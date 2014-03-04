Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Tactical Village’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I call my 13-year-old niece for makeup tips…

We’re reaching a point with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” that’s excellent for the show and its viewers, less so for me as a weekly reviewer: with rare exceptions like last week’s Gina/Jake backstory dump (a good idea that needed to be spread out over multiple episodes), the show has become so good, and in such a consistent way, that I don’t have a whole lot to say about it in some weeks.

I mean, sure, I could marvel at the idea of Andre Braugher’s stentorian voice being used to say the phrase “Kwazy Cupcakes” many, many, many times, or once again compliment Jake’s commitment to role-playing(*) under any circumstances, or even note that the show is somehow successfully juggling two different intra-office romances without either one feeling forced. (Last week, I had been content with the idea of Boyle and Diaz as friends, but he’s clearly not over his feelings for her quite yet, and anything that gives us more Boyle at this point is a good thing, especially if Diaz’s terrifying fake laugh comes along for the ride.) And I can add that the show continues to get better at merging Peralta the good cop with Peralta the overgrown kid, as he once again recognizes how much he can do when he takes things (almost) entirely seriously, then shrugs off that attitude as not fun enough.

(*) Or I could note that Peralta’s “sexy” voice sounded very much like his “Dick in a Box”character, while Rex Buckingham wasn’t too far removed from “Jizz in My Pants.” And speaking of his sexy voice, I imagine there are a lot of outtakes of Samberg saying other unsexy words (“Jesuit, horticulture, lamb”) in that same tone, and I hope FOX puts all of them online.

Really, though, we’re at the point where unless they make a misstep or do something truly extraordinary, all I can say some weeks is that the show continues to bring its A-game, and I’m very pleased that I get to watch it.

What did everybody else think?