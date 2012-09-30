Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Bone For Tuna’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I can find an insult in a bed of roses…
“What the fuck is life if it’s not personal?” -Gyp
Gyp Rosetti, the arch-villain of “Boardwalk” season 3, is a man who is perpetually ready to take offense to any comment, no matter how innocent. He grew up in Sperlinga, Sicily, a place whose name can be translated to mean “cave,” and if he wasn’t so violent, he would be all but crippled with self-consciousness about his lack of education and class. Instead, he’s a man you have to perpetually walk on eggshells around – and even then, it only does so much, as we discover when he treats Nucky’s “Bon Fortuna” card as yet another insult, and when the Tabor Heights sheriff has the fatal timing to also wish him good luck that night, Gyp burns the poor sonuvabitch alive with gas from the filling station.
It’s yet another power play by Gyp, in an episode full of people seizing control of a situation, often through subterfuge, or by usurping someone else’s identity.
Mickey tries to beef up his reputation at the warehouse by taking credit for Manny’s death, which understandably doesn’t sit well with Richard Harrow. (Richard, unlike Gyp, is able to control his most deadly impulses, even when taking the deepest offense.) Margaret expertly plays Dr. Landau and the bishop off one another, exploiting Nucky’s Order of Saint Gregory ceremony to get the pre-natal education program approved. And Gillian is still acting like Jimmy is alive, which allows her to control the Commodore’s estate while also living in denial about the many sins she committed against her son.
Gillian is understandably not happy to see Jimmy’s murderer show up at her place with Gyp in tow. And though Nucky isn’t making any major power plays this episode – he’s too busy getting dragged into both Gyp’s neuroses and Margaret’s ambition – he does spend a lot of time dwelling on Jimmy’s murder, picturing him as a young choir boy with the same bullet wound under his eye. Once it becomes clear that Richard isn’t there to kill him – Richard explains that Nucky and Margaret always treated him well, and, besides, “Jimmy was a soldier. He fought. He lost.” – novice killer Nucky has an opportunity to ask the more hardened Richard whether he’ll ever stop thinking about his victims.
“You know the answer to that yourself,” Richard tells him.
Gyp Rosetti, on the other hand, doesn’t seem like he’s particularly troubled by the men he has beaten, shot and burned to death. He’s a sociopath, plain and simple, and while that’s a much less complicated antagonist for Nucky than either Rothstein or Jimmy were, it also makes Nucky’s path tougher. Rothstein could be reasoned with, and Jimmy had a conscience and a sense of self. Gyp seems to act entirely on impulse, and a cold and calculating man like Nucky Thompson isn’t ideally-equipped to battle such a foe.
Some other thoughts:
* Richard and Nucky’s conversation also clarifies that Manny died specifically because of Angela’s murder, and not Jimmy’s. One of the more frustrating parts of the post-Jimmy show so far is that Richard has become more marginalized, and Jack Huston is too good for that. (I watched the scene where he hears about Mickey’s boasting three or four times, and each time my eye was initially drawn to the painted mask, like always, before the half of Huston’s face that was acting grabbed my attention.) I hope the writers find a way to make Richard more central to the narrative as the season moves along.
* Given what happened to his last few co-workers at his old job, I’m not sure Nelson Van Alden (even under the George Muller alias) is a man you want to be punking.
* Nucky’s dreams are haunted not just by young Jimmy, but by Billie Kent, and in his waking hours, he’s still fixated on what hse’s doing, and who she’s with, when he’s not around. Not healthy.
What did everybody else think?
I wonder if it’s possible that Richard will come to work for Nucky?
We know that Richard apparently harbors no ill-will towards Nucky. We also know that Mickey didn’t leave a great impression with his cowering and blubbering.
Nucky might see that somebody with Harrow’s attitude and skillset would be extremely useful to him.
I think thats most likely where that story is going with Richard. Much of what Terrence Winter talked about in his interviews after season 2’s finale was echoed in this episode. Terreence said that Richard respected Jimmy’s decision and fate and would not take it personally.
What do you think Richard’s motivation was in dragging Mickey into Nucky’s office? Did R. fear that Nucky would hear the rumor and then kill Mickey? Wouldn’t it have been better for R. for people to think he did NOT kill Manny, so no suspicion fell on him? Or did he want to impress Nucky and take over M.’s job? Or was it a matter or honor? I don’t know.
