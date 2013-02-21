Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Conventions in Space and Time’

I’m on vacation this week, but I saw tonight’s “Community” in advance, and have one or two thoughts on it coming up just as soon as we touch tentacles and download…
More than the premiere, “Conventions of Space and Time” (the other episode that Sony chose to send out in advance of the season) had me concerned that the new creative team had constructed a simulation of “Community” where many of the details were right, but something seemed missing. I can see how most of the elements of this one make sense as an episode of “Community” – except for Annie alone in the hotel room, pretending to be married to Jeff, which was just odd and left Alison Brie looking uncomfortable and confused for the first time in the show’s run – but other than Pierce as a focus testing nightmare for the American “Inspector Spacetime,” pretty much none of it worked. It’s not even really a high-concept episode (which can be harder to pull off), but one that just takes place almost entirely off campus (and without the dean or Chang). And almost all of it fell flat.
What did everybody else think?
Really disagreed. Maybe I’m just used to the new show now, but I felt like this was the first time the show demonstrated a comedic voice that wasn’t just aping Harmon. Britta on the fire-escape would’ve been a thousand times too cartoonish last year, but it worked well here. The only storyline that didn’t click for me at all was the Pierce one which felt like the 20,000th riff on the stupid-American executive thing.
Gotta agree with you and not Alan. The Britta fire escape thing was my favorite part of the non-Harmon area so far. And it didn’t seem Harmonesque at all which means they aren’t just trying to ape Harmon’s type of comedy.
Also agree on the disagree.
There was plenty here to laugh at, and though a lot of the B plot suffered, the central story was good and had actual development that made sense (whereas last season we thought Abed was going to plummet off the deep end, here he’s making real growth and understanding; may not be comedy but it’s actually nice to see).
And honestly, I enjoyed all the little digs at nerds and our strange obsessions (and how this can be comparable to crazy, jealous ex-girlfriend).
Favorite line had to be guest star Matt Lucas’ “Oh he can make a fist… That would hurt much more than a slap…”
I’ve accepted that what I enjoy about Community is somewhat different than what Alan likes. I actually thought this was pretty good. Britta on the fire escape was hilarious. Troy and Abed felt like Troy and Abed. I even liked Annie on her own.
I have to add that Britta and the fire escape also featured Gillian Jacobs in her underwear. Never a bad thing.
I don’t get why all the critics don’t like this one. It’s like they all got together and made a group decision… even though it was wrong? Maybe we’re all part of a Duncan Primcipal style experiment they’re running?
I liked it too. There was only really one part where I thought it was noticeable that the characters were acting differently than they would have in previous seasons: when Annie and Jeff were sitting on the couch talking. But I actually liked that interaction better than what they’ve done with that relationship in the past.
I’m not sure if we’re all just hypnotized by half naked Gillian Jacobs, but I’m gonna go ahead and be the dozenth person to say the fire escape trip worked for me. I love doughnuts.
I don’t like being the Debbie D here, but 3 seasons of having the hot blonde play the clumsy, loser fool is one of the things that made community great. Nice irony that the opening scene, while visually stimulating and well-coordinated, was likely the result of testing/execs saying “more sex appeal for the characters!”
@B Alan
Well, ya got Gillian Jacobs in her underwear and Joel McHale bare-chested. Least it’s equal-opportunity fan service.
Agree w both you guys and Alan. Definitely not a traditional smart deep Community episode of the past few seasons. So on that level I see how it can be disappointing and maybe why Alan felt the way he did. This felt like a totally different show, a traditional sitcom if u will. And on that level, it worked as a familiar sweet semi-funny happy ending traditional non-threatening/challenging sitcom. Community is what it is now. Previous seasons are totally irrelevant to what the show is now. Judge it not on what u know it was, but rather what it is now and whether that works for u or not.
After 3 episodes, tho?
I really couldn’t disagree more. After the first two episodes, I was all set to proclaim how I was lowering my expectations for the rest of the season, but I thought this episode was the best Zombie Community so far. Solid B+.
I’m anti-Britta/Troy, but they told a good story revolving around that idea and I thought Annie’s plot was fine. And if that wasn’t enough, the tag was perfect.
