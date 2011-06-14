Review: Comedy Central’s ‘Jon Benjamin Has a Van’

I had so hoped that “Jon Benjamin Has a Van” would be the perfect culmination of the moment H. Jon Benjamin is having.
You may not know Jon Benjamin’s face, but you probably know his voice: a deep, deadpan rumble that’s gotten him steady voiceover work on cartoons like “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist,” “Home Movies” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”
At the moment, you can hear that same voice applied to two very different roles: as hyper-competent but immature and narcissistic spy Sterling Archer on FX’s “Archer,” and as harried family man and restaurateur Bob on FOX’s “Bob’s Burgers.” They’re two of the strangest, funniest, most distinctive comedies on television, both anchored by Benjamin’s unmistakable voice.
So it felt right that Benjamin’s moment would expand to include not only a series with his name in the title, but one where you get to see him as well as hear him.
“Jon Benjamin Has a Van,” which debuts on Comedy Central tonight at 10:30 (after “Tosh.0”) before settling into a Wednesday at 10:30 timeslot tomorrow, is far from Benjamin’s first live-action TV gig. Heck, it’s not even his first live-action gig on Comedy Central, as he was both a writer and featured player on the recently-canceled “Important Things with Demetri Martin.”
But it’s the first show built around him as a flesh-and-blood performer, one where he’s also a producer and key creative voice. If ever there was a time for “Jon Benjamin Has a Van” – if ever there were a time for Benjamin to remind people not only what he looks like but also what his own comic sensibilities are – it’s now.
And, unfortunately, very little of it works.
The show is ostensibly a parody of investigative TV journalism, with Benjamin playing a pompous talking head who roams the country in his pimped-out panel van (and one whose rear doors feature a painting of a naked rear end) looking for stories that are either entirely without substance (a wounded “veteran” who never actually went to war) or else reflecting on the media’s self-love (interviewing another reporter about the experience of interviewing a disfigured accident victim who’s too gross for Benjamin to look directly at).
But each episode quickly loses interest in the TV news spoof and evolves into a bunch of extended, strange sketches, like Benjamin getting caught up in a mob war between Little Italy and its doll-sized counterpart Little Little Italy. Blowing off the premise isn’t a sin, especially not when Comedy Central already has a couple of shows that do a thorough, brilliant job of mocking this particular subject. The problem is that what Benjamin and company keep doing in place of the premise is repetitive in the extreme: one sketch after another built around a single joke, stretched past the point where even “SNL” might feel pangs of comedy writer’s remorse.
The Little Little Italy story, for instance, is basically a live-action Far Side cartoon, only it takes up the bulk of a half-hour of TV comedy. The long story in tonight’s premiere spins out of a prank Benjamin plays on his producer (Matt Walsh) that just keeps on going and going and going, without having even been terribly clever to begin with.
There are isolated sketches that are funny, but they tend to be brief, like a “Cash Cab” parody where Benjamin tries to get men in the bathroom stall next to his to answer trivia questions. And even some of the longer sketches have occasional funny gags on the margins.
Overall, though, “Jon Benjamin Has a Van” isn’t the next obvious step for Benjamin conquering TV comedy. It’s a misfire that mainly made me sad we won’t have full new seasons of either “Archer” or “Bob’s Burgers” until 2012.
“CRITICS’ RATING C-”
Is that a thing now? Cool.
Just noticed that as well… interesting.
And I just read a blog that praised Alan’s straightforward scoreless recaps and chastised AV Club for slapping a halfhearted rating on everything.
It’s something we’re trying out. The idea is to only use it for pre-air reviews: i.e. new series, season premieres, and maybe other notable episodes. I’m not going to be assigning episode-by-episode grades.
I don’t like that Hitfix is adding grading to its review process because it reduces a free flowing and open conversation to a letter. It is the very reason why Noel Murray doesn’t assign grades to his Buffy classic recaps and also now to his Arrested classic recaps.
I don’t like this one bit. I also have more trouble when a critics grade does not match with their review which will happen a lot and create unnecessary controversy in that people will focus more on the grade than on the actual thoughts of the critic.
I could see it being handy in the context Alan describes – a quick way to get a sense of whether something I haven’t seen is worth my time. But I can also see it backfiring if people get too caught up in it, as happens on occasion at AVClub.
Just ignore the grade, Tausif. I intend to.
Is it the critic’s rating or the critics’ rating? (Is this just Alan’s score, or an average score from multiple critics?) Yes, I care about apostrophes.
Oh, this makes me sad. Although, I have to say, the promos didn’t fill me with happy anticipation.
“Vehicle.” baRIMbum. I’m here all week.
Comedy Central had a truly funny news parody in “Dog Bites Man”. Too bad it didn’t stick around.
Agreed!
Apparently Zach Galifianakis didn’t like doing that show, because all those groups of people they interviewed were non-actors, so essentially it was a fake newsteam that was legitimately messing with people
During the promos I just kept wondering why Archer’s voice was coming out of this guy’s face. Even knowing he supplies the voice to the show, it’s just eerie.
