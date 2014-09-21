Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘What Jesus Said’

A review of tonight's “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as my fortune wafts down from Episcopalian Heaven…
“Does she know what you are?” -Fern
“She knew what I was.” -Chalky
On “Boardwalk Empire,” Nucky and Chalky have never exactly been equals, simply because the racial politics of the time wouldn't allow for that. But they were presented as each other's opposite number on the white and black sides of town, Chalky was Nucky's last ally standing when Gyp Rosetti's army invaded, and the two characters were more or less treated as co-leads last season. Outside forces pushed them together and pulled them apart, but they liked each other, and were alike in many ways – in particular in how each pulled himself up from poverty to a position in high society, right alongside all the swells whose errands they used to run.
Both are in sketchier circumstances at this stage of the final season, though Chalky's are vastly worse than Nucky's. He's a fugitive from a chain gang pulling off bumbling capers with the telephone-fearing Milton, while Nucky at least still has the trappings of high society, even if he's a bit cash-strapped and mostly desperate to get the hell out of this business. But one thing that's apparent in both of their stories in “What Jesus Said” is that the part of them that came from poverty has never entirely left.
In Nucky's case, we're getting flashbacks to remind us of his dirt-poor beginnings and the esteem he held the rich folks in, whether the girl he's ultimately too timid to kiss or the romantic hotel guest who winds up murdering his sweetheart. In 1931, he's very far from that little boy, but there's still an almost reflexive deference to those he recognizes as his superior. Joe Kennedy comes from a richer background, but he's still Irish-American, which in the eyes of the Brahmins makes he and Nucky roughly social equals. And Nucky seems eager for Kennedy's approval, not just because he needs his help to close the liquor distribution deal, but because he sees in him a kindred spirit who has managed to accumulate the wealth and esteem without apparently getting his hands as filthy as Nucky did during the first four seasons. He avoids drinking – even though it appears he's come to lean on his own product more than he would like to admit – in Kennedy's company, and is eager to show him the club. But Kennedy can sense the strain teetotaling takes on Nucky, just as he can see how seedy the club has become under Mickey Doyle's management.
Chalky, meanwhile, spends the episode in a house a bit smaller than the one he used to occupy, and whose residents have themselves suffered mightily since the start of the Depression. It's mainly a suspense storyline – Will Milton go too far in looking for the money? If so, will Chalky do anything to stop him? – but it also gives Chalky a glimpse at a life something like the one he used to have, and a white girl not too far in age from Maybelle when Richard Harrow shot her. That he ultimately sides with Fern and her mother over Milton is Chalky being careful, because Milton's clearly too unstable and dangerous a traveling companion, but also because the women remind him of the life he threw away – even if it was a life he never felt entirely comfortable in.
Speaking of Maybelle, both Chalky and Nucky find themselves discussing children who are lost to them, though in Nucky's case, he has the physical ability to get in a car and go see his kids, if not the emotional wherewithal to go against Margaret's wishes on the matter. And the end of the episode suggests that situation may be changing, rapidly.
Margaret has also climbed many social ladders over the course of her life, and has seemed more at ease on whatever rung she's found herself (her problems with being Nucky's wife were entirely about Nucky, not about being rich). And as she faces a stark plunge back down the ladder – possibly ending up in jail, if Arnold Rothstein's widow doesn't get what she wants – she finally turns to her lawfully-wedded husband for help. I was almost as pleased as Nucky to see her in his room in the final scene, because that relationship has always been more than the sum of its parts. On their own, Nucky and Margaret can each seem like a come-down from some of the more vibrant corners of the show, but they bring out the most dramatic and liveliest sides of each other when they're united.
With the return of Dr. Narcisse – about to be at war with Luciano's crew – it's tempting to just root for a rematch of season 4's Narcisse/Chalky hostilities. And I'm sure we'll get a reunion before the end. But they're not the only two with unfinished business to be dealt with over the remaining five episodes, and I look forward to whatever the Nucky/Margaret team-up brings.
Some other thoughts:
* A nice callback to the season 3 premiere when Mrs. Rothstein produces a ring she got at Nucky and Margaret's gaudy New Year's Eve party in that episode, as proof that she knows who Margaret used to be.
* It really is depressing to see what's become of the club under Mickey's management – though not surprising, considering it's Mickey.
* I cannot overstate how pleased I am to have Jeffrey Wright back in this role, even if we don't have many more episodes to enjoy him in it.
