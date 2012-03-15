Review: ‘Community’ tries to be ‘normal’ in its return from hiatus

After a long mid-season hiatus, “Community” returns to NBC’s lineup tonight at 8 with an episode that’s almost aggressively normal.
The main story focuses on the most level-headed member of the study group, Yvette Nicole Brown’s Shirley, as she ponders major changes involving her relationship with ex-husband/baby daddy Andre (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and her plans to one day open up her own sandwich shop. It’s as close as “Community” ever gets to presenting an episode that you could imagine some other show trying to do a version of. It also happens to be one of the best episodes the show has done this season: funny and warm and surprising and providing spotlight moments for almost every member of its deep and versatile ensemble. (Including Jim Rash, newly-minted Oscar-winning writer and Angelina Jolie satirist, as the pansexual dean of Greendale.)
And yet, “Community” being “Community,” it’s also an episode that’s very aware of its efforts to be less weird than usual, which manifests itself in a subplot where Troy (Donald Glover) and Abed (Danny Pudi) go all out to “de-whimsify” and be as normal as possible.
It’s not a spoiler to say that their transformation isn’t permanent. Troy and Abed aren’t meant to be normal, and while “Community” itself is perfectly capable of telling straightforward stories that don’t lean on pop culture references or meta commentary on the show itself, trying to single out any kind of “Community” episode as a “normal” one is missing the point.
There is no such thing as a normal episode of “Community.”
And thank God for that.
Even when “Community” is normal, it’s not normal, because it’s not quite like the episodes that aired before or after it. The show takes very seriously the idea of college – even a terrible community college like Greendale, where Dean Pelton is surprised whenever anyone demonstrates they’ve learned something in class – as a place where you can change yourself into anything you want to be. And it keeps reinventing itself accordingly.
In any given week, “Community” can put its characters in space, in a stop-motion animated Christmas paradise, the Wild West or an alternate dimension where a felt goatee signifies you as evil, to name just a small sample of the very strange, awesome places the show has traveled. But it can just as easily de-whimsify itself and effectively tell simple stories about the study group celebrating Troy’s birthday or Annie (Alison Brie) discovering that being friends with Troy and Abed is a lot more fun than being their roommate.
Where a mystery show might try to keep its audience in suspense from week to week by asking whodunit, “Community” fans are left with the trickier question of “what is it?” With the possible exception of FX’s “Louie” (where at least all of the stories are built around one character with a consistent worldview), no show on television is as hard to predict in terms of tone, structure and focus from week to week. Even when you think you know what’s coming, you may not: midway through last season, they presented what seemed like it was going to be an extended homage to “Pulp Fiction,” only to do an abrupt left turn into a completely different movie homage, with Abed and Jeff (Joel McHale) turning into the main characters from “My Dinner with Andre.” (And that story went even further down the rabbit hole with a long Abed monologue – delivered in spell-binding fashion by Pudi – about how being a background extra on “Cougar Town” made him question the nature of his existence.)
That versatility is part (but by no means all) of what makes “Community” great, and makes me grateful it’s finally back on the air after that unfortunate hiatus.
But that versatility is also part (but by no means all) of what has kept the show on the ratings margins for the last two and a half seasons, with odds of a fourth (and presumably final) season very much up in the air. TV viewers like consistency.(*) They like knowing that the show they tune into tonight will be similar to the one they tuned into the week before – maybe surprising in terms of the jokes or a few plot points, but not feeling like an entirely different show that features the same characters.
(*) Then again, NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” – the show that “Community” is temporarily bumping from the schedule (it’ll be back on April 19, airing after “The Office”) – may be the most consistent comedy on television, not just in terms of quality but style and mood and characterization, and it would be a cancellation candidate on any other network. TV viewers may not like inconsistency, but they seem to dislike NBC even more these days.
