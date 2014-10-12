Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Devil You Know’

A review of tonight's “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as the room is as occupied as a room can get…
“What sense that make? We headed to different places.” -Chalky
There's always been this pattern with each season of “Boardwalk Empire.” You get midway through any year of this show, and you start wondering exactly where these stories are going, why the writers are spending so much time on characters who seem like dead ends, when Richard Harrow's going to take out his gun collection, etc. In those previous years, all the seeming randomness and narrative throat-clearing inevitably led to a riveting final three or four episodes that inevitably made you realize that almost all of what seemed like a waste of time was actually really important to the great conclusion.
With its shorter length, large amount of story ground to cover, plus the decision to spend time on Nucky's origin story, season 5 has suffered more notably from those mid-season blahs. But if “Devil You Know” – instantly one of a handful of the very best episodes this show has ever made – is any indication, the conclusion to this season, and series, will be even more powerful than what's come before.
Obviously any episode that killed off either of Chalky White or Nelson Van Alden, let alone both, would be a memorable outing. But the way in which Howard Korder and company saw those two off was masterful: one shocking in its suddenness, one devastating in its inevitability.
Van Alden's someone I imagine the show would have gotten rid of years ago if he wasn't played by Michael Shannon, and he essentially became a wholly new character after season 2 – which is why it was so satisfying that his end should come because of the sins he committed in his previous life, and should come right at the moment when he is loudly declaring his allegiance to that life, including the utterance of his real name and the sort of Old Testament rhetoric he made a habit of back in the days when he wore a badge. That his death should come at the hands of another Treasury agent – one who either disappeared too deeply into the undercover role for a moment or decided to save his own skin (because what were the odds of him and Tweedledee and Tweedledum getting out of that suite alive if Tweedledee succeeded?) – only makes his death more appropriate, as belated justice for Agent Sebso. I never thought the episode was actually going to go full Tarantino and let one of its fictional characters murder its most famous real character, but Shannon's performance was so vivid and full-throated – and Nelson's explosion such a welcome catharsis after he had spent so many years (three for us, nearly a decade for him) as a bullied, henpecked, cowering loser – that it seemed possible for a second or two there.
Instead, Van Alden has half of his face blown off, and yet in death he winds up responsible for the biggest “bust” of his career, as the whole weird incident inspires Capone to hand the incriminating ledgers over to Mike D'Angelo. (The show continues to treat Elliot Ness as an afterthought, though Eli's use of his name saves Mike's life, and the case.) Eli gets money for a ticket out of town, though where does he go at this point? Back to Atlantic City to join Nucky's apparent suicide mission against Luciano? Does he try to patch things up with June (who, for all we know, is still at the Mueller house with Sigrid) and flee even further west? I don't know, but he's a man who knows he has come to the end of his road – and who in some ways might have been better off if Capone had just shot him while he was muttering his apologies to his wife.
Speaking of suicide missions, that's exactly what Chalky went on when he headed to Harlem, and exactly what he wound up doing, only his intended result in the morning was very different than what he wanted at the start of that long, strange night(*). He walks in the front door of Narcisse's cathouse looking for revenge; he walks out the side door having accomplished something more satisfying in maybe securing the futures of Daughter and his own daughter.
(*) Given where last week's stories ended for both Chalky and the Chicago crew, I knew at least part of this episode would have to take place on the same night the last one ended on, but setting the entire hour (other than the Nucky flashbacks) on that night only added to its power.
And it's the maybe of it that ultimately gets me. As Narcisse and Chalky acknowledge to each other during their brief “partnership,” Chalky has no way of knowing for sure if Narcisse will keep his word. For all he knows, Daughter could remain blackballed throughout the country, or the bodyguard could turn the car right around and bring her and the girl back to be Narcisse's prisoners, or any number of other lousy fates. But as a man who burned down his own life, and played at least some role in the murder of another daughter, he's going to take any chance at saving the only family he has left, even if it means putting his trust in a devil he knows all too well.
Michael Kenneth Williams has had so many incredible moments on this show, from the bookcase speech all the way to Chalky's various confrontations with Narcisse last year, yet I'm not sure he's ever been better in this role than he was tonight. It's a measure of how well he's calibrated Chalky's scowl that Jeremy Podeswa could shoot him mostly in shadow in the scene as he listens to the recording of Daughter singing “Dream a Little Dream” – finally hearing the magical voice he told her he had long since forgotten – and trust that Williams would show us every bit of emotion in the slightest shifts of his jaw. And when Chalky tenderly gives Althea the only fatherly advice he'll ever be able to impart to her, then gives Daughter a tender kiss on the cheek, well… let's just say things got awfully dusty around here.
Where Van Alden dies a stooge, suddenly and in the grip of religious mania, Chalky faces his death head on. He exchanges words with Narcisse one last time – and, for once, gets the better of his more verbally dexterous foe with the line, “Ain't nobody ever been free,” which renders Narcisse (enslaved to Luciano, and possibly still to J. Edgar Hoover) speechless – straightens his jacket and welcomes what's coming next, the sound of his lover's voice floating in his ears, taking away the pain that's coming from the bodyguard firing squad. It's about as beautiful as an execution scene can be, enhanced by the choice to have the song cut off the moment we hear the gunshots, and to let the closing credits play out with the sound of the record needle turning again and again over the blank part of the record. Chalky White died a very long way away from Elgin, Texas. He achieved much in his life, threw much of it away, but ultimately made peace with this world before he was sent violently into the next. That's a hell of an ending for him – like Richard last year, or Jimmy at the end of season two, “Boardwalk Empire” did very right in sending off one of its most vivid characters.