* Before Margaret returns, we get another reminder of how Nucky and Sally remain simpatico, even if they're not each other's one true love, when she extends their phone call so she can enjoy hearing the song he's listening to on the radio. For us, that's quaint; for them, to be able to share this moment while a thousand miles away from each other is a technological wonder.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Great chemistry between Nucky and Joe Kennedy. Nuck is so used to being the smartest guy in the room (especially with AR dead, RIP) that the way Joe ran circles around him visibly got under his skin.
Nice to finally meet Mable, and see that, like all the women Nuck falls hard for, she was whip-smart and didn’t give him an inch.
There was a strong historical subtext in the Narcisse scene: he was obviously rattled and unusually deferential when confronted with Lucky and Bugsy, although he ultimately held the line, which makes sense inasmuch as it was around this time that black Harlem racketeers were facing a hostile takeover by white gangsters, most famously Dutch Schultz.
Can’t wait to see all these arcs collide in spectacular fashion in the remaining episodes, as they always do in the last half of Boardwalk seasons.
I don’t think Kennedy is any smarter than Nucky, just oilier and more willfully blind to his own criminality. He’s the equivalent of the white collar criminal who’s always grumbling about street crime from minorities, the Fortune 500 executive who screws people over and ruins lives every day but who ardently supports stop & frisk and the imprisonment of minorities for shoplifting or graffiti. Nucky’s response to the fact that Kennedy has never “technically” committed a crime shows that Nucky is at least Kennedy’s equal intellectually.
Narcisse looks diminished – he doesn’t even make people use his title of Doctor anymore – and that right now looks like a stacked deck plotline (because we know how things turn out for the historical characters) but hopefully the series turns it around and has some surprises in store in his storyline.
I agree with Sepinwall that Nucky and Margaret as a duo is a far more dramatic entity than either character alone.
And I still hate the flashbacks to Nucky as a kid. Way too 11th hour, a gimmicky stunt. It would be earned if it was there from Season 1. To trot out such a drastic and unsettling device in Season 5 wreaks of desperation.
It’s the beginning of a 40 year rule by the Mafia over the Harlem rackets until black hoods like Frank Lucas drove them out buy cutting out the middle man. Narcisse is probably also still an informant for the Bureau of Investigation (which will change its name to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in a few years) so it is not like he has that pride of independence he had back in 1923. If so still being under Hoover’s-J. Edgar not Herbert-thumb is not pleasant although I don’t know what Hoover is doing with the info.
I found Bugsy Segal’s and the other Hood gunning down the Harlem hookers quite repulsive, not for anything against that story line but against Segal himself. I do wonder if something like that happened in real life when the Mafia and their associates took over the numbers game and other rackets from the local black gangsters in addition to them being harried by non Mafia types like Dutch Schultz.
I have to say that I’m in league with the others who are complaining about the flashbacks to Nucky’s youth. I feel like we are wasting a lot of time to no real end.
There’s still great stuff here in this show, no doubt. I always like seeing Narcisse getting the short end of the stick, although the guy has nine lives and will no doubt somehow weasel a deal together that keeps him in position until Chalky comes all the way back and guts him like a pig.
Although I found Kennedy repugnant, I do think his question to Nucky was pertinent: what the hell does Nucky want at this point? To go legit, make some cash, retire from the biz? Fair enough … it’s just not being laid out so well per his current set up: who is on his team, flesh out the characters, make his world a bit more “lived in.”
Right now, three episodes in, things feel very discombobulated. Haphazard. I’ve really enjoyed this show in the past, and right now I’m just toughing it out because of that and the occasional solid scene or two. Oh well … all good things must end.
I’ve really enjoyed the flashbacks so far. It’s true that I don’t really see any purpose to them, but the strength of this show since the second season has been how well it’s tied together all of it’s narrative threads along the back stretch of episodes. What I’m saying is, it is entirely possible that after the final episode airs I’m right with the people complaining that time was wasted visiting Nucky’s boyhood, but until that episode airs I’m willing to extend them the benefit of the doubt.
Kennedy may not be smarter than Nucky, but he is what Nucky wanted to be during the third season. Largely legitimate, wealthy, the patriarch of his family; and Nucky is clearly none of these things. He hated his biological father, his own child died, his mentor used his son whom Nucky saw as an heir against him, they’re bother dead now, Margaret and the kids are his family in name only, Nucky is absolutely a criminal with few political connections left. He’s seeing how far he’s missed the mark, and it’s driving him crazy.
I was bothered by the time jump going into the season but an loving the way it’s played out so far. All of the characters living in the wreckage of their past choices years after we’ve left them just ramps up the bleakness, and I like my hbo shows bleak.
