Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘The Good Listener’

“Year in, year out: different dogs, same bone.” -Nucky
By shifting the final season into 1931, Terence Winter and company have brought us into a year where Al Capone isn't just a mob boss, but a celebrity, and when Lansky, Luciano and Siegel are making moves that will turn them into organized crime legends in their own right.
The series could conceivably do a major pivot at the end and do a serialized version of “The Untouchables,” with Stephen Graham and Jim True-Frost (Prez!) standing in for De Niro(*) and Costner, and/or focus heavily on the schemes of the not-so-young triumvirate of New York wiseguys. But the show has always been about Nucky's story, right or wrong, and “The Good Listener” plays interestingly off of the ways that this show's main character has become such a minor supporting player in the big action happening in Chicago and New York.
(*) Certainly, I imagine Graham could have some fun with a “Boardwalk” version of Capone's baseball monologue, and given Tim Van Patten's facility with shooting action, this show could do its own excellent version of the stairway shootout. Also, who'd fill the Sean Connery slot in this scenario and explain the Chicago Way to Ness? Aside from being busy with “The Affair,” is Dominic West too young and/or obvious? (I asked Andy Greenwald, who suggested Sean Bean, which would be excellent on several levels.)
Capone's doing boastful interviews with Variety and ordering around the hapless Van Alden and drunken Eli, while Nucky is having fruitless meetings with old money men who have no interest in consorting with a gangster like him. Luciano and Lansky are planning something big, while Nucky just wants to make it to retirement like Johnny Torrio, and preferably without acquiring John's difficulty in swallowing. Nucky knows he's gotten too old for this game and wants to quit, but the Depression has put enough of a squeeze on his fortunes that he can't afford to walk away just yet, and that's dangerous.
The meeting with the New York money men is a reminder that Prohibition opened a short window for someone like Nucky to ascend to the ranks of high society. Once the repeal of Volstead renders Nucky's specific skills and contacts less essential, these swells have no use for him. But that scene also introduces us to a bootlegger who managed to turn Prohibition into permanent entree into the national elite for both himself and his many, many children: Joe Kennedy, played by Matt Letscher.
Everywhere he turns, Nucky is coming face to face with people who are becoming much more successful as either gangsters or legitimate businessmen (or gangsters who can pretend to be businessmen). In many of these cases, the characters will have long and fruitful careers long after the events of this series, but whether or not Nucky Thompson lives to the same old age of Nucky Johnson, his story as a relevant figure in this world is nearing its end, and that lends weight to what he's going through, even if events elsewhere seem grander and more likely to wind up in a history book.
It's Nucky whom we've been primarily following throughout the series. So while it's fun to see Capone at the height of his powers ordering Nelson and Eli around, Nucky getting revenge on Tonino for his role in Billie Kent's death – but only after first extracting intel about what Luciano and friends are up to – is a bigger piece of what “Boardwalk Empire” has been about.
Some other thoughts:
* Gillian (remarkably well-preserved, given that she's seven years older than when last we saw her) at first appears to be in some kind of high-end spa, but instead it turns out she's in some kind of facility for the criminally insane. Similarly, there's a brief fakeout where it seems like the administrator is looking to trade favors for sex, when in fact all she wants is one of Gillian's nicer dresses.
* While Eli's off in Chicago, Willie Thompson has grown up into a young lawyer, and we're left with the question of whether he's joining the U.S. Attorney's office to get revenge on Nucky for his role in his father's downfall, or functioning as a mole in the government on behalf of his beloved uncle.
* Speaking of moles, while the press has their attention focused on Elliot Ness – exactly the kind of straight arrow Treasury agent hero Van Alden once fancied himself as – it appears the more important fed is Mike D'Angelo, who has gone deep undercover into the Capone organization.
* I still wish we had gotten to see the conversation Eli and Nelson had when they first reunited in Chicago, but these past seven years have been kind to neither of them, with Eli an alcoholic mess and Van Alden coming to deeply resent his “marriage” to Sigrid. But they're involved in some fine darkly comic moments here, from the long sequence in the elevator where they have to keep removing their hats when civilians get on (including one whose own hat keeps assaulting Eli) to the robbery that inspires Van Alden to bellow my new go-to line in life: “WHY MUST IT ALWAYS BE PANDEMONIUM?!?!?”
