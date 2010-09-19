Review: CBS’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’

“What kinda cops are you?” a suspect asks Steve McGarrett.
“The new kind,” McGarrett tells them.
Well, not exactly. McGarrett and his partners are very much the old kind of cop, seeing as they’re part of a remake of the iconic ’70s drama “Hawaii Five-0” (the new version debuts Monday at 10 on CBS). And the new “Five-0” pilot is shot in a very familiar action movie style. At one point, McGarrett and his partner get into a shootout with bad guys who have automatic weapons, and of course the two cops do just fine with their police-issued pistols.
No, nothing new to see here, but I’ll forgive McGarrett’s attempt to argue otherwise for two reasons. First, the new “Five-0” kept the single best, most distinct piece of the old show – its brassy surf rock theme song – intact. (The new version is shorter, as all theme songs are, but was re-recorded by most of the original session musicians.)
Second, it’s fun.
Not thought-provoking, not innovative, not super-quotable the next day (unless you want to trot out the old “Book ’em, Danno” catchphrase, which the new show wisely does at one point). But entertaining, in the kind of mindless but effective style of your better action flicks.
Some of that style comes from director Len Wiseman (“Live Free Or Die Hard”) and a large pilot budget, so perhaps the show will feel dull and unengaging by week five. But the larger infrastructure – including actors Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, the beautiful Hawaii locations, and writers Peter Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci’s straightforward, unpretentious approach – suggests this won’t be a one-pilot wonder.
Alex O’Loughlin, who’s been a pet project of the CBS casting people for several seasons now (see also “Moonlight” and “Three Rivers”) plays McGarrett, a Naval investigator who returns to his native Hawaii to catch his father’s killer. The governor (guest star Jean Smart) offers him carte blanche – “No rules, my backing and no red tape” – to form his own unit to take down not only that bad guy, but all the other creeps who have been mucking up her island paradise.
O’Loughlin’s handsome (and the pilot wisely has him take his shirt off in one scene), but I’ve never seen in him what CBS does. Fortunately, the show uses his stiffness to its advantage, unleashing Caan as wisecracking, excitable New Jersey transplant Dan “Danno” Williams to turn the new series into more of a buddy cop show than the original was. As the show’s all-knowing, all-powerful hero, O’Loughlin’s McGarrett would be a snooze. As straight man to Caan (doing a variation on his “Ocean’s Eleven” character), though, he works quite nicely.
As Chin Ho, a disgraced ex-cop McGarrett lures back to the force, and Chin Ho’s surfing cousin Kono, Kim and Park don’t get as much to do in the pilot as the leads. (Though Park does surf in a bikini and then strip down to her underwear on an undercover op; the show is an equal-opportunity flesh-peddler.) But the duo bring a very relaxed, engaging vibe to the show. And, frankly, it’s nice to see “Lost” vet Kim still working in Hawaii.
TV remakes are always an unpredictable business. A decade ago, CBS threw most of its marketing muscle behind an expensive update of “The Fugitive,” only to see some show about police scientists called “CSI” become a much bigger hit. And NBC’s hyped “Bionic Woman” remake a few years back was a big flop. But “Battlestar Galactica” – another ’70s remake where Grace Park took a role originally played by a man – was a success (albeit on a much smaller cable network), so it can be done.
It ain’t deep, but the new “Five-0” has the setting, it has the style and it has the cast to work.
Maybe they cast O’Loughlin and his stiffness in homage to Jack Lord? Worked before, after all!
I guess he is H5O answer to David Caruso – with the same attitude. Come to think of it this is CSI Hawii
Jack Lord was anything but stiff. If you actually watched him, listened to him, and understood the character and how different emotions and personality traits are portrayed, you would have noticed he had dimensions, he showed emotions when they were needed, and displayed the serious, straigtforward manner of a police chief. He couldn’t cry like baby or joke and laugh all the time in that context. Casting O’Loughlin and his stiffness was no homage to Jack Lord. Jack Lord’s acting worked because he played Steve McGarrett with the right characteristics in the right amount. He didn’t overstate or understate. He had emotions, personality, and values. He displayed them when the storylines called for them.
Are there any other examples of networks throwing project after project at an actor in the hope that one finally works?
George Clooney and Simon Baker both had a few swings at bat before they finally got a hit.
It’s most reminiscent of NBC’s insistence on foisting The Mark Feurestein Experience upon an unwilling public.
CBS looks at O’Loughlin through the same glasses that FOX looks at Eliza Dushku through. I don’t see the appeal in either.