I thought Abed’s reaction was completely wrong for the character. Expressing “I hate you” didn’t seem right for him. It should’ve been a reaction more like what happened when the “Cougarton Abbey” season ended before he expected.
It wasn’t a show he was emotionally invested yet, it was “just” a show that imitated and killed the spirit of the show he loved. So the reaction was apropriate, he wasn’t half-joking it or anything.
JOE Given my feelings about Chevy Chase’s impact on the show, when Abed said “I hate you,” I responded, “So say we all.”
That line wasn’t Abed. I’m really quite sad now. The best character on television has died and only a few of us even know.
That was my conclusion too. First two episodes were horrible. Just a poor imitation. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery but that doesn’t mean it’s funny or interesting.
A little better this time out. Liked the opening with Britta. Liked how Abed calmed down when he realized Troy would find him. Still more heavy-handed than a Harmon script but no doubt on time and under budget.
Yes, the show is still dead to me. And yes, I will continue to watch.
Keith, sorry but Abed died already last season, when they turned him into a borderline psychopath who got nervous breakdowns, whenever he was asked to care about other people’s feelings.
Zombie Community is about right. This hurts. What I don’t get is why they would hire showrunners who clearly don’t like/understand the characters instead of just cancelling the show?
I thought it was a very good episode and I enjoyed it. I’m sure some people will try to go a tv snob/hipster and try to point out some deep thoughts on the episode. But it’s a tv comedy and I was entertained throughout the episode, that’s all I’m asking for. Dan Harmon’s a jerk and is gone and I can’t tell the difference.
I don’t think it’s fair to call fans of Harmon-era Community hipsters. For me, it spoke to me in ways no television show ever has done. It actually made me feel happy, something perhaps only Buffy did before.
Sorry, I meant people that were fans of Community with Harmon but aren’t fans of the current season are hipsters/snobs. The critics are all trying to find all of these big changes and rip on the show but I really don’t think that most viewers can tell the difference. And the viewers thar are complaining are just trying to sound smart. I think it’s the same fun, sometimes strange show … and I still enjoy it. I just like the actors and the characters and don’t always need any crazy plot … just want an enjoyable show.
Maybe you can’t sense the difference but other people can. Has that possibility occurred to you, or do you assume you’re the most aware and if you don’t notice something it isn’t there?
Yeah, sorry, I just assumed that I’m the most aware. And in high school I was voted most likely to be most aware. Or I just gave myself that moniker. But now I’m realizing that you’re the most aware, Keith, so congrats on that. Sorry for posting my opinion. I’m stupid. You’re smart. I was wrong. You were right. You’re the best. I’m the worst. You’re very good-looking. I’m not attractive.
That was awful. The one thing I disliked most about the annie subplot is that she seemed to revert to season 1 characterization.
I actually laughed in this episode instead of just smiling with joy. And that (spoiler) cameo had me nerdgasming all over the place.
Cameo was fantastic casting! That Alan wouldn’t mention that surprised me even more than his overall reaction.
Its been such a long time since Tricia Helfer was in anything of note, I didn’t really recognize her. I thought it might be her, but I had to check online.
On Community, Tricia Helfer should have been in a red dress, should have been acting as a double agent in some way, and should have been rated a 6 for some reason.
Definitely seems like they’re moving the show toward a more traditional track. Do focus groups show that romantic relationships are essential to the success of sitcoms? Seems like they’ve really pushed into it all at once where Harmon was content on dancing far around it and concentrating on “Community-type” storylines.
Yeah, except Harmon put Troy and Britta together at the end of last season. And don’t forget the Jeff/Britta/Slater triangle with a touch of Annie on the side from Season 1. Hard to pin this on the new guys when it’s been there since the very beginning.
My name is Kevin. I have Changnesia.
So… I guess we were just supposed to forget that happened?
These episodes have been aired out of order I believe. Notice how the hotel room door said 404 on it, a la Remedial Chaos Theory? Chang’s back in next week’s episode, which I believe was supposed to air second.
It was aight, but you are not being truthfull to say this was any worse than some of the last few episodes of season 3
This is my least favorite one so far. They need to get back to Greendale and stop doing these off-campus episodes.
