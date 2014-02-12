Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Full Boyle’

A review of last night’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as my itinerary to Rome connects through Vietnam…
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a comedy bursting with great characters, some who arrived in the pilot fully-formed (Holt, Terry, Diaz), some who are still being tweaked as this season goes along (Peralta, Gina). Then there’s Boyle, who took a few episodes to become the original, hilarious character he is now, and the kind of guy who works perfectly as the center of a delightful episode like “Full Boyle.”
There are neurotic and/or clumsy characters on plenty of ensemble sitcoms, but the writers and Joe Lo Truglio have found something distinctive and wonderful about the way Charles overdoes everything, usually with unapologetic enthusiasm – and the early scenes of Boyle being cool, confident, and shockingly attractive to Gina were hilarious – here with utter panic as Jake convinced him that the Full Boyle would scare Vivian away. It was a great showcase for Lo Truglio, but also a nice character story for Peralta, who utterly torpedoes a sure thing with the woman of his dreams entirely to protect Boyle, and doesn’t even seem to be upset about it later after he realizes he was wrong. The show’s on a good run lately of finding ways for Jake to be immature and/or obnoxious while trying to do right by others, rather than out of worry about his own needs, and this continued that – while also giving us the spectacle of Peralta and Boyle pepper spraying each other in front of the hot dog cart.
It’s interesting that while Santiago wandered into the A-story at times – and Jake blowing it with Bernice is less of a big deal because the show is angling to put him and Amy together – Diaz never did. The cliche in this kind of plot is to have Diaz suddenly get jealous of Boyle when he’s with someone else, but now he’s engaged to Vivian and Diaz doesn’t seem involved or concerned at all. I wonder if the show is just dropping the unrequited crush angle now that Santiago and Peralta are the long-simmering couple-to-be, which would allow Marilu Henner and her perfect memory to stick around in a recurring role, or if we’re setting up for a reverse “Graduate” later in the season.
Diaz and Santiago’s actual case, involving Nate Torrence as local vigilante Super Dan, is a cop show staple (“Hill Street Blues” did a memorable run of episodes where Mick Belker reluctantly befriended a nerd calling himself Captain Freedom), but it worked well enough and set up Super Dan as someone who can return down the line like the Vulture or Fire Marshal Boone.
Holt’s political challenge, meanwhile, continued the running gag that the captain is funny to everyone but us. But it also did a nice job, as the show has done so often this season, of dealing seriously with the challenges a gay man of Holt’s age would have dealt with over his career. Andre Braugher gets to be humorously robotic as usual, Chelsea Peretti got to do another goofy dance, but – like “Parks and Rec” and “The Office” when it was good – “Brooklyn” manages to find shading and humanity even within fairly silly stories, which makes them feel satisfying beyond the effectiveness of the jokes.
What did everybody else think?
Holt’s pauses during a few of his line readings tonight were the funniest parts of the episode for me. I forget the exact quote early in the episode but it ended with “(long pause)… destroy him”. Just terrific!
Another week, another home run episode for B99. This show is on fire.
One of my favorite episodes so far, which is a testament to just how good Lo Truglio and “Boyle” are. During one of his excited rambles he yelled out, “let’s open a joint checking account,” and that really cracked me up. I love the “confident Boyle” stuff early on, too.
One of the better episodes for “Gina” too, I thought. Good use of the character and just enough that I wasn’t annoyed.
I’m one of the few who likes Gina most of the time, and I think she’s an excellent foil for Holt. Perfect team of opposite insanities.
I like her in small doses (liked her here), and she does play off Andre Braugher very amusingly. She’s not my favorite part of the show but when they use her weirdness right, it’s a flavor that none of the other characters really have.
I didn’t like her character at first but Gina is growing on me a little.
This show is on fire! Boyle’s voicemail message was perfect. “I just want to draw you a bubble bath and spoon-feed you caviar. I think we should open up a joint checking account.”
Whip me, beat me, make me write bad checks!
Just some fantastic comedy last night. Goor and Schur (and the writing staff) have really found their stride in nailing these characters.
Andre Braugher deserves another Emmy for his long pause alone.
