Review: AMC’s ‘Breaking Bad’ still brilliant in season 4

As a fan, it’s what you wait for: those moments when potential turns into production, when raw talent gets harnessed and put to consistent, brilliant use. The sportswriter Bill Simmons calls it The Leap, but the phenomenon exists just as much in the world of entertainment: think Prince with “Purple Rain,” or Chris Rock with his “Bring the Pain” special, or season 4 of “Seinfeld.”
The pantheon-level TV dramas for the most part haven’t needed to make The Leap. You knew that “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Deadwood” and “Mad Men” were special by halfway through their first seasons, sometimes just after their pilot episodes.
“Breaking Bad,” though, took its time. Took its time and steadily improved. Started as a strange but fascinating little show carried largely by a career-redefining performance from former “Malcolm in the Middle” dad Bryan Cranston as a cancer-afflicted chemistry teacher turned aspiring meth lord. Got better as its truncated first season went along, then began to truly find itself in its second season.
Then came the third season, and the level of confidence the creative team (led by writer Vince Gilligan) had developed in that second year turned into full-blown, marvelous audacity. Anything they wanted to do, it seems, they did, and did brilliantly.
They introduced two larger-than-life Mexican assassins (known only as the Cousins) who were relentlessly pursuing Cranston’s Walter White, then bumped them off midway through the season, and somehow the show got better without them. They played the moment where Walter confessed his criminal career to estranged wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) – a seismic event for the series, and one Walt had been dreading forever – as a joke, and the laughs came even as it became clear what a horror this was for Skyler. Just as Walt was starting to seem like a genuinely dangerous criminal, they turned him into a glorified clock-puncher, mass-producing his distinctive blue meth in a hi-tech lab for calculating distributor Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and Walt’s prolonged emasculation only made the moment where he returned to his outlaw ways feel incredibly cathartic.
For goodness’ sake, they devoted an entire episode late in the season to Walt and his sidekick Jesse (Aaron Paul) trying to catch a fly that had invaded their lab – and it was as riveting and moving an hour of television as aired anywhere that year.
That was their Leap year, the season when you just couldn’t wait to see what these people were going to do next – couldn’t wait to see “Breaking Bad,” period.
It was the year when Paul rightly won an Emmy to go along with the three Cranston has on his shelf, when Gunn and Dean Norris (as Walt’s DEA agent brother-in-law Hank) deserved to be nominated alongside them, when the show’s brilliant director of photography Michael Slovis managed to consistently top his stunning desert compositions, when directors like Michelle MacLaren put together incredible time-capsule sequences like the parking lot gunfight between Hank and the Cousins.
And if I’ve spent the last 500+ words talking about the third season of “Breaking Bad,” rather than the fourth, which debuts Sunday night at 10 on AMC, it’s for two reasons:
1)The third season ended on such an incredible cliffhanger, with Walt and Jesse getting very far onto Gus Fring’s bad side, that I’m reluctant to say much about the three episodes I’ve seen for fear of giving anything away;
and
2)While some apparent Leaps turn out to just be career aberrations (Brady Anderson’s 50-HR season, Elisabeth Shue in “Leaving Las Vegas”), “Breaking Bad” doesn’t seem ready to step down from the pantheon level anytime soon.
At this stage of the series, Vince Gilligan and company have total command of their instrument. They know how great the show looks, they know how much their actors can give them, and they know just how much they can get away with.
There are times when the season premiere feels like an hour-long version of that agonizing sequence in season three’s “One Minute” where Hank is told the Cousins are coming for him sometime in the next 60 seconds. It’s an hour dominated by silence and waiting, and is so patient in pursuing its goals that I actually started giggling at one point when I realized just how committed the creative team was to making the audience hold its breath.
And then there are times in the later episodes where Walt almost feels like a supporting character on his own show, or at least just another member of a great ensemble – when we spend extra time with Skyler, or Hank’s troubled wife Marie (Betsy Brandt), or Gus’s right-hand man Mike (Jonathan Banks) – and it doesn’t feel like we’re getting cheated out of our rightful allotment of Cranston.
