Review: AMC’s ‘The Killing’ has strong atmosphere, performances

Time is the greatest asset that AMC’s “The Killing” has, but it also could be its greatest enemy.
The new crime drama, which debuts on Sunday at 9 p.m., tracks a single murder investigation over an entire season. The format, adapted from a Danish series (albeit with some major plot details changed so viewers can’t spoil themselves with Google) allows the series to adopt the same measured pace that’s typified most of AMC’s post-“Mad Men” output, and to differentiate itself from the kind of standalone, interchangeable police procedurals that are so abundant in primetime. It’s more televised crime novel than traditional TV cop show.
The series’ lead producer, Veena Sud, used to work on one of those shows, CBS’ “Cold Case,” but she takes advantage of the concept to tell her story in a way that’s both more leisurely and intense than she could have within the done-in-one confines of her old show.
So there’s time to get to know blue-collar Seattle couple Stan and Mitch Larsen (Brent Sexton and Michelle Forbes) well before they get the horrible news that their teenage daughter Rosie has been murdered, allowing us to track their transformation from earthy lovebirds to barely-functional automatons. We get to sit with veteran cop Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and her new partner Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman) as they struggle to develop a rapport, and occasionally the action stops as we just watch Linden studying the latest potential crime scene, doing something that plot-driven TV rarely has time to show: thinking. And we can linger on potential suspects like local politician Darren Richmond (Billy Campbell) and Rosie’s rich, cruel ex-boyfriend Jasper (Richard Harmon).
And a lot of that stuff is terrific. Enos, who played the twins Kathy and Jodeen Marquart on “Big Love,” makes an unconventional but compelling lead cop, one who doesn’t speak unless it’s absolutely necessary (it’s a trait more stereotypically applied to men on these shows), and she absolutely holds the screen as the calm, still center of this chaotic story. Sexton and Forbes have both done screen-time as cops or cop-adjacent characters, and they bring that sort of strength to their performances as two human beings utterly and understandably wrecked by tragedy. A series that was just about the grieving parents of a murdered teen wouldn’t be commercially viable, but interlacing it with a more traditional police investigation format pays big dividends as it goes along.
Sud and director Patty Jenkins (“Monster”) establish a level of intense dread throughout the pilot episode – helped tremendously by the ominous score by Frans Bak, who did the music for the Danish original – so that even when little seems to be happening, you can feel the darkness creeping around the edges.
So the atmosphere and central performances feel worthy of telling one story over 13 hours. My concern is whether the story can say the same.
AMC is very wisely airing the first two episodes back-to-back on Sunday. The pilot establishes the world and its characters, but it isn’t until a closing sequence involving Detective Linden and Stan Larsen that the show really begins to differentiate itself from all the CBS cop shows. By pairing it with the second episode – which has more of those slow, powerful moments – AMC makes it clear from night one what this show is doing on the same channel as “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.”
At the same time, though, those two episodes and the one airing next week combine to show some of the strain that often comes from this kind of long-form plotting for television, in which one story is told over many episodes, but where each episode has to feature elements that stand on their own.
“24,” which had more episodes to deal with each season and less commitment to narrative coherence, often struggled with this, giving Jack Bauer various assignments that mattered very little within the context of the season but which helped fill time in between Point A and Point B. There’s nothing quite that blatant in these early episodes – Linden and Holder don’t get temporarily reassigned to investigate a different murder, for instance – but a good chunk of time is devoted to Richmond trying to identify a mole within his campaign for mayor. (Moles: the “24” gift that keeps on giving.)
All the campaign-related material feels especially problematic. Because Campbell is one of the higher-profile actors on the series, and because the show spends so much time on campaign matters that are wholly-unrelated to Linden’s investigation, he’s clearly meant to be our prime suspect. But it’s so blatant – and the political stories themselves so uninvolving in the early going – that the show sets a trap for itself: if Richmond was the killer, it’s predictable, and if he’s not, we’ve wasted an awful lot of time on a red herring.
For that matter, the pilot episode features three or four different scenes featuring horror movie-style fakeouts where something that seems like it’s going to be terrifying instead turns out to be completely innocuous. (At one point, for instance, Mitch calls Stan with what sounds like awful news, but instead is revealed to be a problem with the kitchen sink.) The pilot keeps hitting beats like that so often that it almost feels like Sud, or Jenkins, or someone at AMC, didn’t trust the material and format enough to grab viewers early, and inserted these teases to keep the audience hanging around until the case really got going.