Me, I love the unpredictability. I love that “Community” aims so high and far and wide and usually hits the mark. I love that, while it can be inconsistent at times, its best episodes (like this season’s “Remedial Chaos Theory,” in which seven alternate timelines showed how each member of the study group affects the others) rise to a level no other comedy can touch. I love that I only have to think about Donald Glover crying, or Jim Rash in a frilly, feminine costume, or Gillian Jacobs as Britta (TV’s most improved character, from drag on the series to possible MVP) ruining everything with her innate Britta-ness, and I will laugh long and hard. I love that even though the show is constantly commenting on itself – Abed is, for all intents and purposes, a sitcom character who knows he’s a sitcom character – it does it without undercutting the sincere relationships it’s established among the characters. (Hell, tonight’s episode even takes Chevy Chase’s bumbling Pierce seriously for a few seconds.)
I don’t know what the future is going to bring for “Community.” I do know NBC is in such dire straits that many of their renewal choices will come down to a bunch of marginal ratings performers (unless they just decide to clean house). And if that’s the case, I would hope that network president Robert Greenblatt decides he’d rather stick with a show that’s not like anything else on network TV – and that can, at times, be better than anything else on network TV – than something like “Up All Night” or (shudder) “Whitney.” If only a few people are watching, wouldn’t you want them to be the ones who are crazy in love with your show – and, by extension, you for keeping it alive?
But if these last 12 episodes of the season are the last episodes of “Community” that we ever get, then I’ll be grateful that we got to see them, and that creator Dan Harmon, his writers, this marvelous cast and everyone else involved got to keep blowing my mind week after week, season after season, with the wonderful, inspired, unpredictable lunacy of Greendale.
Normal is overrated. Give me whimsy, dreams and Evil Troy and Evil Abed any day. Give me extraordinary.
Give me “Community.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
It’s really, finally back, isn’t it? :D
I love Community, so glad it’s back tonight.
But – I feel sheepish admitting this, but screw it – I’m kind of starting to like Whitney now. My wife thinks Whitney Cummings is generally funny, so we’ve kept on DVR’ing episodes and watching them throughout the year. I have to say, last night’s episode had several laugh-out-loud jokes. Chris Delia is genuinely funny. I think there might be hope for Whitney after all. Chelsea, on the other hand…
Don’t feel alone, brother! It gets a bad rap from critics, but it’s better than “Up All Night” — which the critics and network execs keep giving the benefit of the doubt. Chris D’Elia is a real talent! Whatever the fate of “Whitney,” I hope his profile increases.
Anyway, yay “Community”!
I’m with you guys on Whitney. They seem to be figuring it out as they go….which Parks and Rec did and look at Alan’s comment about Brita above.
Maybe it is anti-three camera sitcom bias???
I refuse to get within miles of watching Whitney, but I will say I’ve seen Chris D’Elia in other things (such as, but not limited to, Workaholics) and he has been HILARIOUS so I wish him the best.
Let’s be honest, Alan. Pelton doesn’t focus on frilly constumes, but furry costumes. Furry. He clearly associates as a furry and is sufficiently unashamed of this to dress accordingly. Sometimes he’s merely a transvestite, but mostly he’s just a big old furry. Furry.
Very funny Scott, putting Furry in your comment a hundred times so that it will come up in a web search….as alluded to in a lans comic con interview win rash, Mchale and brown.
With community being sold to comedy central for syndication I gotta think that Sony will low the licensing fee enough to give community more episodes. An insider mentioned that for the right price NBC were going to give Chuck a full 22 episode season 5 but the WB refused because they had lost enough money. I do not blame them for that because the WB had been losing money on Chuck since episode 35 so thank you for keeping it on for a further 56 episodes. Heck Fox will keep Fringe if the WB give it away for free. Networks will air shows I think if they can make money especially critically acclaimed shows. I hold hope that community will be back for a season 4 so jam not too worried.
Isn’t the WB a network?
There was a recurring gag in the first season of Community where the Dean is a furry, but it was discarded in the second season (and was never mentioned again). Now, he’s ambiguously gay.
I wonder how much the “inconsistency” of tone of Community has to do with its ratings as opposed to NBC’s decision to consistently schedule it against BBT.
Comedy Central acquiring syndication rights for Community can only be good news for #sixseasonsandamovie, right? Or does that mean NBC no longer has any motivation to reach that magic 88 episode figure?
