Review: Bravo’s ‘Top Chef Masters’ revamps for season 3

The latest edition of “Top Chef” ended last Wednesday, and this Wednesday at 11, Bravo offers up the third round of “Top Chef Masters,” which should be followed by another season of “Top Chef Just Desserts,” which will then be followed by yet another “Top Chef” Coke Classic, and on and on, as part of Bravo’s plan to eventually program some version of the cooking competition franchise not only year-round, but possibly every minute of every day. (Get ready for “Top Chef Salad Shooters,” coming your way in 2014!)
And with this new iteration of “Top Chef Masters,” the gap in style between original and spin-off has shrunk to the point where “Masters” may as well just be another regular season of the show.
Three things distinguished “Masters” from “Top Chef” proper in its first two seasons: 1)The show used a round-robin format in which different groups of chefs competed each week and then the winner of each early round came back at the end, 2)Most of the contestants were big culinary stars like Hubert Keller, Rick Bayless and Wylie Dufresne, and 3)The host and judges were mostly different.
“Masters” season 3 eliminates the first difference, as we now get an identical format to the original show, with all the contestants competing at once and one being eliminated each week. And because of the time commitment now required, that all but eliminates the second difference, since the real famous names of the culinary world don’t have the time to devote to a regular-length season. The contestants we get aren’t slouches, but in many cases the only significant difference between them and some upper-echelon “Top Chef All-Stars” contestants is age.
(The support personnel have been tweaked a bit, for instance with Curtis Stone – also a judge on “America’s Next Great Restaurant,” from the same producers – replacing Kelly Choi as host. Stone’s affable and far more lifelike than Choi was, but I think the Magical Elves people see a lot more in the guy than I do.)
Then it becomes a question of whether you preferred the differences between the two shows or if you’d rather just have “Top Chef” itself on the air year-round, regardless of what title the current season is going by.
I have to admit that I didn’t watch much of “Masters” in its previous incarnation, though I liked the idea of it. It was fun to see the celebrity chefs have to compete in the same ridiculous challenges that the regular contestants go through. In some ways, it was more fun. One of the problems “Top Chef” proper runs into – and it ran into it a lot in the just-completed All-Stars season – is that the show tends to get too cute with its elimination challenges, creating circumstances in which it’s all but impossible for the contestants to cook their best food. With “Masters,” no one’s trying to prove their chops – they’re acknowledged stars just competing for their favorite charity – and so when, say, Hubert Keller has to cook food using only the equipment found in a freshman dorm room, it’s cool to see a man of his talent and reputation figure out how to MacGyver his way through it.
But I liked having an investment in the contestants all the way through the season, rather than having them helicopter in and out based on the needs of their own schedule and the show’s. I imagine Bravo made the switch because I was not alone in thinking that.
The celebrity level of the new Masters may be lower, but there’s still that sense of fun from seeing established chefs have to be put through the same faces as the more anonymous ones. The opening Quickfire challenge proves so difficult that two chefs don’t even bother plating a dish, with one lamenting, “I’ve watched ‘Top Chef Masters,’ but I honestly didn’t expect it to be this hard.” And the season opens with the most popular – and often most complicated – “Top Chef” elimination challenge of all: Restaurant Wars.
There are some colorful personalities on display – Hugh Acheson and Suvir Saran spend much of the premiere seemingly determined to outquip the other – and five-plus years into the franchise, the production team knows exactly how to put together a briskly-paced, entertaining hour of television.
I don’t know that I’ll ultimately stay with the new incarnation of “Masters” any longer than the old one, but that’s more because I could use a break between seasons of the original show to cleanse my viewing palate. The new “Masters” isn’t appreciably better or worse than the old “Masters,” it’s just different – even as it’s more similar than ever to the mothership.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The other change as I understand is they’ve gone from numeric scoring to decide winners to simple judges deliberate and choose ala Top Chef. I liked the differences Masters used to have, and I especially like the high profile cheftestants, so this is all disapointing, but I’ll watch anyway, so maybe this makes sense from Bravo’s point of view if they succeed in pulling more people in.
Yeah, the scoring is gone. It’s all up to the judges – and in the case of some team challenges (just as it is on the regular show) to the diners – to decide who’s safe and who’s in danger.
The point scoring system is better for experienced master chefs because it really forces the judges to closely examine a range of criteria, use the same criteria for each dish and each contestant, and not veer from a degree of objectivity in what would otherwise be a very subjective judgment. That’s fair, appropriate and virtually mandatory with chefs whose reputations are already well established. The not-so-magical Elves blew it by dropping the point system.
The ironic thing about following-up TC All-Stars with this incarnation of TC Masters is that half of the final four from TC Masters season 2 were returnees from season 1. Waxman and Moonen were closer to “All-Stars” than anyone in the Season 3 cast (to my knowledge).
I liked the sense of continuity that gave TC Masters; the sense that these chefs were a step above what you would see on the regular show.
Also, Alan, if you want to take a TC break anywhere…Just Desserts would be the better place to check out, at least based on last season.
I already wasn’t watching Just Desserts (my tastes for unhealthy food run more towards salty than sweet). I think I may just stay a purist, though, and stick with the original show.
When did Bravo become Food Network? Sigh…maybe I just miss Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.
Actually, some of us miss the days when Bravo and A&E used to be the arts and culture channels. Far from it now.
It may be over-saturation to some, but I love Top Chef and all its incarnations so keep them coming. I also plan on watching Top Chef Canada at the same time as Masters.
As for the new format, I like it even if it means getting lower quality “Masters”. The old system was too contrived. (How come there was never any tie?)
I also love Top Chef in all its forms, so I will watch, but I disagree. The main draw of Masters, to me, was as Alan noted – watching true top flight chefs go through the challenges. Going a level down seems to make the title of “Master” less meaningful.
I second that, Joseph. Too many shows are dumbed down as it is. I really didn’t want TC Masters to join *their* ilk.
Top Chef Masters has lost all of it’s charm to me. What was different about it was what made it Masters. Now it’s Top Chef Super All-Stars, featuring people I don’t know.
Yeah, it was like a high class charity event that we didn’t have to pay four figures to attend. It was great seeing famous chefs cooking with and against each other almost playfully, sometimes even seeing two chefs who might never meet work on the same team. I’ll probably watch it anyway, but the changes bode ill, other than the host change, which can only be for the better (though I guess Jay Rayner is gone? He was my favorite). Top Chef : Pro Bowl?
I’m glad. I never liked the format of the Top Chef: Masters, and havn’t seen an entire episode. Maybe I’ll actually watch this season and see if the changes make it more enjoyable. I hope so, I love Top Chef Coke Classic
Just the opposite for me: I could lose the Coke Classic without so much as a blink. The Romans were right: there’s no accounting for taste, which is what the vast majority of so-called reality shows and circuses count on.
The original Top Chef Master was a big notch above all the other Top Chef progams. The heavyweight chefs all have egos, but brought large personalities with a greater ease about themselves, with a lot of quirky humor and each episode was unique and less, pardon me, cookie cutter than the show’s become, so for me, the weekly rotation worked to advantage. I loved Hubert Keller in the dorm! Clever, and fun, without flop sweat.
This show is in danger of burning itself out the way Biggest Loser has, once I felt awe at the transformations, but viewer fatigue set in. And this season’s Dancing With The Stars has clearly scraped the bottom of the talent pool.
The first episode format of Top Chef Masters was boring for the most part. The new host and judges didnt bring anything exciting, hope it grows a little more next time.
A salad winning the opening competition was suspect of the contestants and judges being “Masters”.