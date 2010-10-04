Review: ‘Caprica’ returns to finish season one

A man goes into a new restaurant, run by a chef he”s liked elsewhere, and orders the place”s signature dish. The entree”s a bit undercooked and the side dishes distracting, so he sends it back to the kitchen. After a very, very long wait, the waiter brings it back, and many of the things the man complained about have been improved, but in the interim the man realized that maybe he”s not in the mood to eat here.
That”s how it”s been with me and “Caprica,” the “Battlestar Galactica” prequel that returns to Syfy tomorrow at 10 p.m. I came to the series with affection for the “BSG” creative team (unlike some, I didn”t have major objections to that show”s finale) and curiosity about how they would view the “BSG” universe through a planet-bound soap opera-style prism. But the first half of season one never really clicked for me, and I can”t say I exactly missed the show in the six months it was off the air. Nor was I sucked back in by the first two new episodes, even though the producers have worked to fix a number of areas I had real problems with in the spring.
When we left Caprica City back in March, Amanda Graystone (Paula Malcomson) was about to jump off a bridge out of grief over daughter Zoe”s death in a terrorist bombing and anguish over the criminal doings of corporate CEO husband Daniel (Eric Stoltz). Sister Clarice Willow (Polly Walker), a monotheist terrorist in a universe where worshipping multiple gods is the norm, had just avoided being blown up by a rival cell. Grieving widower and father Joseph Adama (Esai Morales) had just come back from a long period looking for a version of his dead daughter inside a virtual world. And Zoe (Alessandra Torresani), whose consciousness had been recreated inside a giant killer robot, escaped her father”s lab, stole a van and then made what looked like a suicide run at a military roadblock.
(Reading that paragraph back, I”m not sure whether all this would sound sillier to soap fans or sci-fi fans – two groups whose taste doesn”t usually overlap, which no doubt has played a part in this show”s ratings struggles.)
I won”t tell you what happened to Amanda or Zoe, but (some mild spoilers follow) we return with Daniel forging an uneasy new alliance with Joseph Adama to fend off a threat to his company, while Sister Clarice attempts to build a new power base with the help of the heads of her religion.
These are both promising developments. The show was often at its best in the first half of season one when Stoltz and Morales were working together, as these two very different men – one a privileged technocrat, the other a lowly immigrant with ties to organized crime – kept crossing paths. Once Adama wandered off into the virtual world, he became vastly less interesting, and Graystone didn”t have a foil as good.
And Sister Clarice was a complete drag on the first season – too ineffectual and aimless to be the charismatic villain the writers might have wanted her to be. (The writers also, at one point, thought she was going to be funny, ala narcissistic genius Gaius Baltar on “BSG,” and had to scramble to reconceive her scenes when it became clear in editing that she wasn”t.) She”s more proactive, and more powerful, as the show returns; while her scenes in the mid-season premiere dwell a bit too much on the politics of her cult, her scenes in next week”s episode were the strongest part of that hour.
Overall, though, I”m just not sure I care. Something is still lacking. I”m not opposed to the sci-fi/soap mix, as I watch plenty of shows that could be described as “(Genre X) meets Soap Opera” (“Friday Night Lights,” for instance). I like many of the actors, and some (notably Stoltz) are giving the most interesting performances I”ve seen from them. The look of the show, which transforms Vancouver into a mix of vintage designs and 20-minutes-from-now tech, is great. But like the two “BSG” movies (“Razor” and “The Plan”), “Caprica” never feels essential. It”s a history lesson that only occasionally comes to life on its own. And those moments aren”t frequent or compelling enough to make me want to sit through the rest.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I just checked back in to see if things had improved … unskippable 15 second commercials before you can read the column and posts now????
What next? Text ad links? Java pop-up ads that scroll over the column?
This site is a major step down Alan. They are going to bury your column under so much junk nobody will read it.
There are ways of avoiding that stuff (Adblock and Readability, etc.), but I agree that it would be nice to see a smart redesign of this site for Alan’s sake. The immediate garishness will turn away a lot of readers.
I have Adblock and it’s still messing with me. I get a blank screen and then have to reload the page to get to the article. Very annoying.
I’m using the RSS feed to follow Alan, and just Alan and avoiding all of that.
That said, and using this opportunity to offer constructive criticism of the site, I still miss the old site where I could get the full article on the feed, and not just the first few sentences before having to go to article on the site (I suppose I should be grateful, though, that I’m missing the annoying ads, etc.).
I never really Adblock before I came to this site. But, wow, I’m glad I did. Hitfix has way too much clutter.
Get Adblock and you’ll be happy you did. I’m lousy with a computer and even I was able to figure how to set it up and make custom adjustments.
Pretty much sums up why the most recent 5 episodes from the first half of the season have sat on my DVR unwatched….