It looks to me like Caan is going to steal the show. There was this other actor named William Petersen CBS signed to a contract similar to O’Loughlin’s deal. He hit on the first try with CSI. Of course Petersen is a much better actor(understatement of the year). I’m hoping this works. I love cop shows and this looks like it could be fun.
There are many actors that have multiple failed pilots and/or shows prior to getting their big hit. Simon Baker, Tom Selleck, George Clooney to name a few. I haven’t seen the pilot but from the clips it looks like a fun show. I’ll be watching.
Grace Park is also playing a part here which was originally a male character. Kono was played by an actor named Zulu.
In the new series Chin Ho is much younger. I don’t think the Jack Lord series downplayed the asian/polynesian characters. Secondary characters in many shows of that time were just that.
Having recently watched the Hawaii Five-O marathon on Spike, a thought I had previously was confirmed. Horotio from CSI:Miami reminds me in some ways of McGarrett.
So Alan, is this or is this show not more or less purely procedural? I’ve never seen the original, which I assume was 100% procedural, so I more or less expect it to be, but the trailer I watched a couple of months ago felt like something much cooler than that so very bland genre.
The Comic-Con panel fielded a question similar to this, and the guys behind the show said that it would be a procedural with multi-episode arcs.
I’m looking forward to this one because it looks like fun.If it is, this could become a favorite “guilty pleasure” show.
Two reasons why this show won’t make it:
1. Alex O’Laughlin
2. Alex O’Laughlin
Aloha Hawaii FIVE O-
I WAS SO EXCITED TO SEE THIS SHOW. I COULD NOT WAIT UNTIL my surprise it was NOT what I expected. It was very disappointing.
I wish I knew about the casting call because it is called HAWAII FIVE -O for a reason. Where are the Hawaiians/POLYNESIANS or the BIG men/women? Where is Hawaii in this show except that it was filmed in Hawaii? OMG… how very disappointing to see this show as a take-off from the old loved classic HAWAII FIVE O.
I grew up watching DANO and MCGARETT. This was my dad’s favorite show he watched it every night religiously. My father knew everything about this show. This was his baby. For Sunday family time for us, we sat around and watched it. We loved it. Dad watched it over 30 years and all the re-runs, and more re-runs. We are still watching it re-runs and all. It had humor, color, diversity, history, island music, language we can understnad and beautiful floral sights of our home land-Hawaii. So we loved it from the get-go.
TODAY SEPT 20 2010 –
ABC should have done a better copy-version but this was NOT ON. I grew up watching this for over 30 yrs so I am disappointed. All 18 of us sat around to watched it last night and we were not happy with the results.
HAWAII FIVE O had big men and a real ISLAND POLYNESIAN man was casted. His name was KONO. Where’s the island man or woman in the show? U NEED TO CAST ME as secretary for McGarrett. Secretary for McGarrett? Yes of course I would. But McGarrett did not have an office. Did he? Old McGarrett had a beautiful office in the State Governor building. Why was there 2 policemen? The old MCGARRETT did not answer to anyone except GOVERNOR OF HAWAII. McGarrett was the head honcho, he did not fight w/ NO ONE. Last night showed 2 policemen fighting over power/authority/control/ power to do what ever. What was that about! PITIFUL! TRULY DISAPPOINTING!!
MUMU- where was it? There were too many pretty faces and NO TALENT – where are the real ACTORS. Who said they all had to be sexy and seductive? Figures, pretty and talentless. No one was size 2 in the old version of Five O. Where is the FAT and colorful- UGLY people? What happened to them?
Someone work on this and let us know what is going on. DO YOUR HOMEWORK ‘n DO SOME RESEARCH on what really made this show one of the top rating shows in CBS.
Mahalo
Kahalapele
O’Loughlin stiff? Not even close. I can see, as can many other people, why CBS wants him in something like this. He’s actually really good. And the people with some kind of ridiculous hatred toward him. Get over it. He was fantastic in “Moonlight,” many of his movie roles and TV guest spots (see him in Criminal Minds), and while “Three Rivers” never quite hit its stride in the writing department, that does not equal to his fault. I will reiterate that “Moonlight” was not a failure. It just had some setbacks behind the scenes during the Writer’s Strike that had to do with money. The show won Best New Drama for People’s Choice and Alex was a huge reason for that. The show, during the writer’s strike, had 7-8 million viewers (which actually was pretty good), on the Friday night death slot, during the writer’s strike with sporadic episodes being aired, etc…For sure, if the show had been given another season, it would have continued to go up in ratings because of the whole “Twilight” craze that soon followed. “Moonlight” was not canceled because of ratings, so it had nothing to do with Alex not being able to carry a show. That said, CBS has kept him around because they saw what many fans of his have seen. And that’s screen presence. I hope the show does well.