I don’t think it had anything to do with him fearing Mickey may get killed by Nucky. Richard just has very peculiar morals, i suppose.
I agree Richard has a specific set of morals that allow him to be kind to Nucky even though he killed Jimmy. However, I highly doubt he brought Mickey to Nucky out of fear that Mickey would be killed.
Rather, I think Richard is feeling very marginalized (as are we based on his screen time) being Gillian’s errand boy. So rather than let someone else take credit for his kill, he wanted to acknowledge it was him, while at the same time clearing the air with Nucky and opening that door for furture work.
Maybe Nucky can coax Richard into a long distance hit on Gyp,(like the one in Chicago)???
Shouldn’t Nucky have passed Gyp and the torched sheriff on his way to NYC?
“Gee how did Nucky get to NYC before Gyp?” I said. I guess we’re to assume, that although it was edited differently, but Nucky had taken off before Gyp was at the Warehouse.
Great question – I wondered the same thing. My girlfriend said “he could have taken the back roads through the Pine Barrens (shout out to The Sopranos and the Russian!)” – but I’m thinking the just fudged the edits.
I started watching this show only a couple of weeks ago. I power watched through two seasons of excellent television, a series driven by interesting and nuanced characters who are in the center of a mob/political story. The great thing about this show is that it was driven by character. The show was uncompromising about not spoonfeeding its viewers–relentlessly introducing characters who just were the way they were, and it felt like it was up to you as an outside observer to figure out why and to watch the mystery unfold. Jimmy was of course one of the best characters in this regard. But even Nucky, Margaret, Richard, Capone, Rothstein had stellar moments and story arcs that made us care about why they were the way they were.
Of course it’s premature to judge an entire season based on three episodes, but it’s not off to a good start. In fact, having watched all these episodes back to back, it seems like a decidedly different show altogether. There really is no mystery or intrigue about any of the characters. Margaret is traveling further along the path of her sanctimonious ambitions to reach some moral high ground, even if through manipulation and quiet force. She threatens to be the next Van Alden, as her story line fractures further from the main storyline and she looks to just become a more extreme version of what she has been in the past. Nucky has ‘broken bad’ so to speak, and although he may struggle with memories of Jimmy occasionally, we’re no longer watching someone whose choices and boundaries seem real and intriguing. In Season 1, even as Nucky continued to do terrible things, Buscemi and the writers brought such a humanity to that character that you always cared about his motivations. Now that he’s a full out gangster, overcome more by fear and greed, I don’t know that there’s much more to explore. And even the new characters seem lacking in depth. I already don’t care about Rosetti. He’s a hothead! He’s violent! You know what? Just about every person I see on Lockup on MSNBC is like that character. Not interesting and not worthy of what once was a great drama. I’ll take the subtlety and even the criminal wisdom of Rothstein anyday. I’ll take Capone’s wavering between wanting to be liked and approved and his violent ambition, too. But unfortunately so far, it’s become just another mob story, scattered wit a few other plot lines that don’t seem to have to do with anything (this means you Margaret, Chalky and Gillian).
I hope it gets better, but I have a bad feeling that this show died when Jimmy died (but after he was in the trenches).
Very well put. Gyp seems a little to unrealistically hot-headed. After season two ended, I believed that since the writers were able to come up with the Jimmy character, they’d be able to add interest to current characters or come up with intriguing new ones. However, as you said, it’s not off to a good start.
I could not agree with you more. I had started watching the show when it first came out. After jimmy was murdered at the end of season 2, I didnt know if I would watch season 3. I gave it a shot and ive been thoroughly disappointed with the storylines as well as with the new characters. one main thing that i feel the show is missing is that after each and every episode in the previous season, i wanted to know more about the up coming episode. i could not wait until next week. now? i could wait. or maybe ill just stop watching all together. 2 more weeks until the walking dead and game of thrones in april of 2013… bone for tuna boardwalk
I tentatively agree. Remember though,we’re in a post Sopranos and post-Wire world where you have to see an entire season (at least)to see where it’s going. The first season of Boardwalk was like that. I didn’t like it when I watched it in weekly installments, but rewatching it straight through improved the experience immensely. The 2nd season was fantastic from the start, but they had a whole season to give weight to the Jimmy v. Nucky clash. This show has enough good characters and the 2nd was good enough that I’m willing to see where they go with them.