“Breaking Bad” is about the rot that takes place in Walt’s soul as he goes deeper into the criminal world, but it’s also about the corrosive effect he has on those around him. He wrecked his marriage, turned Jesse from a casual dealer into a hardcore criminal and is responsible for Hank getting shot and paralyzed and so many deaths that I’ve lost count. Magnificent as Cranston is, as riveting a character was Walt is, it’s important to truly understand the people he’s hurting, to feel the weight of his actions.
Perhaps the best glimpse into the effect Walter has on others comes in a look on the face of Mike in one of the early episodes. Since Banks joined the cast – one of three brilliant mid-series additions, along with Esposito as the implacably cool Gus and Bob Odenkirk as Walt and Jesse’s shameless lawyer Saul Goodman – Mike has been presented as a tough customer who’s seen it all and is fazed by exactly none of it. But there’s a moment where he has a look on his face that screams, “What the hell just happened, and how did we get involved with this lunatic Walter White?” He is startled, and shaken, and for a brief moment not at all the ultimate professional who has an answer for every situation.
And in that moment of shock and horror, Mike has an expression that I imagine has been on the face of every “Breaking Bad” fan at some point or other – that feeling of “Did I really just see what I think I saw?” – only without the joy that we take in seeing this series performing at a high level that few dramas in the history of the medium have achieved.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Great piece. Thanks Alan. Can’t wait for Sunday. Season three, in addition to being some of the best storytelling and most beautifully shot television in the last 10 years, this show has really given an opportunity for actors to find their sweet spot.
While I was never really high on Anna Gunn or Aaron Paul in other shows, Season three let them find their wheelhouse and crank out winner after winner.
Good call. When he ran over the two dealers and coolly shot one in the head I was like “WHAAAT? OMG I have no context for making sense of this!” Mouth agape.
…exactly like Jesse, in fact. I love how they can shock me while staying in character. Amazing telly.
I’m so happy to be getting at least another season of this great, great show.
Though I appreciate the advance review, you have now raised the chances that I have some sort of heart episode or seizure from my inability to contain my excitement while waiting for this premiere on Sunday.
Great review, but I would argue The Leap came in the second season.
Agreed with Matt B. “Better Call Saul” is where I think this show made The Leap, and was pretty consistently stellar from then on. As for season 4, between Alan’s description of Cleaner Mike’s reaction and The AV Club’s Cranston interview where they say Giancarlo Esposito freaked out and had to put the season premiere script down, OMG I CAN’T WAIT!!
Ambrose, Would it be impossible to find that AC Club interview? I would really like to see it if it wasn’t too hard for you to find.
[www.avclub.com]?
Exactly. Late season 2 is when it entered the pantheon. The show’s early flaw was that it took Walt at face value as a guy just trying to provide for his family. Of course, the entire conceit of the show was to start with that premise and slowly destroy it and show how false it was, so I guess, looking back, you can’t even criticize season 1. I mean, in the nature of episodic television, it had early seemingly virtuous payoffs for Walt, but I think revisiting them in the context of what he became shows those to be false.
This idea that the show made a “leap” after the first two seasons is just inane. The second season is incredible and nearly as good as the third. It didn’t take its time at all. It was brilliant from the beginning. The third episode still has one of the best scenes of the entire series. Don’t know what Alan is thinking.
Can’t wait for season 4. Though for the record, I think I was convinced I was watching something special by the end of Breaking Bad’s pilot episode, if not by the end of the pilot’s opening teaser, if not by the end of the pilot’s fourth shot of a pair of pants floating through the gorgeously-shot Albuquerque air. I definitely think season 3 jumped to a new realm, especially by the time it reached episode 6, “Sunset”, but I still thought the second season and even the truncated first were pretty damn special. I love Mad Men, but if I’m being honest, i think I loved Breaking Bad even more almost as soon as I started watching it. I could be in the minority on that one though.