I gather from coverage, and the the clip they produced to brag about it, that they only have 5 or 6 of the original musicians back — and if you look at the *original* season teaser on YT, you’ll find that it has, in fact, a *remake* of the music, which apparently they’ve abandoned in favor of the re-recording you see being performed in the clip I mentioned first above.
In other news, while I haven’t seen the episode, the making-of clip is in fact the full length of the original performance…
and I wouldn’t be surprised to find that this show gets the whole length; it is sort of CBS’s primetime showpiece, being The Hawaii Show.
The only reason I can see that CBS “kept” the brass-powered theme tune is because the initial theme they made for the remake was so horrific and so reviled by everyone who heard it that they didn’t have much choice.
Sticking with the whiny guitar version would have made an even worse impression with the audience on air day.
I want to see the buddy cop vibe more than anything. The original seemed to have Lord bossing the others around to the leg work then swooping in at the climax to get the credit.
Unless the bad guy was Wo Fat then McGarrett was a lone wolf.
Also does this mean that O’Loughlin will be hosting the Thanksgiving parade in Hawaii like Lord use to do every year???
Unfortunately, Khigh Dheigh died in 1991.
I’ll catch the pilot if only to see James Marsters in one of his rarer-than-hens-teeth-these-days guest shots.
I had good expectations for this program, remembering the enjoyment I found with the original. The beginning was engaging with obvious great production values but once it got onto the island I found my attention wandering. My wife said she got bored. I wasn’t bored but I became disinterested. I guess they had to introduce all the characters in one hour but it seemed rushed. The interplay of characters was too predictable. The ending left me with saying out loud the villain’s body will not be found.
I guess theta need to keep our attention by keeping the villain alive for another shot, so to speak.
The program should have spent more time introducing the cast over two episodes and had a two parter for the first show. Too formula story. Will not be on my must see list after first outing.
Hawaii Five-0 debuted last night and if it was just any cop show it would have been fine. But this incarnation has a lot to live up to and braddah, there were things lacking in the premiere.
1) The length of the award winning theme has been cut so its emotional and aural impact has been reduced or negated. If you are familiar with the song (and who isn’t) you’ll hear two jumps in the music. Add that to the new brassier sound and its just another theme song.
2) The title cutting is way too fast. The original also used cutting but slowed when introducing the characters. This one moves too rapidly and when it introduces the characters it shows them in three frames. Even with a 50″ tv screen its tough to focus on the content.
3) There was very little use of the wave and its subliminal representation of both beauty and danger. In the original, the wave usually appeared just as there was a turn in events and then led into the commercial break or the main title. It was a great visual clue that highlighted the action that just occurred and reminded you that you weren’t in NY or LA, that this was Hawaii. Its big, beautiful, powerful, and if you’re not careful you are pau (done).
4) The back stories introducing the characters were less than interesting. Now, instead of Dano being a former surf champion in Hawaii, he hates Hawaii and the beach and is only there because his ex wife has moved their daughter there. Hey, I hate sand also but given my druthers, I’d be on the next plane to Honolulu. Chin is an outcast from the police department instead of being one of its most respected members with a large loving family. Whose going to care if he gets shot (as the original Chin did)? Kono is now the 100 lb ex-champion surfer who can throw body chops that knock three hundred pound men down. My kids used to take Tae Kwon Do from a woman who was the NY state TKD champ and when asked her advice in that type of situation it was always “run like hell”. Not sure how much they can let Kono smack people around before it becomes laughable. They did manage to get Grace Park close to naked not once, but twice however. Thankfully, the original Kono, Zulu, managed to keep his clothes on. So, in the first episode we found out more about the “supporting” characters than the whole 12 year run of the original. Jettison all of it and start concentrating on catching bad guys.
5) Speaking of bad guys, if the main bad guy in the premiere, a terrorist, is supposed to be the Wo Fat of this version, they missed the mark completely. Great heroes need great villains. This villain got himself caught and then shot. The body wasn’t recovered, so he’ll be back. But McGarrett needs a villain who can bring the world to its knees as Wo Fat (with the backing of the Chinese government) could. As we all know, a terrorist can inflict a lot of pain and suffering, but his scope is still limited when compared to someone working within a government. McGarrett needs a Wo Fat.
6) The racial situation in Hawaii was shown in a scene with good old boy people of color just having fun and teasing the haoles (a sometimes contemptuous term for whites). Seeing the racial situation reversed may play well here on the mainland (about time whitey got his) but having lived in Hawaii I can tell you that the good old boy, hey I’m just having a little fun with you racism is a myth. Racism there is as serious as racism here. A racist is a racist, skin color only defines what team they are playing for.