* Also, the stolen money Nelson and Eli have to replace would be worth about $300 grand today.
* Every now and then, the show gives us an episode like this with a distinctive visual device to bookend the hour. Here, it's the collage of spinning images (the record in the opening, Tonino's severed ear in the close), which, if nothing else, provides a visual link between the two Thompson brothers, even though they're 800 miles apart at the moment. And it's always good to have Allen Coulter's sharp eye directing an episode.
* While talking to Joe Kennedy, Nucky notes that he and Margaret are still technically married. (Their marriage is legal, even though they never see each other, whereas the “Mueller” marriage is fake, even though they're stuck together in that apartment for years on end.)
* Notable from this week's Young Nucky flashbacks: we get to see just how much Ethan Thompson despises the Commodore (and get an explanation for why), and we also get one of the most cynical character beats in the show's history, when the sheriff suggests that the Commodore try to buy Ethan's vote by paying for his daughter's funeral.
What did everybody else think?
That was a cinematically stunning hour of television. Very dense sound design, too–Terry Winter is a fan of Old Time Radio, and it shows.
Loved the episode. Alas, poor Tonino–the Italian version of Mickey Doyle finally ran out of road. Hopefully the fake-Irish version will be luckier.
I liked the end song. It sounded to me like a proto 1950’s “Sha Na Na” do wop Rock n’ Roll in the early ’30s as if Bowzer’s father was singing back up. :-)
The end song was cool, and the trippy opening was awesome. I really liked this episode, after finding the season premiere somewhat of a disappointment (I have loved this series overall in past seasons).
Michael Shannon is a gift. Whether it’s film or television, I cannot wait to see what he does next.
And the stage. I saw him on Broadway and he was outstanding.
I saw Michael Shannon off Broadway in “Bug”, in 2004. He was great. He was totally nude for the last 15 minutes of the play. That’s neither here nor there, but sometimes when I’m watching him on “Broadwalk”, I remember that and it makes me giggle.
How and why did Nucky decide that Tonino was responsible for the Boardwalk bombing?
Was it deciding Tonino was responsible, or more lashing out at one person who got to live only to serve a purpose (relay Nucky’s message to Masseria to stay out of Atlantic City) who now serves a convenient double purpose as an expendable source of info whose death can send a message to Lansky/Luciano while indulging a small bit of revenge in the process?
I like to know that too. If it was mentioned before I either forgot it or missed it completely. I think Nucky holds him responsible for Kent’s death somehow. It wouldn’t mean anything having the waiter mention her to Tonino if he had nothing to do with it but how I can’t remember. Maybe he is one of the guys who bumped into him that night? I have to rewatch from when that scene began to see if it was him who put the bomb down near her.
Unless we think Gyp actually placed the bomb himself without help, it’s a good bet Tonino was the one who did it, or oversaw the operation, or even helped Rossetti.
Even if he was just a soldier in Rosetti’s gang, Nucky killing him sort of justifies the flashbacks this season, since it shows the degree to which he is unwilling to leave the past in the past. If he’s murdering an intel source, and tipping his hand to the New York mob that he’s on to them, with a partial motivation of settling accounts for some collateral damage eight years gone, it’s pretty safe to say that the events shown in his childhood are a lot more relevant to his present than might otherwise be the case.
After watching this episode things are starting to look like they’re about to get out of control, so far Boardwalk Empire hasn’t let me down as a great show (except it’s ending too soon) I really like the direction it’s going in the final season . Can’t wait until next week!
@AAP71 – Um, what are you talking about? I feel the same way as Blackhills, and I’m not a plant.
AAP71: You are an obvious troll.
What a fine hour of television. I truly enjoy the pacing of these first two episodes. I feel, in a way, like I am younger, skimming through a history book wishing I had more time to really get to know each person’s story. Much like in today’s world, we don’t know who is in the game for justice, or gain. Motives can start out a certain way, but who knows where it will all end in six weeks.
Another brilliant episode. The finest show on tv. It’s a shame the numbers weren’t good enough to keep going with this show. I feel like we were robbed of a season where Eli and Van Alden would be doing some hilarious things together.
This season is moving along quite fast, and it’s making me sad. This season has the feel of everything is ending, and I just can’t come to grips with it. This show could have easily gone on another year.