The Jeff-Britta story was a bit confusing like you said. What is the deal now? Are they really dating? And why were they staying in a hotel anyway? Was the convention out of town?
A few laughs here and there but on the whole a pretty weak episode.
As far as I was able to tell, the convention was out of town. Jeff and Annie were planning on going skiing. So I guess the other characters were either staying in a hotel also, or planning on driving home after the con. They could have been more clear on that.
I liked it quite a bit. Didn’t like the 1st episode this season but the last 2 have felt like Community to me, even if not at its best.
This episode was my favorite of this season so far. I didn’t like the 1st episode at all, but the last 2 have felt like Community to me, even if not at its best.
What’s with all the critic hate? I don’t get it? I liked this episode, other twitter fans seemed to like it, too. Feels like all the critics got together and reviewed a different episode than we all saw!
THERE’S A CONSPIRACY!
I’m only half-kidding… the situation is pretty suspicious.
I’m usually in agreement with you Alan, but this rare time we have to differ. This was my favorite episode of the three so far. And Joel McHale ripping his shirt off made me laugh so hard I had to pause the live show.
Yeah, I usually agree with Alan, but I think Season 4 of Community has improved with each episode.
Yep, put me in that camp as well. This one was easily the funniest of the three so far.
I feel like the Abed story in this episode works much better if you’re on the inside of fandom. Uber-fan swoops in and spoils everything is pretty true to the Doctor Who fan experience–in fact, Doctor Who did a similar story in 2006 (“Love and Monsters,” one of my favorites).
I generally agree with you, Alan, but not this time. To me, this was the only good episode of the three this season. I was so disappointed in the premiere; it was the first episode that I had no desire to watch again. Though the second was better, I didn’t like it nearly as much as other commenters. They both felt like gimmicks.
This episode, though centered as a “convention” story, helped to propel the relationships between Abed/Troy/Britta, while the jokes seemed less forced than the previous two episodes. Also, I like the Dean but was happy that he wasn’t thrown into this episode with a token outfit.
The Annie subplot didn’t bother me. It reminded me of Troy’s 21st birthday where Annie created a complicated cover story for her fake ID.
Yup.
Ditto.
Well, the gang at Greendale is now wacky. Definitely seeing some issues here, Annie being the mst glaring.
I agree with you, Alan. It’s as if the characters are trapped in an alternate world, or worse, have been taken over by puppetmasters. Their bodies are there, but it’s sadly not the same Community. Everything seemed to fall flat. Shirley has barely been on the show as well.
Yeah, I’m still on this end of things. I thought this one had a few more [small and quick] moments that felt closer to authentic than the first ep, but overall, it didn’t have the flow, or creative energy it used to, and often had that “trying too hard” feeling. Britta on the balcony in particular felt like they were trying to be community–but it felt too much of a ploy having Gillian Jacobs jumping around in her underwear. The community I knew and love didn’t need to go that route to grab attention. [Or when it did it was more inherent to the plot itself I guess–hard to explain what I mean…
There were plenty of sexy time moments in the first three seasons, two of which toyed with girl/girl fantasy encounters between Annie and Britta. The “Pen” episode had the entire cast in their underwear wiggling and the first “Clip” show had another precious glimpse of Britta in her modestly sexy underthings. For the ladies and gay gentleman, Joel Mchale showed more than any of the female cast in the first season in the “Billiards” episode. Also, slow motion Annie running was not unappealing. Sexiest of all we had, Pierce In the gimp suit.
AMG-Right, Britta in her underwear was gratuitous. She was shown in her underwear previously during the Paintball episode when she and Jeff had sex, but this time there were too many excessive shots of her ass. I agree that it seemed like a cheap ploy and not integral to the plot. As a woman, I find this troubling.
I liked it and even laughed out loud when everyone bowed to Jeff. … I love Community as much as anyone but I guess it’s easy to forget even some of the Harmon episodes had some duds – which what happens sometimes when you swing for the fences. I was really worried about this season but it hasn’ been bad at all. I actually enjoyed Brita giving Troy ‘dating’ advice and usually I can barely tolerate Brita. And Alison Brie makes any scene enjoyable. This episode didn’t have the highs of many of the episodes but it didn’t have the low lows either.