When the entire AAGLNYCPA room erupted in laughter at Holt’s unfunny joke, I was in tears. Such clever writing. Peralta’s gorgeous date loves Die Hard and The Nets ? I LOVE this show.
Alan, just curious given your fandom of both shows: If P&R were to end after this season, would you have it or The Office as the better overall show? I would say the Office seasons 2-4 is as great of a “peak” as any comedy, but P&R has been more consistent throughout its run than the Office. Thoughts?
Ooo great question. I’m partial to Michael Scott over Leslie Knope. I think while the ensemble at the Office was deeper, there is more talent on the bench at P&R and they are able to shine more. I still can’t decide which I’ve enjoyed more: Michael’s hatred of Toby or the entire ensemble’s hatred of Jerry.
Season 2-3 of The Office better than any part of Parks & Rec
P&R is really, really good. The Office was great. I think you have to judge a show by its peak. And in another world (or another network) the Office doesn’t carry on 2-3 year past due but NBC.
I don’t know. The place The Office occupies in my memory is too shaded by the countless terrible episodes they’ve produced. I think we have no choice but to judge shows on their entire runs because that’s how they exist in our memories. (Shows that have strong distinctive season arcs are different, like Buffy) In that respect I rank P&R higher.
While I loved The Office in its prime, I honestly prefer the best of Parks and Rec to the best of The Office. I think it might have to do with the innate optimism of P&R versus the innate pessimism of The Office (at least in the early seasons). While I think Michael Scott was a masterful comic creation/performance by Steve Carell and the writers, I prefer Leslie as the lead- I find her just as funny and far more endearing. I’m not a huge fan of “cringe humour”, which Carell (and Gervais, obviously) absolutely excels at, but which P&R has mostly avoided since its first season.
I also prefer the ensemble of P&R more than The Office. In terms of comedic value I think they are probably about equal, but the only characters I really cared about on The Office were Jim and Pam, Michael depending on the circumstances, and sometimes Dwight. On P&R I care about Leslie, Ron, April, Andy, Ben, Tom and even sometimes Ann and Chris. Emotional attachment goes a long way for me, even if these are just straight up comedies.
If you ask me, The Office was great for a few seasons and P&R has been great for a bit longer.
It’s obviously just a personal preference thing, I don’t think you can argue that one show is objectively better than the other. I just happen to adore Parks and Rec, it is one of my all time favourites.
The question of judging a show by its peak or its entire run is interesting though. I’m still of the opinion that The Simpsons is one of the greatest shows ever made, but if I had to average out its quality over its entire run I don’t think it would even come close. I think the fact that its run of great seasons was so long in the 90s and that I lost interest in new episodes not far into its decline meant that my view of its greatness hasn’t been tarnished much. I don’t know how I would feel if I had stuck with it through the years.
The Office Seasons 1-3 (especially S2)bwas a superior show to P&R at it’s best, maybe the best sitcom run of the last 10 years. P&R has been more consistent and done a better job of developing its full cast, but it has never quite hit the high notes of those early seasons of The Office. Of course, I have wiped the memory of Seasons 6-8 from my mind.
The problem of Networks dragging out shows past their peak has always been there, but the problem has been getting worse. It’s a shame that The Office was allowed to stay on long enough to taint its resume.
I’ve found myself throwing on old episodes of The Office on netflix when I need background noise. Those early seasons are gold. Their peak probably beats PnR’s peak. PnR has funnier moments for me, but Office was a tighter show.
The Simpsons is a different beast all together. I can’t even look at the color pallette of the show (if I”m flipping) without feeling such sadness. I grew with the golden years of the Simpsons. I endured a few years of decline. Now I’m just angry that there’s a generation who grew up with this inferior imitation.
If we have to compare the two shows based on the entire run, P&R wins because The Office went too long; it was brutal. I literally didn’t watch a single episode the last 2 seasons.
Ironically, since Ken Tremendous is such a baseball fan, this is a lot like the debate in baseball: peak excellance (the Office) or solid performance over many years (P and R). Kind of like comparing Pedro Martinez and Mike Mussina.
