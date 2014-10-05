Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘King of Norway’

A review of tonight's “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I protect my fur…
“I don't think you know what you are.” -Mr. Jeffries
That comment by Nucky's future father-in-law is repeated in one form or another to many of the major characters in “King of Norway,” who have to figure out who and what they intend to be before it's too late.
Is Nucky the upstanding young man he presents himself as to Mabel's father, or the pragmatic climber who offers to help Sheriff Lindsay on special projects for the Commodore to get ahead? Is Chalky the man who wants revenge on Narcisse at all costs, or the man who might be able to reconnect with his old family – or, for that matter, the new one he appears to have with Daughter Maitland? Is Van Alden the henpecked, cuckolded husband of Sigrid, and Eli his blackout drunk sidekick, or are they still men of the law? Is Gillian sane, or a crazy woman who will be tortured by the psychiatric surgical standards of the day?
As we move into this final season's second half, things are starting to move quickly – these last few episodes have all taken place within a few days of each other – but maybe a little too quickly at times. Chalky finally makes his way back to Atlantic City, for instance, having acquired a new wardrobe in his criminal travels, and then seems to make it all the way to Dr. Narcisse's joint in Harlem in the same day, even though Nucky refused to tell him where his nemesis is hanging his hat.
On the other hand, certain parts of the episode feel very long and satisfying in coming, like Nucky referring to Chalky as a friend, or the federal government finally catching up to Agent Van Alden.
A lot happens in the hour, including Chalky's return, Luciano and Lansky (working in cahoots with Johnny Torio) trying to wipe out Nucky and Maranzano in one move(*), Margaret making a deal with the widow Rothstein and in turn enabling Nucky's latest business move, a time jump in the flashback scenes to 1897, and perhaps the worst day in the life of crazy Nelson Van Alden.
(*) Nucky is saved by bodyguard Archie's quick thinking, but it's unclear if Maranzano survived. For what it's worth, his death in real life was under different circumstances, but I wouldn't be surprised if “Boardwalk” killed him off here for the sake of narrative economy.
The dinner gone awry at the Sears catalog Mueller home is the hour's big centerpiece, and the painting of the episode's title character inspires Eli to realize that one of the many things that happens during his blackouts is sex with his partner's wife. It's an uncomfortable, funny, pathetic double date for both Eli and Van Alden, and one that goes from nightmarish to potentially deadly when Mike D'Angelo shows up to recruit Agent Van Alden and Sheriff Thompson to be unofficial – and very expendable – Untouchables. Winter and company don't seem to be heading for some kind of “Inglourious Basterds”-style ending where Al Capone's history gets rewritten wholesale, but inserting Eli and Nelson into the story in some small – quite probably suicidal – role doesn't seem out of the question.
But given the structure of the show's fourth, and best, season, the development in the episode that interests me most is what happens at the very end. I'm of course looking forward to the final showdown between Chalky and Narcisse, but I imagine that ends with one or both of them dead. And even though the show is ending – therefore rendering either's continued stories non-existent, dead or alive – I think I might prefer it if he, Daughter and the little girl (whether Chalky is her father, or Narcisse is) slipping out the side door into the night, one of the few central characters on the show escaping the life and getting something resembling a happy ending. Chalky thinks he's a man who's only fit for violence and revenge, but what if he doesn't really know what he truly is?
Some other thoughts:
* That's English actor Marc Pickering as the twentysomething Nucky, doing such a good job of capturing Steve Buscemi's gestures and speech patterns (while not just seeming like he's doing an impression) that the opening scene barely even needed Deputy Thompson to introduce himself at the end of it.
* It appears the eye/circle montage is specifically tied to Eli's drunken blackouts. I'm wondering if the fish is something Sigrid cooks him before or after their assignations.
* Nelson's eldest daughter whispers to June, “My real mother died. She was a ballerina.” Whether this is a fantasy she dreamed up herself or something Nelson has told her, it's almost certainly better than ever letting her know about Lucy Danziger.
