Review: ABC’s ‘Off the Map’

“Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes can dazzle, and she can infuriate, and often the two extremes come from the same emotional place. Sometimes, her fondness for melodrama will give you the riveting Super Bowl bomb episode; other times, it gives you Katherine Heigl having sex with a ghost. When you go for broke, sometimes you get rich, and sometimes you just get broke.
The new medical drama “Off the Map” (Wednesday at 10 p.m. on ABC) is produced by Rhimes but was created by “Grey’s” writer Jenna Bans. Not surprisingly, it feels like a very accurate imitation of what Rhimes does, but with many of the rough edges sanded away. In the two episodes I’ve seen, there aren’t any particularly wince-inducing moments, but nor are the various grabs for the heartstrings as successful as they are when “Grey’s” is at its best. No lows, but no highs, either.
The series focuses on a remote jungle hospital in an unnamed South American country, staffed largely by American doctors who are for various reasons running away from home.
At the show’s press tour session yesterday, Rhimes was asked why it would be unfair to call this show “‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in the jungle,” and she replied, “Because it’s not… It’s Jenna’s voice, Jenna’s characters.”
From the outside looking in, though, the parallels in both tone and character are pretty hard to ignore. Caroline Dhavernas is Lily, who’s a slightly less brooding Meredith Grey. Mamie Gummer is hyper-competitive, emotionally-cold Mina – Cristina Yang if she were played by Meryl Streep’s daughter. Zach Gilford is plastic surgeon Tommy, a mash-up of obnoxious season one Alex Karev and insecure George O’Malley. There’s a (mc)dreamy head doctor, played by Martin Henderson, who gets into a love triangle with Lily and (shades of Addison) tough red-head Ryan (Rachelle Lefevre). Jason George, who played a doctor who dated Dr. Bailey on “Grey’s,” here plays a doctor in a relationship with the stern, easily-frustrated Zee (Valerie Cruz), who has as little patience for the young docs as Bailey does for hers.
And because the show films in Hawaii, it can be a fun party game to figure out which scenes were shot in the same locations as “Lost” episodes. I’m pretty sure Tommy treks over the hill where Ana-Lucia once fought Goodwin, and the Smoke Monster may well be lurking in the background of a carnival scene.
(There’s also a scene where Henderson’s Dr. Ben Keeton has to jump off a cliff to rescue a drowning man, and if it’s not the exact same cliff where Jason Ritter did that in the pilot for “The Event,” it’s a good replica.)
Beyond the character parallels, “Off the Map” works the way “Grey’s” does. Lily and Mina Ogle a shirtless Ben and only briefly pause to wonder if they’re being inappropriate. The young docs are competitive about procedures (albeit MacGyver jungle medicine where you use coconut milk when you run out of plasma), and the patients always offer a convenient parallel for whatever problem their doctor is suffering. One of them has recently lost a loved one, and in two of the first three episodes conveniently winds up treating brand-new widowers and widows.
It is, in other words, pretty much what you’d expect when you hear Rhimes is producing a show about doctors in a tropical setting, only without her usual extremes.
The cast features a bunch of actors I’ve really liked elsewhere, but who don’t have a ton of interesting things to do in the early going.
Last season on “Friday Night Lights,” Gilford gave one of the best performances I’ve ever seen in an episode of dramatic TV, and while it’s nice to see him playing a different character than Matt Saracen, casting him as a cliched callow goof striving to be better so far seems a waste of him. Similarly, I didn’t like “Wonderfalls,” Dhavernas’ short-lived FOX series, but I did quite enjoy her snarky lead performance, and her character here is a bit bland – again, not as annoying as the actual Meredith Grey, but not as memorable, either.
Maybe in time Bans will push the characters further away from their obvious “Grey’s” templates, and/or she’ll figure out how to imitate Rhimes’ emotionally extreme approach as well as she’s mimic’ed her characters and style of dialogue. Right now, though, “Off the Map” is a pleasant, unremarkable, overly-familiar show with a pretty setting.
I really wanted to like this show for a few reasons. I like Grey’s where it is now (after a few seasons of meh-ness) and hoped this might continue that trend rather than feel like Grey’s season one/last season. Another is the cast, which includes a lot of people with leftover goodwill from other shows. Unfortunately from your and other reviews, it seems to be a bit of a disappointment. I also hope it gets more adventurous over time and doesn’t flounder in silly relationship drama.
Yes, I agree that “Grey’s” is in the middle of one of its strongest season. And I suppose that contrast also makes the thin-ness of “Off the Map” stand out more. Obviously I recognize that it’s not fair to compare a show in its seventh season to one at the start of its first, but because “Off the Map” is so similar, it can’t help but invite those comparisons.
Basically this is comfort food TV? Familiar actors who are all pretty likable, familiar settings (Grey’s doctors + Lost sets), not particularly high concept (it’s a medical show). I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a hit, but then also wouldnt be surprised if it tanks. It may be the bellwether for whether post-Lost, ABC is going to turn entirely into the attractive, quippy doctor network (the same way that CBS has become the crime procedural channel and NBC has become the network of failure except for a good comedy night.)
I’m looking forward to OFf The Map. I don’t expect ground breaking television I’m just looking for it to entertain me. I’ve watched Grey’s from the start and have enjoyed it for the most part. I know there’s been some bad storylines but I like the ensemble for the most part. Ellen Pompeo has always been the weak link for me on Grey’s but since I liked everyone else I still enjoyed the show. I can’t see Caroline ever playing her role as Meredith is played on Grey’s – that is the one thing that would have me not watching.
To be fair (and as Alan and Dan said on the podcast this week) Ellen Pompeo isn’t the problem. She’s a perfectly competent actress, and a likeable presence, in other things. The real weak link is that the title character in Grey’s Anatomy was always so whiny, self-absorbed, and frankly boring I perpetually was praying she’d get run over by an ambulance and die on the table.
Pardon the site flail, however:
While I’m happy that Zach Gilford has probably found lasting work, it makes me quite sad that the man who acted “The Son” finds it on a Shonda Rhimes show.
I would have much rather seen him move to the movies a la Taylor Kitsch…
or just to better written, less melodramatic, more nuanced shows a la QB1 Scott Porter.
So does this mean Bailey’s love interest storyline is over in Grey’s?
For now, yes. I believe they broke up at the start of this season, right?
M – didn’t that nurse who helped her ‘cure fistulas’ then ask her out?
Makes me nostalgic for “Going To Extremes”, the Falsey/Brand show from 20 years ago about a Caribbean medical school. That series was filled with quirky characters you could sort of identify with or at least enjoy watching. Off The Map seems to be populated with mostly indistinguishable overly intense personalities that the writers have yet to make us care about. This show left me feeling like I just came back from the dentist.
“And because the show films in Hawaii, it can be a fun party game to figure out which scenes were shot in the same locations as “Lost” episodes.”
The show is worth watching just for this. “Ooh, those cliffs were walked over in four of the finales!” “Hey, does that hospital look like it came out of Eko’s village?” and my favorite, “Is that how everyone got around the island so quickly in later seasons? They found the zipline?”
But, yeah, after watching yet another excellent episode of Grey’s, this was mediocre. I didn’t hate it; I enjoyed how fluffy and featehrweight it felt. It didn’t delve into tons of angst and bitterness. There was drama, sure, but overall it was feelgood television, and maybe it’s my recent Dexter marathon, rewatching later seasons of Buffy with some friends, or continuing memories of The Wire and Lost, but it’s welcome to have a light show around.
Maybe I just haven’t been watching the right things.