‘Community’ – ‘Virtual Systems Analysis’: I have a Dreamatorium

Towards the end of the “Community” panel at PaleyFest, Dan Harmon talked about upcoming episodes, and when the basic plot of “Virtual Systems Analysis” was discussed, there was a palpable sense of both anxiety and enthusiasm about it from everyone. Alison Brie admitted that she and Danny Pudi had no idea what it was about as they were making it, producer Garrett Donovan said even the writers didn’t figure the story out until they got into editing, and Harmon suggested it would either be the best or worst thing in the history of television – which, he also admitted, was what he was saying in the run-up to last year’s “My Dinner with Andre” homage.
And watching the episode, it was easy to understand both the excitement and the nerves relating to it. Given how special-effects dependent it was, you can see why Brie and Pudi might have felt adrift filming so much of it with a green screen, with other actors playing their characters playing other characters, etc.
Most of all, what you can see is the connection to “Critical Film Studies,” not just in it being such a weird episode even by the standards of this very weird show, but being one that did some heavy psychoanalysis on Abed, and on a fellow study grouper who really wants to be his friend but can’t quite figure out how to do it – and who sees in Abed’s emotional limitations a reflection of some of his/her own.
Rather than a riff on a cult-y ’80s art film, this one played out as one of those “Star Trek” episodes where the holodeck runs amok for an hour. I mostly liked the visual device, but with some reservations. On the one hand, the show has a tradition of letting us occasionally see the world the way Abed does (see also the stop-motion Christmas episode). In his mind, the Dreamatorium works, and the episode is all about getting Annie to understand how Abed thinks and what his fears are. So even if she’s not seeing Greendale turned into a hospital, Abed turning into Jeff, etc., she’s trying to see what Abed sees, and this is it. But on the other hand, I think we could have used a little more real world perspective in this one, not only to give us a better sense of what the experience is like for Annie, but to give Pudi and Brie more of an opportunity to impersonate their co-stars. They’re both good at it, and it would have added some humor to an episode that, even more than “Critical Film Studies,” was light on jokes. Maybe not so much as to undercut the emotional stakes, but enough to remind us that A)Annie isn’t really on Enterprise-D, and B)even when “Community” goes dark and introspective, it’s still a comedy at heart.
Still, if you look at the episode as a character study and not a joke-delivery system, I liked what it had to say about Abed and Annie. We know a lot about his Asperger-y limitations to begin with, and we know that he’s aware of them as well. But the idea that he’d fear losing his friends even after nearly three years of closeness and adventures was pretty heartbreaking. I also hadn’t recognized the parallels between Abed’s control freak tendencies and Annie’s before now, but they’re very clearly there.(*)
(*) Though the same story could have been told about Britta or Shirley, who also try to take charge of the study group at times, to varying degrees of success. Really, the only member of the group who seems completely satisfied being a follower and not a leader is Troy, and even he’s had to take charge on a couple of occasions, as recently as last week.
Though Annie is now living with Abed (and Troy), the show hasn’t spent a lot of time on the two of them and no one else over the years. There’s been brief, occasional sexual tension between them, but only when Abed has been playing a part (Don Draper, Han Solo), and any character-building stories they get individually tend to match them with study group members with whom they don’t have as much in common. (Jeff and Shirley have made good foils for both of them.) But they connected this week by recognizing they’re more alike than we or Annie might have realized.
Ultimately, this was a strange episode, and not an especially funny one, but I like when “Community” tries different things, and I like all these characters well enough to be fine with the occasional episode devoted mainly to psychoanalysis, with the occasional Blorgon attack mixed in, even if it didn’t have a spellbinding sequence like Abed’s “Cougar Town” monologue the last time they tried something this strange.
Some other thoughts:
* I’m not surprised, but still glad, to see some follow-up up on the Troy/Britta material from last week (and which the show has been teasing for a couple of years now).
* Because the main story was so odd and introspective, most of the laughs had to come with running gags in the margins, like the restaurant manager turning out to genuinely hate the “Die Hard” films, Shirley’s clean bathroom fixation or Pelton beating himself up over his half-drag costume. (“Come on, Craig: get your life together!”)
* Though there were some good gags within the Dreamatorium fantasy, particularly anytime Annie threw herself into the role-playing. (“Who do you think inseminated her?!?!”)
