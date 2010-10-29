Review: AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’

When you ask the creative team behind AMC”s “The Walking Dead,” which debuts Sunday night at 10, what differentiates their series from every other filmed zombie story, they”ll point to the fact that it is a series – that, like the Robert Kirkman comic books that inspired it, it is an ongoing, never-ending nightmare, as opposed to two hours of scares and out.
But an ongoing nightmare requires ongoing viewers, and therefore a show that stays strong as it goes along, if not one that gets better and better over time, and I”m not sold that “The Walking Dead” is that kind of show.
I will say upfront that I generally felt the same way about the Kirkman comics. Though I”m not a devout zombie fan overall, I enjoyed the first few collections, then started to find it monotonous and depressing and stopped. The comic has many fans who have been understandably excited about what the TV team – including Frank Darabont (“The Shawshank Redemption”), Gale Anne Hurd (“Terminator”) and Kirkman himself – will do with the property, and I suspect they”ll be pleased, even though the series takes notable liberties with the comic, altering the story at points, introducing some characters earlier and inventing some new ones altogether.
Going into the show as someone without deep affection for either the genre or the source material, I still found myself riveted by the pilot episode, which will air in a 90-minute timeslot on Halloween. Written and directed by Darabont, it”s a master class in suspense filmmaking, of dread and atmosphere and grief.
British actor Andrew Lincoln is our lead as small-town Kentucky cop Rick Grimes, who”s wounded in the line of duty, goes into a coma and wakes up weeks later to find a world overtaken by zombies, with only small pockets of frightened and angry humans trying to stay alive without getting bitten by the “walkers.”
Lincoln”s Southern accent is pretty terrible, though no worse than most of his co-stars, and Darabont and company have wisely pared down the wordy dialogue from the comics. Rick spends much of the pilot alone and in silence, simply reacting with horror to what the world has become. Lincoln”s quite good in that mode, and a solid hero once Rick links up with a group of survivors on the outskirts of Atlanta.
Darabont knows when a moment needs to be goosed and when he simply needs to hang back and let us share Rick”s view of this terrifying landscape, full of empty cars, decaying corpses and, of course, many, many, many zombies. (The zombies were designed by acclaimed make-up master Greg Nicotero, and understandably look fantastic/disgusting.) He takes a less-is-more approach to the score by Bear McCreary, letting long stretches play out with nothing but the sound of the wind, the creaking of doors, or the shuffling of zombie feet.
It”s wonderfully creepy, and then Darabont turns on the pathos as Rick makes the acquaintance of Morgan Jones (guest star Lennie James of “Jericho” fame) and his son Duane (Adrian Kali Turner), who have suffered a horrible, seemingly unending tragedy as part of this zombie apocalypse. That subplot”s pretty much beat-for-beat from Kirkman, and it plays out beautifully. (Though James does upstage Lincoln in the process.)
Many of the zombie encounters in the pilot are one-on-one, as the focus is less on action than on conveying a feeling of loss. Rick fell asleep in one world and woke up in another. But as he gets closer to Atlanta, encounters an ever-increasing number of the monsters and then connects with other survivors, “The Walking Dead” becomes a more conventional, less interesting zombie story. The technical work remains impeccable (the second episode is directed by “Breaking Bad” veteran Michelle MacLaren, the third by Gwyneth Horder-Payton from “Sons of Anarchy”), but the story, the suspense and the characters (Lincoln”s co-stars include Sarah Wayne Callies, Jon Bernthal and Jeffrey DeMunn) all begin to feel familiar quickly – not just from the comic, but dozens of zombie and/or post-apocalyptic yarns.
I was encouraged that the character-driven third episode was stronger than the zombie action-heavy second, and perhaps the producers will be proven right – that the longer this saga goes on past these initial six episodes, the more it will set itself apart from the zombie canon.
But it”s also possible that there”s a reason there”s never been a zombie TV series before that goes beyond the technical difficulties of pulling it off. Maybe the zombie apocalypse is a horror that”s better off in brief glimpses than as a story with no end in sight.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The four minute preview clip from the pilot that I watched at AMC’s site was more interesting and well-realized than the eight full episodes of Rubicon I yawned through. I hope this show gets great ratings for AMC; they deserve it after having the courage to put Mad Men and Breaking Bad on the air back-to-back. I’ll be watching, even if I doubt that it will turn out to be as great as either of those two.