If you are in the minority, then so am I (and Mad Men is great). I also loved Breaking Bad from the beginning, but I still feel like each season makes another “leap”. I can’t wait to see where season 4 takes us. Can this show ever stop getting better?
It will be a different experience watching the show week by week, after consuming seasons 1-3 all at once. Almost wished I could wait until the end of the season to watch, but of course that’s impossible.
But of course. :-) Tell you the truth I’ve watched it both ways, granted the second time is never quite the same as the first, but I need a break between episodes of Breaking Bad. Just not a whole freaking year break! (As they did with the seasons.)
This review is making my obsession with Mike multiply tenfold! Cannot wait.
I’ve read many many tv and movie reviews in my 45 years, but the last two paragraphs of this review are the only words that have ever made me say, out loud…………..HOLY F#@K.
Can’t wait !!!
My wife and I have not missed an episode of Breaking Bad, and have double and triple checked the TIVO settings to make sure we are ready for Sunday night…looking forward to Alan’s review and comments from everyone else!
Hi Alan,
I have a question about the “pantheon dramas.” Which shows, as you see it, would be on that list? Is it just those five: The Sopranos, The Wire, Deadwood, Mad Men and now Breaking Bad? Would The Shield or Freaks & Geeks be on that list? How about shows like Friday Night Lights, Batllestar or Lost, or are those considered one rung lower?
I’d say Mad Men, Sopranos, The Wire, Freaks and Geeks, and probably Breaking Bad as the ‘hall of fame’ dramas….Friday Night Lights could have been there…if they had stopped after season 1, lol. The other seasons were good to me, but nothing ever remotely came close to the great run in Season 1.
Nay to L O S T and BSG.
BSG is for me as is 6 Feet Under.
The pantheon level dramas are The Wire, Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, Deadwood, and Mad Men.
Any pantheon list without The Shield would be laughable. ;)
I love Breaking Bad to death but it still hasn’t reached the constant level of tension The Shield provided and as interesting as Jesse is as a second banana…he is no Shane Vendrell or Christopher Moltisanti.
Other pantheon candidates: Deadwood, Rome, Twin Peaks, Lost, Sopranos, The Wire, Battlestar Galactica ..and in a few years Game of Thrones, Sons of Anarchy(season 2 was even better than BB season 3..thats a fact) and Boardwalk Empire. I personally would inculde DS9, but I know that it had it’s flwas in the early seasons and some members of the cast weren’t up to the standard of the other shows.
Freaks and Geeks definitely doesn’t belong on such a list. Otherwise you had to include every great drama like E.R. for it’s first 8 seasons, Picket Fences, Rescue Me for the first 3 seasons or other early cancelled shows which where ahead of it time like Jim Profit or Carnivale.
Interesting looking back on what people have said a few days later. The sense I get from the various critics I read as well as this thread is thatÂ The Wire, The Sopranos,Â Deadwood, Mad Men, The Shield and now Breaking Bad are probably the six most universally acclaimed dramas, with Freaks and Geeks being too much of a hybrid to rank on a pure drama list, and FNL being maybe one tier back. On my own personal list of what I love, Lost, BSG, and SFU would be up there as well.
My love for this show has no bounds-watching Walt go down the rabbit hole of criminal behavior and flat-out murder is so fascinating in a “it’s wrong, but it’s just so good” kinda way. In fact, Walt’s addiction to crime and his further descent into the criminal underworld very much mirrors the real-life experiences of tweakers everywhere, who sacrifice their own lives and hurt everyone around them in search of that next high. For Walt, it’s in search of that next million, but the motivations and consequences are the same.
Brilliant show, wonderful writers, outstanding acting-Gilligan and crew can do no wrong!!!!
A very, very good show. But there are some things that (for me) keep it from being truly great. Plot holes and 180 degree character turns. For instance:
Can someone please explain how Hank tracked down Jesse’s car at Tuco’s place outside of town? I never understood how me made that quantum leap.