* The tag featured an excellent “Troy and Abed in the Morning,” with Annie not only breaking Abed for a second time in the episode, but Troy holding up the “we’re experiencing technical difficulties” picture and humming music. We’ve heard it enough times by now that I can comfortably state that, like Donald Glover crying (see his “Inception” confession), Danny Pudi squealing in pain and confusion is never not funny.
What did everybody else think?
Great episode. I love how different most episodes of Community are to virtually every comedy ever. That and Louie
I liked it a lot, one of the best of the season, but it seemed like it needed a kiss – genuine or contrived – between Annie and Abed at the pre-tag end of the main story.
I really enjoyed that, both as a character study of Abed and just as a funny, enjoyable episode. If the show gets cancelled, I will miss it because of episodes like this.
I didn’t think I’d like this episode. I was worried about it. Yet, I found it fantastic. I guess I found more humor in it than you did but maybe its overall heaviness lent itself to bigger laughs when they did come.
In addition, I think it gave the whole cast a chance to shine when they had to do their version of Abed impersonating their characters. Alison Brie gave an especially strong performance, IMO.
I imagine this episode will be divisive but it worked for me.
I laughed at some stuff at the beginning. I laughed at some stuff at the end. In between was a lot of stuff that confused me.
I loved it. I’ve always enjoyed Community more than Parks and Rec because, while the latter is more consistently funny, Community sets the bar so high. While this episode didn’t have much in the way of jokes, so many of the moments had me laughing (Troy not getting Inception, Annie and NotJeff! bantering, and the entire tag). It was also just so genuinely sweet. Loved it.
Hah, can’t believe Barney/the HIMYM writers didn’t think of “Blazertag.”
Was it my imagination or was Jim Rash totally rocking the Angelina pose again?
I noticed that too. He definitely was.
This was shot before the Oscars, so maybe it’s just how he likes to stand!
It appeared that way, but I think it was merely because one leg was higher than the other due to the high heel. It forced the leg out “Angelia-Style”
Given that I have a penchant for trippy episodes, I liked this episode, although I had some reservations about some of the minor details (Abed “breaking” being the most annoying / least convincing). I may have to re-watch it to know how I feel about it, but I’m glad Community isn’t afraid to veer completely into uncharted territory and do something truly original and engrossing.
I see a lot of people saying how weird it was, but after everything I heard about this one I thought it was going to be a lot weirder.
I thought it was a great episode, though.
What other show would even try an episode like this? Awesome.
Star Trek TNG!
I think we never saw a “real world” perspective because Annie was just as caught up in it as Abed.
I really loved this episode. While it was definitely light on the jokes (aside from the occasional ones you mentioned… plus Annie’s ridiculous British accent in the opening dreamatorium scene… I also love the touch of having the accent be much less hacky at the end when she’s truly into playing the scene with Abed), it was a very creative, insightful, definitely weird, and occasionally heartbreaking meditation on two of my favorite characters on the show.
How in the name of god didn’t you mention the amazing Angelina Jolie pose? I’m still laughing an hour later.
fairly certain this episode was filmed before the oscars. NOt sure what that means though, maybe Jim just likes that pose?
He *was* wearing one heel and one man’s shoe. That can make anyone stand a little oddly.
Their last day of filming was mid-February (I checked Alison Brie’s twitter), so it had to be before the Oscars.
Community made me cry. Never thought it would happen. It was very wonderful. Not that they have anything in common, but this episode had the same ambiguous emotional overtone that has me crying in the happiest episodes of Doctor Who (cough.)
That is to say I loved it, not because it made me laugh as per usual, but because it made me smile.
Loved it. I’m not sure how often I laughed, but I had a smile on my face the whole episode. The best episodes of Community are the ones that make me think, “where the hell are they going with this?” This is a prime example.
And it had the best Dean Pelton costume of all time.
And even more delightful, (a) the people at the bank really liked the dean’s outfit, and (b) you realize by the end that it totally fit with the Annie/Abed drama!
Brilliant. Probably my favorite of the season so far.
Without a doubt. Ridiculous ep. “I didn’t understant Inception!!!”. Just so great.
Absolutely. A heartbreaking mindfuck of an episode. Up there with Remedial chaos theory.
Its great that a show like this can still find new envelopes to push.
