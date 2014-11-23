Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘USPIS’

A review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I imagine a letter had unprotected sex with a phone…
“USPIS” is a classical type of sitcom episode, one that’s built around a beloved guest star coming in to do his schtick while all the regular characters react to him doing it. But what happens when the guest and/or his schtick aren’t so beloved anymore?
Once upon a time, I found Ed Helms funny. I’m sure that I did. I liked him as a “Daily Show” correspondent, liked him as the new irritant when Jim transferred to the Stamford branch on “The Office,” even liked him to an extent after Andy became part of the main “Office” ensemble. But “The Office” ran Andy and his oblivious douchery into the ground long before that show ended (really, even before Helms was chosen to succeed Steve Carell as the new lead), and his role here as postal cop Jackie Danger (pronounced “Donger”) just felt like a stale retread of things I’ve seen Helms play way too many times before.
And to make matters worse, Jake’s disgust with Danger’s unbridled idiocy and self-importance meant that we got two episodes in a row of Jake refusing to take a colleague’s advice – or, in this case, orders – until the last possible moment. Ordinarily, the problem with that specific Peralta storyline is that it just makes him seem like a fool for not listening sooner; here, he seemed both foolish (for not understanding the value of playing nice with an outside agency) and completely in the right (because Danger was too much of a clown to be even vaguely credible).
This may be one where those with more affection for Helms – and/or those who are newer to that thing he’s asked to do over and over and over again – might have enjoyed more. But save for some stray Holt and Terry gags in the subplot about Santiago trying to quit smoking, this was a near-complete miss for me.
What did everybody else think?
slump
All around lackluster episode.
I actually enjoyed it pretty well, but I missed most of the Office past the first few seasons so I never really got tired of Ed Helms’s schtick. I agree that Jake’s behavior seems to have regressed somewhat but I’ve been enjoying Santiago becoming a more interesting character.
Helms was the weak link but I liked this episode. Every bit with the Captain was gold.
Meh. This show is having a pretty poor second season.
I wish the writers of the show had started to develop a rogues gallery for Jake and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine to combat. This would have taken the show in a completely different direction than an Office/Parks retread.
Enjoyed the Rosa stuff (a bit with a dog), but yeah Helms has never done it for us and Samberg remains the weak link. This needs to be an ensemble show, so when the narrative pitches too heavily into Perralta-ville, the entire enterprise struggles (although Boyle did get some decent bits in)
I didn’t have a problem with Jake turning on the monitor and investigating the suspects. The USPIS guy was withholding information and hindering the investigation by not telling them the names of the people who were supposed to collect the keys.
I’m not really a fan of Ed Helms, so he was the weak link for me in this episode. Still, there were a lot of funny bits throughout, from Boyle high-fiving the bad guy to all the hilarity involving the squad trying to help Amy quit smoking. I especially liked the flashbacks.
I think this season has been good to great, overall.
I really haven’t seen Peralta’s actions these last two weeks as that irrational. It’s not like last season where he was doing immature stuff to annoy authority. Last week, his leadership style would’ve worked if he hadn’t trusted that guy. This week, his actions made sense considering the situation.
On the episode itself, I actually thought the Peralta plot was funnier than the B-plot. Overall, decent to good episode.
If your name is Smoker, you should be allowed to enjoy your cigarettes in peace.
The reviewer seems to be grouchy today.
I thought it was solid, but that’s probably because I dig the building of the Rosa-Jake relationship, and Ed Helms’ massive tool… miniature tool… whateverness was needed to make Jake a sympathetic character in his actions, even if they weren’t the right actions to take.
Totally agree with Alan. Not a solid episode except the sub-plot.
I thought it was a solid episode. Not their best, but solid. I wasn’t a B99 fan at first, but this show has really grown on me. Andy is awkward and goofy. He has a hard time reeling it in, but he does and it works. Andre Braugher is just killing it with his Virginia O’Brien impersonation. Emmy level work here.
The best line was Boyle asking Danger if he knew that Benjamin Franklin popularized Parmesan cheese in America…and Danger says yes. But after that…I agree…a near miss.
The Helms story line would of made much more sense if he was part of the drug ring.
That is totally what I thought was going to happen – I figured he was going to turn out to be the leader and all his idiotic antics were just a ploy to keep Jake from catching his minions. Sadly, no, he was just a moron. I guess I gave the writers too much credit.
