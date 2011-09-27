Review: ABC’s ‘Suburgatory’ a smart new comedy

There’s a rich tradition on the big and small screen of the high school girl as amateur anthropologist: Molly Ringwald in “Sixteen Candles,” Winona Ryder in “Heathers,” Alicia Silverstone in “Clueless,” Lindsay Lohan in “Mean Girls,” Claire Danes in “My So-Called Life,” and on and on and on. (Long before she was dissecting the Manhattan singles scene, Sarah Jessica Parker was trying to bring a peaceful accord between the jocks, the popular girls, the nerds and the New Wave kids on “Square Pegs,” after all.) If high school is life in miniature, then it needs some kind of wry, clever observer to figure it all out, whether she’s an insider (Silverstone), an outsider (Ringwald) or an outsider pretending to be an insider (Lohan).
To that reliably funny tradition we can add Jane Levy as Tessa Altman, the smart, sarcastic heroine of ABC’s winning new comedy “Suburgatory,” which debuts tomorrow night at 8:30.
Tessa’s a city girl, Manhattan born and bred. But after her mother skips out on the family, and a box of condoms is discovered in Tessa’s bedroom, her father George (Jeremy Sisto, who was one of the “Clueless” teenagers many moons ago) decides that she needs a calmer, more nurturing environment and packs their lives up to move to the suburbs.
Tessa takes one look at the overly-tanned, waxed and enhanced moms (and in many cases daughters) roaming the well-paved streets in their identical SUVs and notes, “Pretty ironic that a box full of rubbers landed me in a town full of plastic.”
The pilot episode, written by former “Parks and Recreation” writer Emily Kapnek, takes a very broad view of suburbia-as-horror-film. All the women look alike, they all consume nothing but sugar-free Red Bull, and when George visits his friend Noah (Alan Tudyk) at a posh country club, they witness a woman so focused on texting that she falls into the pool – and keeps right on texting. (“Good news is,” Noah explains, “because of the implants, nobody drowns.”)
Some of this is very funny, some of it seems a bit too specific to the suburbs around Los Angeles, and some doesn’t do the intended job of differentiating the city from the suburbs. (I’ve seen plenty of idiots walk into people, things and parked cars while texting in the city.) But Kapnek’s script, and the direction by Michael Fresco (which makes the unnamed town look not too different from the town in “Edward Scissorhands”) establish a very clear, smart voice for both the show and for Tessa, who narrates her own adventures.
In the pilot, in fact, the sharpest exchanges aren’t between Tessa and her new “buddy” (and clearly not friend) Dalia (Carly Chaikin), or between Tessa and Dalia’s prom queen mom Dallas (Cheryl Hines from “Curb Your Enthusiasm”), but simply Tessa and her dad interacting. Tessa points to the cat clock on the wall of her new bedroom as proof that she doesn’t belong in this place, and George optimistically suggests, “What if you are a cat clock kind of girl and you just don’t know it yet?” Later, when he gives her an old-fashioned bicycle to help navigate the sprawling neighborhood, she feigns enthusiasm and says, “Yeah, I can keep my adult undergarments in the wicker basket!”
The trick with this kind of story – whether it’s a self-contained movie or an ongoing series – is to find layers beneath the obvious. The Plastics in “Mean Girls” turn out to be more complicated than Lohan assumes at first, while “My So-Called Life” was often about how the people from different cliques kept challenging Danes’ assumptions about them. “Suburgatory” can’t stay in the same satirical key week after week, with Tessa sarcastically pointing out the phoniness of everything and everyone around her. But I don’t expect it to. There’s enough sincerity lurking convincingly beneath the snark, and Levy is so good in both aggressive and vulnerable modes, that I have faith the show will find a way to humanize Tessa’s new environment while still bringing the laughs.
And on that front, the highest compliment I can pay “Suburgatory” is to say this: it is one of the few comedy pilots I can remember where I laughed more the second time I watched it than the first. The comedy of surprise is (relatively) easy; comedy where you already know what the joke is but find it funny anyway because of the confidence and shape of the delivery is much harder, and much more likely to yield good results in the long term. Tessa can’t wait to get out of this place, but I’m eager to settle into “Suburgatory” for a while.
Sounds promising–been awhile since a new comedy worked for me.
Sounds like about a B+?
Sigh… Eventually, it’ll be second nature to slap a grade on a review as I publish it. Thanks for the reminder.
Had no interest in this show until realized this is the girl from Shameless. I’ll be giving it at least one ep.
The moral panic premise is really off-putting.
And doesn’t seem especially plausible, either. It’s a HUGE life change based on a box of rubbers.