* And now Nucky's reason for helping out Margaret – beyond any remaining affection he has for her – becomes clear, as she explains to her boss that Nucky intends to short the stock of Mayflower Grain, simultaneously making a lot of money for himself while punishing the Brahmins who looked down their noses at him.
* Of the remaining characters, Gillian is probably the one whose story could be most easily excised, but damn it if I didn't feel afraid for her when the doctor promised her, “We'll find what's inside you. We'll fix it.” Given what he already did surgically to Gillian's friend Charlotte, this could be very ugly. I just wonder how – or if – this may wind up tying in with Nucky's story before the end.
* I had wondered how Chalky kept the pistol hidden when one of Narcisse's guards frisked him, since the dark lighting of the scene obscured some of the action. So I checked in with HBO, and was told the stage directions for the scene say the guard “perfunctorily pats him down,” and that Chalky later slips the pistol out from where it was hidden in his crotch.
What did everybody else think?
So they finally confirm that Eli is still wanted for Knox’s murder. I guess that final scene between Hoover and Narcisse last season, where they conspired to pin Knox’s murder on someone else, will not only receive no follow-up, but they’re going to pretend it never even happened. Kind of bummed out by that. I was hoping to see the D.C. characters one more time.
The Feds never said he was “wanted” for Knox’s murder. They just said they knew he was responsible. Big difference. And since Hoover brokered the cover-up, makes sense that the FBI would eventually use the info as a wedge. It actually is quite consistent with what we know about Hoover operated.
Who was the actress who played the adult Mable in this episode? Her mannerisms and speech patterns were so similar to Rebecca Pidgeon’s . . . .
The actress is Maya Kazan, who also plays Dr. Gallinger’s wife in the Cinemax period drama The Knick. The Knick is set in 1900 and the Boardwalk Empire flashbacks involving Mabel are set in 1897, three years apart. And both characters handle the death of a child with extreme difficulty (this has already been established on The Knick and Boardwalk Empire).
Well, that’s one hell of a narrow typecast.
Wow did they ever blow it with this season. It’s like they don’t even care. Tortue by Bugs? That diner scene was clumsy and contrived. This season has no pulse, no interesting POV character. It seems so unfocused and out of character(the early Nucky scenes had musical score a couple episodes back. What!?!?). What was Winter thinking? How did showing Nucky’s upbringing in the final season seem like a good idea? That’s screen time contemporary Nucky could have used becoming an interesting character. David Chase is hanging his head in shame!
This was a great episode. Were you maybe on the phone or playing with an iPad during the show? It will air again this week if you get a chance, and then maybe you can watch it while fully paying attention.
“At the time of his arrest as a material witness, federal agents found Ries hiding out in St. Louis. They threw him into a specially-made cell in Danville, Illinois, which had previously been prepared with roaches, spiders, rats, and bedbugs. After five days in the cell, Ries was ready to talk. He would have done anything to escape that cell.”
The rest is your opinion, which I’m told everyone is entitled to.
No offense, but you sound silly. That was a brilliant episode to a brilliant season.
As Micheal T implies with the quote that actually happened. Here’s another source:
“THE INFORMED AMERICAN
Today’s Feature Article • Friday, August 17, 2001
Al Capone vs. The Federal Mafia
“The strategy also included an attack on the prosecution, to show the government’s motive, method and means. The motive, that Hoover’s friend was annoyed by rowdy parties, was apparently a more compelling reason to prosecute Capone than his Chicago-based illegal gambling, bootlegging, protection racket and alleged involvement in numerous murders. The means used included the coercion, by psychological torture, of Capone’s bookkeeper, Fred Ries.
Federal agent Louis H. Wilson locked Ries, who had a hysterical fear of insects, in a jail cell crawling with cockroaches. At the mock trial the cross-examination of Ries was more pointed, giving the following exchanges: “You could get out, Wilson told you, if you just tell the jailer you’re willing to ‘play ball’? asked MacCarthy. “It was torture, wasn’t it?” “I don’t like bugs,” Ries responded. “It was not an enjoyable experience.” MacCarthy countered, “But then you said, ‘I’ll tell them whatever they want to know.'”