I have to agree, this season so far has been a disappointment, especially after the stellar season 2.
I would hope we are done with Margaret’s already interminable women’s clinic storyline, but alas, I’m sure this is leading somewhere that will provide many more dull, momentum-killing scenes. I’m sure there is an interesting story to tell about women jockeying for a more powerful role during this time period, but this ain’t one of them.
Well, it might not be the same show as it was in the first two seasons (any time a show kills off a central character, it’s going to change things), but I’m still enjoying it every week. The show is just full of interesting characters, the acting is generally very good, and the writing is very solid. And given that we’re only three episodes in, I’m more than willing to wait to see where it goes. Rosetti is a bit too cartoonish, I agree, but I’d be surprised if he was around longer than this season. I guess we’ll see. It’s still one of the five or so best dramas on television.
As for this episode, I didn’t mind the Margaret storyline, as she expertly worked the doctor. I’m still not quite sure where Van Alden’s story is going, but I’m interested in finding out. The Luciano/Lansky storyline was separated from the rest, but it was still good. I really liked that it dealt with Nucky’s thoughts about Jimmy, and I loved everything about Harrow, especially his final scene with Nucky, which was the best of the episode. I have to think that Nucky will be adding him to the staff before too long (Mickey really needs to go), as it doesn’t make much sense to continue to keep him isolated from everything. The more Harrow, the better.
Oh, look! It’s another little moron crying over the death of a fictional character in a GANGSTER show. I’m so glad they get rid of Jimmy. Maybe now you morons will realise this masterpiece is just flying above your brainless heads.
Alex, you may be just trying to get a rise out of people, but if you’re serious, I just wanted to clarify that (as the OP) I actually thought that Jimmy’s death was great–really courageous storytelling and an outcome that was really quite necessary given the narrative they had told up to that point. My post wasn’t to complain that Jimmy died, it’s more to point out that the first three episodes, post Jimmy’s death, have not been particularly inspired or interesting. If you are seeing something that others haven’t pointed out, please let us know.
People that “power watch” seasons in a matter of hours aren’t getting the same experience as people who watch episodes week-to-week. You think it’s off to a slow start, but nearly every HBO series has extremely slow and meticulous first acts.
I agree with Truck here. I power-watched most fo The Sopranos and The Wire, and then when I caught up and watched those show’s final seasons, I too thought they were a bit slow. Watching a show like BE week to week is always going to seem slow – only so much you can do in 1 hour. I love where the show is going so far – based on previews have high hopes that we’ll get plenty of action in the future.
Excellent points Truck and Dan. That is also why I’m going to continue to watch and am only cautiously pessimistic. Also, I don’t think that I’m too worried about how slow it is. If Nucky were just sitting in a room for an entire how, contemplating Jimmy’s death, I probably wouldn’t have objected to that. It’s really more what they are doing with the characters and the new characters they have introduced. On the positive side, I do see potential for making Eli into a more compelling character this season. He looks different, feels different–he could be interesting.
I very much agree. I had watched the first two seasons in about 3 weeks and now season 3 week to week. Like as example Jimmy dying was par for the course to me. Of course he should have died. He tried to kill Nucky and steal all his power. I don’t miss him at all because I care more about the whole story. It plays out more like a movie when you watch it all at once and less like a soap opera.
Agreed. Without getting into the details the simple fact is, in season 1 & 2 I couldn’t wait for the next episode. I watched every episode in detail because it was so good, in season I’m having to force myself to watch the next episode. I also end up forwarding through some of it. This show seem to lose it’s gangster touch and focuses half it’s time on who is sleeping with who. And Gyp’s character would have been ok for 2-3 episodes max, then should been been eliminated. I’m only half way through the 3rd season, don’t know if I can finish it.
Alan, you don’t seem very excited about Boardwalk this season. I feel like you were more invested in it in the past, but your review reads more like an assignment–are you losing interest in the show?
Yes
I don’t get that vibe at all. You sure you aren’t just projecting?