I think it is very important to keep in mind Joe Kennedy’s background. One huge thing Joe Kennedy had over Nucky is that he had come from a far more stable and upper middle class if not wealthy life. In Boston the Kennedys and the Fitzgeralds were already pretty rich for Irish Catholic Americans. Joe married Rose Fitzgerald the daughter of John F. “Honey Fritz” Fitzgerald the mayor of Boston. Joe Kennedy himself was the son of a businessman and state senator and later state representative P.J. Kennedy. The family was already quite well off by the late 19th century. The family was part of the “Lace Curtain” Boston Irish Catholic “aristocracy” so by no means Joe Kennedy was born at the same level as Nucky was who was born dirt poor and had to scramble as a gofer boy to help his family financially (and it maybe something of a myth that the Kennedys made their fortune bootlegging, although it’s possible that Joe saw a good deal to make some extra cash).
Because of this in many ways Nucky, despite being white, has more in common with Chalky White than Joe Kennedy; and Nucky has come dangerously close to suffering the same fate as Chalky a few times, although it’s true his whiteness that allowed him to have the connections he had gave him a big leg up. but on the social scale of things Nucky is to Kennedy as Chalky was to Nucky. Those Nucky as a kid in 1884 flashbacks so a struggle Kennedy didn’t have to go through.
But of course another layer is that despite their wealth Joe Kennedy still couldn’t get into the most exclusive WASP clubs during that era so he was looking up too, which he alluded to with Nucky over Beef Parmesan with his frustration over the Brahmins.
Joe Kennedy never made a penny from bootlegging. That myth was spread by the Nixon campaign in desperation late in the 1960 campaign.
He made huge profits from alcohol anticipating the end of prohibition, just as he made huge profits from the market anticipating the rise and/or fall of stocks. It was all legal. It is the essence of capitalism.
I watched this show for the first time tonight.
I had no idea who the characters were but:
I liked the hostage scenario, was bored by Steve Buscemi and the businessman and creeped out by the the little kid’s scenes.
Needless to say you are looking at things way out of context, for both the season and the series as a whole. I suggest you look at it from the beginning, the series that is.
Sadly, I’m completely burned out on shows about gangsters during the Roarin’ 20s!
Even if Boardwalk Empire was the greatest TV show ever, I couldn’t watch it.
What other shows burned you out?
I automatically change channels if anything to do with plucky Londoners during The Blitz! comes on, even if it’s part of a Dr. Who episode.
Okay, but what shows about gangsters during the Roarin’ 20s burned you out?
They sure are taking their sweet time, which this show always does, but it seems like they forgot this time that they are in the final eight. A lot of characters’ stories to wrap up in not a lot of time, and they are taking it sloooow.
I liked the episode and enjoyed the show. Somehow I expect Mrs. Rothstein to be… different. Less dried out aspirational shiksa and more… I don’t know, different.
There was some weird vibes in the Milton scenes: he was less than sane, but there was something in the house worth stealing. The woman was willing to get killed by a crazed gunman rather than tell him the location of the safe and only cooperated when he had designs on her daughter? Considering two people broke into her house and held her at gunpoint… Either she was unyielding to the point of suicide, or that dumb. It was confusing. I understand the Chalky-Milton interplay and the “you’re different from him. no I am not” uh, motif. But it just didn’t quite fit right. The matriarch’s motivations seemed off.
Poor Sally. You know it won’t end well, because… I mean look at Nucky’s track record. Shotgun toting, liquor business having, openly venal Sally won’t make it and that’s a shame. P.S., I mean “openly venal” in the nicest way possible. On a show full of people who want money, but try not to state it too openly or see money as means to advancement into the nebulous better future, Sally’s “pay me” ‘tude gets a thumbs up. She’s better than Margaret. No hand wringing.
It’s allo-historical as Hell, but I’d love to get a Kennedy-Capone scene. We probably won’t get one, but I’d love it.
Things I don’t love – please tell me they’re not introducing another character: the desperate kid Mickey hires as ninth laborer. It’s bad enough flashbacks are taking away valuable Van Alden space, but now you want another fresh-faced kid that might not be as fresh-faced as he appears? Dammit.
Did it ever occur to you that the kid might be Tommy Darmody? They made a point to show that kid. I very well think it could be him
(@ Nelson)
That would make Tommy about 6-8 years older than Nucky, who’s about 9 or 10 with this character is 16 or so. So, no.
I don’t see how it could be Tommy. Harrow’s widow got legal custody of him and took him far from Atlantic city to live in that farmhouse in wisconsin with Harrow’s sister and brother in law. I find it hard to believe that those people would all abandon him and allow him to become some street urchin, much less how/why he would end up back in New Jersey. The kid Mickey met is probably just a mole for Maranzano or Luciano who ends up doing something critical that hurts Nucky in his battle with them.