[famguardian.org]
I love it when they do real history in these dramas.
Of course anyone who knows history knows that if Nucky goes after Torrio, Lansky and Luciano what the result will be.
Oh and the actor they got to play young Nucky was fantastic! His looks, mannerisms most of all voice was spot on! I say anyone who needs to have his name said out loud at the end of the scene under the Boardwalk with the delusional woman channeling “Moby Dick” (“Look! He beckons!) needs their eyes checked like that woman!
Whoops!!! sorry Alfred, I meant GuyX ,
They set this up earlier in the episode too, showing the bookkeeper’s frightened response to the cockroach on his desk. I don’t think this was a stretch.
It’s wonderful that the bug sequence actually happened, but so what? The execution of the scene was poorly handled & poorly set up. Just because something happened doesn’t mean it’s right for this show. Maybe if they would’ve set up the character in a less “on the nose” fashion, it would have worked. I appreciate that some of you enjoyed this episode, I wish I could say the same. For 4 seasons I was heavily invested in this show and it’s characters. Is it perfect? Heck no. Nucky is a major problem as a lead character(as played by Steve Buscemi, who I love 99.9% of the time in other roles).
This season has just been a mess for me. It seems contrived, unfocused and over the top. This season feels more like a list that the writers keep checking off in order arrive at a forced conclusion. It doesn’t feel organic in the least. I guess that’s not Winter’s fault(or is it? He started this other 70s music show before BE was “canceled” by HBO brass, making their decision to end @ season 5 all the more easy. 8 episodes rather than 12 reeks of compromise–despite the official story Winter & HBO have peddled about the “mutual” understanding ending the show in 4 less hours than usual.
I’m with Guyx. The running “Nucky Superhero Origin Story” this season has been a complete waste of time. We already know the basic outline of how he comes to power, and dramatizing it by putting a ridiculous set of Halloween teeth on some teenage actor doesn’t add anything to our understanding.
One thing I hated about this episode that I haven’t seen mentioned yet: The whole Eli/Nelson dinner plot was silly. What’s the motivation for anyone involved to act the way they do? For Eli: Of all the women in the world you could have an affair with, you pick your partner’s shrewish wife? And even sillier was Van Alden’s wife’s behavior at that dinner. Not only is it completely inconsistent with the character we’ve seen in earlier seasons, but she just burned every bridge she has in that dinner. How is that in her interest? And she knows her husband is a gangster with a violent past!
I don’t think it’s a terrible show this season, but it’s a far cry from the coherent plotting and compelling characters of Seasons 1-4.
Maranzano survived, there was a blink and you miss it moment of him looking out from under a stool once the shooting stopped.
Exactly. He will have his date with history soon enough! :-)
Didn’t Maranzano know about it? It seemed like he was the one suggesting Torio was sending a message? Or was he in only on the hit for Nucky and was unaware it was meant for both?
That was the mist awkward dinner scene on film since Jessie joined the Whites.
And Eli’s wife was trying so hard too. At least until she found out Eli was sleeping with the hostess. Then she understandably lost her composure.
Just caught up with that episode right now and holy crap was that dinner sequence great. From the start of this show, I never would’ve expected Van Alden/Michael Shannon & Eli/Shea Wigham would make for one of my favorite comedy teams on TV.
Wow, these last two episodes have been fast moving with lots happening. I can’t wait till next week. This episode was brilliant. The stuff with Eli and Van Alden is so well done. Pretty amazing how much they parallel each other. Both on the run from the law.
And i am convinced that kid working for Mickey is Jimmy’s son. They keep making it a point to show him.
I doubt he’d be old enough. I’m pretty sure he’s the feisty kid who pestered Mickey into hiring him a the hobo camp.