So far, I’m enjoying season three. I’m not going to fall in with the “oh, poor Jimmy, the show sucks without Jimmy” crowd (nevertheless, it was nice to catch a glimpse of Jimmy through Nucky’s reminiscing). Personally, I kind of like that nothing feels predictable at this point. Clearly, Nucky is tormented by what he did to Jimmy, Billy is his escape from realty but she doesn’t have an interest in serving that role beyond enjoying the here and now. I’m looking forward to seeing how Nucky, Van Alden, Chalky, etc. respond to their predicaments. You do get the sense of being pulled in a number of different directions given the strength of some of the characters/storylines, i.e. Chalky, and wanting to see more of them. It doesn’t feel as though the season, so far, is as “tight” but I’m looking forward to following where Nucky is taken this season.
I kinda liked this episode. I thought it was paced real well, and told a good story. I think the Gyp character, however, is waaaay too cartoony. Yes, there were/are hyper-violent men in the mob, and of course they are drawn to it, and etc., but at this point he’s like some kind of hyper mega-nega-evil. For a show that added dimensions to Al Capone, Gyp sure seems like a one-dimensional Joe Pesci from Goodefalls amped up to 11. The scene where he hams it up in the car as he gets offended over the Bone for Tuna… that was just awkward.
Speaking of… Can we put the ixnay on the dream sequences? Am I the only person who despises them? Even the “Pine Barrens” shout-out to meta-reference Sopranos was not cute enough of an excuse for this. None of these dream sequences do anything for me, and once I realize they are dream sequences, I just tune out and wait for the character to wake up. Not a big fan of Foreshadowing for Dummies.
There was, however, one awkward scene I enjoyed, because it was intentional and plain goofy – Gyp being entertained by a hooker doing period appropriate high class recitation with harps in the background. That was lulz moment. Hyper-violent barely-shaved ape who wants to bang is being shown class and kultur by the delusional Gilian. Fantastic. The look on his face was priceless.
Dream sequences remind me of Tony Soprano a little- wasn’t he seeing things like the ducks in the pool or flashing back to his dad chopping off the butchers finger before his panic attacks?
Maybe Nuckys heading down that road- did Margaret donate a psych ward to lock Nucky into? (ha ha , bad joke)
Is there a list of hot plot points that writers are using this year? So far, in one month, we’ve had two shows featuring characters burned alive by having gasoline (or other flammables) poured on them and in the last week (2 in the time slot!) 3 mothers thought dead have actually been revealed to be alive.
Didn’t talk about Bugsy, Alan.
Look foward to seeing more of him!
More Richard,more Chalky,more Capone. Less Margaret,less Jillian,waayy less Rosetti.
agreed
I’m lukewarm on Gyp: I’m giving him more than a fair shake because I really have liked Bobby Canavale in other things. HBO, however, needs to get over their love of his line reading in the, “Everybody got guns!” scene. It just highlights how bizarre and wandering Gyp’s accent is.
Nucky was so subdued his episode, even in his conversations with Margaret he seemed less angry. The combination of guilt and his need to escape is going to get someone killed. I suspect when he snaps out of it, Harrow will be the person he needs to ask for help.
Margaret’s story is much better than her guilty Catholic immigrant plot from last year. I like seeing how much she’s learned from watching Nucky, but I still wish she was more connected to him.
Could someone explain to me why Gyp is so important that people like Rothstein and Nucky are willing to put up with him? Not only do you have to walk on eggshells and can’t even wish him “good luck” without him taking offense but, more importantly, he’s disrupting the flow of booze from Atlantic City to NYC – something I can’t imagine Nucky and Rothstein allowing to happen without retaliation. People on this show have been killed for less, so why is Gyp so bullet proof?
I’m wondering the same thing. As much as appreciate Bobby Cannavale as an actor- on Nurse Jackie he’s brilliant-this Gyp character has worn out his welcome quickly. He’s OTP cartoonish(any second now I expect him to launch into some Joe Pesce “So I amuse you?” monologue)and I can’t imagine him being a long term fixture on this show.
Because he is the ritchie Aprile of this Season. He will get Wacked in due course.
I think the show has shown that there is a big difference between wanting someone dead and actually killing them. We’ve already seen the botched attempt on Nucky, the failed attempt on Manny and of course Manny’s failed attempt on Jimmy. If the leader is any indication of the crew, Gyp may have the most violent of all the crews, so others may be hesitant to go to war against them.
The show has also shown there is ALWAYS someone within a crew that is itching to take over – given how difficult it must be to work under Gyp (can you imagine the attrition rate?) I think it would take very little incentive to get a member of his crew to take him out or, at the very least, facilitate a hit.