With most of the business in Harlem and Chicago wrapped up, that leaves Nucky's war with Luciano as the dominant piece of the story still to come. Ordinarily, an episode with two huge deaths like this would leave Nucky feeling like an afterthought, especially since he spends much of the hour getting drunk with two random barflies and thinking back on the latest piece of his origin story. But Nucky's drink before the war had power in its own right, and the flashback even more.
We've known for quite some time that it was Nucky who delivered young Gillian to the Commodore, and there was no context that would make that crime any less heinous. But we've gotten to know this young version of Nucky – to see him as a decent guy who, for all his hard work, can't seem to get a leg up, gets saddled with a nickname he hates (and will be stuck with for the rest of his life), and is completely ignored by the only man whose interest truly matters in this town. And realizing that he is going to give this little girl to the Commodore as a way to finally get ahead… well, it turned my stomach in a way that even hearing the story (and from the perspective of a Nucky Thompson who was already damned long ago) couldn't. This is Nucky's original sin, the thing that led to his fortune but cost him his soul in the bargain, and the thing that still makes him feel so apart from the world he so cravenly bought his way into. That's why he'd rather drink at that rat hole of a speakeasy than go to the Ritz-Carlton, why he's always seemed uncomfortable in every fancy joint he's visited, or even owned: he remembers where he came from, and what he had to do to get here, and he knows that he doesn't belong.
Like Chalky, he's headed to New York on what seems a fool's errand. Like Van Alden, he's a fictional character (fictionalized, anyway) trying to take out a real one whose story continues well beyond the confines of this show. I do not expect a good outcome for Nucky Thompson, even with all the men Mickey was able to round up with his Paul Revere impression.
But based on the brilliance of “Devil You Know” – not to mention how well this series has previously done with finales – I expect Nucky's bad outcome to be great to watch.
Some other thoughts:
* In his rant, Van Alden recites his full name: Nelson Kaspar Van Alden. Rest in peace, Mr. Mueller.
* I know some of you are wondering if Mickey's new sidekick is secretly Tommy Darmody, come to have some kind of reckoning with the man who killed his daddy. I don't know that I buy the theory, but this episode provided more clues that it could be correct, including the kid being puzzled when Mickey makes a joke about his father and mother, a dazed Nucky greeting him by saying, “You think I don't know who you are?” (which is meant as Nucky still thinking about Gillian, but would read otherwise to the kid if he is actually Tommy), and even him introducing himself as Joel Harper from Indiana, which sounds not dissimilar from Nucky's alter ego, Francis X. Bushman of Missouri.
* The poem that a drunken Nucky/Francis recites is Longfellow's “Song of Hiawatha.”
* George Raft and Paul Muni are in town to do research for the original “Scarface” (aka “Scarface: Shame of a Nation”), in which Muni would play a Capone-esque gangster. Decades later, Raft would himself play Capone, sort of, in “Some Like It Hot” (where his character was responsible for a fictionalized version of Capone's Saint Valentine's Day Massacre).
* In the flashback, we find out not only that Mabel is pregnant – presumably with the baby whose death will drive her to madness, then suicide – but that Nucky's nickname is one given to him by the rich swells in the Commodore's social circle, and one that he personally hates. Yet another reason for that dyspeptic attitude so many decades later.
What did everybody else think?
Such a good episode. I mean when Van Alden got capped I just could barely believe it. It was almost on par with Hank’s death towards the end of Breaking Bad.
And for a second there I actually thought (more like hoped) that Chalky would make it out of there alive, that maybe it was possible. And then when that episode ended with him clearly at his end well… I teared up a bit, I’m not ashamed to admit it.
I 100% agree that this season started off slow but now is turning out to be as least as good as any other season of this show (as you’d expect from it) and I’m so glad that this show will probably end with the dignity that it deserves. Really looking forward to what happens these next two weeks. Even with two of the best characters now gone I think they’re going to be really wild. Can’t wait.
When as a young girl and I couldn’t stop crying over the demise of Butch and Sundance, my father told me, “Oh don’t worry, they shoot their way out. The movie was just too long already so they couldn’t show it on film.” So, in that spirit, I am choosing to believe Chalky shot his way out. Didn’t see it, didn’t happen, right?!
Loving this season. Shows the beginning as well as the end… RIP Chalky. Some people seem to think that he really isn’t dead since there was only one gun shot and multiple guns drawn. I would like to see him come back and assist Nucky one last time. I never even made the connection of Joel Harper being Tommy Darmody but that would explain what happened to Tommy. Love your synopsis and analysis! Thanks!
Only other place I’ve seen the actress who plays Mabel is on The Knick, where (SPOILER for a show nobody seems to be watching) she also plays an early 20th century lady who loses a baby and goes crazy. Kind of a weirdly specific bit of typecasting.