Well, it is that hobo kid, has been in the past three episodes. But I agree that he could easily be Tommy. He’d be just that age after seven years (17-18ish, played by an actor either that age or maybe a couple years older).
I still think it might be Margaret’s kid. Teddy, whom she mentioned was possibly off doing something 1-2 weeks ago. Seems more likely than Tommy. Why would Tommy be there?
The other possible explanation is a fed. Perhaps that is how the fed knew that Chalky was hiding out at Mickey Doyle’s?
I don’t know, I don’t have a good read on this season yet.
Tommy had to be born in 1918, or at the earliest, the tail end of 1917. He’s no more than 13 at this point. Do some math. Do we have to go over this every weeK?
“King of Norway”
Picture of the Norwegian king but I thought that Sigrid was Swedish?
Even under the Union the different countries citizens didn’t praise each others Royal Family.
She’s Norwegian. Confirmed most explicitly in Season 3 when she was making that Norwegian beer and Van Alden specifically sold it in a Norwegian speak.
Don’t let Mr. Gundersen on “Hell on Wheels” hear this! It would crush him! People had been misunderstanding his nationality for years nicknaming him “The Swede”. He was sooooo happy that Mr. Huntington of the Central Pacific got the national origin of his named right-Norwegian he looked like he was about to burst!!
@Zach: must have forgotten about that episode but I remember her singing a Swedish lullaby when first appearing.
@Hunter2012: Haha most certainly just that her actually singing the song in Swedish instead of Norwegian tricked me.
Perhaps there’s not a Norwegian version of it so they learn the Swedish lyrics. :P
The young Nucky exists almost certainly to show how he actually introduced Commodore to Gillian.
Is it how he told Jimmy, that he just pointed Commodore to Gillian? Or, are we going to see something much worse, a demon that has followed Nucky?
Considering how much time Gillian has received, I’m thinking the latter, and I think Nucky wants to redeem himself with Gillian somehow.
I also couldn’t stand the kid Nucky, while I LOVE the young adult Nucky. It would have been awesome if this episode would have been the first time we saw the young Nucky, but I guess they wanted to show how he started with Commodore from the beginning.
I wonder if that will be a line the sheriff refuses to cross, so Nucky steps up and gets into the Commodore’s good graces. Maybe pandering Gillian is what seals the deal in that relationship. If Jimmy was in college in 1917, that would probably put his birth around 1899 or so, which means the Commodore’s encounter with Gillian is not too far in the future.
If you wondered about Chalky’s pistol, perhaps you should be reminded of this salient advice from Brian Cox in The Long Kiss Goodnight:
“…One shoulder, one hip and one down here, right next to Mr. Wally, where most patdowns never reveal it, as an agent is often reluctant to feel up another man’s groin.”
The actor who played young Steve Buscemi/Nucky deserves an award. He nailed the mannerisms and even more the hideous teeth. That’s the only thing I found interesting about the 1897 scenes.
While I have generally liked Nelson and Eli’s Excellent Adventures, I thought the dinner scene was a mess. Why did Eli sleep with Nelson’s wife, and why is it important to the story? Was he so drunk at the time that he forgot it happened until he saw the painting?
Chalky has been a strong character, but I’m not really sure what the direction is for him. Does he just want revenge on Narcisse? Then what?
The strongest story this season has been Al Capone. Obviously BE is being careful not to allow that character to overshadow Nucky, but it seems difficuly not to. Are we going to see Elliott Ness again? Will he put Capone away by the end of the show?
I found the dental appliance really distracting, actually. The actor had the voice and mannerisms, but the teeth just looked like wax vampire fangs.
those are the actor’s actual teeth!
I loved the teeth! (I don’t know if they were intended to be humorous, but they did make me chuckle.)
No we’re aren’t going to see Eliot Ness put Al Capone away so called again because he didn’t put Al Capone away the first time. The Ness thing is largely unimportant. It was mostly Bureau of Revenue tax agents that did that. All Ness did basically was raid a few distilleries and warehouses. I think his men did escort Capone’s accountant being the most important thing The Untouchables did in the fight against Capone.