Alan,
Moore and Eick made a huge mistake by not setting the series closer to the beginning of the First Colonial-Cylon War, and for NOT including the Final Five.
In fact, it’s been an ongoing mistake that they’ve never done a Final Five movie or mini-series.
Ask any BSG fan, and they’d rather see what happened on the first Earth, how the angels appeared to the FInal Five, how they re-found and restarted resurrection, and how they came to the Colonies and stopped the First Colonial-Cylon War and created the 7 skin job models (and Daniel).
If Moore and Eick want Caprica to be successful, they might want to move into the War in the second and third seasons, and then spend a final, fourth season with the Final Five.
I disagree. I think the point of Caprica was not to simply answer more BSG questions and satisfy BSG fans, but to pose completely new questions, still tied to the BSG universe and bring in potential fans who weren’t necessarily fans of BSG. (And if the finale taught me anything it was that the questions I had about BSG would never be answered to my satisfaction because the producers never really had any answers to begin with.) I don’t think the direction they took with Caprica was a mistake. I was a fan of BSG and I really like Caprica as well. Alan’s complaints about the first episodes never really rang true for me. I enjoyed it a lot more and am looking forward to the back nine.
There were parts of Caprica I found very interesting, such as the stories of the 3 young ladies, starting with the very awesome Zoe. Caprica, like many sci fi shows, excels when they ask what the soul/mind is and what it means to be human. Comparing Zoe and Daniel Graystone, Zoe (a cylon) is far more “human” than her human father who acts more like a programmed, heartless robot than a grieving father. The scenes she shared with Daniel Graystone, particularly towards the end, were chilling.
Also, I liked the story taking place in the V World. There is so much they can do with that subplot. I can’t think of the last time Virtual Reality was seriously explored on TV. Tamara was a very cool character so I look forward to seeing what they do with her story.
Then there’s Lacy. I wasn’t thrilled with her interactions with Sister Clarice, but we ended on an interesting note when she got involved with the Soldiers of One organization. James Marsters is always a pleasure to watch. Hopefully we’ll see more of him in the 2nd half.
Another character I liked was Sam Adama. I could honestly do without Joseph Adama and William Adama, because the characters were not interesting at all. I found Joseph to be very whiny and William to be nothing at all like the awesome Bill Adama of BSG. Completely unnecessary to have these characters in this show. I did like learning about the culture of the Taurons through Sam Adama.
I was really looking forward to Caprica’s return. Unfortunately, neither Alan nor Mo Ryan seem to like the new episodes very much.
Yeah, I thought the scenes with Daniel and Zoe was intriguing and fantastically eerie – so didn’t think the character Daniel suffered from not being with Joseph at all (and given how boring Adama got, I’m glad Daniel wasn’t a part that story).
I agree about the 3 ladies too – it seems like the show would benefit from concentrating on the youth – Zoe/Zoebot, Lacy and Tamara instead. They all seem to be a part of the ‘cylon puzzle’, all contributing to the psyche and the evolution of a cylon even though they are/were all human – with Zoe being resurrected by her father to become a cylon and a virtual presense, Tamara being resurrected as a sole virtual presense and thus an invincible virtual presense, and Lacey who is now becoming swayed by the ideals of the STO (which beliefs of a ‘one true god’ coincide with the cylons’ religion)and is a close confidante of Zoe. But yep, lots of stuff there it seems strange for the writers not to want to concentrate on that. (or so I assume, judging from the lack of any mention of either of the 3 in the review of the upcoming episodes) Surely that’s more interesting and conflicting than trying to make Adama’s story into something.
The major problem with the first serving of Caprica was that the characters spent too much time acting like borderline lunatics solely in order to generate tension. It was riddled with lazy writing and inept characterisation that ruined the premise.
Time after time the characters appeared to act in ways that varied from the irrational to the frankly psychopathic, solely in order to keep the story bumping along. And this just got worse as the series progressed. In the last couple of episodes it seems the writers just gave up and were willing to let their characters erupt into full-blown psychosis. Maybe they all just happened to stop taking their meds.
The leader of the terrorist cell threatens to shoot his *key bomb-maker* just to ensure the loyalty of a flighty young recruit whose use to his organisation is *minimal*. Daniel strongly suspects that *his daughter*, who he thought was *dead* is in fact hiding in a proto-cylon, and decides the best way to get her to reveal herself is to threaten to *kill her dog*. **WTF??** None of this makes even the slightest bit of sense! The only way they make sense is that the writers realised they needed a quick source of fabricated conflict for the end of an act. The characters have absolutely no integrity, they’re completely suborned to the momentary needs of the plot. As for Amanda, well it’s clear that she’s been in dire need of electroshock for several years. And Joseph has just turned into the biggest disappointment of the entire show.