*hands over ears/eyes*
It will be amazing; no matter what.
I agree about Rubicon being dull. This looks exciting.
Living with ‘The Walking Dead’ :: [j.mp]
I recently lent my boyfriend the first volume of the comics and felt so vindicated when he also did not see the appeal. I actually feel like the show could be better, because the dialogue can be completely rewritten and more can be communicated visually. I probably won’t be watching but I do hope it is quality and well-watched as I’m excited about AMC as a network and this seems like a good way to branch out into genre.
It’s okay not to not like the comic series despite its literary acclaim and high praise from the majority. It’s not for everyone. It is depressing (apocalypses are usually cheerful, I know), Kirkman’s dialogue feels too wordy when he’s communicating an exposition, and I do understand some of the sexism issues people have with it.
It’s still very good. Kirkman provided an environment and story where it genuinely feels like no one, even the lead character at times, is safe. Very few comics, let along television shows, have accomplished this, imo.
While it’s understandable that people who dislike it usually stop at the first volume; if you don’t read until at least issue 48, I personally think you’re missing out on huge part of the story. If you still don’t get the appeal by then, it’s just not for you.
Oops….I didn’t mean to reply to Chrissy’s comment. Oh well. It still fits.
I get what you are saying – there are just so many graphic novels out there that grab me immediately for whatever reason, and I barely have time for them (or money)! Spending time on a comic I found poorly written isn’t going to happen, for purely logistical reasons. It’s just interesting to me, because I don’t think my taste is particularly eccentric – generally when I hear universally great things about a book, I enjoy it or can at least see why others do. Walking Dead shocked me in this respect.
Still, as I said, hope the show is quality! I don’t have to personally like everything. :)
Fables is the best comic out there today, and the only one I read (in TPB format, not the monthly issues).
I think John Layman’s Chew series is pretty good as well.
Also, I should put “it’s still very good, IMO” in my original post.
Well, I think Bill Willingham writes beautiful dialogue but I think there will be a snow day in Hell before ‘Fables’ gets out of development hell.
Rumor has it that two of the Lost producers are pitching a show bout fairy tales. Given that thwir deal is likely at ABC and the net already had interest in a (not picked up) Fables pilot, it could make it. Personally, i dont wanr to see a Fables show, ymmv.
@Mark: I’d love to see a ‘Fables’ series, but I think our host is right: It would be eye-wateringly expensive to realise things like The Farm, and I think even cable would be rather nervous about things like SPOILERS Goldielocks shagging Not-So-Baby Bear, the real reason why Snow White hates dwarves, and the wicked witch who is no longer killing babies to feed her magic, but owns a string of abortion clinics on the downlow. Willingham has, shall we say, a rather jaundiced view of human nature and a wickedly black sense of humour I don’t think ABC would touch with the proverbial bargepole.
I had the exact same experience with the Walking Dead comic as you did – totally into it for the first 3-4 volumes, followed by rapid loss of interest. I am excited for the series, though, and here’s hoping the creators can avoid falling into some of the repetition and excesses the comic eventually exhibited
Is the picture above some sort of awesome reference to Tommy Wiseau’s THE ROOM?
Why did they decide to take this to AMC instead of HBO? Why did the deal with HBO fall through?
HBO is more into generic vampires and the plight of black people.
Echos… that was a great line.
More people have AMC. If they’d have put this on HBO, I’d be stuck pirating it, because there’s no way I’d pay for the channel for just ONE show.
Not sure if Echos meant to be funny,but that was pretty offensive,not to mention racist.
That wasn’t racist. Innapropriate yes, Offensive maybe, steriotypical definitely, but not racist. Well, maybe a little racist.
@delacourte:how was echo’s comment racist? You are going out of your way to be offended. Jeez what’s your problem?