I’m watching The Knick and I was thinking exactly the same thing about the actress playing the same part in two different series.
Is that true? Oh my goodness. The amazing thing is that there’s truly some distance between the performances.
She’s fantastic, and her name is Maya Kazan (yes, related to Elia). She appeared in a great short film called Three Things. [www.imdb.com]
Just putting in another plug for The Knick. If you aren’t watching it, you should be.
Wow. Painful episode, but brilliant. Real emotional. This show always gives the best death scenes to it’s beloved characters.
And Alan, little nugget for ya, Joe Harper is the name of Tom Sawyers best friend in the Tom Sawyer books. What’s Jimmy’s sons name? Tommy. Makes sense that it’s him.
Is the kid/helper too old to be jimmys son? He was born in 1917, IIRC, so that would make him 13-14 years old… He seems older….
Then again, they’ve already fudged Mabel’s birthdate during the flashbacks this season. According to her gravestone, she’d be 12 years old during our current set of flashbacks and -1 years during the initial set.
So maybe it’s some retcon since her headstone has her in dying on January 19, 1913 (you can see a screencap of it on the Boardwalk Empire Wiki) and also there was a scene in “Paris Green,” the 11th episode of the first season, where Gillian asks Jimmy if he can remember Mabel and Gillian says what a lovely woman she was and her death was a tragedy.
Gillian said last season that on April 30, 1897 she had her first kiss with a boy on vacation named James. On May 1, 1897 she was in a “Neptune’s Bounty” parade and selected as Neptune’s consort (the same parade that the lush in the blue dress was talking about) and that same night, Jimmy was conceived.
It’s true. According to the “Boardwalk Empire” wiki Corey mentioned Mabel was supposed to have been born on May 6, 1885. The same year the flashback of Nucky’ childhood started, so sticking to that date she would’ve been a new born and would be about 12 years old in 1897 so I supposed they pushed the date of birth back to 1875, making her 22 which is believable. She still could’ve died in 1913 at the age of 35, which is plausible. The depression or some other psychiatric illness caused by the death of her child could take that long to catch up with her, assuming she didn’t make prior suicide attempts. Here’s the wikia page:
[boardwalkempire.wikia.com]
Still, I lean to it being Jimmy’s son because of his age. He was about two or three years old when we first saw him in 1920, making him 13-14 in ’31. But I admit that it’s plausible he is big for his age. I have seen that, 12 year olds you’d swear was pushing 19. Sixteen year olds with beards Abraham Lincoln would envy.
I would like to see him and maybe there was something to Nucky’s rant about knowing who he was. He looks innocent but it would be poetic if *he* killed Nucky the same way Nucky killed Jimmy: In a down pour in an isolated spot, even before Luciano had a shot at him. It would fit any guilt trip Nucky is on if he does know who he is and kept him there anyway.
As for Gillian she had me floored when she said her name! She was such a Tom boy (was it mentioned by her that she was when she was a kid in a long ago episode?), but I guess you have to be if you are a homeless girl on the street and all sorts of predators out there, which makes it even worse that Nucky would serve her up on a silver platter to the Commodore. Right now it doesn’t even seem that the Commodore asked for her and he went to get her, but “gifted” her to him knowing what kind of man the Commodore was.
It isn’t much better if he wad following orders from the Commodore to procure a girl for him, but at least he would have that one rung up the ladder.
If true, his stock me with is lower that the ones Margret’s old company traded!
Oh and the book Gillian had as part of her loot: “Around the World in 72 Days” by Nellie Bly published in 1890 a report of how Bly traveled around the world cutting the journey that was inspired by Jules Verne’s 1873 book “Around the World in 80 Days”. Even then she was behind schedule by two days because of a storm in the Pacific.
Her real name was Elizabeth Jane Cochrane. I have to say she was *VERY* pretty:
[upload.wikimedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
Really well-written, thoughtful article. You picked up on a lot of things I missed, and I typically don’t miss much. Awesome job.
The fight scene Nucky had with the drunk guy had one of the worst stunt body double switches in HBO history. How did that get by the editors? This season has been so out of character. Every major scene– from last weeks diner sequence- to the Chalky/ Dr Narcisse “showdown”- has felt like drama for the sake of drama, rather than organic character driven momentum. Daughter just happens to be at the whore house with her daughter at the exact moment chalky escapes out of prison and heads for revenge? Then Chalky thinks the doctor, whom he fought with last season, will honour any part of their “bargain” ? It was so contrived and lazy I just can’t believe it. This is how Chalky goes? I don’t even understand what Mickey was doing with all those men? Since when was a war on the table? I know the assassination thing last week was a big deal but Nucky spent all this week at a bar? Getting drunk? Then robbed? WHAT ARE THEY DOING TO THIS SHOW!?!
Every week you are here talking trash about this show. Why watch it? Just stop
I agree with you Nucky getting drunk and wanting to bang some nasty prostitutes at a Saloon with cheap liquor sounds classy, he could of just ordered one of the show girls for him to bang. Then when Chalky had the chance to kill Dr Narcisse and didn’t. Dr. Narcisse tried to convince him since they are both black the common enemy is the white man and should not be them. This show spent to much time on Nucky being drunk with prostitutes and Chalky the only decent scene was with Al Capone other than that it was crap. Young Nucky looks like a crook/ police officer he seems so shady
Ehh.. I liked it, sorry the show has ruined your evening.