Strongly disagree. This episode for me was a huge sigh of relief after the previous two outings, and was a show I’d be glad to watch for this season and beyond.
I’m sure some will not like their continuation in continuing to bang the Jeff-Annie drum, but whether it’s just a fleeting thing as Annie claims, or an actual relationship evolves, I’m okay with it. The plotline started many moons ago because the two characters worked together, and frankly, Dan Harmon never could quite find a right angle to portray her from. If she can continue to show maturity and still be a bubbly idealist at the same time, I’m okay with that.
As for the rest, it serviced the characters well, was funny enough, and still managed to advance the broader story on several fronts, which is pretty impressive so soon after a changing of the guard.
It didn’t feel like Harmon. But it did feel like Community. And that’s good enough for me.
I liked it quite a bit. The humor has gotten a little broader and it’s not as nuanced, but most shows go through that. I’m enjoying this season enough that it’s making me sad seeing the ratings decline and the fans turn on it.
I liked this episode and thought it matched well with some of the other funny Community episodes of the past. Maybe the show will never reach the extreme highs of the Harmon series, but the show is still pretty good.
But it seems like this season no matter what happens on the show the critics are just going to talk about how “flat” the show is and that something is “off” without Dan Harmon in charge. We get it, Dan Harmon left the show. Is that all we’re supposed to talk about from now on?
This! That’s fine for the first episode of the season after Harmon left; but at this point it’s time to MoveOn. Either stop watching, or deal with the show that is actually in front of you.
And yeah: even if they never hit the heights of some of the top five or six episodes in the show’s run, if they can maintain a quality level that’s around their historical average, or even slightly higher, as this and the first episode of the season represent to me, that’ll work a whole lot better than nothing.
Yeah, every single review anywhere of the show is saying that.
I actually thought the Abed/Troy/Britta plotline was done really well. It hit the notes I’d want it to hit, no question. Pierce and Shirley–still a typical plotline for this show and I was fine with it.
I do concur that I don’t get what the hell they are doing with Annie this season, though. Why the hell are she and Jeff suddenly going off alone in the same hotel room on a ski trip and she’s faking marriage in her head? That, I concur, did not work (though Jeff’s villain resemblance and the Tricia Helfer scene and the end did). But it wasn’t 100% a turd either.
They had separate rooms.
The Abed/Troy/Britta plotline hit the notes you’d want it to hit — it just hit them right on the nose.
Okay, I have enjoyed this season so far but I would agree this was the weakest of the three. Annie does like to play act but Troy seems to be suffering from Homer disease where he gets dumber and dumber.
On the other hand, this episode had more butts on camera than the last three seasons combined, so there’s that.
This isn’t Community any more. I’m kind of glad they are giving the characters stock sitcom relationships rather than genuine relationships, it means I can just stop watching.
This. It’s very much a sitcom now. Yes, there are occasionally funny bits, but lots of shows have occasionally funny bits. That’s not what kept me watching Community.
Agree. Gillian in her underwear is great and all, but that’s not the show I’ve loved watching for the last 3 years.
That Annie story line was awful and made her seem pathetic. This does not feel like the community I loved, hit and a miss.
*ahem* SWING and a miss. Hit and a miss doesn’t really make sense.
I suppose you could interpret Maddy as saying other parts of the episode were a hit, while the Annie part was a miss……
“Hit and miss” is a phrase describing a partly successful effort. “Swing and a miss” would refer to a complete failure.
uhhh yeah, what grubi said.
To me it felt like Annie playing Trudy Campbell. Weird.
hit and a miss. Streets ahead!
Guys, haven’t you ever made a conversation mistake?
I was just offering two possibilities. I wasn’t sure which MADDY intended.
Mistakes? Shirley yoo am jocking. Me know mack mistakes ewer.
This was the first one that really felt off to me. I liked the first two significantly more than you did, Alan, but this one really was just aping Harmon for me.
The Jeff storyline was fine as it went, but the Troy and Abed story didn’t quite work. I liked Britta and thought Annie’s was horrible (though I see where a bad Harmon rip off would use that, as they think it’s in her character a la Caroline Decker in Mixology Certification).
