Review: CBS’ ‘Chaos’ an uneven but potential-laden spy dramedy

CBS has a drama formula that’s served the network very well for the past decade. It is the dominant home of procedural crime dramas on television: The “CSI” franchise. “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Now at least two “Criminal Minds” shows. Various non-franchised cop and FBI shows from producer Jerry Bruckheimer. It’s who CBS is, it’s what the network does. These aren’t sexy water-cooler hits, but they get the job done and have made CBS a lot of money for years.
Clearly, though, the drama development people at CBS get itchy to try something besides the latest “Acronym: City” series. So every season, the network introduces at least one show that’s pretty wildly off-brand. Some have been quite good, like “Joan of Arcadia” (teenage girl talks to God). Some have been absolutely terrible, like “Viva Laughlin” (musical casino soap opera). And many have fallen somewhere in between, like “Jericho” (post-nuclear war drama). But what they all have in common is that none perform remotely as well in the ratings, nor last nearly as long, as most of CBS’ cop shows.
(Even “The Good Wife,” which has very effectively married the format of a legal procedural with more ambitious, cable-like elements and is arguably the strongest drama on network TV at the moment, isn’t a lock to return for a third season.)
So I never try to get too attached to CBS’ various experiments, because they usually don’t last long. That’s why I don’t have a ton of hope for “Chaos,” a quirky drama about the CIA that debuts Friday night at 8. But it seems like it could be kind of fun for however long it’s around.
Freddy Rodriguez from “Six Feet Under” plays Rick Martinez, an eager, naive but not untalented rookie agent who gets assigned (by “That ’70s Show” alum Kurtwood Smith at full amused glower) to be a mole in a unit whose members proudly refer to themselves as “the last of the old-school spooks,” who still practice traditional espionage in the style we’re familiar with from movies and other TV shows.
They’re a motley bunch, including a transplanted Scotsman (James Murray) who does a good Sean Connery impression, a gangly middle-aged guy (Tim Blake Nelson) who introduces himself as “a human weapon,” and a leader (Eric Close, who spent seven years on quintessential CBS drama “Without a Trace”) who’s “a tactical genius with a fevered brain.” They’re also very good at what they do. They twig almost instantly to Rick’s true purpose within their midst, and are able to cobble together a mission to rescue a kidnapped journalist when the bosses – who, Close’s character explains, “define success as the absence of failure” – don’t want to do anything.
It’s a tricky blend of styles “Chaos” is trying for. Creator Tom Spezialy (“Reaper”) wants you to laugh at these guys for 3/4 of the way through the story, then be impressed when it turns out they know what they’re doing. Trying to simultaneously spoof something while being a sincere and effective example of what you’re spoofing can be done – can, in cases like “Galaxy Quest” or “Hot Fuzz,” be pretty fantastic. But it takes a director with a firmer command of tone than Brett Ratner has demonstrated in a successful but wholly unremarkable movie career. (To borrow a Bill Simmons line, Ratner rarely takes anything off the table, but he never brings anything to the table, either.) Had Spezialy given Ratner a script that was a more straightforward spy adventure, or an unblinking spoof, he probably could have pulled it off, but instead the combo doesn’t seem so much ambitious as indecisive.
Still, it’s a likable cast, filled with actors who have experience in both comedy and drama (and, in cases like Rodriguez on “Six Feet” or Close’s first CBS show, “Now And Again,” both simultaneously), and some of what the show has to say about spy culture in the 21st century is fairly amusing. On his first day on the job, for instance, Rick is befriended by an older agent who offers to mentor him; his new teammates later explain that the guy’s program had its budget taken away, leaving him without an office or assignment and desperate to get in with a different unit.
When an attractive veteran female agent (Carmen Ejogo) takes Rick out for drinks, she gives him the lay of the land – which seems about as untrustworthy as everything else Rick is told – and explains, “You’ve heard of office politics. Ours come with poison pills and guns.”
There’s a promising show here, and with time maybe “Chaos” can figure itself out. But as with all unconventional CBS dramas, time is a luxury it shouldn’t bank on.
I hate to take one sentence out of your review and focus on that but…what do you mean, The Good Wife isn’t a lock to return? This is the first I’ve heard that it’s a bubble show.
Funny, that’s what I noticed too. Just picked up on the Good Wife recently, would make the networks even more pathetic if they killed it.