I agree with your criticisms. BE has always been up and way down. It has had some interesting and fun elements but Es like this show why it’s too flawed to be considered as good as others (like Deadwood or Breaking Bad or Mad Men). At times I’ve enjoyed it but I didn’t enjoy this episode at all or care about how these characters finally met their maker. This E just didn’t resonate for me as much as I thought it was going to.
Agree that Daughter’s presence at Narcisse’s whorehouse was a major plot contrivance — when had she arrived, and what was she doing there, anyway? — that took away from the narrative. But I otherwise disagree with the comment — this was a seriously terrific episode!
@ Nelson what’s your problem? I enjoyed 4 seasons of this show and will stick with it til the final episode. I can’t criticize something I don’t feel is right? I can’t share my opinion on the comment section of the best TV critic’s reviews? Alan is the best in the game(though we disagree on many things) so I figure the comment section should contain interesting discussion & debate. I guess you only want people who agree with your point of view.
Your motivation for replying to my comment is pretty similar to why I comment. You’ve seen me here week after week and took the time to write a reply. Why? You know it won’t make a difference. Yet you commented anyway. You didn’t add anything to the discussion. So instead of ignoring me and reading other comments, you engage, voicing your criticism with my comment. See the irony?(well I guess it’s not really literal irony..but whatever). The only difference is that I intended to start a discussion while you wish to suppress it.
Best TV episode synopsis I’ve ever read. Great incite, and yes what a fitting and valiant ending for Chalky White, one of my favorite characters on this show. I got emotional too, but there was some redemption in his death, as he traded his life for that of his daughter and her mother. I would expect no less from Chalky, but Narcisse is a snake and I hope he keeps his word.
Poor Gillian. She was the young sacrificial lamb, to the Commodore. And I reveled during that episode wherein, she slapped him silly, after reminiscing about how he sexually ravaged her as a young girl. She’s a survivor and seems to have set her sights on the psychiatrist who holds her being deemed fit for release in his hands. I’m sure when the smoke clears Gillian will still be standing.
I actually thought Mueller and Eli would get farther in their scheming against Capone, but Mueller seemed to be falling apart on the job and at home anyways. I’m so anxious about how this show is going to end. Each season has ended with a BANG and I’m sure the show finale won’t disappoint!
Too wound up to say more than Amen regarding the quality of the episode, but re: Eliot Ness being treated as an afterthought, that’s the whole point, and it’s true to history. Ness was nothing more than a minor inconvenience with a gift for publicity who had no part in the detail that actually nailed Capone. He is to Feds what Machine Gun Kelly is to gangsters:90% legend, 10%
reality, and good on the show for working that end.
And yeah, wow, what an episode. Boardwalk always sticks the landing.
I suppose the looming series finale makes this violate Dan’s “don’t see a body, character’s not dead” rule.
I normally vouch for that rule too, because it’s normally true. But the death was so perfect, and the writing for the show is so good, that there’s simply no conceivable way that that was a fake-out.
Chalky and Omar both out in the third-to-last episodes…
Loved the show. Sad there are only two more…
Haha, partway into the episode, when thing’s were looking really dire for some of the characters, I was thinking that as well. I was trying to convince myself that nothing too crazy was going to happen in this episode, since there was still two episodes to go after this, but then I thought of The Wire and Breaking Bad…
Anyways, amazing episode and awesome review Alan. Such a satisfying ending for two of the the show’s greatest characters.
“That his death should come at the hands of another Treasury agent only makes his death more appropriate, as belated justice for Agent Sebso.”
Althought if we’re calling Van Alden’s death justice, you could just as easily call Sebso’s death justice.
Right? Wasn’t Sebso betraying information to the very people he was tasked with catching? Van Alden killing him was a vigilante murder, malum prohibitum rather than malum in se, as per his conversation with Sebso’s successor.
I understand Jewish solidarity, but come on. Sebso was just as bad as Van Alden in his betrayal of his oath of office, and arguably contributed to Van Alden’s downfall by pushing him over the edge. At least Van Alden killed Sebso in outrage for his betrayal. He was murdered out of convenience, despite his killer’s claim to be unashamed of his actions. Van Alden, no matter how he violated it in his life, would at least have understood the principle that murdering a bad person is no less of a murder than that of a good person.
at this point its obviously Jimmy’s son just look at the kid.. looks exactly like him
The little boy who played Tommy didn’t look anything like Jimmy – he looked like his mom, which made some of us wonder if he really was Jimmy’s son.
He sounds like and phrases his speech a hell of a lot like Jimmy too.
I don’t think the show ever lead to any doubt that Jimmy’s son was not really his. So what if the actor playing his son didn’t look that much like the actor playing Jimmy in real life. The actors were not really father and son in real life so of course they don’t have a true family resemblance. That comment is not that bright……..Moving on, I also believe that Joel Harper’s character is really Tommy Darmody. He either is him, or the show is misleading us to believe its him.