Hadn’t heard about this, and suppose I’ll check it out because of the combination of AMC and the holiday, but the trailer just made me shrug. Obviously all done-to-death ideas can be revived in a compelling way, but when in that Hurd interview she says a stand-out idea behind the series is “the sense that humans are often more dangerous and more unpredictable than the zombies” — well, that’s a standard staple of the genre. I get that the comic series is acclaimed, and I’ll reserve judgement and hope for the best (I’m no Darabont fan, either) — but the more zombie movies there are the more it becomes apparent that Romero very capably covered everything while he defined the form. Other than “Shaun of the Dead” and perhaps Joe Dante’s “Homecoming,” I haven’t seen a whole lot of depth added to the concept. Its biggest problem — commented on by Romero himself in “Land” — is that zombies and post-apocalyptic films have become so institutionalized in our culture that “another zombie story” now feels like a very safe choice.
I think this is a show that you HAVE to take with a grain of salt at first. If it doesn’t play into the typical zombie theme at first, the casual viewer will lose interest quickly. These six episodes MUST establish a following, then they can delve into new territory.
I’m a huge fan of the comics… from the beginning to today, as well as a major fan of Invincible, Astounding Wolf-Man, and Haunt. The only thing I never read for my own reasons was Battle Pope… I am happy that the general consensus is positive for TWD. I’m a little afraid that the liberties will be irritating, but it’s to be expected, and with Kirkman at least nearby and fully supportive of the project, it should stay within the framework of the tone of the series.
Similar to Kirkman, I love everything on AMC in terms of originals… so I trust they would not put toxic waste on the air on Sunday nights. I’m worried about the rating for the pilot, competing against Pittsburgh and New Orleans plus World Series Game 4, which likely will be Cliff Lee pitching on three days rest. I hope that word of mouth and the anticipation and die hards of the comics will help to drive it early on.
Alan, maybe you should take a year of from excessive Tv-watching. With the exception of your Mad Men and Rubicon overhyping your reviews sound more and more bored, nitpicky and smug. Even worse…you lose interest in great shows quicker than an ADD child. Recharge your Enthusiasm!
I wouldn’t consider myself a horror fan or a zombie fan, but I also never considered myself a teacher-turned-crystal-meth-cooker fan either until Breaking Bad came along. I never thought I’d fall in love with a slow-paced conspiracy series where the best aspects could be found in the office relationships. So, because I have great respect for AMC (totally in love with Breaking Bad and Rubicon, not at all a fan of Mad Men), I will give this a try.
Also, I am eagerly anticipating another high profile, genre series: HBO’s Game of Thrones. I am keeping my eyes on how TWD adaptation turns out, because it is up there with GoT in terms of fan interest and hype.
Now that Caprica is done, I need something to fill the void and am hoping TWD will be that something.
I love all the volumes of the trade paperback, and eagerly await the premier episode. Greg Nicotero making proper zombies again…..awesome! I’ve been following the development of this series since I first heard word of it, and I’m dying to see it!
It’s funny to think about that someone, in a zombie attack actually takes the time to write “God forgive us” in blood on a wall.
Well the people you are talking about killed themselves so I imagine they would take the time to write something. I am not sure why time would have really been an issue in any case.
The people committed suicide by shooting themselves in the head. So if they did it before they died, where the Hell did the blood come from?
That scene was fairly clichÃ©d, not to mention implausible.
Watched the 1st episode to see Lennie James. Seems a lot like Jericho only with zombies…LOL!!! Hope Lennie is a reoccurring character.
This pilot made me wish that AMC had done Jericho, instead of CBS.
Alan, I enjoy your reviewing and am a consistent reader. I do have to say that I think you are normally to critical of accents from the brit actors. I usually have a good ear for these things and I had no idea Andrew Lincoln wasn’t from the USA. Then again I didn’t have this knowledge going into the first viewing.
Sepinwall old pal. You’re an awesome critic. But every now and again you let your biases get in the way. You at times fall into the trap of jumping to conclusions, thinking you know what you got before it’s come. Slow down buddy. I know you’ve seen more episodes than us. But I think you’re trying to make too much of a verdict, too fast. How many shows started out ‘just ok’, but got really good after the first initial run? Many.