasn’t sold well, and her tour is set to play to a bunch of half-empty venues, and the label wants Rayna to mortify herself as the “co-headliner” – a polite term for “opening act” – of a tour with rising young star Juliette Barnes, or else they’ll pull all support for her record.
Rayna brings up all the money she’s made for the label over the years, and all the loyalty she’s shown it, and asks for a little loyalty in return. The executive shrugs and tells her, “Unfortunately, the older business models are irrelevant.” Now it’s go along to get along.
It’s a scene that neatly establishes the stakes for “Nashville,” the promising new ABC drama (it premieres Wednesday night at 10). And, as written by Oscar-winner Callie Khouri (“Thelma & Louise”), it draws a neat line from a music superstar like Rayna to every other professional in the new economy who’s finding out that their skills, experience and loyalty amount are considered as irrelevant as the older business models. Like the less-famous, Rayna’s not in a position to turn down work – her husband Teddy has made a lot of bad real estate investments, making them rich on the surface but cash-poor in reality – and if that means she may have to kneel before this diminutive, untalented challenger to her throne, she may not have a choice in the matter.
“Nashville” is the latest musical drama attempting to draft off of the initial success of “Glee.” Like NBC’s “Smash,” it’s aimed more at adults than tweens – it’s not hard to read the show as a blistering attack on the career of Taylor Swift (Juliette’s voice also doesn’t sound so hot when the Auto-Tune isn’t turned on) – and takes place in a showbiz community with a long and complicated history. Unlike “Smash,” though, the show the creative team thinks it’s making and the one I’m watching don’t feel like two different things.
In real life, Kat McPhee can surely sing rings around Connie Britton, who plays Rayna. But Britton sounds good enough (possibly with some of the same help Juliette Barnes needs) singing one of several catchy original songs found by the show’s legendary music producer T-Bone Burnett, and both on-stage and off, I believe that people think of puppies and rainbows when she’s around. It’s a much better follow-up to “Friday Night Lights” for her than “American Horror Story” was.
What “Nashville” tells us about Rayna matches up with what it shows us. Ditto for Powers Boothe as her wicked political power broker father Lamar Wyatt (imagine Boothe’s “Deadwood” character Cy Tolliver sent forward in time 135 years); Charles Esten as Rayna’s loyal, heartbroken bandleader Deacon; Robert Wisdom from “The Wire” as mayoral candidate Coleman Carlisle; Eric Close as the overshadowed Teddy; and newcomer Clare Bowen as poet-turned-songwriter Scarlett, among others. Even Hayden Panettiere is well-used as Juliette, who knows how to twist the knife to get what she wants – “My mama was one of your biggest fans,” she tells Rayna, smiling as she emphasizes the generation gap – but isn’t an entirely two-dimensional villain.
The “Nashville” pilot was written by Khouri and directed by documentary filmmaker R.J. Cutler (“The War Room”), and it’s a smart mix of soap opera, music and political intrigue. Khouri’s new to television and Cutler’s fairly new to scripted entertainment, and there’s been some behind-the-scenes shuffling, with Dee Johnson (“The Good Wife,” “Boss”) taking over as showrunner after another producer, James Parriott, left. ABC didn’t make additional episodes of “Nashville” beyond the pilot available for review, so I don’t know if this team will be able to keep the series both sharp and sudsy, whether Burnett will be able to find enough new songs each week that sound like plausible country hits, nor whether the show will continue to humanize Juliette just enough that she’s not a cartoon vixen. But this is a very good start. When you put Mrs. Coach onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, it would be hard for it not to be.
Alan, do you think this show will make it into your reviewing rotation?
Not sure yet. I know Liane is a big fan of it, and if she winds up doing regular write-ups, it’s one less thing for me to take on during a very busy time of year.
i hope you can stick with it. apologies realize you have a lot on your plate but i’m very interested on your continued eyes on this show.
with all of the buzz of Last Resort, I actually think Nashville had a much better pilot, and is more likely to be the first network drama I start watching in a long time.
I may give this show a chance. Not a country music fan, but I am fascinated by how the music business operates. AND I’ve been a fan of Charles (aka Chip) Esten since Whose Line Is It Anyway. Hope he gets to sing!
Whoa, it’s Chip from Whose Line?!? I find that strangely exciting. I loved that show.
T-Bone Burnett? I’m in (at least for now).
Having T-Bone lends a big chunk of musical credibility to the show, in an area where so many shows about the industry go off the rails.
Probably not my cup of tea, but may be worth dropping in on now and again.