I don’t think the show ever lead to any doubt that Jimmy’s son was not really his. So what if the actor playing his son didn’t look that much like the actor playing Jimmy in real life. The actors were not really father and son in real life so of course they don’t have a true family resemblance. That comment is not that bright……..Moving on, I also believe that Joel Harper’s character is really Tommy Darmody. He either is him, or the show is misleading us to believe its him.
I agree. His mannerisms are all Jimmy. This episode made it pretty obvious in many ways.
Wow! God I’m going to miss this show.
Interesting that MKW’s characters die at the third-to-last episodes of two series.
RIP Chalky
RIP Omar
The episode was thrilling! I was completely caught off guard with the death of two powerful characters. The writing was phenomenal. I can not wait for the next two episodes. WOW
I agree, this is one of their best episode. Although I could never really get behind the Van Alden Character, because I never got the feeling the show knew what to do with him.
And I believe this is the first time we’ve seen Eli (Circa: 1897). The casting of the principal characters younger dopplegangers has been scary good.
Must’ve been hearing things but Im sure Daughter said she tried to get her record to Jerry Wexler?
A Couple of things bother me about the episode:
First, Chalky has been in prison and on the run for 7 plus years before finally hunting down Narcisse and the night he does is the same night that Daughter shows up at the same cathouse? Also, if he knows he is going to die, just kill Narcisse then and there. That said, the way he does die was well written and like Alan said, gave a great character a great send off.
Second, how is that Nucky, the unofficial King of Atlantic City, a man who spent most of his life in public office and the man who has kept the town wet during prohibition not recognized by one person regardless of how big of a dive it is? Very weak stuff.
P.S. Chalky knew it was coming Omar didn’t. Who heard of Michael K. Williams before HBO casting? Now he has played not one but two iconic characters on two separate HBO series. Looking forward to more of his work (as long as it is not Robocop 2).
He didn’t kill Narcisse because the only way for Daughter to be able to sing again and able to take care of Althea was THROUGH Narcisse. Otherwise he WAS going to kill Narcisse knowing the bodyguards would kill him after. He took a chance that Narcisse would at least do good by Daughter-knowing the price was giving up his revenge AND his life. I think it was a fitting death for him. But boy do I hope Narcisse gets it in the end!
Chalky knew he had reached the end of the line whether he killed Narcisse in that room or not. So he knew he wouldn’t be around to take care of Daughter and his child.
By allowing Narcisse to live at the expense of his own life, he left a man alive who might take care of them.
I don’t know that it’s a great deal, but I can see why Chalky in his despair didn’t think there was a better one available.
You never watched R. Kelly’s “Trapped in the Closet”?? He was the policeman that stopped him & was bangin his wife. C’mon man!! ;)
Interesting how Chalky went out like Stringer Bell, I thought he was about to say “get on with it mutha….”
Exceptional episode, I’m really going to miss Boardwalk. Even though I have been waiting for it since he killed his partner in that pond, I was sorry and shocked to see Van Halden go like this but not as much as Chalky, I just couldn’t believe it. Like JUSTIN, I really hoped that he would find a way to escape, actually, I could not even watch the scene. I had to put my hands in front of my eyes. I’m not ashamed to admit it either…
Chalky went out like Stringer, I was waiting for him to say “well get on with it mutha…”
If it is Jimmy’s son out for revenge why didn’t he kill Nucky in the alley?
same thing occurred to me…
It looked like he was surprised when he found him, so maybe he had no gun? Or maybe he realized Nucky was drunk and he wants him sober when we kills him so Nucky knows it was Tommy who took him out. I’m pretty convinced it’s Tommy.
I can see Tommy then going to visit Gillian in the crazy house.
I have one big holdup with the Tommy theory: how exactly does he know that Nucky killed his father? Would Julia really have told him this? Even further, would Richard really have told Julia this? Assuming Julia knew, why would she tell Tommy, who she presumable raised as her stepson after leaving Atlantic City?
Maybe Gillian has been writing to Tommy/Joel and told him the truth about his parents in he letters. In the 2nd episode of the season, Gillian cuts a deal with the female guard for stationary. Hows that for a plot twist!
it’s meant to be confusing as most of the threads were at some point. if the kid is not tommy, what possible use does he serve? something random like omar in the wire getting killed at the supermarket by some little kid? even is he is tommy, simply killing nucky is so obvious a set-up why bother? if everyone thinks Nucky is going to die…that seems the least likely thing to happen after showing everyone else boxed into a corner and getting killed. honestly other than the fact that luciano and lansky come out alive, hard to figure how “out there” creatively the writers are going to go…
Watching this season is particularly fascinating because we know it is the last one. It’s been traumatizing in the past to watch characters such as Jimmy & Richard be killed off. I was so attached to Richard’s character that it was really difficult to accept, but still contend that his death scene was one of the most moving I’ve ever seen. We know that Nucky will more than likely meet his end in the finale, but with two more episodes to go, I’m sure we will also see Eli and Gillian resurface. Like everyone else, I hope to see Dr Narcisse meet his end and as a final tribute to Chalky, I would love for his killer to be Daughter. In the end, I hope that Tommy ultimately walks away from the opportunity to be Nucky’s assassin so that Richard’s efforts to save him from Gillian will not have been in vain.