But while Shirley was a whole vat of nothing tonight, Pierce was awful. If he’s getting this sort of material the rest of the season, I’m with Chevy for quitting.
Completely disagree. You are wrong Alan. This episode was the best of the season, by far. Some people seem to be searching for reasons to hate new community.
^This^
I don’t think people–particularly Alan–are looking for reasons to hate the “new” Community. Alan’s been a huge fan of the show since first season and he’s fair enough to not be petty like that.
Having said that, I think a lot of people panicked when Harmon was let go. And I think they’re overly sensitive to the new show, such that anything that is slighltly “off” from Harmon is bothering them more than most casual viewers. I think people who were unaware of Harmon’s firing probably aren’t picking up on anything different in most of the shows; even knowing about the behind-the-scenes disputes, I thought the first two episodes were solid Community eps.
And having said THAT, I thought this week’s episode was the first to feel like it was straining. I laughed a little–particularly at Abed’s Joel McHale impression–but it felt like it was trying too hard. And Annie’s subplot made no sense. I actually began to wonder if this was the first episode the new regime wrote or filmed, because the two previous eps felt much more tonally in line with Community (but it’s obvious at least the premiere was the first).
Easily the best of Season 4 and I think I may just stop reading Alan’s reviews of this show. It’s pretty obvious he is determined not to like the new season.
The plot of the first ep of this season was just bad; the second one had some good ideas but just felt off…
This one worked. I really enjoyed the whole episode.
Reasons why thie episode was great:
1. Tricia Helfer “meta-ing” by talking about how she was attracted to the philosophy of a cult science-fiction show
2. Gillian Jacobs in her underwear
3. Matt Lucas
4. Tricia Helfer
5. The bellman’s perfectly delivered line, “Normally we don’t concern ourselves about adultery, because then hotels wouldn’t exist…”
6. Did I mention Tricia Helfer?
I did not recognize Cap 6 until my husband pointed it out. And judging from some other reviews, I think a lot of people didn’t recognize her. But that was wonderful!
Who is Tricia Helfer?
Dave, Tricia Helfer was in BATTLESTAR GALACTICA, a cult science-fiction show beloved by fans for, among other things, its deep philosopical themes. Hence the meta humor of her character Lauren liking Inspector SpaceTime for the philosophy.
The BSG inclusion just reinforced my opinion when the show changed hands last year. It was an obvious inclusion to appease what the new showrunners perceive as the geek audience. The problem is the showrunners are not geeks and have limited understanding in that area. So it was an obvious and token inclusion much the same way BBT works on. Probably because BSG was the only SF show they watched.
Harmon is a bona fide geek that surrounded himself with writers of the same inclination. That’s why we had D&D episodes, video game parodies, obscure film references all over and alternate reality episodes.
Throwing in an obvious genre star or name checking a popular SF show is not what made Community what it was. Using that knowledge and making something that was a homage and not being overt is what made it what it was. For every clearly marked geek-reference there were plenty that were just thrown in as side gags that you could easily miss.
For every Batman you need a Beastmaster. For every Aliens gag you need to have a cat being thrown across the screen.
After a medicre premiere and an awful second episode, I was not looking forward to tonight, but I found myself enjoying it a lot more than I expected. The Spacetime humor worked really well. After two episodes in a row wher Abed just zoned out, he actually intracted with other people. For the first time this season, the show treated the Britta/Troy relationship as real. None of these things were Community at its best, but it was better than last week.
The biggest problem was Jeff and Annie. They’ve been a problem since the premiere. The show seems intent on regressing them to past seasons. In the first episode, Jeff incessantly declares that he’s the “new Jeff.” After the season three finale he’d realized he wanted the study group in his llife. So, the past two episodes Jeff is back to trying to weasel out of spending time with them. Brilliant. In the premiere, Annie regresses back to prissy naive season one Annie. This episode, I can’t even guess what they were thinking. I’d love to see Jeff and Annie together, but their dynamic was completely off tonight.
I’m hoping there will eventually be an episode that works as a whole, instead of these take the good with the bad hodgepodge shows.
I agree with most of the commenters that this was the best episode of the season so far. Was it up there with the best of the series? No. But it’s the first one of the new season that felt like an okay episode of the show and not someone trying to do a bad imitation of Community.