Unless they provide some backstory to his rise, or how he maintains his position, it seems like he may have simply been cartoonishly added by the writers to provide contrast amongst the gangsters.
However, we know that success in this world requires cunning, a calm head, and some degree of forgiveness/not taking things so personally and he seems to have very little of those characteristics and yet is a feared and respected enough to pull what hes pulled.
It just seems more and more he was dropped into the story simply for contrast with little regards to how/why he fits in. Hopefully I’m wrong, but we’ll see.
I think the reason Nucky hasn’t killed him yet is because he is guilty about killing Jimmy. He looked at Jimmy as his son (as shown when he killed his stepson in his dream.) That, plus the fact that he has obviously fallen in love with Billy, have left him uncertain, sad and depressed. And maybe he’s telling himself that more killing won’t solve anything, and if he can handle Gyp without killing him, that will be a start of some sort of absolution from his sins. Although Gyp is constantly testing his nerve, I think he still wants to try to deal with him in a more humane way. Gyp had a couple of silly moments where he seems friendly and clumsy after all, so maybe Nucky takes pity in him in some way. But I think Gyp torching the sheriff is going to snap Nucky out of his funk, and make him realize that controlling AC will require that he steps up, and strikes down hard on Gyp and his crew
I can’t figure out why theyre putting up with Gyp either, although Nucky did try to get him to go on his way with a months worth of free booze. Now that he torched the sheriff, I’m sure he’ll get his. Is Gyp supposed to be such a mockery/ cheap ham of any would be gangster- booze runner?
Are they trying to show that it’s not that easy to do what Nucky et al do? That it takes brains (as one comment above noted) besides braun???
Totally agree that he is the Ritchie Aprile of this show. With Gillian playing Janice and Eli perfectly set up to be the Uncle Junior.
“Fucking loser. He couldn’t sell it. He’s not respected.”
I remember the first episode of this show, which ended with Capone and Jimmy hijacking a shipment of booze in a blaze of gunfire, leading to a breathless chase through the dark woods. The episode was suspenseful, funny, and thrilling…everything this season is not.
I was reminded of the pilot last week, which spent a lot of time leaning against the pumps at that Mt. Tabor gas station before culminating with…a standoff. A standoff between two cartoon bad guys (Doyle and Gyp) mediated by the blandest fixer in the history of gangster fiction. It was frustrating, sure, but I tried to give the show’s writers credit…They were setting something up, surely. Okay, so maybe they spent waaay too much time to establish an obvious plot point — that Gyp was going to disrupt Nucky’s business — but, what the heck. The next iteration of this will be more dramatic and revealing. Fireworks between Gyp and Nucky. Which other character in Nucky’s orbit will get involved? What’s Gyp’s next move? So I tuned in last night expecting development, and where were we?
Back at Mount Tabor. At the same f*¢#!^& gas station!
As the episode unfolded, I found my mind wandering. “Why set all of this in Mt. Tabor, which is nowhere near the Jersey Shore? If you’re going to pluck a random name from New Jersey to call this town, why pick one with “Mount” in it? A mount at the shore? Wow, that Gyp sure is a sharp dresser. Does he travel with a trunk to hold all of those suits? Did they have Zippos back in 1923?…”
All of this is niggling b.s. — but when a show delivers so little of dramatic interest, the audience’s attention will wander.
Still Boardwalk Empire still has one thing going for it, something it has had since day one: Nucky’s wingtips in the opening credits. Those are some awesome shoes.
It’s “Tabor Heights”, not “Mount Tabor”. Either a fictionalized town, or maybe some small town that was annexed to another in the future.
Yes, it’s Tabor Heights on the show and a quick Google search revealed there is no Tabor Heights in reality. So given they’ve simply adapted the name from Mt. Tabor, it’s location can be anywhere the writers want it to be. Still, they could’ve chosen a real location — maybe the story about the corrupted, blow-hard sheriff could’ve offended a real-life community.
And I believe they had pocket lighters in 1923, if not necessarily Zippos. But I try to ignore the little things like that so I can better enjoy the story.
1920s I guess theres very few gas stations around, but I agree- enough of Tabor already…..
One of my least favorite episodes of a show I otherwise like. Can we just kill Gyp now so we don’t have to waste an entire season on him?
The thought of having to watch the wheels in his twisted mind slowly (emphasis on slowly) turn every time he’s on the screen might be enough to get me to stop watching.