Nice review as always, Alan, & yes, alas, the end is near!
Agree on creepiness re Gillian, yeeps. Could see the hit coming; you’d think Nucky would know better than to sit in the window.
I didn’t hear the Feds explicitly say they’d give Eli & Van Alden clemency for doing their deed, did they?
Wondered if they might introduce stockbroker & historical character “Bill W.” from NY, who was pretty deep in his cups in the early ’30s, though not much time left…
One thing I don’t understand about this season: Why is Nucky Thompson usually alone except for one bodyguard? He runs a mob in control of Atlantic City, but we never seen any of his subordinates except for the guard and Mickey Doyle, nor do we see Nucky meeting with his own people or orchestrating his business.
The Sopranos and the Godfather movies depicted mob leaders at the center of enormous groups of people who were always interacting with each other. Nucky runs his mob with as much social contact as young Nucky working at that hotel.
The “One is the Loneliest Number” shtick is strange.
The later mobsters probably have taken heed from the violence in earlier eras. Vito Corleone had a single bodyguard-driver, which is how he got shot. Michael traveled to Havana with a single elderly man accompanying him.
Tony Soprano, et al are shown to be heavily influenced by the image of the mafia in the media, and surround themselves with goons to feed their egos as much as any real need for security. Then too, Tony is often unguarded in dangerous situations. Both Sylvio & Bobby were alone when they were hit.
They have shown other bodyguards for Nucky, and Margaret commented on them on the boardwalk.
I want to make a prediction about how the series will end. I think there is one huge surprise remaining in the show, and that Nuckie’s circle will come to close when it is revealed- at least, this is how I would do it.
The key is Gillian. There is no reason for her to be in the show any longer, after last season’s firm closure, unless there is something left unsaid between her and Nuckie. You can feel it coming soon- and it will play out in one of the next hour’s flashbacks. It will, I think put the final “bad” bit of karma onto Nuck’s head, and give us a bit of forgiveness towards Gillian.
I could see an episode begin with a flashback showing Harrows mask on a desk, with his mumbling as he pens a last “in case” letter to Tommy before his last mission. One the exterior of it he explains the boy isn’t to receive it until he is grown, and the reason for Harrow to write it is his friendship with Darmondy. He wants the boy to know things about his father. In it he reveals what a brave soldier he was, but also discusses Gillian his grandmother. We cut to the present, with the kid 14 or so, and him finding the letter in a drawer and reading it.
Nucky is at war with the trio of mobsters who tried to kill him and succeeds at killing Torio with Capones help, who jumps aboard to finish what he started when Nuckie spills the beans that Torrio “knows” Capone was involved and is now firmly hooked up with Lansky/Luciano. It looks like Capone/Nuckie might win as Torrio and a lot of men die.
The feds grab Capone through a successful exciting ledger heist by our daring ex-lawenforcement duo, who both survive the show. Eli gets his second chance.
Gillian is informed she is going to be cut up by the crazy doc- perhaps lobotomized. We flashback to her experience with Nuckie and the Commodore, and see a very young Gillian- virginal and innocent, seduced by first Nuckie and then the Commodore- and we are let in on the show’s BIG final secret- Jimmy was really Nuck’s kid, and not the Commodore- Gillian chose to pretend Jimmy was the commodore’s, because it led to more wealth opportunities.
Gillian hangs herself rather than submit to the operation, just in time for her grandson Tommy to show up trying to bail her out.
Nuck, with Margaret, are on the lam back to Atlantic City with Capone out of the picture. Meyer and Nuck come to an agreement- with Torio and Capone out of the picture, it’s a new day and they will leave Atlantic City to him.
Just as it seems Nuck might live to someday get arrested from something else, door bursts open, and his grandson, Tommy, blaming Nuck for his grandmother’s fall, blows away first Margaret and Nuckie in a blaze of shotgun glory, killing his real grandfather. The Cuban bodyguard shoots Tommy, ending the Nuckie Thompson line.