“Holt’s political challenge, meanwhile, continued the running gag that the captain is funny to everyone but us.” I wonder if this sentence would make more sense to me if I’d watched the episode. Probably won’t know for a few days, alas.
That will DEFINITELY make more sense if you watch the episode. Why would you read the review without having watched the episode?
Because I’m still Samberg-shy. I wait to read whether his character is tolerable in an episode before I invest the time. I look forward to learning why I (as in “us”) am supposed to think the captain isn’t funny, no matter how counterintuitive that seems.
Well, while noting I’m incredibly biased because I almost start laughing as soon as I see Samberg on screen because I associate so much hilarity with him, I think this episode did an especially good job of making him more human/tolerable, and I think Alan said something similar up above. I think you’ll see the Captain humor stuff once you watch the episode(s).
“Oh Canada, Odie to America’s Garfield.”
Alan, here’s a fun fact: Hill Street Blues’ Captain Freedom was played by Dennis Dugan, director of numerous Adam Sandler comedies including Big Daddy and both Grown Ups flicks.
“I think we should open up a joint checking account”
Very good episode. Joe Lo Truglio somehow manages to take Boyle enthusiasm level, normally already very high, to an even bigger level without making it unpleasant.
Jack Tractive – Michael Schur’s fascination for weird names strikes again!
I hope we’ll see Floorgasm again.
Jack Tractive reminded me of Chareth Cutestory. I did like that they dropped it immediately though, as she called him Jake in the next scene. Don’t think that being taken seriously would really work with the tone of this show
Another very strong episode. I was very relieved when Boyle didn’t torpedo the relationship so quickly. That would have been a downer, and I think it’s clear that we’re all rooting for Boyle. Great work by Joe Lo Truglio.
Loved this episode, especially the entire audience cracking up at Holt’s joke. I love the idea that, as Alan put it, Holt is hilarious to everyone but us. For some reason, I also laughed fairly hard when Jake introduced himself as “Jack-tractive” and then tried to cover it by saying his parents were hippies.
This hasn’t happened before on this show for me, but the “jack-tractive”
gag was pure John Ritter as Jack Tripper to me. I’ve never thought of Andy Samberg as doing that kind of comedy, but he nailed it here.
Alan, I’d have to agree with you that this would seem to indicate that the Diaz/Boyle thing is being tossed down the memory hole, never to be spoken of again. That’s probably for the best, because the two of them together never really made any sense, and the Peralta/Santiago coupling seems like a much more natural fit and it would be weird with two potential couples. It’s refreshing that they were able to actually commit to the engagement happening, at least for the time being.
I’ve loved Joe Lo Truglio ever since seeing him on The State in the mid 90s, and I’m so happy that he’s settled into a role with such great writing.
Lo Truglio was also great in Superbad, but played a kind of dumb character in “I Love You Man”.
Loved the episode, however, I have a prediction: a future episode will reveal a heretofore unknown awful quality about Vivian; they will break up and status quo will be achieved.
I thought last week’s episode was the best of the series, but this didn’t work for me. Although sweet, Boyle’s actions were a little too cartoonish. There’s a way to have someone go “full boyle” that doesn’t involve buying tickets to Rome.
If they had dialed it back a little, and dialed Gina’s “advice” a lot, it would have gone a long way IMO. The vigilante superhero was equally low hanging comedic fruit.
I loved the lesson Holt learned and his character is a great example of someone who has quirks, but is still “real”. I think they made a little bit of a mistake having us see Holt’s joke. I think it was funnier that we kept missing the setup and seeing the punchline/reaction.
It was still a good episode by the rest of TV’s landscape, but I thought it could have been better.
I just discovered this web site, and I’m so glad, because I’ve felt kind of alone, like no one else was aware of B99. I absolutely LOVE this show. It’s such a breath of fresh air. It’s cute, clever, touching at times, funny of course, but in both an immature AND mature way. I’m just so tired of the “I’m not going. I’m not going”. “Nicole will be there”. “What time are we going?”, stupid, paint-by-numbers comedy. Thanks to everyone who writes and makes this show what it is.
Who knows the title of the song that floorgasm danced on this episode? Thanksies! :D