Review: CBS’ ‘The Bridge’

As the American broadcast networks have tried to find a financially-viable way to air scripted programming in the summer, they”ve frequently tried reaching beyond our borders for help. Foreign shows, whether straight-up imports or co-productions where the American network shares the cost, are a lot cheaper, and can justify the lower ratings that come in summer. So far, though, only one particular type of foreign series has really resonated with American audiences:
Canadian police dramas.
CBS is now airing the third season of “Flashpoint,” which has been such a sturdy performer that the network has on occasion aired it during the regular season. ABC”s “Rookie Blue” (“Grey”s Anatomy” with cops) has been one of this summer”s few scripted success stories (though airing after “Wipeout” certainly doesn”t hurt, since public appetite seems bottomless for people going splat into mud pits). If CBS” “The Bridge” (which has a two-hour debut Saturday at 8) is a hit, we”ll officially have a trend, and you”d better be ready for more shows where the cops are called “Constable” and the streets look really clean.
I”m not so sure about the prospects for “The Bridge,” though. It has an unusual premise and a strong lead performance by Aaron Douglas, but not all the execution is great, and it feels like it”s on the wrong network, on the wrong night.
“Flashpoint,” though it was made for CTV up north, is a classic CBS-style show: solidly-crafted, self-contained, meat-and-potatoes storytelling with clear heroes and villains. Some episodes are more memorable than others (the season premiere, in which a member of the team accidentally stepped on a landmine, was a terrific combination of suspense and pathos), but mostly it”s reliable comfort food.
“The Bridge” is something else entirely. Douglas, who was the excitable deck chief on “Battlestar Galactica,” plays Frank Leo, a veteran beat cop who becomes involved in his local police union when he sees some of his colleagues getting less than a fair shake from the department brass. In the course of his improbable rise from rank-and-file cop to union boss, Frank comes into conflict with the chief of police (veteran character actor Michael Murphy), Internal Affairs cops and other high-ranking officials who want to see him humbled and discredited, and even his own father (“Rockford Files” alum Stuart Margolin), who himself has a long history as a police union organizer.
It”s a more serialized show than CBS usually does these days (at least, the two episodes debuting Saturday are). And while the “CSI” shows feature some amount of department in-fighting, it”s never to this degree. Most network cop shows, including CBS”, operate under the A Few Bad Apples philosophy, where police departments are perfect aside from the handful of corrupt and/or incompetent cops whom our heroes can scold from time to time. Though “The Bridge” does feature an early story arc about a (very) crooked cop, the show as a whole is closer in worldview to HBO”s late, great “The Wire.” It suggests that institutions like police departments can become unwieldy, if not rotten, simply due to age and size, and that true change is difficult (if not impossible) to affect because there are too many people in entrenched positions who only care about protecting their turf and maintaining the status quo.
In Saturday”s second episode, an angry Frank gestures at police headquarters and asks, “You think this can”t be pulled down?” But there”s a sense that for all of Frank”s passion and innate political savvy, there”s only so much he can do.
Of course, having a similar worldview to “The Wire” doesn”t automatically make “The Bridge” remotely as good as the greatest drama in American TV history, police or otherwise. Douglas is suitably angry and charismatic as Frank, and “The Bridge” is worth sampling just to see him work. But the storytelling is very rushed – Frank goes from cop to union rep to union chief in an eyeblink, and in the midst of being the target of an Internal Affairs probe, at that – and Frank is, in the early stages, the only interesting, three-dimensional character the show has.
Perhaps this isn”t surprising. One of the series” executive producers is ex-cop Craig Bromell, upon whom Frank is loosely based. Though he”s not the show”s head writer – Alan Di Fiore from “Da Vinci”s Inquest” wrote both of Saturday”s episodes – shows adapted from the life of a producer sometimes take on a tunnel-visioned view of that life.
CBS, unsurprisingly, doesn”t seem to know what to do with a show that at first glance looks like so many other shows on its schedule but at heart is nothing like them. So rather than pair it with “Flashpoint” on Fridays, “The Bridge” starts out on Saturdays, which is usually the night where networks send failed shows they need to recoup an investment on by airing leftover episodes in a no-expectations timeslot.
I don”t want to complain about an original series on a night that”s usually barren of them, particularly one with such a strong lead performance and some promising elements that need time and room to grow. But “The Bridge” strikes me as a show CBS bought because it was cheap, and because of the success the network had with “Flashpoint,” only to realize that the finished product isn”t what they had in mind.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Sounds like the best CBS has had to offer in a very long time.