@Josh & Berko
Of course it could be Tommy. At the end of last season he was around 6 or 7 so the 8 year time jump puts him right in line with the age of the kid on the docks. Also, this season take place during the ‘Great Depression’, families broke up simply for survival purposes or Tommy simply could have run away to go back home.
Lets hope it’s not Tommy. The last thing tjis show need is another storyline!
Tommy was like 7-8 years old. It’s 7 years later, which could put him right around 15. Maybe Tommy knows the story of how his mom and dad died and wants revenge for having a broken family? Who knows. But they focused on him for a reason. Being a mole is very plausible, but so is being Tommy. And like the person mentioned above, families broke up during the Great Depression.
Tommy was like 7-8 years old. It’s 7 years later, which could put him right around 15. Maybe Tommy knows the story of how his mom and dad died and wants revenge for having a broken family? Who knows. But they focused on him for a reason. Being a mole is very plausible, but so is being Tommy. And like the person mentioned above, families broke up during the Great Depression.
I suggested earlier that it might be Teddy Thompson, Margaret’s kid from the Schroeder marriage. They seemed to have the same lighter hair and the age matches up.
Tommy Darmody is a bit younger. He was conceived shortly before the US went to war, so he was probably born in 1918, if not ’19. That’s no more than 13 years old.
IDK why Teddy would be in such straits or having made up a story about working on a farm, in an era when farmboys who could poke holes in his story are a dime a dozen.
I’m not necessarily ruling either identity out, mind you, but it would be a major continuity goof if that’s who he turns out to be.
Except it says tommy was born in 1917…. So he would be 15. The same age…. And nucky recognizes some similarities in him, when he pauses to look at the new young guy. And tommy wouldve worked on a farm in Wisconsin… The logic was there you just overlooked it
Nice touch @ the end Alan, about sharing the technological moment. That was sweet. Curio if Joe Kennedy was in fact a teetotaler. Chalky killed it, as usual. And those Guineas messing up the Doc in Harlem — as the NY Post would say, Ho No!
– MBG
I googled it as it interested me as well. According to “Finest Hour: The Battle of Britain” by Clayton/Craig he was a teetotaller. Here:
‘According to Welles’ account, Churchill first offered the sternly teetotal American ambassador, Joseph Kennedy, a glass, and then went on to deliver a “cascade of oratory, brilliant, and always effective, interlarded with considerable wit,” declaring that “we will win the war and that is the only hope of civilization.”‘
So no one was bothered by the episode turning into “Birth of a Nation” with the Chalky scenes? If there was some deeper meaning I was supposed to get from that plot then I guess I missed it.
Nope, not bothered in the slightest.
I understand what you mean but things like that did happen. Yes there is a underlining current of racial tension that wouldn’t be there if Chalky and Milton were two desperate white men on the run from a chain gang (and yes there were white chain gangs as depicted in the Paul Muni hit movie a year from “now” in 1932 “I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang”) but there is nothing to say that a scene like that is unworthy to be shown with the undercurrent of Milton-and Chalky’s-deeply held resentment of whites that could explode on those two innocent women and take an ugly turn. Milton was representative of what was in Chalky, but Milton succumbed to the rage Chalky didn’t. It could be uncomfortable but it wasn’t exploitative.
Birth of a Nation is an extreme read on that, but I was bothered by how predictable and cliche that whole seqeunce was, and how much valuable time it ate up simply to have the very short scene that Alan kicks off his review with. One of Boardwalk Empire’s biggest weaknesses has been it’s willingness to set up specific scenes by going down these long, well-worn narrative paths to get to something good. In a standard season it doesn’t matter so much because there’s a lot of time to work, but this is truncated final season: I’d expect far more economy of story-telling, less wandering around in the melodrama forest.
I don’t see what’s extreme about the read at all. The heart of “Birth of a Nation” is the visual depiction of dark skin villains menacing innocent white women with the threat of rape and murder. It maybe this country’s oldest and most dangerous racial trope and I find it hard to believe the writers were unfamiliar with it. If the point of that plot was to have Chalky reminded of the family he threw away, they could have just as easily used a Black mother and daughter. If the point was to try to create suspense in the audience as to what kind of evil new fugitive Chalky would willingly participate in, they could have created a 100 different scenarios other than defenseless white women in their night gowns (w/ the younger one being forced to model her conveniently delivered pretty spring dress). There was nothing surprising about Chalky killing Milton at the end since we’ve never seen Chalky countenance violence towards civilians. So again, what was the point of using such a racially inflammatory scenario?