There’s not nearly as much of that in the other episodes I’ve seen, but there are some other elements that are more bothersome at length than they would be in a tighter story. Linden catches the case on what’s supposed to be her last day of work before she moves with her son and fiance to a more peaceful life in California wine country, and so every episode features one or two conversations about why she hasn’t left yet, the hold the job has on her, etc. It’s a cliche to begin with, and thus far it’s a cliche just being repeated over and over for what could be three months’ worth of show.
This may not be a comparison AMC executives want to hear, but at this stage the AMC show that “The Killing” most reminds me of is “Rubicon,” the low-rated, cerebral spy thriller that had fantastic atmosphere and fine performances but tended to stumble whenever it actually had to deal with plot. In particular, “Rubicon” completely botched the resolution to the story of its first and only season. Until we get to “The Killing” finale, there’s obviously no way of knowing whether Sud has a better conclusion in mind, but that’s the risk you take with this type of extended plot-driven series: the 13 hours you spend on a season might feel utterly wasted if the resolution isn’t satisfying enough given the commitment.
Of course, “The Killing” seems a far more commercially-viable show than “Rubicon” turned out to be. There’s always an appetite for murder mysteries, and the raw performances by Sexton and Forbes give the show more upfront humanity than the damaged eggheads of “Rubicon” could provide. Because of Sud’s experience on “Cold Case” (where they needed a satisfying resolution every week, albeit not one that had to pay off so much story) and because she has the Danish series as a template, I’m hopeful that she’ll bring all the pieces together in a far stronger fashion than “Rubicon” did.
But I’m also prepared to have to make like Sarah Linden at the end of this and just stare off into the middle distance, pondering the meaning of it all and whether I’d have been happier if I’d just gone to Sonoma.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
If it is as good as Rubicon, I’m all in. I agree that the Rubicon finale was disappointing, but I still really liked that show.
I wasn’t going to watch this, but after the Rubicon comparison, I’m in. FYI, anyone who hasn’t seen Rubicon, please watch it, and just stop with the 12th episode. The finale was disappointing, but part of that was because it had to follow the amazing piece of art that was the penultimate episode. Brilliant.
I wasn’t as bothered by the finale as some, but to the extent that it wasn’t stellar, it really didn’t affect my overall enjoyment one bit. The good things about shows like these is that they can provide a lot of value in te little things, and the resolution is less important.
(I personally thought the Rubicon finale was fitting. A more clearcut ending would not have fit the tone of the show.)
I obv havenÂ´t seen any episodes of the new series. But in the danish original, the politician were not only there as potential suspect, but there was also the effect the murder had on the political campaign and how what was good for the campaign conflicted what was good for the police. And how trying to do right by the police kept the problems piling on. So it could be a reflection of a larger theme of how the murder affects the people in connection with it.
IÂ´m only halfway through and things might change a lot between versions obv, for one thing the original was 20 episodes 60 min each. But in the danish version the political subplot worked quite well regardless if he is the killer or not.
Hans, I agree. The political sub plot for the original was in the end my favourite story arc. It was gripping. Have fun finishing the original , its a fascinating ride. One of the highlights of my ‘TV Watching life’
The kitchen sink thing was in the original Danish series. Sounds like they are trying to be faithful to the original show. In the pilot (which was all I was able to find to watch), there are also beautiful scenes of landscape juxtaposed with the grisly tasks of the investigationâ€”it’s pretty damn effective and unusual. I’ve hope they’ve kept some of the visual look of the Danish series. (And the promo shot seems to indicate that they have.) With Mad Men not returning for such a long time, I’m ready for a show that’s willing to spin a tale of characterization, mood, and subtlety.
How did you see the original series? I couldn’t find it on Netflix…
Great review, though it reminded me how much I miss Rubicon…
r.i.p. truxton spangler.
Yeah. Ditto. And maybe it’s telling that while I think Mad Men is well made but just okay whereas Breaking Bad and the zombies are just a waste of my time, I **really** miss Rubicon. Nor do I mind the more roundabout storytelling that is the hallmark of David Simon’s work. Gimme dat Treme — can’t wait. But I’ll gladly watch this, meanwhile.
The Wire stretched one story out over an entire season, and there were times where that dragged, even though it worked overall. You think we might see something similar here?
The original went ballistic in the UK, and everyone straight away compared it to the Wire.