I guess (though I won’t be the one doing it) it would be possible to chart the history of Saturday Primetime, from the night with all the hit shows to the dumping ground. Maybe the historic CBS lineup (you know, MTM / All in the Family / MASH / Bob Newhart / Carol Burnett, with Mission Impossible and others as part of it some years) was a onetime exceptional phenomenon? But I seem to remember a decent sprinkling of watchable new network series on that night even 10 years ago.
Hopefully American audiences give it a chance, they have already aired the entire first season in canada and the episodes only get stronger. By the end of season 1 there are a half dozen fully fleshed characters thar you care about. Especially with frank who comes off as super cop slot during the first few episodes, they do a great job of rounding him out and giving him some real flaws and edges.
Trust me, this starts out good and gets progressively worse as the first season goes on. CBS should have imported the excellent Republic of Doyle.
Alan, I really suggest you seek out the 2 seasons of the CBC produced series INTELLIGENCE.It was struck down woefully before it’s time. If you like The Wire, this is a series to take a look at.
[en.wikipedia.org]
——-
Of course, having a similar worldview to â€œThe Wireâ€ doesnâ€™t automatically make â€œThe Bridgeâ€ remotely as good as the greatest drama in American TV history, police or otherwise.
——-
The show you are talking about was called The SHIELD not The Wire.
The Wire was another great piece of american TV-storytelling, but only the second best cop show and maybe the 15 best show of all time. It was something to admire for it’s ambitions. Something you could feel smarter after watchinbg a season. BUT… let’s not forget that it didn’t have one character as interesting as Dutch or Claudette let alone Vic and Shane. Not even mentioning that a lot of the afro american actors weren’t that good and will never get a big role again for a good reason ..or that the first half of the seasons wouldn’t miss a thing with 100 minutes cut.
Racism.
I do not know what you are talking about the Aferica Americans in The Wire have been a number of other shows! You must not be paying attention?! The detective, the female lesbian cop, the homeless druggy just to name three have all showen up on the networks, and other HBO shows too.
what, no love for Due South?
I loved Due South, but it’s too old to fit into a recent trend.
Fair enough. :) And I see you mentioned DS in your column in today’s Star-Ledger .
Ahh, Due South. My first TV love…
I guess there’s really nothing new under the sun – or moon. Back in the late 80s & early 90s, CBS also turned to Canadian cop show programming to fill a hole. In the 80s, opposite ABC’s Nightline and NBC’s Tonight Show, they had CBS Late Night ([en.wikipedia.org]). It had a rotation of CBS & other US network reruns, but also included Night Heat, a Toronto-shot & -set cop show that was the first Canadian drama on a Big-3 network. The night setting let them keep the visuals generic enough to avoid confusing Americans with the excessively clean alleys and orderly streets. For Canada-philes, the accents and occasional references to the Crown Attorney were a giveaway, though. The cast included a young Clark Johnson who went on to bigger things, and Tony Rosato who went on to … well, other things.
Pat Sajak’s talk show displaced it for a while, and in 1991, they started calling it Crimetime After Primetime. That bunch of shows ran until CBS lured Letterman from NBC. One of the shows in that group was another Canadian cop show called Forever Knight, about a vampire detective in Toronto. Again with the nighttime setting, and again with the Clark Johnson (although only in one guest role). So not only were they doing Canadian cop dramas for cheap filler back then, they also had the vampire thing going way before the current fad.
Though the first episode shows promise the rest are a huge let-down. By the end you’ll feel exhausted from the plot running around in circles.
You should find a way to check out Living In Your Car and Less Than Kind. I think you’d really like them.
I do not understand why TV Guide gave this such a low rating? I really liked the the Preimer (first 2 hours). It was by no means another “Cop Show” like all the so called “Critics” said it was. You never knew what was going to happen next, meaning just when you thought this guy is going to get rail roaded by the corupt Police higher ups, he beats them at their own game. I can not wait for next weeks show! I like that it is on Saturday, I hated this last winter when five shows I wanted to watch where all on at 8 PM. I had to use three DVR/Tvbo’s to get everything. That is why this new AT&T is a joke! You can only record 4 shows at once? Why would I go that route. Now CBS is moving Big Bang Theroy to Thursday and Survioer to Wed’s? Whats up with that? I am more a Drama person than a sitcom but I do love to get a chuckle out of the Phyisics of the Big Bang. As for the Mentilist, talk about a formula! I like Simon Baker but this is the same story everyweek, with this Bantter between him and his group of investigaters. If I was going to skip a show that is the one I for go. Oh well this is my opnion.
I LOVED THE BRIDGE I CANT BELIEVE THEY CANCLED IT ALREADY….IT WAS GREAT YOU NEED TO GO BY WHAT THE TV WATCHERS WANT NOT A FEW CRITICS I HATE THAT
P. CONROE TX