I could see him coming back because he was so obviously part of the drug ring. I feel like the drug ring is going to go throughout most of if not all the season.
Boyle: “I honestly think you are the greatest man that ever lived.” His Peralta praise kills me.
Also, big Sunday night for ‘The Office’ alums. Ed Helms guest stars on ‘Brooklyn’, followed by BJ Novak and Paul Lieberstein on ‘Newsroom’.
God, Ed Helms has become tedious. Maybe if he could switch things up a little, but he plays every single part exactly the same, and I’m completely over it. I enjoyed only the B story.
I found it hilarious! I thought they used Ed Helms well (the many great lines from Boyle really helped), and the Terry and Holt flashbacks were terrific.
I may be in the minority, but I really liked the episode, and it’s pretty much for the reason that Jake was right to ignore Danger.
Heh.
I mean, he was right in that Danger is a terrible cop and the list of key guys was the right move. I also think it’s a pretty good approximation of how local law enforcement must feel like when they have to liaise with the Feds who maybe don’t have the best grasp of situation.
Plus, the B-story with Santiago was nothing but Gold. Seeing Capt. Holt at the race track say with no emotion whatsoever, “I’ve lost everything,” was the highlight of the night.
And the cold-open was fantastic in that it showed that Scully and Hitchcock aren’t just a couple of Jerry-Larry’s, they know the other squad members think they’re idiots, and then used that knowledge to their advantage. And then undercut it by “drinking” from thumb tack mug.
Also, this episode had a great performance by Stephanie Beatriz, who they really need to use more. She can just about out-deadpan Braugher, and her line reading of, “So that’s what eternity feels like,” would’ve been the best of the night if we hadn’t already seen Holt at the OTB.
Totally agree.
I also agree. Though I never watched The Office.
I also agree. Though I never watched The Office.
Having never in my life seen Ed Helms , I found his delivery very funny .
Thought this was an incredible Boyle episode. The “did you know he brought Parmesan Cheese to the US?” line had me laughing harder than I’ve ever laughed at this show before
Razzmatazz. Razzmatazz. Razzmatazz.
I cant believe no one has mentioned Amy, the grey tank top and the tub of water. Awesome tease and set up and no delivery whatsoever. That was much worse than anything Ed Helms did.
Couldn’t agree more. Helms stopped being funny a long, long time ago. This was no different, aside from when he sprung back while the key was still inside the postal box. That made me chuckle.
I skipped past all the Gina scenes. I can’t stand to watch her sneering abusiveness, but I really enjoy the rest of the cast.
I agree with everything regarding Ed Helms and I sincerely hope we never see Fat Terry again. That’s just a mistake this show shouldn’t be making. Poor episode. It happens. I’m sure next week will be back to normal.
apparently, the issue with the episode revolves around how familiar are you with ed helms. i liked him on the Daily show, but also did not watch office or parks. so enjoyed the episode. andre braugher is in a class by himself. and i love Rosa and Boyle. good ensemble.
Weak episode all around.
1. Ed Helms was still doing his Andy Bernard character. Singing along with annoying music in the car, the unhinged rivalry and abuse of power with Jake, the glorification and mythologizing of a relatively boring institution…it was just Andy Bernard, circa Office seasons 5, 6, 7…
2. Fat Terry was treading dangerously close to bad Eddie Murphy movie territory. I am keeping fingers crossed that it was a one-time sight gag and nothing more.
3. The Amy smoking story had some better jokes, but the subject itself was too obvious and heavy-handed. Amy’s a bit neurotic? Really? Next you’ll tell me that Jake is prone to irresponsible behavior.
4. So far this season the show feels very episodic with little connection from week to the next. What’s the central storyline right now? The gigglepig task force? Every time it gets brought up in the show, I think, “Oh yeah, that’s still happening I guess.”
I still feel like this show and these characters have a ton of potential. The high points are really, really good. But at some point the low spots will start losing the remaining viewers and the show’s life will be at serious risk.
When Rosa and Jake were talking in the hallway, the sign on the wall said “On Call Sargent”.
I enjoyed the episode (Holt and Terry are my favorite characters) but I actually think the Ed Helms part would’ve been better with some straight callbacks to Andy Bernard. I was personally hoping for a “rit dit dit di doo”. Big Office fan, was not disappointed by the episode.