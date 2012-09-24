Review: CBS’ ‘Partners’ a tale of best friends gone bad

One of the cardinal rules of writing is “write what you know,” and one of the easiest ways to do that is to infuse some of your personality into one or more of the characters you write. It’s a very old TV tradition to have main characters based on one of the writers, from Rob Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” (modeled on Carl Reiner, who was even going to play him at one stage of development) to Andy Sipowicz on “NYPD Blue” (whose demons were shared by David Milch) to Jess Day on “New Girl” (who even wears the same glasses as Liz Meriwether). If the show works, the creator even gets extra credit for being similar to a character the audience has grown to love.
But when an autobiographical show or character doesn’t work? Then you have something really ugly, like “Love & War” (where, legend has it, creator Diane English had to fire Susan Dey for being woefully unfunny as a character English had based on herself), or like CBS’ new “Partners.”
“Partners,” which debuts tonight at 8:30, is based on the friendship of writers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, who previously created “Will & Grace” (and worked on some lesser lights like “Boston Common,” “The Stones” and “(Shit) My Dad Says”). Kohan is straight and Mutchnick is gay, and they’ve transferred their dynamic into a pair of architects(*), Joe (David Krumholtz) and Louis (Michael Urie) who’ve been together since childhood, and who run into trouble after Joe gets engaged to his girlfriend Ali (Sophia Bush).
(*) This is the point at which I note there was already a mid-’90s sitcom called “Partners” about a pair of architects whose friendship turns complicated when one of them gets engaged – and that that “Partners” (which co-starred Tate Donovan and Jon Cryer) was co-created by Jeff Greenstein, who was the “Will & Grace” showrunner for several seasons. (Also, this is the point at which I note that “Husbands,” the web comedy Greenstein works on with Jane Espenson, is much funnier than this “Partners” hopes to be.)
I have no idea what Max Mutchnick is like as either a friend or collaborator in real life, but his fictional stand-in is among the more unpleasant characters you’ll meet this fall. Louis is a rampant narcissist – “If this story isn’t about you or me in the next 30 seconds,” he complains at one point in the pilot, “I am going to eat my fist” – who continually takes advantage of the people in his life who inexplicably keep giving him chances to let them down.
Louis’ boyfriend Wyatt (Brandon Routh) is a nurse, and is hurt and surprised to learn that Louis has been telling everyone that he’s a doctor, because he’s embarrassed to be living with a nurse.
“How could you not know that?” an incredulous Louis asks Wyatt.
“I just thought it was part of your schtick,” says Wyatt.
“Sweetheart, I am my schtick!” Louis says proudly.
Later in the pilot, when Louis appears to have torpedoed Joe and Ali’s relationship, an angry Joe wisely tells Louis, “The cost of being friends with you has officially outweighed the benefits.” But within a few scenes, everything’s hunky-dory again.
There’s potentially a funny comedy to be made about a selfish jerk who constantly walks all over the people who care about him. But it would need to be a much, much darker show that’s aware of how toxic Louis is on the people around him. Because of how these characters were created, Kohan and Mutchnick can’t see that, unfortunately, and “Partners” mistakenly believes that Louis is so charming – and so secretly good-hearted, despite ample evidence to the contrary – that we will all love him despite his ample flaws, and despite the complete lack of platonic chemistry between Krumholtz and Urie.
The show around Louis is filled with a lot of creaky set-up/punchline humor, much of it based around forced double entendres; a running gag in the pilot involves Wyatt wearing a heart pin on his scrubs, just so he can say “I’ve got a heart-on” and offer to give one to Joe.
I watched the second episode just to see if the creators had softened Louis any, since Urie is working overtime on such a terrible character and deserves better. If anything, Louis is worse in next week’s show; the pilot at least makes a token effort towards having Louis fix the mess he created, where in the second episode, he’s largely oblivious to what he’s doing.
“You know, you are not a good person,” Joe tells him at one point in that outing.
“I get that a lot,” Louis says. “Please be more specific.”
I loved CBS’s commercial for this. They just had the word “straight” with footage of Krumholtz and then the word “gay” with footage of Urie. And I stood up in my chair and said, “Are you kidding me? A straight man and a gay man AND they’re friends! You’ve done it again CBS with your envelope pushing comedy. First they make a half man and now this. What will they think of next?”
Has Barney Stinson ever owned a bear?
Alan,
Does the show have any redeeming qualities and/or potential?
Is Sohpie Bush the reason this isn’t an F?