The original (which this will be doing a great job to get near) is still no where near as good as the Wire. The Wire covered more characters with more depth for starters.
Like I have said a million times here though – if you can get the original – have a crack – it’s stunning. Sarah Lund is McNulty in a sweater – brilliant stuff.
My concern is that this will be Twin Peaks-lite. Based on the extended trailer and ad campaign, it seems like a remake of the show. High school girl murdered in Washington, story focuses on a detective and follows the stories of her family, friends, and (potentially suspicious) others in the community, including a high-powered businessman. A politician in this case, but the similarities are pretty striking at least in terms of broad strokes. And, in a minor spoiler for those who like to go in pretty fresh, the trailer seemed to focus on a photograph of Rosie Larsen, much like Twin Peaks made the photograph of Laura Palmer a recurring focal point.
What really set Twin Peaks apart was its absolute strangeness, and willingness to go pretty far off that well-trod beaten path. I think my concern with this show is that it will be a solidly, well-done ostensible remake of Twin Peaks (intentionally or not) without any of the more unusual aspects that set that show apart, supernatural, directorial, or otherwise. I hope I am wrong, and that the show either diverges strongly from Twin Peaks, or that in actuality it is not so much like it after all, or, if it is very much like it, even in broad terms, that it has some more unusual aspects to it that set it apart from the standard long-form crime drama. Even if it ends up being just a kind of standard really well-done crime drama, though, I’ll still be pleased to watch it, just potentially disappointed that it wouldn’t plumb newer or more unusual depths, given the standard set by its potential predecessor.
As I’ve said every time Twin Peaks comes up, these two shows could not be more tonally different. Yes, both take place in the Pacific Northwest and have a murdered teenage girl, but I never once thought about Laura Palmer, Agent Cooper, etc., while watching this.
I think the Twin Peaks issue most apt is that the TP series was so successful it stretched out well past the creativity of its writers. Hopefully 12 episodes with the grace and discipline to stop even if the show proves wildly popular will do numerologists proud. To be sure I could watch Michelle Forbes just walking and talking for a decade in whatever role so I’m very much looking forward to her performance whatever happens with the show.
-anonZmoose
I thought of Laura Palmer, “wrapped in plastic,” when Sarah was out jogging and came across something near the water’s edge. I thought she had stumbled upon Rosie’s body. I still don’t know what it was she saw laying on the beach…kind of reminded me of a hairless bear.
Twin Peaks NEVER occurred to me, despite the scenery. I do love this landscape and the highly atmospheric quality of The Killing, but I was more reminded of (and don’t laugh now: we’re only talking visuals here) the first Twilight film — there were shots in these first two episodes of The Killing that I at first mistook for the Columbia Gorge, particularly the one in which our heroine finds what looked like a dead pig in the sand along the shoreline. But then, what this really tells me is that most U.S. viewers haven’t traveled much to see the wonders of their own country because they’re visually unacquainted with the Pacific Northwest beyond what they’ve seen on the large or small screen. Pity.
Also, though, Rubicon was hedging its bets against a second season… presumable, if this series returns, it will be dealing with a new case, so hopefully there won’t be as many loose ends here.
With Rubicon, there was something to stretch: world politics don’t remain static, and there’s always foreign policy analysts who have work enough — as well as black-budget projects that analysts theoretically sometimes trip over. an d there’s your potential for more intrigue. With this, it’s one murder — that’s it. Either it gets solved, or it becomes a cold case and everyone (other than the parents) loses interest.
I’m pleased to see they seem to have stuck to the jumper costume for Lund – tho not as iconic as the Danish one, which the Brit viewers went crazy for! I agree with Hans about how well the political elements tied into the murder case in the original. Though it sounds like the character of the politician is a bit different here. But I also see Alan’s points about stringing it out, as constantly during the Danish original I was going ‘they can’t keep this going for 20 eps, surely?’ and they did, tho the red herrings did pile up a bit. The mother in the original, along with Sarah, were the best female performances i’ve seen in a long while tho, so good to see more female leads on AMC.
I find it interesting in all the discussions of the ‘single serialised case’ drama, that there is no mention of Murder One. Although did that have cases of the week alongside the central case, it’s all bit fuzzy these days.
And Murder One also botched its ending, too, making the killer a guy who’d been previously seen for all of about 5 minutes in an episode midway through the season.
Re: Alan’s reply to my comment
That’s really good to know, thank you. I’m much more excited for the show, then.