7) One positive is that Hawaii itself was presented as beautifully stunning. Which it is. Emmy award nominations for art direction and cinematography are strong possibilities.
8) Alex O’Loughlin’s McGarrett takes the Five-O job only so he can use the state’s resources to find his father’s killer. It will be interesting to see how he gets motivated to serve and protect the rest of the state’s population. I suspect that O’Loughlin’s a better actor than the original McGarrett, Jack Lord. Then again, most of my friends are better actors than Lord. Lord had the law and order side of the character down pat but had problems with the lighter romantic and comedic scenes. Bluntly, he was a stiff. But that worked for him and made him the icon he is today. I hope O’Loughlin makes his McGarrett just as memorable.
Well, it was only the first episode and as I said before, if it wasn’t for the fact that it is a new H50 it would have been a pretty decent cop show premiere. So, I look forward to the next few episodes.
Be here!
Aloha
ALOHAAA!
LAST NIGHT WAS A BAD NIGHT. HAWAII FIVE O WAS LACKING SO MUCH!
It was so DISAPPOINTING! I grew up watching HAWAII FIVE O and all of us sat around to watch it last night and it WAS painful to watch this because we grew up with this show. So I am very sad to see it go down like this – VERY SAD. My dad loves this show and he watched it for over 30 years so we grew up w/ McGarrett, Dano, Chin Ho, Kono and HAWAII and the lovely beautiful State of Hawaii.
This is our home so we know every single sight this show was filmed at and just loved the classic Hawaii. The script was even better 30 YRS AGO, but this time around WAS NOT EVEN CLOSE.
I am sorry CBS but U did not do this show justice in anyway, shape or form. BAD JOB!!!
ALOHAAAAAAAAA BYE…….KAHALAPELE
@kauailekaumuaalii:
Yeah… um, I think roughly 14 million viewers may disagree with you.
I agree with you up to your comments on Jack Lord. You weren’t watching the show close enough. How much of a love life did Steve McGarrett have when it hardly a focal point? There was “Time and Memories” where an old girlfriend of McGarrett’s is a prime suspect in a murder. There were flashbacks of Steve and her dating. Jack was very convincing in those scenes. There was “Thanks for the Honeymoon” where another old girlfriend (Carol Lawrence) is photographing a convict’s wedding, and she and Steve take a walk on beach and embrace, then sneak away to have a tryst in the hotel. Jack did that scene well. In “Man in a Steel Frame” a current girlfriend (Camilla Sparv) is murdered, and McGarrett is framed for it. Apart from heart-wrenching scenes of grief, there are flashbacks to when he meets the girl and she tells him about her past. Jack shows playfulness, sympathy, and affection. As for humor, this was not a comedy show, so the comedic moments were few and far between. When they were there, and if you bothered to notice, Jack joined right in, laughing and joking – ribbing Chin and Danno.
Jack is any day a better actor than Alex O’Loughlin, and saying your friends are better actors than Jack is stupid and ignorant. Your friends are obviosuly not actors of any kind and would not pass on screen, whereas Jack was formally trained, a success on stage, and played a variety of roles before Steve McGarrett and would not have made the role a success if he did not act well. That is something your friends could never do, and neither could Alex.
Jack Lord was miles above Alex O’Louhglin in acting. This is not about your friends or their acting abilities or lack thereof. Are they acting anywhere that we can see them and compare? I think not. Those comments directed at Jack are very unconstructive and arrogant and undermine the rest of your post, which made sense up the that point. Since it’s three years later, it’s very obvious that Alex has not got the acting abilities you say he has. Jack Lord could have taken the same material and made it work, and he would have better job at the love scenes with Michelle Borth than Alex did! You might want to check out “The Name of the Game is Kill” where Jack plays a drifer. He does a steamy bedroom scene with Susan Strasberg. He makes Alex look like a cold fish in that department! Jack would have put whiny Scott Caan in his place with either a stun gun or karate chop. He wouldn’t have taken flack from him.
The new Five-0 Rocks !!!! I am a major fan…I see a run for a good 7yrs on dis new Five-o
BUT- need some more big Hawaiians, Share some Culture with da world, The way Hawaiian ‘Ohana works,, Respect parents, parents taking care of Kikis !!!!
This Hawaii five-0 going to be NUMBER ONE soon enough I tell you-s
Am I the only one that thinks Caanâ€™s Dano is too animated and angry in each scene. How could such a hot head ever have stayed on the police force?