Maybe the kid is Jimmy’s son, but he had a few chances to kill Nucky in this episode where he didn’t. Perhaps he’s just arrived in AC to join forces with Nucky because Gillian wrote him a letter explaining how Nucky helped Jimmy and Gillian growing up? In the first two seasons, Gillian wasn’t harboring any anger with Nucky over this incident with the Commodore. It seems contrived for it to come up now.
Personally, I always feel disappointed when the writers of a show begin to kill off some of the main characters as a means to wrap up a season or even a series itself. The killing off of Sally seemed senseless, more of a way to fit in an extra story line. And killing off Chalky as the command of Narcisse – well that just hurt. I do like the way the back story flash backs are presented. I`ll miss this series.
I think the actor playing young Nucky, couldnt be any more spot on. I feel like I’m looking at a young Steve Buscemi. The way he talks and mannerisms are so spot on!!!
Nucky’s obsession with recalling the “Song of Hiawatha” from his schooling / youth is somewhat premonitory – torn between his guilt and heartbreak with success and the lives he’s influenced or tarnished; the graves of those whom he’s killed (or had offed for him) – perhaps his own foreseen death (in the waging war against Luciano, although he survives that) and that of his wife Mabel. An excerpt from Longfellow’s poem –
Ye whose hearts are fresh and simple,
Who have faith in God and Nature,
Who believe that in all ages
Every human heart is human,
That in even savage bosoms
There are longings, yearnings, strivings
For the good they comprehend not,
That the feeble hands and helpless,
Groping blindly in the darkness,
Touch God’s right hand in that darkness
And are lifted up and strengthened;–
Listen to this simple story,
To this Song of Hiawatha!
Ye, who sometimes, in your rambles
Through the green lanes of the country,
Where the tangled barberry-bushes
Hang their tufts of crimson berries
Over stone walls gray with mosses,
Pause by some neglected graveyard,
For a while to muse, and ponder
On a half-effaced inscription,
Written with little skill of song-craft,
Homely phrases, but each letter
Full of hope and yet of heart-break . . .
Wow. Thanks for that, Bill.
Farewell and much respect to Chalky White – and to Michael K. Williams, who delivered a masterful performance across his five seasons on Boardwalk Empire and helped create another memorable and iconic character to pair with the most famous role on his resume. And farewell to Michael Shannon and Nelson Van Alden as well. I was never the biggest fan of that particular character, but he always delivered a few great moments each season. His death scene certainly qualified as one of them.
I understand that the flashbacks haven’t been the most popular element of this final season, but at this point I feel that they’ve strongly justified their presence. It’s true that there’s nothing “surprising” about them – it’s clear what the defining moment of that particular arc is going to be and I expect that we’ll see the unfortunate event actually happen next week. But if, as I suspect, Nucky’s decision regarding Gillian is going to wind up playing a role in determining his character’s fate, then I’ll be glad that I got to see that arc for myself. Also, Marc Pickering (young Masbath from Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow – who knew?) is doing such a great job encapsulating young Nucky and mimicking Steve Buscemi’s voice pattern and mannerisms. It’s uncanny.
Best episode of what’s turning out to be a very good final season. I have every confidence that Terrance Winter and company will land the finale in style yet again.
Audiences whine a lot. Can all the whiners shut up and just watch the dannnn show..? I love every episode of BoardWalk. Sorry if your day is ruined every Sunday from watching it..
I thought the Gillian fakeout was brilliant, it got me for sure; we’re led to believe the little girl the Commodore meets is her and the cigar-selling thief is a young Mickey, and then when the thief reveals *her* name, you realize how masterfully you’ve been duped by the production team.
Great finales for Van Alden and Chalky.
Thought I posted this above so if it shows up twice I apologize.
My problem with the theory that the boy is Tommy is that it would mean someone, likely Julia, told him what happened to his father. Why would she tell him that, and also, how would she know about Jimmy and Nucky? I don’t recall seeing Richard tell her about it on screen, but I guess it may have happened. Still, seeing as Julia was more or less raising Tommy as her stepson, it seems odd that she would tell him about his fathers sordid past. At first I thought maybe that’s who Gillian was sending her letter to, but I can’t imagine she would have his address, and now it seems like the letters were going to Nucky
gillian got writing materials earlier in the season. i dont really subscribe to the theory that the boy is tommy, but if he is, presumably gillian wrote him from the asylum.
I don’t remember his line verbatim, but when Van Alden & Eli are trying to talk themselves out of trouble was gold.
Van Alden:(talking about his wife) We’re having some trouble in our relationship.
Eli: I can vouch for that.
Someone commented last week how they would love to see a spin-off series of how Van Alden & Eli spent the 7 year gap between seasons, and I have to agree.
I can’t believe you people. The Chalky deal made no sense and ruined the entire episode. If he shoots Narcisse you don’t think that she can leave now?? This was the worst episode in the entire series.