Also, the writing on this show is simply the best. I love how they tie in Billie Kent who died in season 3. Similar to the way season 4 still talked about Jimmys death. This show does brings everything full circle in a beautiful way. It’s the best show ever, one that I am very sad more people didn’t catch on to.
“It’s a shame the numbers weren’t good enough to keep going with this show.”
I don’t think that is the reason this is the last season.
Argh! I love this show so much but these early episodes can be so frustrating. I am reminded of the Game of Thrones “tour guide of Westeros” in that we spend and hour just checking in on all the characters and locales that I love and then it’s over. This show is definitely more conducive to binge-watching rather than week to week. I am weak, though, and so I watch and wait. Week after week.
Nucky’s nephew, William H Thompson, Chicago’s mayor at that time, William H. , Big Bill, Thompson
Nice catch! That mayor was Al Capone’s man all the way!
Liked the episode overall. Could really do without the Gillian story though, they should have wrapped that up last year. Can’t think of a way that story is going to pay off with such limited time left in the series.
I like seeing her again for the duration. That was a double fake out. I too thought she somehow got out of prison and was living it up with some rich boyfriend her being the survivor she is, but then being shown they were in the “looney bin” showed she didn’t get away with it. And yes I thought it was going to be a “tropish” scenario of a guard exploiting prisoner for sex thing. I thought the “Lovely figure” comment to the matron was her way of buttering her up for the “inevitable”.
I don’t quite agree that she is as “remarkably” preserved as Alan thinks. She still has her beauty but she still looked like she aged a bit. A bit of make up? Anyway Mol can make a believable young looking 46 years old (she’s 41 in real life).
I do wonder if that was really her standing in the tub naked. I thought maybe it was a body double. We only saw her from the head up when looking at her face on. I found myself checking if the left elbow wrinkles were the same in the later scene of her and the matron going down into the cellar as in the standing in the tub scene LOL!
Not sure I understood why Nucky had Tonino killed. He’d already given him a pass for the events of season 3 and now he’s potentially antagonized Mazarano (sp?). Seemed like a strange choice when he’s trying to go legit and figure out who tried to kill him.
I am a subtle house plant. House plants always write like this, particularly the family of Angel Wing Begonoias to which I, myself, belong. I resent that you refer to me as fake. Fake plants are made of plastic, I am real. I agree my analysis may be weak, but I do not agree that I am lazy. I sit around all day in my pot waiting for the sun to shine on me, and for my human minder to provide me with water. Lazy – Hah!
Come on @AAP71 not every message in the comments section of an article like this is a PR phoney. Some people like me (I mean houseplants like me) actually enjoy BE.
Good episode tonight. It is building slowly. Luciano was chilling. Nucky seemed lost at sea for 1 and a 1/2 episodes but seems to be back on track now.
It is really difficult to separate some of the second and third level characters on this show. I didn’t remember Tonino until Alan reminded us.
Given how expensive this show is, and its incredible production value, HBO is justified in ending it this year with mediocre ratings. That’s unfortunate, since there are so many characters that the show could’ve maintained its creativity for another 3-4 years.
As good as BE gets… LOVE the flashbacks & Eli was spectacular. Bravo!
Alan, a couple years ago I asked if/when we’d see Joe Kennedy…I guess they answered our question last night.
I guess since it’s only an 8 episode season, I’ve been expecting more resolutions with each episode. Now I’m beginning to think the last 2 or 3 will be chock-full of resolutions. Was I expecting too much?
Question about Will, the aspiring prosecutor. Whatever happened to his roomie, who is presumably still languishing in prison since Eli waxed the FBI agent seven years ago? Is this a loose end?
How many times must it be explained that hbo doesn’t operate using “ratings”
They should have had Nucky take out Tonino himself, then Steve Buscemi would have killed that same actor in 2 different shows. (Tony Blundetto killed Billy Leotardo, right?)
I’m getting old and slow and all the Italian guys look alike to me – I thought the picture looked familiar, but it was my housebuddy who recognized Billie. I thought the waiter was was saying that somebody was watching them through the eyes. So when Tonino (that was his name? I can’t hear anymore either) was killed, I didn’t know who he was. Gah! Thank gods HitFix is here to tell me what it was I was watching! :)
One thing that I thought was an interesting character beat was William’s insistence on the law being too important to violate in the name of justice. His impassioned justification about crime tearing apart his family is an acceptable plea to get the job, but rather inaccurrate regarding his family situation. His father was turned against his uncle by a law enforcement agent who went outside the law, in a way a lot more serious than simply sitting on some paperwork.