@MUSA:
Again I understand the ugly historical context of how such a scenario could be compared to “Birth of a Nation” but does that mean a scenario like was shown in the episode should *never* be shown? I don’t think so. If people start thinking that blacks like to go after innocent white women from a scene like that I think they were racist to begin with.
@ Hunter2012
1) Where does that “begin with” begin? Visual exposure to racist imagery offered as entertainment is one of the more effective ways in which racial animosity and prejudice becomes embedded in the subconscious; 2) given that very obvious danger, should scenes like that never be shown? Again, for me to answer that question, you’d have to explain to me the artistic point of the scenes. Why was the use of such historically racist imagery the best or only way (as I pointed out above, there were less inflammatory options available) the writers had to advance their story or deliver some meaning to their audience? Watching the episode, on the one hand I was presented with the disturbing perpetuation of a very dangerous age old myth. Weighing against that in the other hand I had…what exactly? As a fan of the show, I would sincerely like to hear the writers’ justification for that decision. As a fan of Alan’s reviews, I was disappointed this issue never appeared on his radar screen.
This was another episode of Boardwalk Empire. Some really colorful characters (Narcisse, Mickey, Joe Kennedy, Chalky/Milton), some other people wandering into the storylines, and Buscemi as the center of a show he can’t really hold together. The main problem (for me) about he flashbacks is they concern a character I really just don’t care about, who might be the 5-6th most compelling character. He’s the anti-Tony Soprano, who almost overwhelmed his show with presence. There’s a reason Buscemi is a character actor/second fiddle guy, and I think Boardwalk has suffered from the jump as a result of dressing a great actor up in fine leading man threads and expecting it to work. It makes for a good show, just not the one I think I’m watching week to week. Not sure any of that made sense, but it’s the drum I have so I’ll bang away at it.
Otherwise, so glad Narcisse is back. Jeffrey Wright owns his scenes, even when his character is out of his depth, and watching him and Luciano go at it is delicious. More of that. And I’m glad Margaret is back in Nucky’s life. She’s great, and them together works well.
Overall, I’m interested in how everything will play out, particularly for Chicago and Harlem.
Anyone else think that the kid who Mickey picks up at the end may end up being Margaret’s kid Teddy? There is clearly something about him that we spent time with him (possible cop/fed?) that I was contemplating it. If he is in his mid-teens it just might be him due to the speed up. He seemed awfully desperate to get in Nucky’s gang. Mayhaps.
Other than that it was a good episode I thought. I’m enjoying this show as it’s been one of my favorites and I cannot believe it’s almost over. The Chalky fiasco was great I thought. Very tense. Clearly Milton wasn’t as foolish as Chalky and the women believed as he kept figuring out clues. He went from crazy to a whole different type of crazy by the end of the episode.
I don’t think that kid picked up as his ninth laborer is Margaret’s kid. First Margaret is working-so far at least- so she isn’t poor and so no financial reason her son would be living on the streets. I know a lot can happen in seven years but I don’t see a reason thus far for her son to run away from a good home in a nice apartment courtesy of Mr. “Redstone”. She is a good mother. She would have to have hooked up with another son of a bitch abusive man like the kids bio dad to see a reason for him to run away and live on the streets, but Margaret is too smart and protective for that and she certainly doesn’t have to do that for financial reasons.
The lingering shot on the card, and then Nucky calling out for Mabel, I was like, “Who is this 1st love? Must’ve really meant someth-… OHMYGODSEASON1!!! Nucky’s dead wife!!!” Hit me like a ton of bricks when I remembered.
But sometimes these recap threads really help (like last week, when I did *not* at all notice that the “Mike” Capone kept shouting for was also in the brief Treasury scene. Derp.)
Didn’t see anyone else mention it but isn’t that little girl in the flashbacks Nucky’s first wife?
My favorite parts of Boardwalk Empire are about the NYC and Chicago gangsters. I wish another show runner would pick up on this and run with it.
The flashbacks are awful. What a waste of time. They shouldve been employed in Seas 2. Now they take time away from the end and the here and now. Laziness.
As a regular visitor to Atlantic City I was thrilled to see Nucky and Joe eating at Chef Vola’s. This is an actual restaurant that still exists. It’s located in the basement of an unassuming house just off the boardwalk and was once a spreakeasy. It’s one of the finest restaurants in NJ. It has an unlisted phone number and you used to need a reference to get in. You can find the phone number by googling it. If you’re in the area and feel like checking it out make sure to make reservations at least a month in advance. Also it’s byob which is kind of ironic. Make sure to leave room for the warm ricotta pie for desert. It’s insanely good.