I think you might be wrong though about what you said in the podcast about why no H. I figure it’s just they thought the comedy central audience might find it pretentious sounding so they dropped it for marketing reasons. Not that it matters. :)
I’m glad I don’t have this problem. His stuff with UCB made him a real person in my mind, and all his voiceover work is just gravy.
Also, I’m fairly certain I’ve never heard any of his colleagues (i.e. people on comedy recordings) refer to him with the H. I’m pretty sure his credits on Human Giant and the Invite Them Up disc are both just Jon Benjamin as well.
I completely disagree with you on this one Alan. I thought this was really fun and silly. It may not be to the taste of everyone who reads this blog, but if people tend to like things that are on the sillier or more absurd side of comedy, they would enjoy this. I think Jon Benjamin’s sensibilities are more similar to his frequent collaborator Jon Glaser’s, so if you like Glaser’s show “Delocated”, you would probably like “Jon Benjamin has a Van”.
Good, I was a little worried. Many TV critics don’t seem to like truly subversive and fresh comedy though – Wonder Showzen, Xavier: Renegade Angel, Tim & Eric.
Delocated is incredible.
Yes! Absolutely agree on Delocated. Its second season was seriously one of the funniest on TV in the past five years, I think.
I’ve heard a lot of comedians I like really praise and recommend this show (though some of these same people, perhaps because of relationships with people in the cast, also lauded the disappointing The Hangover 2, so sometimes it’s hard to know for sure which advice to heed), so I’m definitely still going to sample it.
The critics rating is new. I like it.
You buried the lead. The real tragedy is that Important Things with Demetri Martin has been canceled. That was one funny show! WTF?? Well written and original. Damn!
Important Things has been dead since last fall, when Martin signed a sitcom development deal (which, so far, hasn’t yielded anything).
Funny show, but unfortunately low-rated.
It’s all a matter of opinion of course, but Demetri Martin’s show did nothing for me. I was much more bummed about the cancellations of Sarah Silverman and Michael and Michael Have Issues.
Alan, thanks for giving us an overview of Benjamin’s voice-over work. When I read it, I’m like, “Oh yeah, I love that guy!”.
I’m gonna pass on this one because I like Archer a lot and I’m afraid that having his voice associated with a real person will ruin it for me. Also, it doesn’t sound funny.
“It’s a misfire that mainly made me sad we won’t have full new seasons of either “Archer” or “Bob’s Burgers” until 2012.”
Or until he shows up on “Parks and Recreation” again.
Thanks Alan. I had a good laugh reading this! This is a great example of a typical critic just not getting it at all. A little too much self love there little guy? I guess you wouldn’t like this show if you like really accessible stuff that doesn’t push the limits by segueing into absurdity.
The good news is that critics opinions are meaning less and less these days.
Well, there’s some self love going on around here that’s for sure. How this show “pushed the limits” is something I’d like to hear about.
Everyone’s a critic.
Nope. Not funny.
The “Jon Benjamin Has a Van” show also blatantly borrows the “Cash Stall” bit from Comedian Ray Ellin “Cash Can” bit viewable on AOL. Punchline Magazine is running a story on this today…[t.co]
I like it, though I can’t say I’m going to be glued to the screen anytime I see its on. I feel like it’s in that realm of absurdist sketch comedy, but doesn’t go too far like Tim&Eric. I thought the pilot was pretty well crafted.
That said, the sketches are good but the show isn’t entirely ‘there’ yet…. B
I was really disappointed in this. I loved his stuff in Important Things. I love his voice over work (especially his guest stints in the Venture Brothers). So I was expecting something as good as his scenes on Important Things. But the first episode just wasn’t that funny.
I really wanted to like Jon’s new show. But it stinks. That Little Little Italy sketch was, in a word, terrible. In three words, long and terrible.
Wow … I kept on watching the show & thinking .. OMG!! Do they really think this is funny? (That was the premier episode.) Now I watch another episode tonight (with the “Stardoor”) and I can’t believe this show hasn’t been replaced with more Chappelle show reruns.
I watched the premier episode with the hope that this show would be another great Comedy Central show & not another disaster. Unfortunately, I spent the 30 minutes starring in disbelief that anyone could find it funny. Tonight, I gave it another chance (the Stardoor episode) and once again I couldn’t believe that someone green lighted this thing. It just wasn’t funny …. a complete absence of humor …. 30 minutes devoid of any sort of even mild chuckling …. Studio 54 inside of Area 51?? Really??? That’s what your comic genius comes up with 2 pop-culture references from 40 years ago?
I honestly thought the Little Little Italy sketch was amazing
I was excited to see this show. I love H. Jon Benjamin’s work. After watching two episodes, however, I’m starting to think this show is just awful. I noticed Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim produce the show and appeared in the latest episode, which may explain why it isn’t very good.
Jon Benjamin has a Van is the best tv on right now and if it gets cancelled I’m going to fu*king murder someone. It’s funny! So watch it.
If you think the show isn’t funny, just watch the “We’ll Make You Look Like Your Pet” bit. Hysterical
Does any one know the name of the french song used in the 16mm scene and the one to the party scene right after?