Maybe you should pay more attention. If Chalky killed Narcisse in that room, Daughter Maitland and Althea will most likely be killed along with Chalky by Narcisse’s men who are waiting outside the room. Chalky was ready to die after killing Narcisse; he made that pretty clear. But what he wasn’t anticipating was Daughter and Althea involvement. After learning about Daughter’s real motives, Chalky changed his mind. He would rather sacrifice himself to get Daughter and Althea out of a dangerous situation and give them a chance of freedom than get revenge and have everyone in that room killed.
Why the hell would the men just start shooting everyone. Is that what really would you would do shoot through a closed door and endanger your bosses’ family? Good way to get yourself killed. He could just surrender after he kills Narcisse.
First of all, who the hell said that they would shoot through a closed door. The moment that Chalky shoots Narcisse in the room, the men outside the room would most likely come INSIDE the room guns blazing. Do you really think that Narcisse’s men are the type who wait around and ask questions first? They’re gangsters for crying out loud. They see their boss dead, they shoot first. And because of that, there is a good chance that both Daughter and Althea would be caught in the gunfire. Second of all, lets say Daughter and Althea both manage to survive the gunfire. Narcisse’s men don’t know that Daughter wasn’t complicit in the assassination so her and her daughter’s life could still be in danger. (regardless of what she may say otherwise). If you recall in the episode, Daughter hasn’t been with Narcisse for a long time and only returned to try to free herself from his influence. So they aren’t exactly on good terms. In any scenario, killing Narcisse would put both Daugher and Althea in danger. There’s a reason why Narcisse walked into the room by himself and there’s also a reason why Chalky asked to have Althea removed from the room. Bottom line, killing Narcisse puts everyone in the room at risk and in the end Chalky realized that wasn’t a risk worth taking.
Didn’t make sense you want her to get out and cut a record just kill Narcisse. What the hell are they writing?
Thank you! I agree that this ending didn’t make sense! Chalky came there for payback to the man who had ruined everything for him. He had the gun, and the element of surprise. He could have forced Narcisse to let Daughter and Althea go. (Her reason for coming back was contrived and weak by the way) Once they leave he can have all the clever conversation he wants with Dr. Narcisse before sending him to the great beyond.
Sure he would have ended up being killed by Dr. Narcisse’s men, but he knew that when he came in the door. Going out this way the one thing he would know for sure is that Dr. Narcisse would no longer be able to hurt Daughter or Althea ever again.
It made NO SENSE for him to make any ‘deals’ or TRUST Narcisse’s word on ANYTHING!
Did I say I did not like the writers ending? I didn’t like their ending, not one bit.
With their ending Chalky has morphed from one the strongest and baddest characters in this show to one of weakest and saddest. They could have least given the man some dignity and vindication in his own death. They could have at least made it count for something! What a waste!
Pretty sure it’s Tommy. I believe it was season 2 where Gillian carried him upstairs and told him he would a great man and one day be a leader in Atlantic City. Would seem to fit what’s going on.
Mabel is pregnant in the episode, but it’s not 1912 yet, so she must be pregnant with another child that we haven’t heard of. Nucky Jr was born in 1912 and died in 1912, and Mabel killed herself in 1913. I think the flashback was still to the 1897 time period.
Can’t still be 1897. Clearly since the last episode some time has passed since Nucky and Mabel are now apparently married, she’s pregnant, etc. etc. So it’s not a stretch to think it could be 1911 or 12.
Right. Jimmy Darmody fought in WWI, meaning he was born no later than 1899 or 1900. Since Nucky meets his mother Gillian, who is still a child and hasn’t yet been raped by the Commodore, at the end of the episode, it’s still clearly back around the turn of the century.
Holy crow. Rationally, I know this is fiction, but I feel like someone kicked my dog. Whoever is cutting onions in the room: stahp.
Chalky’s death has to go down as one of the most poetic, heart-breaking gangster deaths in television/film history. From the setup to the credits…just…..damn.
To the naysayers: Daughter was in Narcisse’s place to get him to stop stonewalling her musical career. That she and Chalky showed up on the same night felt organic, IMHO. Life can be funny that way.
Nucky was in the sleazy bar not as a contrivance (I don’t see it that way, anyhow), but to underscore his displacement; he doesn’t even feel at home in his own bar anymore.
I totally agree that the kid has to be Tommy. After the revealing Nucky flashbacks, specifically his betrayal of the child Gillian, I’m feeling more at peace with his seemingly impending doom (although wouldn’t it be something else if Tommy/Gillian wound up saving him somehow). That being said, I’ll be damned sad to see the end of this show. I’ve been thoroughly entertained every second of it, and frequently moved (RIP Richard Harrow and Chalky White).
RIP the great Nelson Van Alden.
I will heat up some turtle soup and pour myself an ice-cold glass of buttermilk in your honor.
Always thought Nelson had one last outburst in him and I’m glad he reverted back to some of that Old Testament rage. Fitting end for him.
Chalky was also fitting. He made his peace and won the last battle with Narcisse (assuming Daughter escapes). I love the final line to Narcisse and that look he gives to Chalky. Checkmate, Dr.
I’ll miss the comic relief of Van Alden and I’ll miss how truly bad ass Chalky was. 2 of my 3 favorite characters gone in 20 minutes.