Couldn’t agree more. Rothstein is just too…logical and unemotional, to deal with someone this volatile for any length of time. Honestly, I would have to think members of Gyp’s own crew would jump at the chance to kill this guy (can you IMAGINE having to work with him on a daily basis?), so this should be the easiest hit ever
I like where Boardwalk is heading this season. I think the feud between Nucky and Gyp will be violent, action packed, and thoroughly entertaining by the time it is all said and done.
I also think the upcoming wars with Lanksy/Lucky and Joe the Boss and Capone/O’Banion will be great from a historical standpoint.
Eli and Gillian will both fit into the equation in a big way, but I’m just not sure how at this point.
That being said, when looking at this as a stand-alone episode, I am missing a few things.
-No Al Capone. With Jimmy gone he’s one of the more interesting gangsters on the show. Graham has a lot of talent and some range as well. We cannot go two episodes without seeing him. One is okay. Two? No good.
-No Rothstein. Only for one episode, but when you pair that with “no Capone” it takes two of the more interesting (in my opinion) characters out of the show for a whole week. That being said, I am glad the writers devoted a little time to the New York storyline through Lansky/Lucky.
-No Chalky, and very little Eli/Owen. The development of their respective character arcs is very choppy. Boardwalk has done this, to an extent, with their characters of the entirety of the series.
Look, I understand that with an esemble cast there are going to be some characters left out in certain weeks. Did we really need four scenes with Van Alden though? Couldn’t we ascertain that he doesn’t fit in at his work in two scenes and throw in one with Capone and a longer one with Eli?
Gyp is great, but do we need him commanding nearly half the screen time every week while there’s no Rothstein or Chalky?
It’s a “setup” episode so I’m not too worried. Without Jimmy though, we need to see more Rothstein, Capone, and Chalky. Up to this point that hasn’t been accomplished.
A couple of thoughts, what do you think?
1) The look that the Prohi gave to Van Al–err, Mueller at the SpeakEasy. Think he knew who he was? I do, maybe not about the murder and shooting, but I bet he recognized him as another Prohi.
2) We need more Richard. I hope he somehow gets involved in the story, he steals scenes. I thought he was gonna kill of Doyle and we’d just have Eli take over his position, since Eli has effectively done that anyways it seems. Again Owen dismissed Doyle.
3) I bet Margaret and Nucky eventually reconcile and realize they need each other. Whilst Margaret pulled a stunning power play, she was unable to successfully execute it (getting it finished). And Nucky clearly needs an intellectual equal (something Ms. Kent is not — see last weeks convo between her and her friend) and emotional anchor.
4) I don’t mind Gyp as much as some of you others. However, it seems unrealistic that such a knuckleheaded hothead would be able to rise to such authority. As for needing to fuel at Tabor Heights, why not just bring a couple barrels of fuel rather than an extra barrel of whiskey? Seems like a logical solution, bring your own gas? I dont know how 1920s gasoline works, but seems like something you could do, right?
I’m hoping Nucky wakes up and appreciates Margaret very soon.
Yes, why can’t he be happy with a passive-aggressive, egotistical dilettante. Undoubtedly she’s going to cause problems by dispensing her so-modern, so-progressive family planning literature in a Catholic hospital. Because it’s progressive, and never mind that morals aside, Catholic practice was probably a much safer way to deal with such matters than the primitive abortion methods of the 20s, not to mention douching with Lysol (they switched to the disinfectant business after their feminine hygiene products poisoned too many customers – I’d have pitched a fit like Nucky did if I knew that’s what my girlfriend was indirectly putting on my genitals).
But Margaret does what makes Margaret happy, and everyone who thwarts her, or suffers for her petty vindictiveness, is just a backwards fool or immoral. But sure and isn’t it cute when the wee Colleen takes it upon herself to steal money from her husband to make herself look good, begorrah?
I liked your post Darkdoug!
Ahahaha, wonderfully said Darkdoug!
I love how everyone hates on Margaret as this terrible ego-driven personality for wanting to start a women’s clinic, feeling remorse over her past, etc, but they’re cool with every other characters murderin’,filanderin’, and law breakin’. Interesting.
Does anyone else think that the kid named Benny delivering dope for Luciano and Lansky, is Buggsy Segal?