Agreed. It seems to be the story of a man who finds his teenage daughter is behaving very responsibly in regards to her sexuality and therefore must be banished to the suburbs for her virginity’s sake because, you know, teens don;t have sex in suburbia.
I don’t really need to buy into the premise of the show being believeable or rational, so long as its funny.
And it might be fine if it’s just something that’s in the pilot and then ignored, and the show is funny and doesn’t continue that sensibility. We gave Cougar Town a pass, after all.
It may not sound plausible from the point of view of a parent, but it does sound exactly like the kind of thing that a teenage girl would panic and think her father might do if he found a box of condoms.
and i’m sure the specifics of the premise are completely forgotten after the first episode, so you’ll either watch it and enjoy it, or skip it for a dumb reason
I don’t think we are necessarily supposed to believe her when she says that’s the reason. In fact, it could set up a nice little turn later on in the series.
Do you think this will have trouble finding an audience? Yahoo released the full pilot and most people seem to be put off by the premise. A friend of mine went to the Paley event in LA and said audience reaction was the coldest (apparently they like Man Up and Last Man Standing a lot better)
The idea that a teenage girl is less likely to have sex in the suburbs than in the city is about as dumb an idea as I have heard in awhile. It will appeal to folks who think cities are like those portrayed in ‘Escape From New York’ though.
Do you know if Jeremy Sisto ever found his Cranberries CD he think he left on the quad?
Will Suburgatory answer that question in the pilot?
Alan likes a show from this pilot season that he is planning on keeping up with??? Sounds like I found a new show that I can actually watch!
I vaguely knew Jeremy Sisto in high school and I can’t believe that he is old enough to be the father of a 16 year old (he is 37?)…so he can be actually…but I think is my own denial of nearing middle age. I look forward to it actually.
Why would the father move his daughter to the suburbs because he thought she was having sex? Don’t kids in the suburbs have sex too? Is plastic surgery really more common in the suburbs than the city? Why does Cheryl Hines have a full-on Southern accent if they’re just outside New York?
I’m looking forward to this show because it looks funny, but there are so many aspects of the setup that don’t make any sense.
How similar is it to “Awkward”?
AWKWARD. is like 1,000x better. i had high hopes for this show and felt like it was a big grimace. AWKWARD is a smile.
It is much better than Awkward. In fact, as I was watching it, I had the thought, “This is what Awkward would be like if it was good.”
Looks like they took some serious liberties with the book that’s due out, to make the show prime-time ready:
No one has mentioned that another premise of the show is that the mom abandoned the family. Could it be that the reason for moving to the ‘burbs is also to start over after being abandoned by a spouse AND possibly rebooting his daughter’s virginity? Plenty of men in mid-life crisis (not to suggest Sisto’s character is in mid-life crisis, but it IS in crisis) make drastic decisions. So I don’t know that the writers intended ONLY the box of condoms to be the reason they move away from the city to the ‘burbs.
In th pilot, Tessa says that her mom split soon “after they cut the umbilical cord.” So it’s been a while.
Liz: Gotcha. Alan’s review kind of implied that abandonment and condoms occurred in a close time frame.
It was funny, but my big problem with the show is that we just have no reason to sympathize with Tessa. She acts like a spoiled, prejudiced and arrogant child all along this episode, and yet we’re supposed to somehow pity her ?
If anything, this show criticizes New Yorkers even more than suburbs (or maybe that’s just because I’m just used to see suburbs mocked).
The idea that the daughter is less likely to have sex just because her family moved from the city to the suburbs is ridiculous, but the show was pretty funny and well-cast. However, I was disappointed in the harsh, sexually suggestive language for an 8:30 p.m. show that serves as a lead-in for the (basically) family friendly “Modern Family.” Should air a bit later or else cut back on the usage of such phrases as “she just wanted to screw your dad.”
You must be losing it, Alan. This show was awful. It should have been called Inpurgatory. The characters were overdrawn and cartooonish (how could they do this to Cheryl Hines?) The casting was poor (at first, I thought Tessa was George’s wife). The dialogue ridiculous (for example, the waitress offering herself up “on a bed.”) I assume the show is trying to be “over-the-top” in Glee-fashion, but it just doesn’t work here. The characters just aren’t interesting enough to allow the audience to suspend its disbelief. I won’t waste my time watching it again.
He must be losing it? I didn’t notice Alan stated some highly controversial fact. Silly me, I thought that TV/music/movie/book reviews were all opinions. Heh, I guess that must be another incorrect opinion. I suppose I am also losing it.