Another is revelations of Nucky’s childhood, wherein his father looks much less bad than prior appearances would have led us to believe. We haven’t seen his abuse get too bad in the context of the times, and socially acceptable (even prescribed) levels of discipline. Is there absolutely ANYthing we know about the Commodore that would lend support to his claim that he acquired the Thompson land fair and square? Yeah, I didn’t think so either. Anyone who renders Boris McGiver the most sympathetic & kindly man in a given situation is way too far down the antagonist scale. And even if Ethan is exactly as bad as Nucky thinks he is, we’re talking about a mildly violent drunk, against a pedophile. And from the point of view of the man smacking Nucky around, the target of his wrath is someone to whom the appellation “little shit” will never NOT apply. To see your son putting most of his efforts into inserting his head as far as it will go up the rectum of the biggest scumbag in town, who has directly harmed your family, while your only daughter is dying, is enough to engender hostility in the most gentle and reasonable of men.
It’s also kind of funny what sort of superstitions and gestures TV writers arbitrarily agree with or don’t. Things with proven societal value, like sexual mores, are for characters to laugh at, and be seen as right. But for the father of an impovrished family to pocket money rather than wasting it on a more ostentatious disposal of his late daughter’s rotting meat suit, oh no. That is a clear signal from a TV writer that this is a bad or selfish man.
I can’t believe anyone has a good word for Ethan Thompson after an episode where he took money that could have given his daughter a proper burial and will no doubt blow it on drinking and gambling.
Nucky is currying favor with the Commodore to earn money for his family. The money Ethan makes isn’t enough and he spends some of their meager income on himself instead of his family.
You must not have noticed that Ethan supports Nucky going out to work. After Nucky’s sister died Ethan told him to go to his job, knowing that he works for the Commodore.
Characterizing Ethan as a mildly violent drunk is seriously understating his toxicity. Rather, he is a complete tyrant. He doesn’t mourn for his daughter, but for his own lost dignity, which he feels has been stolen by the Commodore. He is a bitter, self-pitying drunk who feels he has a monopoly on grief and makes his family tiptoe through life never knowing what – any step, any word, and especially any positive emotion – might send him into an abusive rage that could end up causing them to not just get beaten, but crippled or even killed. At this point, Nucky doesn’t know the Commodore lusts for young women (certainly not condone-able, but different from molesters of babies), only that he commands respect and, more importantly, that he treats Nucky with respect.
Get the feeling Gillian may end up being responsible/involved in Nucky’s downfall/demise.
Good review but it should be pointed out that Joe Kennedy was never a bootlegger.
While there’s no hard evidence, there have been a couple of claims by bootleggers to such. Also, he was remarkably well-connected in the liquor industry after Prohibition was repealed.
@Apearlma:
So essentially what we are seeing Nucky trying to do is what Joe Kennedy is supposed to have done? Nice.
William Thompson , the nephew of Nucky , and son of the run-off Eli, the boy who who used to be called Willy–I’m not sure what his game is. Okay, great– that makes things more interesting. He’s a lawyer now and we will find out which side of the law he will work. He’s talking a pretty high and mighty straight arrow story with the Justice Dept. guy, but he is a Thompson, so really, how could morality be in his DNA?
My problem is with the things he did last season, taking place 7 years earlier, when he was a freshman at Temple University in Philadelphia. He purposely poisoned a classmate, and when his victim suffered an excruciating death- being internally ripped apart, bleeding out from every orifice- he framed his hapless friend to take the blame (who is probably still rotting in prison). He showed ZERO remorse over either action, and acted pissed off and put upon during the rest of the season. I can’t see him as anything other than a pure sociopath. He’s a monster. No one else seems to mention this or be bothered by it. His actions last season, to me, were more horrific and repulsive than the acts of any other character on that show (and that says a lot). I just don’t understand why no one else seems bothered by the magnitude of his monstrosity?
Late and fast reply- what amazes me is how much they really do shove into these few episodes and yet make it all flow together. Commentary on the mental institution system? Check. Commentary on immigrant nationalism? Check. Commentary on how rotten and wicked the whole system always was with alcohol being the biggest red herring ever? Check. Oh and the Commodore really is that monster you think he is.