I was one of the many Chuck faithful who watched since season 1 and bought sandwiches and evangelized the show to all of my friends. Now that show for me is Community, and while I can’t expect NBC to give it the same leash it incredibly gave Chuck in the face of ratings disaster, I do feel a debt of gratitude to NBC for giving us 5 seasons of Chuck, and would feel the same if we got four (or six) seasons (and a movie) of Community out of them.
With Comedy Central picking up the syndication rights for the first 3 seasons of the show, wouldn’t that mean a 4th season is looking very good right about now?
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought the traditional thinking was you get the best syndication deal was if a show had at least 100 episodes (though in recent years, I think 88 has been enough, which would mean 4 seasons of the industry-standard 22 episodes per season).
With 72 episodes in the can after the end of this season (25+25+22), wouldn’t a 16-episode 4th season be ideal for NBC?
They’d hit the magic 88 number for syndication and they could bring the show back to plug a hole midseason, like they did with 30 Rock. But 30 Rock has filmed a full season’s worth of shows, hence why we get some nights with 2 new episodes, so they can burn them off by May. With a more abbreviated 4th season of Community, they wouldn’t have to do that. And Community’s dedicated audience would presumably follow the show to any timeslot.
It doesn’t hurt either that a syndication deal means NBC’s per-episode costs significantly decrease for a 4th season (as they get money from the ads when it first airs and then again from Comedy Central).
tl;dr – I’m feeling pretty confident about a 4th season.
(Then again, NBC has a LOT of comedy pilots this development season. It definitely seems like Greenblatt wants to clean house and get rid of some of the more esoteric shows, but I think Whitney and Chelsea have shown this year that it’s not easy to change a network’s identity in one season.)
There’s no “magic number.” Star Trek’s been in syndication for years with only 79 episodes. For generations, Tbe Honeymooners ran the classic 39(!) episodes.
All that’s needed is someone willing to sell, and stations and/or cable networks willing to buy, all based on the presumption that enough people will be willing to watch.
It’s not that if you have X episodes, you’re in, but X minus 1, you’re not. (However, you do want “enough” such that viewers won’t get bored seeing the same episodes over and over again.)
Favourite show ever but Britta has been ruined. She was a person, now she’s a one-dimensional joke.
Agreed. She was boring, went to funny when they turned boring and pretentious into the joke. Now she’s just the one dimensional screw-up, which bring makes her boring and annoying. I keep hoping it’ll get better, and they’ll stop making her look like a moron, but with reviewers lavishing praise on the new Britta, I doubt that’ll happen.
If the NCAA tourney goes poorly today, really the only thing that will make me feel ok about it is Community’s return. Whew?
What he said (where “he” = Alan).
I am pathetically joyful that this show is back.
I started watching the show on this season’s Heart of Darkness episode and, while I wasn’t absolutely in love, I decided to watch it from the beginning, which I think you have to do for many shows, especially Community because you appreciate the characters so much more. Anyway, during the hiatus, I saw the show twice and now it’s one of my favorite shows. Favorite episode is probably Remedial Chaos Theory or A Fistful of Paintballs (I love spaghetti westerns!!!!). I am so excited for this show to come back.
Six seasons and a movie!!!
As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.
What’s more mainstream, Community or Chuck?
“Normal is overrated. Give me whimsy, dreams and Evil Troy and Evil Abed any day. Give me extraordinary.
Give me “Community.””
Sing it, sister!!
Step 1: In the Season 3 finale, Chang is fired as a security guard.
Step 2: In the Season 4 premiere, Chang is hired to work in Greendale cafeteria’s new Subway.
Step 3: Fans (Communists?) buy lots of Subway sandwiches.
Step 5: Profit!
I love that, while it can be inconsistent at times, its best episodes…rise to a level no other comedy can touch.
I had to strongly object here. I love Community dearly, but Venture Bros. best episodes blow Community out of the water.
It was nice to have the show back as I love these characters. Just didn’t think it was the funniest episode.
I do wish they’d let Joel McHale be the star of the show again. The rest of the cast is strong, Glover is going to be a movie star, but McHale is a comedic force. Seems odd to have him muted by just being another member of the ensemble.
Jeff is an unpleasant character, and the less screen time he gets, the better the show gets.