I really enjoyed this pilot, and as a Nashville resident it was nice to see the city photographed so beautifully. Now excuse me, I have to get back to stalking Connie Britton.
I could be mesmerized watching Connie Britton read a phone book for a hour.
I thought it was a really good pilot (1st episode is available on Amazon and iTunes for free). The music sounds authentic to my ears (I’m not a fan if country) and the characters are all very interesting, including Juliette, Scarlet, Rayna and her family (husband, father, sister). I hope it gets good ratings because I want to see this one stick around.
Just checked Hulu, showing the pilot now one week early, regular episodes available day after airing.
Connie Britton is one fine woman, and I assume she’ll wipe that piffle Panettiere off the screen. I too would watch her do most anything.
This was a great pilot. Mrs. Coach amazing as always! The music was wonderful. I hope this one lasts…
“Even Hayden Panettiere is well-used as Juliette” – is there some consensus I missed that Ms. Panettiere is a terrible actress. I’ve really only seen her in HEROES, and she seemed perfectly fine there – not the second coming of Meryl Streep, but not, say, pre-2012 Channing Tatum.
I took that to mean that the character could come off as one-note, uber-diva bitch, and she had some nice moments there. She’s not 3 dimensional quite yet, but I thought HP did a nice job. She’s not the most exciting actress ever, but she got the job done.
Save the one-note uber-diva bitch, save the world!
This was one of the few shows I was really looking forward to after hearing the buzz, and it matched my expectations. It looks gorgeous, BRITTON looks gorgeous (and still not botoxed within an inch of her life–she looks like she has 20 years in the industry, and that’s a great thing) and the chemistry of the cast was really terrific. I bought the slow burn of her and Chip Esten, and saw the love-but-more-settled-loyalty of her and her husband. I was just very interested in all those characters, right off the bat.
I thought the music was terrific, and I definitely plan to download some of those tunes from iTunes. TBone is really amazing, to make different-sounding songs for different characters and make them all catchy. I hope the show keeps up the quality and viewers appreciate quality when they see it.
i enjoyed NASHVILLE more than i thought.
have missed Mrs. Coach something awful and couldn’t watch the horror freak show she was on before (too scaird).
Hayden P. is probably well cast but i just don’t find her interesting to watch, was pretty glad she did her business and the show carried on at a fast clip.
speaking of pacing, the clip was surprisingly (and somewhat jarringly) quick. almost too much. it sorta felt like 2 hours of DALLAS schmooched into one.
Callie Khouri is not really a selling point, is she? she seems to be given a lot more credence than her output really deserves. i mean, rewatching her movies again is just not something i would want to do — and i think we need someone that passionate and talented to carry through these stories that have been started.
i loved loved loved seeing Nashvegas — gorgeous. the joke with Ronnie McCoury, mando player extraordinaire, was a nice touch though it was Del McCoury standing there that sort of gave me a sizzle. and having WSM / the Opry / Bluebird Cafe was totally neat.
i love country music, especially singer-songwriters who aren’t afraid of twang, and hope the show will go towards the stone country of the duet versus the yucky autotuned stuff, but we’ll see.
t-bone burnett is a talented man but a network show with new songs every week is a tall order. get Robbie Fulks, Jim Lauderdale, Chris Knight, Neko Case and/or Kelly Hogan in there and sass things up!
Is the music all within the real world of the show, or are there moments (like in Glee and Smash) where they’re suddenly in a fantasy world of some sort? i.e. if a person sings a song, would they really be singing it, or do they sometimes just sing to express some emotion they’re feeling?
In the pilot at least, it’s all real world music. Onstage performances, recording and rehearsal-type scenes. It is more of a soap opera revolving around music than a musical.
Good, that’s what I was hoping/thinking, but when Alan said it was the next show attempting to draft off the success of Glee, I got worried.
I’m interested.
This gave me the same feel I got with the pilot of Mad Men:
1. Interesting Characters,
2. Excellent duplication the environment in which they live,
3. Good writing.
If they keep up this quality for the next two episodes, I’m in.
As someone who doesn’t listen to country music (outside of maybe ten songs, most of which are by Johnny Cash), I really enjoyed this show. As much as I love Connie Britton, I didn’t bother with American Horror Story. I’m sticking with Nashville.
I loved it. Absolutely loved it. Of course, I’m a big Connie B fan, but still…
I spent the whole weekend watching season 2 of Treme, so that may be why this show failed to thrill me. It’s just fluffy, not well-written, night-time soap for older Glee lovers. It stinks of garbage like Blue Bloods and The Good Wife. I’m ashamed for Connie Britton.