Skylar was convinced that Walter was lying and in one episode she would take off for the day and not tell Walter where she was going. when they talked about it Skyler wanted to know why Walter was lying. He didn’t tell her anything and Skylar stopped talking to him again. The next episode things were back to normal.
Jesse tells Walter that he is going to haunt Hank for the rest of his life for beating him up and putting him in the hospital. Jesse just had a black eye and some bruises. Jesse wasn’t permanently hurt or crippled. Then he decides to drop it.
There may be some others I’m forgetting.
These aren’t major things that prevent my enjoyment of the show – but they stand out to me as minor flaws. For other shows I would let this go but since I love BB I hold it to a higher standard.
Hank tracking down Jesse:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Was clearly mentioned by Hank himself in the episode.
Skylar/Walt:
Don’t recall when that supposedly happened.
Jesse/Hank:
Decides top drop it? What did you expect to happen? Hank was hospitalized, nearly dead, when Jesse left it. What’s he supposed to do, walk in his room and beat him up or shoot him? Please.
I’m not sure what you’re referring to about the Skyler stuff. They reconciled because Gretchen told Skyler that Gray Matter couldn’t pay for treatment and Walt made up a story about the company going under. I don’t know if that is what you’re talking about. Jesse’s speech about haunting Hank was a culmination of all the shit his life has been through since Walt became his partner. He also doesn’t just drop it. Walt tells him his meth was great and asks Jesse to team up with him again. 50/50 on the profits. Jesse calls him and agrees to it, then he drops the charges.
â€œJesse just had a black eye and some bruises. Jesse wasn’t permanently hurt or crippled.â€
If someone beat me up so bad that I ended up in a hospital I would be pretty freaking pissed. Heck, if someone just punched me once I would be pissed.
And yeah, he decided to drop the charges after Walt agreed to be 50/50 partners with him.
@Rick.
The episode was called “Down” (season 3, episode 4). Skylar was giving Walter the cold shoulder and leaving every morning for the day and the next episode it was over. Not sure how they reconciled.
So Hank had a tracking device on Jesse’s car? I remember in the episode (maybe the one before) when he reached under Walter’s Aztec and pulled out a black box. I didn’t understand what that was and why he had it. Was he tracking Walter? What was Hank’s explanation?
Okay, well I’ll have to pop in the the Blu-ray tonight, I really don’t recall.
No, he wasn’t tracking Walter. Jesse had a “LoJack”(link I posted) in his car. This is how it works according to their website:
“The patented LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System includes a small Radio-Frequency transceiver hidden in one of 20 places in your vehicle. Each LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System has a unique code that is tied into the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). When a theft is reported to the police, a routine entry into the stateâ€™s police crime computer results in a match of the LoJack System’s unique code against the state VIN database. This automatically activates the LoJack Unit in your vehicle, which emits an inaudible signal. Law enforcement authorities that are equipped with LoJack Police Tracking Computersâ€”in their police cars and aviation unitsâ€”are always listening for a LoJack signal. Police use the LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System to track and recover your LoJack-equipped vehicle. ”
When Hank leaves the house of Jesse’s mom he calls Gomez and asks him to check if Jesse’s car is equipped with the system, thinking it would make sense for Jesse to have one since the car is probably worth a lot of money, as the mother suggested. So they flagged it as stolen after checking and a squad car picked up the signal, informing Hank of the car’s location.
Whether or not the system would have exactly worked the way it did in this case, I don’t know. But that would be nitpicking anyway in my opinion.
Ok, thanks. That makes sense. I was wondering how Hank just happened to find the car. I’ll have to watch it again because I’m sure he pulled something out of the wheel well of Walter’s car.
Don’t get me wrong – it’s a great addictive show. Probably one of the best in terms of cinematography.
Mulderism, What are some other bests in cinematography? I
ask because I’m passionate about that aspect. Could you keep it down to TV shows, at least for now?