Louis sounds a lot like Jack McFarland. The show looks funny to me. I laughed at the lines Alan quoted.
The 1990s Partners was actually a good sitcom. Too bad it isn’t out on DVD or downloadable from Amazon or streaming on Hulu.
I actually looked forward to the Monday night Ned and Stacey – Partners sitcom hour on Fox that year.
Based on the bits they’ve been showing in the promos, this looks painfully unfunny and lazy. When you’re advertising a show with a line about “breakfast sausage” possibly being “code for something,” I think it’s because you’re too lazy to actually write a decent joke. Will not be bothering with this, which is too bad, because I enjoy Urie, Krumholtz and Routh a lot.
‘a line about “breakfast sausage” possibly being “code for something,”‘ Eww… you’d think the one thing American popular culture wasn’t short of was bad penis gags.
I’ve liked David Krumholtz since he was a child actor (Life with Mikey; Addams Family Values), but the commercials for this… The dialog sounds like lines from a standup comedy act, not like things that people would actually say to each other. Some standup has been successfully adapted to sitcom (Seinfeld, Roseanne), but those arose from human observation; these commercials just seem jokey. I may watch it, but I’ll probably regret it.
Enough with the laugh track! I’m ready to boycott all shows with laugh tracks – it all sounds exactly the same. Is anyone with me?
Yes, 100%! I think the single-camera sitcom is a format that genuinely has not worked since the 1990’s. The set-up/punchline formula, almost exclusive to this format, is just so tired at this point. Nearly every multi-camera sitcom is automatically superior for not being a dumbed down mass appeal ratings grab.
You have that backwards, Spikes. Parks and Rec and Modern Family are single-cam. This show and Big Bang Theory are multi-cam.
Oops, I knew that, too. Didn’t stop to think if I had it right.
This show sucks. Not funny at all. Sin to call it a comedy
Such a waste of such talented cast members. I’m deeply disappointed. I wanted better for all four of them.
“There’s potentially a funny comedy to be made about a selfish jerk who constantly walks all over the people who care about him.”
Sounds like “House.” While not a “comedy,” it had its funny moments.
I watched it. I adored Will & Grace so gave it a shot. I hate that they are making Wyatt dumb – dumb nurses do not have careers for long. Those lines about the “heart on” were groaners even to this 50+ person – not their target audience. Urie was very funny in Ugly Betty and I was hoping for a better character than this is written. I will watch a few more times to see if it improves, but maybe not for too long.
I watched it late last night. I didn’t think it was as terrible as you and Feinberg did, but I also had my expectations really, really low. Mostly I didn’t find it funny, but I also didn’t hate Urie’s character as much as you both did. I like the cast a lot, but I’m not sure they’re a good fit with each other or with the sitcom genre. Urie was terrific on Ugly Betty, but he comes from a theater background and seemed to be playing to the cheap seats here. Sophia Bush was actually pretty great on One Tree Hill and she handled the lighter moments on that show well, but I’m not sure she’s a sitcom star. Brandon Routh is very attractive and…yeah. I agree Urie and Krumholtz’s chemistry wasn’t what it needed to be either, but given that they spend half of the 22 minute pilot in a fight it was a little hard to tell.
I watched this show wanting to like it and just didn’t. Sure it had a few funny lines but absolutely no chemistry between any of the actors…it falls flat in a big way.
The gay couple is way too much like Jack & Will from Will & Grace, far too similar. You have one serious flamer and one good looking “professional”…it’s obviously trying to be too much like Will & Grace (even mentioning the writers of Will & Grace in the commercials.) Try again CBS…let this one die and try again.
“There’s potentially a funny comedy to be made about a selfish jerk who constantly walks all over the people who care about him”
There already is: Wilfred.
How about a gang of selfish jerks who constantly walk all over each other?
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Well, I watched it last night. It was not quite as bad as the commercials (aside from the overbearing laugh track that was like an ice pick to my ears), but definitely not good. I never got any sense of why Joe and Louis are friends. That’s more than merely bad chemistry: these characters never do anything except argue with each other. I also don’t particularly get a sense of why Ali is with Joe. Louis is right (albeit a jerk): she’s out of his league, and while that certainly happens in real life, you need more than just dialog that says they’re in love to make that work.
I may give it another chance if it lasts that long and if I have nothing better to do, but it’s on at an odd time which makes it hard to just stumble over.
I have to disagree with you. It may be my love of gay characters (and Michael Urie) but I LOVED Louis and I liked the show a lot. Not super funny but it had its moments for a laugh track comedy.