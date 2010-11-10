Review: ‘Burn Notice’ returns to USA

There’s a point in tomorrow’s mid-season return of “Burn Notice” (10 p.m., USA) where one of the show’s recurring villains tells ex-spy hero Michael Westen (Jeffrey Donovan) that he’s abruptly leaving Miami – but not to worry, because his replacement would be arriving soon.
And it’s at that point where I decided I’m done paying attention to the larger “Burn Notice” story arcs.
“Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix has always had a tough challenge with those arcs. USA wants each episode to be largely self-contained – a plan that’s paid-off handsomely in the ratings, where “Burn Notice” is one of the biggest hits on cable – which means Nix has to devote most of each hour to showing Michael and friends Sam (Bruce Campbell) and Fi (Gabrielle Anwar) working as freelance do-gooders in the greater Miami area. That leaves only a few minutes (usually at the start and end of each episode) to address Michael’s ongoing quest to…
… well, that’s part of the problem right there. Once upon a time, Michael was trying to find the people who got him blackballed from the espionage game, but he found them a couple of seasons ago. Then there was a stretch where the arc was about all of Michael’s old enemies coming after him, but only kinda-sorta, and then Michael was trying to come back in from the cold, and then trying to stop a British assassin’s nebulous plot, and then… something involving another spy, Jesse (Coby Bell) whom Michael himself accidentally burned.
Between the minimal amount of time spent on these stories and the way Nix keeps moving the goalposts for Michael, I’ve completely lost track of what it is Michael’s trying to accomplish beyond the day-to-day. And the mid-season premiere, which features several jarring changes in agenda, finally made me throw up my hands and plan to mentally tune out those scenes going forward.
And that’s a shame, because there was a point (in the second season, which climaxed with Michael confronting the man who burned him) where “Burn Notice” seemed so effortless and well-crafted, working equally well in its long and short-term storytelling. Now, though, it feels like there are arcs because someone worried that if Michael just set out a shingle as a private eye with special expertise in weapons and tactics, the show would seem insubstantial even by USA’s intentionally lightweight standards.
(Some minor premiere spoilers follow.)
This week, at least, the standalone case is also uneven. Michael was shot in the chest in the summer finale, and he spends much of the premiere moving very gingerly and against doctor’s orders as he tries to stop a serial bomber. But his incapacitation comes and goes depending on the needs of the plot. In one scene, he struggles to pick a lock one-handed, while in another, his limited mobility in no way interferes with his ability to outfight a larger, well-trained goon. It also feels a bit light on the voiceover spycraft tips that always set the show apart from a more standard detective show.
I’ll keep watching for the chemistry between Donovan, Anwar, Campbell and (as Michael’s mom) Sharon Gless, for what will hopefully be some good spycraft lessons in the future, and for those episodes where Team Westen is having a whole lot of fun blowing things up and trying on silly accents. But I think I’ve stopped expecting the show to return to its season two levels.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I guess I’ve been ignoring those elements for awhile, because I’ve seen every episode of this show and I couldn’t really recall what the current situation was supposed to be when I started reading the article. Why can’t the show just be about this group of well-armed friends helping the hapless and/or helpless in Miami? I really don’t care about Michael’s quest for whatever.
This sounds like a good strategy for a show that I loved (for two seasons) and then left (during the nebulous bit).
I don’t think there’s any doubt that season 2 was the best, not only was the arc material more interesting, it actually had some stakes that could be taken somewhat seriously. Season 3 was a disaster where the arc stuff became the perfunctory crap that happened between cases. Season 4 was going somewhere interesting with having Jesse and the threat that he’d discover it was Michael who burned him (plus he kept the cases from getting stale by changing the dynamic), but they completely botched having him find out, and that last episode before the break was a forgettable mess – I remember a car accident at the end, but I didn’t care about it then and don’t really remember it now, and I’m not one for losing plot details often.
It’s still a fun show, but it’s decided that’s all it wants to be, and I liked more it back when it seemed like it could be something more substantial.
I couldn’t agree more. Season 1 and 2 kept my interest in the larger sense, but I now tend to fast forward through the tedious bigger arc scenes. My biggest frustrations with this past season, and maybe season 3, too, is that the accents/roles stopped being as interesting and diverse (e.g., Homer or ) and seem to now just be variations of Generic Tough Guy. Also, the show seems to have lost the sense of fun it used to have. I liked the introduction of Jesse on the scene, because he brought back some of the humor that Michael seems to have lost.
Like you, I’ll keep watching because I care about these characters and enjoy their interactions, but I hope Nix will return to his strengths. Mystery’s been solved–let it go and let the gang just do some good work.