I’ll tell you one your going to love, Shadow Line on BBC America. It’s still a few months away before it airs in the USA, but that show definitely gives Slovis a run for his money.
“Jesse tells Walter that he is going to haunt Hank for the rest of his life…Then he decides to drop it.”
Jesse dropped it because Walt offered him millions of dollars and made Jesse his partner. I thought that it was obvious the first time I saw the episode. They didn’t spell it out because the writers assume that the viewers are smart.
As psyched as I am…there’s one thing I do NOT understand. And I know this is off topic, but really. If it were just The Walking Dead, and Mad Men, I would not be so perturbed. But as gorgeous as Breaking Bad is….
WHY DOESN’T DIRECTV OFFER AMC IN HD?
Everyone else does, including cable. And DirecTV pimps itself as “the most HD channels”. It’s not like AMC does not have massive high ratings and multiple Emmy-award winning original progamming.
I’m just saying.
Has creator Vince Gilligan given any kind of confirmation that this will be the last season? I mind an interview where he said the plan was to do 4 seasons but it wasn’t set in stone.
Can’t wait though, the show is just ridiculously good.
He has said that he wanted to go 50-60 episodes, and it wasnt set in stone.
For some reason, I really want to see it go 5. I don’t think they can wrap up with only this season. But, they can surprise me and I could be happy with this being the last season.
In Cranston’s AV Club interview, he let slip that this season won’t be the one to wrap it all up.
I really like Breaking Bad and am looking forward to it coming back on Sunday. But I just have never been able to see it on the level that others do. To me, the recent great dramas – The Wire, the Shield, Sopranos, Mad Men – Breaking Bad is not quite in the same category. It reminds me sort of how I feel about Rescue Me – occasionally great, usually good and entertaining, but also has those moments where I (albeit briefly) lose interest or roll my eyes. It is still very good in my mind – just not as consistently great as I feel like many others find it.
Jesse is the best character on the show, followed by Saul. Then to me Walt, but it is Jesse that has always done the best job of keeping me riveted to the show.
SO glad to hear mike will be in more scenes this season – i was very happy when banks joined the cast, as i was to see esposito and odenkirk join. the rounded out an already-stellar series of characters to flesh out the wonderful world of ‘bad.
very much looking forward to the ‘mike – wtf?’ scene described in the review, given how unflappable mike has been to date.
Just got through all 3 seasons on DVD, and I think it certainly belongs in the pantheon. The only blemish, to me, is that I have yet to warm up up to Skylar. She was somewhat interesting at the end of the third season, but she is the one thing that prevents this show from absolute perfection.
The song and dance she and Walt played after his “fugue state”, was one of the few episodes of this show I would call flat out bad (I think the ep was titled “Down”).
I agree with another poster, ever since Better Call Saul in S2, this show has found the perfect tone and pacing. Can’t wait for Sunday.
As much as I love this show and count the days to Sunday night, my only confusion is the “time frame” of the show. For the life of me I can not definitively say what is the time frame of the show, after three seasons. If I had to guess, I would say the story line has been told in a span of less than one year. Does any one know? Everything else about the show, acting, editing, directing, lighting, temporal scheme of episodes, best introductions to episodes, the way the music provides additional layers of meaning, and for anyone who speaks Spanish, the Sunset episode and the way they use that particular Spanish song is sublime, and don’t get me started on props–the best I’ve seen anywhere and used in such a consistent and evolutionary manner, and I’m not just referring to season 2, etc., etc.,
I meant evolutionary in the sense of development and change with respect to props, including characters. For example, consider Walt handling the “eye” from the stuffed animal that gets sucked in to the pool’s drain. The eye disappears and Jesse accuses Walt with his one good eye, followed by the episode “I See You.” Where “Peekaboo” fits in… I know that I am looking forward to season 4, because season 5 may be the last, in spite of the fact that the show is getting stronger. As for the time frame within the show itself and as an audience viewer, 6 weeks, 13 weeks, and 13 weeks, I tend to forget time within show, but it is interesting to me how we are in our 4th season, and possibly another 13 episodes, hope, and I feel we are witnessing a few months, certaintly less than year. It represents another way of breaking standard television codifications. To dramatize months in three seasons and possibly the fourth season.