The Good Wife’s 18-49 demo which what advertisers pay for (bread and butter for network TV) is lower than the CBS average despite high total viewers. i don’t think it would be canceled but would likely move to a new night
its the only (ONLY) show on CBS’s regular sked that garners emmy attention and mad critical appeal–given that its still a solid performer (frequently beating nbc and abc in this timeslot by a wide margin–or at least it was till the heavily hyped Body Of Proof premiered last night) i don’t forsee a cancellation OR a move to a new night just yet–altho i gotta imagine cbs will move it before they cancel it altogether–given the many many problems cbs has had finding a decent (even semi decent) Tuesday night at 10 performer–they’d be insane to move it in favor of another actiony show (Altho if they still had The Unit on it would’ve made a fantastic fit here. God I miss that show–vastly underrated when it was on.) I actually feel that Chaos prob could’ve benefited from a Tuesday night preview/try-out–they could’ve tried it out here for one night at the least. i wonder why cbs is burning it off on fridays (aside from the whole something’s gotta go there argument)Hell even if they were determined to put it on fridays they could’ve at least put it on in between CSI NY and Blue Bloods (altho it prob wouldn’t have fit given both those shows’ poker faced seriousness.) Ah well.
It is most definitely a bubble show with its very bad 18-49 demo numbers (which is basically the only number that matters in terms of renewal cancellation). It is regularly pulling a 2.0-2.1 rating in the demo. Compare that with choice CBS dramas: NCIS 3.5-4.5; CSI & Mentalist 3.0; Hawaii Five-0 2.9; Criminal Minds 3.5. Just a few examples, but should give you the idea that The Good Wife is well below average.
By just looking at the numbers, it deserver cancellation. However, it is the only CBS drama with any kind of buzz or critical/media attention at all and the numbers aren’t so totally atrocious that they couldn’t give it a PR renewal.
News broke today that it won a Peabody award – the only network show that did. I would be shocked if they cancel it.
I don’t know if I’ll catch this show, but I wanted to say thanks to Alan for being the first online writer I can recall to not refer to Brett Ratner as some combination of worst director ever/hack/idiot/Satan/a lesser Michael Bay. “Successful but wholly unremarkable” seems like a fair asssessment, though I’d add that audiences have generally enjoyed most of his movies. Again, appreciation for the sane commentary.
I’m sorry Brett, but you wish you were a lesser Michael Bay. Your successes start and end with Rush Hour and Rush Hour 2, which itself is damning with faint praise. Everything else is simply a deeper level of hackery. Well, Money Talks is enjoyable to catch half way through on TBS on a weekday when home sick. That’s really the best I can do for you, and that’s from a guy who defends both Michael Bay and Zach Snyder. You don’t even have the visual flair to make up for your lack of cohesive vision.
And yeah, I’m going out on a limb and assuming that anyone defending Brett Ratner online is actually him, but… I mean come on, why else would anyone do it?
i really enjoyed After The Sunset if that means anything. I thought it was a very well done breezy lighthearted caper film–I had no idea he was involved with this new Chaos show–but reading the review–it seems to be more in that bent. lighthearted escapist fare that could be fun to watch on a slow friday night.
(Seeing as how CBS is premiering it Fridays at 8 without even a a time slot preview in another higher rated night and time—they’re just burning this one off which from your review looks like it might a shame as even tho the ads were sorta huh? at best–your review makes it sounds like something i’d like–its EVEN FROM THE CREATOR OF REAPER FOR GOD’S SAKES!!!)
you’ve piqued my interest. i’m in the mood for something random and quirky – i think i’ll give this a shot. thanks for the heads up!
Alan are you going to review Parenthood this week?
This sounds like a copy of USA series “Covert Affairs”?
Did not think I would like that series but the I didt grow to like it.
“Chaos” should be able to stand on its own or I just pass on it as a bad copy of a very good show.
Well, that’s a really good cast. I’ll watch Rodriguez in just about anything, and Close has always been good eye candy. So, yeah, I will probably give this a shot.
Hmmm…never seen this show. I’ll check it out if Alan likes it.
It premieres Friday.
Alan, I’m glad to see you liked “Joan of Arcadia.” Its cancellation in favor of “Ghost Whisperer” still smarts.