Community was my favorite show of all time. Now it’s awful (despite the best efforts of the amazing cast). Thanks NBC!
Agree – I am starting to face the fact that this is an entirely different show. Maybe eventually it finds its voice and works. But so far, as a continuation of Seasons 1-3, it has been horrible.
Don’t blame NBC, blame Sony Pictures. They’re the ones who fired Harmon. NBC were the ones who ordered a new season.
I’m sure NBC went along with the firing, but I think they would have been just as happy to keep him on board.
Why is everyone talking about Community!!! Can we get the Pilot for Luke Perry/Jenny Garth Inspector SpaceTime fast tracked!!!! Jenny is totally the Inspector’s Grandmother.
not sure, but there’s only one way to find out.
thank you — no one has yet mentioned luke perry/jenny garth in the tag and i was afraid i was the only one who noticed/appreciated the 90210 flash-forward :-)
Does anyone else think that if they had just made a commercial out of Britta running around in her underwear, Community could do Big Bang Theory type numbers?
id prefer annie
I just don’t think it ever works that well when one character goes off on their own. In this case, both Annie and Jeff were on their own. I didn’t think either of them acted out of character, but neither of those solo stories were funny, and I didn’t feel it progressed the Jeff-Annie relationship in any particular direction, so what was the point?
But that was really my only complaint about this episode specifically.
I will say that I’m not sure how well the Troy-Britta relationship is working for me. These were the funniest two characters last season, so it’s a big risk bringing them together romantically. Not only does it affect the Troy-Abed relationship, but also may mean fewer Britta-Jeff interactions, which are always entertaining and more Jeff-Annie, which is interesting at times, but not all that funny.
“I just don’t think it ever works that well when one character goes off on their own.”
I think the one exception to this is Pierce. As Alan noted in his review of the “Annie’s Move” episode, Chevy is at his best when he doesn’t have those other pesky performers interfering with his schtick.
I liked it as well. Again, it felt progressively more like Community than the premiere. They could have gone super-geeky with the Inspector Spacetime stuff, but they focused on the characters and it worked for the most part.
What people are missing about Annie is that she didn’t intend to pass herself off as Mrs. Winger. She was mistaken for Jeff’s wife and then kinda fell into that fantasy, not just of being HIS wife but of being married and older and more grown-up and sophisticated than she is. That was the joke.
I prefered this to the previous two bc they failed so badly at the high concept. I think they might be able to hit a groove if they focus on less fantastical episodes for a bit and learn the characters first.
There were a few moments when the cast looked uncomfortable, as if the new runners arent allowing their input.
You make a really good point about regular versus concept episodes. Dan Harmon didn’t do any concept episodes unti halfway through the first season, which presumably allowed him to get the characters and tone down so he could build on top of a solid foundation. This new team started with a Hunger Games pastiche and a Scooby Doo parody without ever doing the characters in a more grounded situation. As the cliché goes, you have to walk before you can run.
I enjoyed this ep too. It wasn’t perfect, but there was still good stuff outside of Annie’s plot (though it did lead to that great line about hotels). I really liked last week’s ep as well…only the premier felt like a “zombie Community” or a hollowed-out skeleton of the show. This week and last have worked much better, even if they had some flaws.
It boggles my mind that of the two screener episodes, not only did most critics overwhelmingly prefer the premiere episode, but they completely trashed this one. The premiere, while having some funny lines, was a weird hodge-podge of ideas that didn’t mesh well together at all. Tonight’s episode, on the other hand, was my favorite episode of S4 so far and is honestly the one that has me the most optimistic about Community going on without Dan Harmon.
Whole season has been terrible. This was beyond terrible. Lets cancel it and pretend it never got renewed for this nonsense.
I think this episode was the funniest of the season so far, but what was distinguishing Zombie Community from say, Happy Endings tonight? It’s still one of the funnier shows on television, but an Inspector Spacetime episode that was relatively normal just doesn’t cut it by the standards we’ve come to expect from this show.
Totally with you on this one, sadly. I chuckled a few times but it was remarkable to me how much the tone was just… wrong. Every character felt false at one point or another, especially Annie.
And while I loved the elaborate opening, how did Troy and Britta sleeping together not be a HUGE thing?