Regarding Nucky….I bet the final episode has him rising to power over the Commodore in the flashback juxtaposed with his downfall in 1931. Very interesting how he’ll go out.
Which finally leads me to Alan’s theory that the kid is actually Tommy Darmody. How great would that be? I didn’t even entertain the thought until reading this. Great pickup, Alan.
I think the irony of a Domenick Lombardozzi character being walked-in-on in mid-act needs to be acknowledged…
Haha – great call. “Mr. Mayor, that’s a very nice cock you have.”
Tommy wouldn’t know Nucky killed Jimmy.
I have to agree here. I’ll probably be wrong, because the commenters always seem to pick these little details out and end up being right. But I think it would be a stupid plot to have Tommy somehow killing Nucky or seeking revenge. There would need to be multiple scenes devoted to explaining this over the last 2 episodes EVER of this show. It’d be a waste, IMO.
When young Nucky tells Mabel about his speech she compliments his “nice parallel construction.” You can see much parallel construction through the three main arcs of the episode as well, particularly between Van Alden’s sacrifice and Chalky’s.
Also, note how Van Alden’s face at the end recapitulates Richard Harrow’s — another sacrificial lamb.
Nucky Thompson won’t be getting killed at the end. He died of old age of natural causes.
But the show runners have said over and over that while this character resembles Nucky Johnson he is NOT Nucky Johnson. It would by no means be beyond the conventions of the show to have Nucky die.
@Harry:
It has to be emphaisised that Nucky Thompson is NOT Nucky Johnson. He is similar and Thompson is based on Johnson but he isn’t Johnson. For one thing Nucky Johnson is not known to have either ordered someone killed or personally killed anyone himself. Thompson has done both and there are other things in his life that has been rearranged, so by no means is Nucky Thompson is assured of dying in 1968 like Nucky Johnson did. Hell, Thompson already has a different birthday than Johnson. Johnson was born in 1883 while Thompson was born around 1875.
So while it is possible Thompson could live to a ripe old age it is by no means guaranteed that he will even if Johnson did.
Oh the other hand characters that are almost identical to their real life counterparts, like Al Capone will suffer the same fate the real people did, so this version of Al Capone in BwE will die of Bronchopneumonia while suffering syphilis caused dementia in 1947.
There was some foreshadowing in this episode about Nucky’s fate that Alan overlooked.
When Al Capone brings in Paul Muni and George Raft, they talk about the gangster movie they’re making.
Capone says of the main characte, “And he gets it in the end, right?”
Raft responds, “That’s how they have to do it.”
I don’t know that Nucky is a goner, but if he survives the show will be consciously playing against expectations.
Great episode topped off by a great recap and opinion piece.
Can’t wait for Sunday (well, that and Friday of course).
Cheers!
Any possible connection between Nucky’s reciting Hiawatha in this episode, and the poem’s recitation by one of the FBI agents checking the room sound levels (for the mob meeting that never happened) in last season’s finale?
Great review, Alan, took me a few days to get a minute to chime in. Way too much grump in here, and not enough actual show discussion. (Note to haters: Don’t bother watching the last two and telling us about it.)
I really like Eli as a character and am glad he dodged a bullet (for now). Was hoping against hope Narcisse would enlist Chalky against the Italians, but oh well.
On to the penultimate!
– MBG
Disappointed to see Chalky and Van Alden bite the dust, but in some ways I find it welcome; when the show ends, I won’t be wondering what they’re up to. Chalky–not unlike Jimmy Darmody–was at the end of the line, but I’m kinda disappointed he didn’t take out Narcisse.
I knew at the very least Van Alden wasn’t walking out of that room alive, but I wasn’t sure If Eli was going to make it, and the same goes for Mike D’Angelo as well. That whole scene was nerve racking.
Joel Harper is Tommy Darmody; I will honestly be disappointed if he isn’t. Why spend so much camera time with a random kid from Indiana? He looks like Jimmy, has the same mannerisms, and seems like what a 16 yr old Tommy would be. To all the people saying “how would he know Nucky killed his father?: The kid was held with a gun to his head, only to be saved by Richard, who proceeded to blow the guys brains out. You think he’s not going to have a ton of questions about that? You think that he doesn’t question why he is living in Wisconsin with the random Sagorskys? Maybe his intentions were not to kill Nucky, but to maybe find Richard, or reconnect with “Mima”. Yea, like Julia didn’t ask Richard “why do you have custody of this child? wheres his father? Maybe Gillian got in touch with him somehow, who knows?
Will Nucky end up dead? I don’t know. I wish we had more than 8 episodes, because some of it seems rushed.
I doubt that Joel is Tommy, that would be to lame. Joel is spying on Nucky for Doyle who is working with either Luciano or the feds.
R.I.P. Chalky White.
I haven’t felt so down, and this “non-crier” hasn’t shed a TV tear since the finale of BB, but this one brought tears to my eyes, and a lingering feeling of sadness for several minutes after the credits rolled. Not many TV shows can impact feelings to this degree.
Aw man…. heartbreaking to see Alden not bond with his norwegian waifu… they used to have such a disturbingly intimate chemistry together.
See you on the other side zealot! I’ll miss you and Chalky