BSG started out as one of the most brilliant pieces of television for a decade. It may have fizzled out at the end in a drab soup of confusion and self-indulgence, but there was enough brilliance there that I still retain the faint hope of seeing something come of Caprica. Maybe Eick and Moore can still turn things round, but they’re going to have to work d***ed hard to get this catastrophe back on its feet.
I agree with many of Charles’s comments, although perhaps not as vehemently. The writers seem too willing to use an odd psychological development to move the plot where they want it to go — kind of like Star Trek Voyager’s writers would pull some piece of technological wizardry out of thin air to solve their problems. As a BSG fanatic used to experiencing excellent writing, I find it frustrating.
I enjoyed the first episode of 1.5, which I saw Sunday at a screening that Syfy staged in L.A., but I was frustrated again because it seemed to move too slowly to hook the new viewers the show desperately needs. I can see where things are going and broadly how they’re going to get there, but I wonder if the network is going to pull the plug before the show has a chance to complete the journey. It would be a big shame if it happened, and I hope it doesn’t, but…
I should apologise for my intemperate tone, it’s borne out of the frustration I felt in seeing Eick and Moore fritter away such a wonderful opportunity. The show had so much going for it: the underlying setting and premises are ripe with potential. It saddens and angers me that they kept throwing that away in search of a cheap thrill.
Yes, this show, along with Stargate Universe is not long for this world – dark dreary and depressing they’ll soon get the boot.
Next year syfy will be flogging “Orion” and “Sherwood” – they may or may not be better, but I’m betting they’ll be a lot lighter in tone.
I’ve always said I love Caprica because I love BSG and Gossip Girl in equal measure. But I’m not sure that’s the widest target demographic to shoot for.
Typical US capitalism with regards to the adverts taking more presidence than the article!
I use Adblock Plus on Firefox on Mac and have no ad problems.
The Hereafter ad should be fixed now, so that at most it only turns up one time for everyone, and not on every page load. And at the very least, there’s now a skip features, which wasn’t the case when it first turned up yesterday.
We do what we can to try to respond to bugs and complaints, folks. The ad clearly wasn’t working the way it was designed to, and hopefully has been improved. We gotta pay the bills, but we don’t want to do it in a way that makes the site unreadable.
I’m watching the SyFy marathon today. After seeing it again after nearly a year, and now possessing the benefit of “20/20 hindsight” and anticipatory familiarity under my belt, I’m finding Caprica absolutely brilliant. I look forward to seeing it every bit as much as I did even the early years of Battlestar Gallactica. It’s hard to put the reasons into words, but I don’t care about all the logical shortcomings that have been (so aptly) pointed out by others earlier; something about this story utterly resonates with me.
I too have been rewatching 1.0 today (instead of doing more productive tasks), and I canâ€™t help thinking that the show would have been better and ultimately longer-lived if they had done a 13-ep season after the pilot instead of 19 or 20. They could have condensed what weâ€™ve seen so far into five or six faster-paced, user-friendly eps, perhaps by cutting some of the Vergis stuff (even as great as that actor is) and the police investigation. They could have used Patton Oswalt and the news to glide quickly through those developments.
The second half of the season could have zipped along showing the various power struggles â€“ STO, Graystone, Tauron mob â€“ and the ramp-up of Cylon production in concert with V world developments and the Cylonsâ€™ journey to sentience. The boffo finish could have been the first button being pushed in the attack on the colonies.
Season 2 is the war, ending with the Fab Final Five knocking on the Cylonsâ€™ door; Season 3 the making of skin jobs, the end of the war and the uneasy truce; Season 4 the return to normalcy and to the decadent narcissism on Caprica that led to the first war (all of this has happened before etc.). That brings us full circle to the start of BSG.
Alas, I fear theyâ€™ll cancel the series long before much of that can happen.
I’m with you George.
These days, it seems everyone is so damn critical of sci-fi genre TV shows. To a lot of the more vocal TV viewers, a new sci-fi series has to be perfect almost from episode one. Period. If the pilot and first few episodes are a little uneven, hardcore sci-fi fans go nuts and curious or more average viewers become displeased with various details.
Despite its flaws, I enjoyed Caprica and was actually surprised at how compelling and entertaining the show slowly evolved to become. The world-building elements — the cultures, religions, sports, technology, etc. — the two families, the kids, as well as many other things.
But there are so many die hard BSG fans out there that will criticize Caprica no matter the direction. If the show focuses too much on the kids (Zoe, Lacy, Keon, William, the school/academy, etc.), then they’ll yell out “it’s too young!â€ If it focuses too much on the adults (The Graystone’s, the Adama’s, Sister Clarice, Agent Durham, etc.) then they scream “they are too whiny and boring!â€
Either way, it’s a no-win situation.