If I was rating the episodes so far I’d say History 101 – C, Paranormal Parentage B, Conventions of Space and Time B+. Bottom line, though, is it’s a different show and it’s going to stay that way (if anything, it’ll get less like Harmon’s seasons as this season progress and the show runners feel more comfortable making it more their own). Based on these first three episodes, I don’t think it’s going to be a bad show, and I don’t think this season is going to do damage to the show’s past, but it’s almost a waste of time to keep comparing episodes to Harmon episodes. It’s just a different voice now. People can subjectively decide whether they think that voice is funny, but it’s time to move past the Harmon comparisons.
The de-Harmon-ization of this incarnation of Community is like the Wells-ification of The West Wing.
I agree. I enjoyed the latter West Wing seasons (the campaign-less 5th season actually did a good job of keeping up with the wonkyness of the earlier seasons), but in the end, it became not just a shadow of its former self, but a completely different, altogether less remarkable show.
Perhaps the best we can hope for from Community is that it will be okay, and end its run with a at least little dignity.
I find it interesting that out of the many preseason reviews of Season 4 that I read prior to the premiere (and I read at least 10), all of which were written by critics I respect and generally agree with, THIS was the episode that nearly all of them cited as a mark that there was something seriously wrong with this new version of the show. I don’t know if this was the strongest episode of the new season in terms of story. I agree that Dan Harmon probably wouldn’t have done this version of this type of episode. And no, it didn’t come close to matching some of the better concept episodes from the first three seasons. However, it was probably the most I’ve enjoyed a Season 4 episode to date, and I generally liked the first two. The bastardized American knock-off of Inspector Spacetime, complete with the payoff of Abed’s whispered horror in the tag, was a particular highlight (I didn’t love the Matt Lucas character, but I hardly think I was supposed to). Maybe it just was a case of my expectations being excessively lowered, but I was mostly entertained for 22 minutes.
I certainly don’t believe that Alan is determined to dislike the new Community – perhaps if this episode had aired during a week when he had time to write a longer review, he might have been able to articulate some of his concerns more thoroughly than simply saying “this didn’t work”. However, I’m concerned that a possible group-think may be starting to form amongst many critics that could contribute to a disconnect between them and many of those people still watching the show. When respected writers on Hitfix, the AV Club, Vulture, HuffPo, and other sites all put this episode up as evidence that Community has lost its creative soul and that watching this new version of the show just makes them sad, I listen and brace myself for the worst. When the episode turns out to be far from the unmitigated disaster I was warned about, I start to get wary. I felt quite a few things while watching this episode, but “sad” certainly wasn’t one of them.
I think it is because many of the critics over analyze the show, characters and motivations, while viewers just want to enjoy themselves. I am not a critic by any means, but things stood out (trying to change Brita from a fool to a sex object by a 10-second underwear shot) that felt different from the original tone of the show, which some find sad (as they liked the previous version).
Just an observation after reading these comments. Almost everyone who didn’t like the episode gave really little justification for why they didn’t outside of “it felt off”. The people that liked it gave certain examples and sequences (good relationship stuff between Britta/Troy/Abed, great intro sequence with Britta on the fire escape – hey, it looks like the new guys at least realize they have a second beautiful actress to use to attract the male audience).
What exactly felt off about it? What exactly went wrong? I understand the certain plot elements where people felt that they just weren’t funny, but that doesn’t make it not Community. Honestly, I’m not speaking on Alan’s review, but a simple two line comment of “it feels off” or “that was terrible” or “they’ve ruined the show” absolutely seems like people hating it just because they want to hate it.
I actually thought that not only was that the best episode of the season, and a good episode overall, but was far more enjoyable than some of the post-hiatus episodes last year, a period where Harmon seemed to get his head stuck up his own you-know-what, with this idea that he could tackle any homage or style.
So, what specifically is wrong about the characters right now? We’ve seen Abed and Troy struggle with a strain in their relationship before. We’ve seen Annie pretend to take on a false persona and play-act a fantasy of her’s before. We’ve seen Shirley and Pierce feel disconnected before. This episode makes me think they have a great handle on the characters. And for people to say that they used too little Pierce adn Shirley, well in Season 3 they barely used either. At least the new guys are smart enough to realize that Chang and the Dean are dishes best served in moderation.
