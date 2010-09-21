Review: ABC’s ‘The Whole Truth’

If it had even a token regular police presence, it would be easy to re-dub ABC’s “The Whole Truth” (which debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m.) as “Law & Order: ADD.” This is a criminal law show that doesn’t have much of an attention span, and one that suspects that you don’t, either.
Maura Tierney and Rob Morrow play, respectively, a Manhattan ADA and a successful defense lawyer, who each week square off in court. (And I’ll forgive the contrivance of having the same two lawyers so routinely go head-to-head, simply because Tierney and Morrow’s professional chemistry is the most watchable part of the show.) We watch her as she builds a case, then bounce over to see Morrow and his team work, etc., etc., splitting time equally up through the verdict, at which point we get a little epilogue telling us (but not the lawyers) whodunnit.
The dual perspectives or prosecution and defense is a bit of a novelty from the Jerry Bruckheimer production team, since their shows (the “CSI”s, “Cold Case,” NBC’s new “Chase”) tend to take the side of law-enforcement. But the format is mainly an excuse for a rat-a-tat pace where we’re often ping-ponging between Tierney and Morrow multiple times in the same scene as each lawyer reacts to the latest development with their respective sidekicks.
Things get even faster once the trial begins, when you’re lucky if you see 10 seconds of each witness’ testimony, and even luckier if there’s an actual cross-examination.
I have nothing against a fast pace when it warrants it, but half the fun of the courtroom drama comes from watching the lawyers build their strategy slowly, and then from seeing the gamesmanship with witnesses, and most of that’s lost here. “The Whole Truth” is just a plot engine revving fast and loud – the Cliff’s Notes for some unseen version of the same story.
And the producers have so little faith in your ability to keep up with the story that the closing arguments are accompanied by snippets of testimony – some of them things we just heard a minute or two earlier – to both illustrate the monologues and to prepare us for the “whole truth” epilogue, where we’ll, say, see some crucial piece of evidence in the possession of someone who shouldn’t have it to explain who the guilty party really was.
I’m glad to see Tierney back on TV after breast cancer forced her to drop out of the role Lauren Graham wound up taking on “Parenthood,” and she and Morrow do work well together. Where other law shows tend to have one side view the other as the embodiment of evil, here we see that these two are old friends from law school who enjoy the battle of wits even as they’re convinced they’re on the right side of every fight. On those occasions when “The Whole Truth” slows down to just let those two bounce off each other, it’s a show I almost want to watch. But the rest of it is too fast, and too thin, to bother with.
I read the first paragraph of your review and knew I didn’t want to see ‘The Whole Truth’. Geesh, it sounds awful. But with the ADD signature it might work for 20-40 age group.
I am continually amazed at how short the attention span is of this age group in general, though I don’t like to make blanket statements.
I remember watching an animated family movie that came out about 2 years ago. I was exhausted after watching half of it, and never did finish it.
I have a sister in her early 40’s and though she is hyper to begin with, we were watching The Graduate and she commented on how slow the pace was.
I gotta say, I find your descriptions of the courtroom scenes kind of horrifying. If each episode is dedicated to a single court case, you’d think that they wouldn’t have to resort fast-moving montages. Law & Order always managed to do sustained court sequences and they only had half a show to do it.
It actually sounds a lot like “Law and Order: Trial by Jury” although that had some jury deliberation, and a nod to the cop side of it.
This show was aired back in 2006 under the name “Justice” (complete with the reveal at the end, although it focused primarily on the defense) and didn’t last a season. Produced by Bruckheimer and had Eamonn Walker in the cast too.
Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! I had sat thru the entire show trying to think of what that show a couple seasons back with Victor Garber as the savvy defense attorney was called. I remembered it didn’t last the season but i believe all the produced eps at least made it to air–cause i remember it still airing round December. (its awesome to me that it was also Bruckheimer produced and even recycles Eamonn Walker in its cast.)
This was–well it kept me more or less engrossed in its story for the hour–(tho that end reveal makes zero sense.) i knew from the first 10 minutes that it was a goner…and that opinion only got stronger as the show went on (there was if anything too litle character building that you could hang your hat on— and when i say character building i mean that neither lead got the exposition or backround of a equal leading characters on fellow Bruckheimer shows Cold Case or Without A Trace. I’m not saying either were brillant but you knew they could go on to have long runs after the pilot was over if anything because both series’ leading characters felt more or less like people who could anchor the series on a weekly basis.
Thank you for a decent review of a terrible show. I watched it last night and thought “what a bunch of garbage”. The pacing, dialogue, camera angles acting, music, everything is a recycling of other material. Jerry Bruckheimer should take a vacation from producing television. Everyone involved from the writers to the editors to the composer should be extremely embarrassed. But you know they won’t!!
I think there are a lot of people with opinions who have not seen the show. What you don’t get in the review or the comments below by people that say they did not see the show is that the writing was very very good. I found the show to be a nice change of pace in that we didn’t know all along who was or was not guilty. I also liked how dedicated each side was to their clients. I think that the fact that these two lawyers will go up against each other each week is much easier to forgive for dramatic purposes then let’s say the plausibility of Gilligan’s Island. Plus I like the two of them together so the more the better. That’s all, peace.
I agree with you. The show has a lot of value. It is the same old thing. It needs to evolve and should be given a chance to get a following. The show should be watched before comments regarding it are posted
Sorry huge omission. It is NOT the same old thing. The same run of the mill law/crime show.
I completely agree, well said!
I think Morrow sucks, very unbelievable, tired of the facial hair thing, if most men realized it makes them look OLD…………..NOT HANSOM. No attorney would go to court looking like he does. This needs to get better fast. Lousy………..I think casting did a terrible job with this one.
The back ground music is to loud. I can’t understand what is being said. Every time I see a show that does that it fails. Same goes for movies. Everyone needs to hear what is being said. Speak the speech I pray you.
Stop canceling good shows!!!