You know what show didn’t botch it’s season long murder mystery? VERONICA MARS.
Excellent point. It can definitely be done. But it’s damn hard.
Too bad the actual premise of the show sucked.
I think Twin Peaks resolution wasnt bad either actually
Agree. Veronica Mars was really good.
What about ‘Terriers’? The ending was a bit rushed but I thought they handled their season long murder mystery arc pretty well.
Poor Michelle Forbes. She has no luck when her character’s daughter is named Rosie.
I thought the same thing!
Now I’m just hoping this show is a) good, and b) gets renewed, so that c) there’s a chance the next season would be set in Sonoma. Not enough shows are set in wine country, let alone murder mysteries.
But anyway, looking forward to Sunday! I’ll pretty much eat up anything AMC wants to feed me at this point.
Without spoiling the enjoyable Rubicon, I couldn’t help but feel like that show took a few of its overarching plot points from 24 as well. I might have to hold up on The Killing after reading this review. I don’t particularly want a show that just makes me want to watch Veronica Mars again.
I think that it is a refreshing that this series is trying to tell a story about solving a crime in more than in one day and how complicated it can be to get the evidence to solve it. The beauty of The Wire was that it examined the amount of work it took to do good police work. And The Wire did not suffer from showing how things get handled in other parts of the political structure. City Hall and the police are linked so maybe the politician will be used in that way as one of the many wheels turning as this crime gets solved.
Hope this is good. Why does Amc only mention Mad Men and The Walking Dead in the commercials for this? Breaking Bad hasn’t won them multiple emmys and tons of critical acclaim? Plus this seems like it would be closest to Breaking Bad in tone. Also why is the Mad Men Dvd out now but the Breaking Bad dvd isn’t? (sorry ending rant now) Can’t wait till sunday to watch this.
All three seasons of BB are available in Australia – which means they have to be in America, right? You guys always beat us to the punch.
Alan, did the show bring up any memories of Murder One (Season One) at all? That is the nearest comparison I used to the original.
Of course Daniel Benzali is heaps better to look at than Mireille Enos as well….
please disregard – saw answer above
I have been salivating in anticipation of this show for MONTHS. Can’t wait until tomorrow.
“that’s the risk you take with this type of extended plot-driven series: the 13 hours you spend on a season might feel utterly wasted if the resolution isn’t satisfying enough given the commitment.”
Great, way to remind me of all 6 seasons of my life that I wasted on LOST.
I couldn’t agree more. I have the first three seasons on DVD and I can’t even watch them. At least when shows fall off like West Wing or Homicide you can enjoy the early strong seasons but the fact that the creators of LOST had as much of a plan as Chris Carter had with X Files, just ruins every moment of the show.
i love billy campbell and i’m still pissed that The 4400 was cancelled. so this works for me
This reminds me of the HBO miniseries ‘Five Days’.
I was able to really dig into this and enjoy it from the beginning. Also, I could help but chuckle at the HUGE HBO reunion going on in the casting. What’s represented? Deadwood, Big Love, In Treatment, True Blood, and even two small parts from Six Feet Under. Besides getting to watch a compelling new show on AMC, it’s nice to see actors from some of my favorite HBO shows getting work. Although, my husband is tired of me saying “Oh! That’s so-and-so from “
I don’t see how the Twin Peaks comparisons can be avoided: High school girl that you never see except in pics or flashbacks. Season-long case. Upper NW. Mysterious community. They are bizarrely similar, even though The Killing is cherry pie- and quirk-free. I even kept thinking, well, at least they won’t have the dad do it. That would be too weird.
I really loved the first two shows. I’m completely hooked and will not only watch — I’ll watch the next episode live. Can’t wait.
I just think the lead woman is incredibly compelling to watch. In acting they always say show don’t tell and she’s so good at that. I also liked the dude getting high with the little girls, sucking them in, and then “bouncing” as soon as he got what he wanted (which he knew he would).
I loved the way murder was slowly built up in the pilot episode. The inevitable reveal at the end had a real emotional punch.
I do agree, the horror style fake freak outs were not necessary. They kind of reminded of the Silent Hill video game series.
I like what I’ve seen so far. The pacing of the show so far does remind of “Rubicon”. I just hope they don’t botch the ending like that show did.
I think your on point regarding the show suffering the same fate. I just don’t think the American public has the patience for these type of shows, and it’s unfortunate.
I’ve heard good things about the Danish version. I’ll check it out one of these days.