My issue is it seems they are taking the characters into more stereotypical roles. It seems they are moving Brita from goodfy/unlikeable into a sex object (underwear scene) and are trying to couple off the group (why would Jeff and Annie go on a ski trip together?). It seems forced. The other issue is that it seems to throw in too many “meta” references just because it thinks thats what the show needs. The best part of Seasons 1-3 was that the characters believed in the premises even if they were far-fetched and that allowed the exaggeration to work. The constant little jokes to us message boarders is annoying.
Thanks for giving some real examples. I have to disagree with your first point, just because it was a short scene, and in the Harmon era, they’ve shown Britta in her underwear before (just not for as long). They’ve also used Annie in overly sexual ways (particularly, her song in the Glee episode).
I definitely see your second point of it becoming relationship-y, but that is a carryover for the Harmon era. The Troy/Britta relationship seeds were planted back in S1 (the dance episode) and nurtured for two years. Same with Annie/Jeff (although I don’t believe their ski trip means they are a couple, but I could have missed something).
I agree with the overload of ‘meta’ references, but I saw that as a problem in the first two episodes over this one (and also saw that as a huge problem late in S3).
In general, it reminds me of the British v American Office. When the American version came out, I thought it was unwatchable. But eventually they found their voice and it became its own show. I think there is a noticeable difference in tone/characters that is hard to reconcile with S1-3, but maybe looking back it will be for the best (it won’t).
I also think that there is a noticeable difference between the characters from S1 to S3 when Harmon left that is hard to reconcile. Troy went from being a jock looking to be accepted for something other than being a jock in S1 to basically being Abed’s wife (in that his storylines almost always were played off of Abed) by S3 end, apart from the relationship with Britta.
Pierce deformed from a old, slightly oblivious racist, to an older, absolutely aware, crotchety racist.
I actually think that a lot of my opinion over the show now comes from the fact that I felt the latter half of S3 was average at best, that way too much time was spent on examining Abed and cultivating fake growth from him (he learned the same lesson like three times), and Harmon went a little too deep into homages that didn’t work as well. Of course, many disagree, but I think those that disagree with my sentiments on S3 are likely to also disagree with my sentiments on S4.
@DMstorm22 – This is the best comment I’ve read in this whole discussion. Thank you for keeping a level head. I honestly couldn’t understand what people were getting up in arms about – it’s not like the characters suddenly became what they are over 3 episodes. They’ve been becoming these people for three seasons.
I agree, it felt kind of flat. I didn’t hate the episode overall, but I really cringed at Annie. Jeff’s storyline was also pretty bland and he really seemed out of character at the end. On the whole, I didn’t dislike it the way I hated the season premiere, but I’m not laughing very much and I wish they’d go back to season 3 Annie.
That was sad and depressing. Felt like an episode of Big Bang Theory. I am so unhappy. Plus, I miss 30 Rock.
Okay – here’s concrete reasons why I am bummed out about this episode: All the jokes are super-obvious, easy target stuff. How many times on how many sitcoms have we seen the whole “guy friendship is just like romantic relationship” cliche? Troy and Abed are better than such tripe. And lots of heartwarming non-ironic “how much we mean to each other” groaners. Harmon always managed to give these characters heart minus the treacle.
I saw a lot of “guy friendship is just like a romantic relationship” in S2-3 Abed & Troy as well. There was the one extra layer of adding in Abed’s issues, but numerous episodes of Abed dealing with them got old as well near the end of S3.
To me, these are all things that were going on when Harmon was still on the show.
Perhaps, but Troy as literal phycho girlfriend, complete with it being described as such within the episode? That’s a little too on-the-nose, don’t you think?
Previous episodes depicted their relationship in romantic or domestic terms, and even had other characters call it out, but the audience was never asked to laugh at it in the way they are asked to in this episode.
Dan Harmon, where art thou?
This feels like the last season of Fringe. The characters and the world just feel all wrong. There were duds during Harmon’s reign, for sure, but nothing like this and the premiere. They should have let Megan Ganz write every episode this season. The second episode was the only one that felt half right.