Chalkie runs off with daughter, and the very last scene shows the two of them in a club, she singing to him sitting dreamily in the audience. Someone brings him a drink, and we pan back to see it is a scowling van Alden atired in waiter garb who dryly comments, “Your scotch sir”. The show ends.
Torrio died of natural causes 20 years after Marranzano.
I like how they have real historical events on this show and how they work some of the fictional characters into it like the NJ asylum with Gillian and Dr Cotton (who’s based on the real person with same name) that actually believed removing organs could heal patients with mental illness, crazy! Also having Van Alden try to get the ledger books from Capone along with Eli. Wish they had a full 12 or 13 episode season to end it though, only 4 left and no more Boardwalk .
As best I recall, Norway gained its independence from Sweden in 1904. Perhaps the part of “Sweden” in which the wife was born is now Norway and she is loyal to the king who is currently ruling the place she was born?
I am reminded of an old saying….One’s life flashes before one’s eyes when on the verge of death. Nucky’s flashbacks are essentially a season long death scene. That said, it is interesting to see how young and innocent Nucky become so cynical as an adult. He quickly realized that not everyone with nice things acquired them legitimately. When he approaches his real mentor, it is clear he knows what actually goes on behind closed doors.
And speaking of flashbacks, was the body found at the end, that of the man for whom young Nucky returned a hat with money concealed ? And the same man who later tried to impose the will of NY on Atlantic City by changing the terms of an agreement ?
I was not a fan of Val Alden until this season- I did not care for the character or the actor. But I have to say that his lines and the very dry delivery have been wonderful to watch.
If the bumbling twins succeed in their next caper, I suspect they will get immunity. I don’t know that will happen to Van Alden, but I can see Eli being the last Thompson standing.
Chalky and Narcisse will take out each other. Chalky has nursed his rage for 7 years. He has lost his fortune, freedom and family, he has nothing else to lose….until seeing Daughter Maitland and an approximately 7yr old child…. At this point he may not care what happens to him, but by taking out Narcisse, he can set Maitland (and his daughter) free.
I think Eli will indeed get immunity, but what is interesting is where his son will fall in… They showed the son for a reason earlier this season, my money is on him bringing down Nucky
The cranky woman under the boardwalk was played by Joyce Van Patten, (half) sister of BE director Timothy Van Patten (although he did not direct this episode).
I was delighted when I spotted Joyce Van Patten! I’m so glad that someone else recognized her, and I’m so surprised that our Alan didn’t!
She was the costar of so many sitcoms and movies from the 60’s and 70’s–my favorite being the BRILLANT “I Love You , Alice B. Toklas”, where she co-starred with Peter Sellars. She starred in a crazy movie from the early 70’s called “Bone’ (formerly “The Housewife”), where she is a rich Beverly Hills housewife who finds a rat in her pool and she mistakes a black burglar/murderer (Yaphet Kotto) for the pool guy that she called to remove the rat. Hilarity and period era weirdness ensue. She spends most of the film in a bikini.
She is also the sister of Dick Van Patten and the mother of Roger Sterling’s wife ,Mona.
So good to see her back on the screen, even as the Jersey Devil.
“I, for one, refuse to be ruled by fear”
“Husband?”
“COMING, DEAR!”
Michael Shannon was on fire in this episode. That exchange was classic, and then when he told his son that flute playing would “sound better farther away” was great. Who wouldn’t thought from Season One that Van Alden would become the comic relief of Boardwalk?
Watching Boardwalk Empire last week, there were a couple of screwy moments, that were plain crazyness,like Eli & Van olden,s wife, the old woman under the boardwalk & too much backdragging about his so sad childhood. BOORING!!! Very Disappointed. The producers of the series ought to Reward there viewers with at least ## 3 more Seasons
Lets here it Everybody 3 more Seasons