I like the show but I’d just like to see it advance somewhere, somehow, with something. Either have Westen get with Fiona, or break up with her, or somebody DO something different, maybe somebody jailed and break out, somebody hit the lotto and be rich, somebody go to school to get a nursing degree. I’d settle for just about anything at this point.
The advancement, change-up or exit strategy from the shackles of the â€œburn noticeâ€ itself has been suggested here and on other places and usually goes something like this (there are many variations):
At the end of this season, Michael finally gets â€˜unburnedâ€™ and decides he wants back in with the CIA (or NSA, black ops or whatever since the show has never referenced a specific agency) and returns to the ranks of being a spy. He says his goodbyes to Maddie, Sam and Fi (who tells him that she may leave Miami since heâ€™ll no longer be around) and the closing shot is him boarding a plane for (presumably) Langley.
Off camera â€“ which would occur during the showâ€™s next hiatus â€“ we learn that after six months or so, Michael finds working for the agency is not the same as it used to be. Politics, governments and agendas have changed and something feels differentâ€¦ the work isnâ€™t very satisfying or as rewarding as it once was. Also, he really misses his mom, Fi and his buddy Sam, as well as how it felt helping individual people the way he was doing in Miami.
In the following seasonâ€™s premiere episode, he retires from the agency on good terms and returns to Miami to find that Sam, Fi (and possibly Jesse) have been performing much of the same do-gooder freelance work as they were doing before he left. After the awkward â€œIâ€™m backâ€ discussions with everyone, the show returns to the client of the week format with one interesting twist: every now and then, his former CIA handler would make an appearance and ask him for help on a specific case (similar to what J.J. Abramsâ€™ Undercovers tried to pull off on a weekly basis). Whether or not the case would take Michael to some exotic location or remain in the greater Miami area would be a creative and budgetary question.
This would mix up the standard client of the week format with an occasional CIA-backed case where Michael would occasionally be working with his former (or new) agency associates and field operatives. Plus, it allows Matt Nix to inject some new spy craft gimmicks into the show as Michael would have been exposed to a lot of cutting edge espionage technology during his brief return to the CIA.
Hey, itâ€™s something different.
Ryan, I think that sounds like a great idea. To me, that seems more plausible than a never-ending stream of bad guys with a nebulous reason for burning Michael. Even once we learned who burned him, it seems that whoever did so is a just a patsy of a larger pawn and on and on we go with a stream of supposedly bigger, scarier villains. At this point, I watch for the week to week plots and seeing the team do their thing. I also enjoy the occasional non-conspiracy serialized arcs like Fiona becoming disappointed with who Michael has turned into during the first half of this season.
i agree. i cant even remember what they r doing n who they r going after and most importantly why.
they’d be better off just ending the large arcs and focus on them opening up a private eye agency.
I’m pretty much in line with everyone else. I don’t either or care to really remember what the bigger picture is supposed to be at this point.
I do like the chemistry for the above stated. I look forward to seeing “Chuck Finley” again. I also wish they would be bring back Michael’s character, Jackson. He was a trip.
It’s on the dvr pass but I’ve lost significant enthusiasm.
Burn Notice’s writers should rent the BBC version of “Life on Mars,” which ignored the larger story for long stretches before concluding the series with it in an interesting, satisfying fashion.
I’ve never viewed this show as more than just an update of the McGuyver formula. The ongoing arcs on this series as well as frankly also on Psych and Covert Affairs are best ignored.
Pysch has ongoing arcs? Aside from the Yin/Yang episodes that have only appeared one time during the last couple of seasons, the majority of the episodes are fairly self-contained that I’ve seen.
Ryan, I agree with you 100%! I’ve said all along that having the government work on the fringes, after the dust settles over the burn notice mess, would just be a lot of extra fun mixed in with the regular clients they take on in and around Miami. Hopefully the show will head in that direction for seasons 5 and 6. Personally I loved Season 3 and hope that I come to love Season 4. I understand where they have been going. But I don’t see how they can take the Burn Notice arc much further without totally changing the show’s dynamic. I’d hate to see that happen because it has been such a fun ride so far. They are in danger of losing their sense of what is fun and taking themselves a little too seriously; a death sentence for a show that was always able to wink conspiratorially at the audience like we were in on the joke.
Clearly its always been some lame mcguffin on this show. I’ve thought they should just drop it entirely and have the guys set up show as PI’s. There big ghost on the horizon gone.
This is probably the one show where I don’t care (much, or any more) about the overall arc compared to the one-off episodes.
Alan, have you seen the Burn Notice Bingo Game? [popwatch.ew.com]
Half-thinking of printing it out and playing tonight.