Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Tactical Village’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I call my 13-year-old niece for makeup tips…
We’re reaching a point with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” that’s excellent for the show and its viewers, less so for me as a weekly reviewer: with rare exceptions like last week’s Gina/Jake backstory dump (a good idea that needed to be spread out over multiple episodes), the show has become so good, and in such a consistent way, that I don’t have a whole lot to say about it in some weeks.
I mean, sure, I could marvel at the idea of Andre Braugher’s stentorian voice being used to say the phrase “Kwazy Cupcakes” many, many, many times, or once again compliment Jake’s commitment to role-playing(*) under any circumstances, or even note that the show is somehow successfully juggling two different intra-office romances without either one feeling forced. (Last week, I had been content with the idea of Boyle and Diaz as friends, but he’s clearly not over his feelings for her quite yet, and anything that gives us more Boyle at this point is a good thing, especially if Diaz’s terrifying fake laugh comes along for the ride.) And I can add that the show continues to get better at merging Peralta the good cop with Peralta the overgrown kid, as he once again recognizes how much he can do when he takes things (almost) entirely seriously, then shrugs off that attitude as not fun enough.
(*) Or I could note that Peralta’s “sexy” voice sounded very much like his “Dick in a Box”character, while Rex Buckingham wasn’t too far removed from “Jizz in My Pants.” And speaking of his sexy voice, I imagine there are a lot of outtakes of Samberg saying other unsexy words (“Jesuit, horticulture, lamb”) in that same tone, and I hope FOX puts all of them online.
Really, though, we’re at the point where unless they make a misstep or do something truly extraordinary, all I can say some weeks is that the show continues to bring its A-game, and I’m very pleased that I get to watch it.
What did everybody else think?
I give this review “3 Chelsea Perrettis Dancing.”
Why not “4 Chelsea Perrettis Dancing?”
Because the review was seriously lacking in Chelsea Perretti. ;-)
My buttholes!
“Say it to my face.” “I did. You were looking at your phone.”
Just wish they hadn’t foreshadowed that Gina’s dead.
I LOL’d at the “ow, my buttholes!” line – such a great episode tonight.
I love how Charles is basically Jake’s Hype Man.
Whether as a squeeky-voiced violent MLS fan, a weird back-stabbing LARPer, or a foodie / genteel cop, Joe Lo Truglio can do no wrong.
I disagree, Joe Lo frequently is meh for me. On this show he’s amazing. Really really well used.
Don’t forget as the terrible driver who hits Jonah Hill!
Not to be a pedant but you’ve misspelled Kwazy Cupcakes. The W is backwards, it’s Kwazy not Kwazy.
My favorite thing in this episode was Holt switching the two guys in the lineup and then saying, in an awed voice, “Cupcake match!” (My runner-up favorite thing was Diaz explaining her weirdness to Vivian by doing that crazy ghost moan.) I am also really digging the Peralta/Santiago chemistry — can’t wait to see how it plays out!
This show is so so good. Every week different characters just get that bit more depth, while still being hilarious! E.g. Boyle giving Jake relationship advice, as well as “my buttholes!”
Also, laaaam-B
This show just gets better and better. I love how they keep developing characters and giving them depth without sacrificing the lulz. E.g. Boyle giving Jake relationship advice and his intuitive voice.
Also, laaaaammbB
Alan, how on earth did you narrow down the picks for the “as soon as” intro?
I mean:
“…as soon as I enter Sparkle City”,
“…as soon as I have 19 milkless years”
“…as soon as mountain range is a sexy geological feature”
“…as soon my shooting pattern is PB&J”
That alone would have kept me up all night.
“…as soon as I have an STD”
“…as soon as I sound like Meryl Streep in ‘Mamma Mia'”
“…as soon as I have run half a mile with no genitals”
“…as soon as–OW! My butt holes!”
I am liking Gina more and more. She almost made me quit the show at the beginning. She’s a lot smarter than we thought. It was brilliant to break captain of his habit by showing him that he was on the same level as Hitchcock (or was that Scully?)
Hitchcock, like Alfred Hitchcock, is bald. He also has no bellybutton, but that’s less obvious.
With New Girl and Archer having off years, and Parks and Rec in it’s twilight period, I think B99 is now the show that I look forward to the most each week.
How is Archer having an off year????
K-Log out.
This is now the comedy I look forward to most every week. At the beginning I was giving it a season just for the creative talent involved, and with the understanding of how good Parks & Rec got despite kind of sucking in its first episodes. I don’t know if B99 is as good as Parks & Rec yet (that still seems like hyperbole) but it has rounded into form almost perfectly in a much shorter time than most sitcoms do, I love the cast top-to-bottom when they’re used well (Gina was deployed exactly the way I think she works best in this ep), and it always makes me laugh out loud numerous times in a given ep. Darn fine show.
Brooklyn is my favorite comedy now too. And I am surprised at how quickly it figured out how to use its characters and what stories to tell. Last show I thought figured it out this quickly was Terriers.
@Sean: Agreed, I think, somehow, getting rid of ISIS might have made Archer even BETTER.
One of my favorite jokes was when Gina asks if anyone has seen the captain and says he’s “dressed like an airline pilot” but not like a police officer.
I enjoyed your 30 Rock lists of favorite jokes back in the day and I’d love that here too.
Scully sleeping in the command room just killed me. I love those background jokes.
“-All you have to do is stand next to me and say Yes Sarge
-Okay Sarge”
Come on, man…
Don’t know if I’ve laughed harder this year than at this exchange.
Jake: How many times do I have to say it, she’s like a sister.
Boyle: That’s what Luke said about Leia!
Jake: Hey! Luke didn’t know! No one knew!
I think we’ve reached the point where, as silly as the Golden Globes are, this show has definitely earned its win for Best TV Series Comedy
Diaz and Santiago need to get their own storylines.
Diaz needs to get another person to interact with on set to open up new story possibilities because all we have now is Boyle’s vision of Diaz and her aggressive persona. We need something more like the episode where she competed with Santiago.
Similarly we are getting Santiago as seen only through the eyes of Jake Peralta. Melissa Fumero is doing a good job of showing the audience that Santiago likes Jake back through visual queues but we I would like to know how she feels about Jake now through some conversation. Also, she deserves more story than simply being a love interest. Her competition with Peralta earlier on at least showed that she was driven individual who is a really good cop. I would like to see more of her backstory and more story possibilities for her.
huge continuity error, during the initial briefing Diaz can be seen smiling.