The time frame’s been about a year, give or take. Skyler discovers she’s pregnant partway through the first season, gives birth to Holly near the end of the second, and Holly is still a very young baby as we get into the fourth season.
Thank you kindly.
Uh oh Alan, I can’t believe you got this wrong! Skyler doesn’t discover she’s pregnant at any point-she starts the pilot pregnant. There is a quick conversation with her, Marie and Walt’s principal about how small she still is. Then, in the second episode of the show, she and Walt go to an ultrasound where they learn the sex of the baby, and you have to be at least 4 months along in order to learn that news, I think. Don’t quote me on the 4 months thing, but Skyler is definitely pregnant right at the start of this show-and yes, the timeline here barely covers an enitre year over all 3 seasons, as far as I can tell. By the start of this season though, it’s probably safe to assume it has now been a year since Walt and Jesse partnered up. Just an FYI!
A good read, but I’m not sure I agree with the premise–that Breaking Bad wasn’t a great show until the third season. For one thing, it had an amazing pilot, one of the best I’ve ever seen for any show. And there were great moments throughout the first season (Walt dealing with Krazy 8 and Tuco to name just two), even though it was cut short by the writers strike. By its second season, it was arguably the best show on TV (though not definitively), and by the third season, it was definitely the best show on TV. I agree that it showed a remarkable improvement in quality from season to season, but it was starting from a very high place to begin. Season 3 didn’t make Breaking Bad a great show. It already was. Rather, the third season vaulted it into the discussion of the best shows of all time (it was one of the 10 best seasons of any TV drama ever), along with The Sopranos and The Wire. It hard to imagine anything topping those two, but if the final seasons of Breaking Bad are as good as the third season was, it has a chance. But the point is well taken. Not every great show starts out great. A lot don’t. Seinfeld and the Simpsons both needed a few seasons to get there. The Sopranos was spectacular from start to finish (it only had one episode I’d describe as bad–the Test Dream–and everything else ranged from very good to amazing), but The Wire took almost its entire first season (the first seven or eight episodes are painfully slow, right up until the basketball game in episode 9) to begin to realize its potential, and it didn’t make The Leap until the second season. Its third season was even better, which is saying something, and I believe those are the two finest single seasons of any TV drama. We can only hope that Breaking Bad Season 4 will be as good (or even better, though that would be hard to believe) as its last season, and hopefully, it will actually get the recognition from the Emmys it deserves this time.
Great words for this show Alan,it is a great show and the filming is some of the most unique on television. My favorite line will always be Jesse’s “cow house”. Really looking forward to the fourth season.
“But there’s a moment where he has a look on his face that screams, “What the hell just happened, and how did we get involved with this lunatic Walter White?” He is startled, and shaken, and for a brief moment not at all the ultimate professional who has an answer for every situation. ”
I’d say we saw that already in the season 3 finale. “6353 Wantabo apt. 6”
I am so totally stoked for this. Thanks for the completely spoiler-free review!
I thought it while watching the final episode of Season 3, and I’ll say it here — that sequence of Mike infiltrating the chemical warehouse made it clear this guy deserves his own series! Love him!
Can’t wait for it!
I hate to bitch about grades but if what you consider the best drama on tv right now and the best drama of 2010 doesn’t constitute an A Plus, what does?
Virtually nothing. The Wire seasons 3 & 4. Arrested Development season 1. Seinfeld season 4. Etc. In hindsight, Breaking Bad season 3 gets an A+. But I’ve only seen 3 episodes of this season, and while they’re strong (premiere especially), I’m not going that far yet.
Disagree. I think Breaking Bad has been great since the beggining.