Yeah, I think so. I figured he had to be somebody important, and then I looked it up and remembered that Bugsy Siegal’s first name is Benjamin. He’s the right age (younger than Lansky), and he has the right disposition (Siegal had a notorious temper).
Looking forward to their getting shot through the eye glasses and gunned down in a Miami airport…oh, wait, that’s the EXCITING gangster story.
Absolutely, without a doubt, the character is Benny aka Bugsy Siegel. Played by the same actor (Michael Zegen) who was Damian on Rescue Me and the guy who was captured (don’t remember his name) in last season’s Walking Dead.
Ben/Bugsy was introduced briefly in a season 2 episode (can’t remember which). It is Bugsy Siegel.
Does anyone else think that kid Benny who is delivering dope is Bugs Segal?
We don’t think we know. It was established last season at the card game they were running.
Jimmy’s mom still hadn’t told Luciano of Jimmy’s death. She told him he would sign over the deed when he returned home.
Everyone knows – Gillian is just in denial. Luciano even said something to the effect of “stop acting crazy – I don’t have time for this” before he hung up.
I’m hoping that Erik LaRay Harvey (Dunn Pernsley) gets more screen time this season. He was a huge highlight of mine last season. My fav next to Harrow and Rothstein.
But…but…they’re not being ahead of their time, and advancing women’s rights through passive-aggressive behavior and spending her husband’s money! How could you possibly find them interesting next to four episodes of Ms. Squirts-Lysol-Up-Her-HooHah arguing with doctors?
I cracked a smile when Nucky told Gyp that he could always take the back roads through the Pine Barrens, since Buscemi directed that very famous episode of The Sopranos. How’d you miss that, Alan?
Yes, I noticed that, too- probably the all time best Sopranos episode, was Tony B around then? I don’t remember
I notice that as well…one of my favorite episodes…like Boardwalk but would much rather reminisce on the Pine Barrons episode:
Paulie – You’re not gonna believe this. He killed sixteen Czechoslovakians. Guy was an interior decorator.
Christopher – His house looked like shit.
It strikes me that Gyp is a kind of mid-run placeholder bad guy, who fills a plot hole after the death of a major character.
Like the Cousins in Breaking Bad after Tuco was killed.
Ralph Cipharetto in the Sopranos after Pussy was whacked.
Or even, to a degree, Marlo Stanfield in the Wire after Stringer and Avon got got.
Hopefully the writers have the good sense to kill Gyp off mid-season–like the Cousins or Ralphie.
The best case scenario is to find a great replacement a la Gus Fring.
The other alternative is to find a way to give Gyp some depth, as The Wire writers did with Marlo, but I gotta say, I don’t see it.
Marlo? Depth? What depth did Marlo ever show?
Whoa, Marlo wasn’t just some plot hole filler. He wasn’t Stringer or Avon, but that was the point.
And Trey, I say this jokingly, his last scene might count?
This has always been my problem with this show – the mix of fictional characters and real people. It is one thing to have real characters come into this fictional story in Jersey with Nucky. But when the show now is moving into real people and telling stories that really are not even close to the truth (with what is going on with Lucky, Meyer, Bugsy, and Joe Masseria), it just loses me. Not to mention, there simply is too much going on with too many characters. There has always been bits and pieces of this show I really like, but too often there are too many scenes and story lines that either are completely contrary to what happened or just not that interesting anymore.
Did Richard know Nucky killed jimmy?
Yes, Richard knows Nucky killed Jimmy. Which is why Nucky asked if he and his family were safe. And Richard responded with, as Alan quoted in his review, “Jimmy was a solider. He fought. He lost.” Which translates to – Jimmy started a war against Nucky and even though he decided to back out, it was too late and he paid the price.
All is fair in BE and war….
The calm quiet soft spoken Richard is gonna take out the loud obnoxious hot head Gyp (or at least I hope)
Awesome! I really hope this turns out to be true. Richard is by far the best character. He just steals every scene he’s in!
Does anyone else think Mickey Doyle = Roger Rabbit?
HAHAHAHAH. Yeah,the other night I did say to myself,”This mook sounds just like Roger Rabbit.”
I am still not understanding Nucky’s addiction to the NY prostitute whose name escapes me?
Is this a possible retaliation for Margaret’s giving away his land to the church. Also why has this issue not been emphasized as a reason for divorce even a big confrontation between the two??