Also, any episode that features Alison Brie can do no wrong (sometimes I think this show would be just as good with just Jeff, Annie and Troy and Abed).
Agreed that Alison Brie can do no wrong. A hearty “POP POP!” to this being the week of Alison Brie (after her awesomeness on Mad Men”
Yes! Love getting a double weekly fix
Pop Pop!
I LOVED this episode. I was eagerly nervous going in, because I remembered that Paley Fest comment about how this could be either the best or worst thing on television. But it was so well executed.
I do agree with you, Alan, that it would have been interesting to see more of ANnie and Abed impersonating the other characters, but I thought all the actors did an outstanding job playing their own characters as if Abed was playing them. It was subtle, but definitely really well played.
I enjoyed this episode sooo much more than the “My Dinner with Abed” episode. That one actually kind of freaked me out — maybe cause it went over my head — but I thought this one was a totally relatable character study of common paranoias (of being left alone, as all our friends move on) that we all share. Really amazing.
Was this after the Oscars? I thought Pelton did the “Jolie’s Right Leg” pose with his dress half.
The whole season was filmed before the Oscars.
Of course, Leonard would be peeping!
Oh, and Jim Rash has nicer legs than Angelina!
he just doesn’t have cable
The first half of the episode worried me. Since you couldn’t really see what it was building towards it felt relly cartoony which is something this show walks a thin line with. But I can say in full honesty that this was one of the better episodes this season. I loved the pay off of something the show has been building towards for a while with Abed’s asbergers. I wish there had been a little more of the episode grounded in reality. It wasn’t full of laughs but Community has no problem sacrificing laughs for development. All in all I adored this episode.
I hate Abed so much.
Abed would be confused by that.
Finally someone who agrees! I liked him Season 1 and 2 but he’s become so stubborn, selfish and arrogant in this season that I now hate him.
Abed does seem more selfish this season but I kind of read that as part of the Asperger’s. As people change around hin he remains largely the same. I have a cousin with Asperger’s and Abed reads to me very close to how my cousin acts and reacts to the world arround him. To me the arrogance and stubborness seem unconcious products of the disease.
Abed is by far the best depiction of someone with Aspergers I’ve ever seen on television. A lot of other shows will use lists of symptoms but Dan Harmon is obviously basing Abed on someone he knows very well. I show people Community when I want them to understand me better. Running simulations of future events is so typical, and people don’t really understand it. This episode was pretty great.
troys rant that included the inception line and about a boy and all others was a highlight, but im curious if that was abed how he views troy, or if abed was actually the one who believed those things
it felt like stuff Troy has told Abed.. such as stealing the pen from a bank and feeling guilty about it
i loved the scene with troy and the truth serum, though im curious if that was just abed saying things he thought troy would say, or if abed himelf didnt understand inception
Let’s be honest here… _Abed_ not getting Inception? I think that was to show how much Abed knew about Troy.
It’s interesting that Jeff had nothing to share with the group after lunch. Kind of a callback to how things wpro without him in Chaos Theory?
peirce almost sitting on his balls and then admiting that he did in fact, sit on his balls, had me in stitches.
feel the same about it being enjoyable and daring and i applaud the ambition. also that it wasn’t all that hilarious. but thats ok. still good work.
This episode was fantastic because of the sheer ambition of it. In an interesting anachronism, the callback to “Pascal’s Triangle Revisited” featured the Greendale logo on the doors behind Jeff and Annie which would not have existed at the time. The study group created the E Pluribus Anus flag and logo immediately before the beginning of “Basic Rocket Science” because that episode’s events began when Annie ratted out the group to the dean. Just worth noting.
Chalk it up to the same toilet paper tube that caused there to be Buttered Noodle vending machines in the “meh” cafeteria of the Hospital School.
I was blown away by this episode. Such an incredible way to get to the core of two characters. Only community can do anything close to this.
Such delicious absurdity!!
Bizarre. I’m surprised at how positive the comments are but from lurking around the talkbacks the past few weeks I see that people see the deeper meanings that go over my head. So I’ll probably need to rewatch it.
I really liked the other episode that this is compared to: “Critical Film Studies”, That episode is probably my favourite of all. I wish I had been around to discuss it when it came on.
I’m surprised, too, at how positive the comments are. I almost always like the darker episodes and have never really expected Community to be a joke delivery system. That being said, I found this pretty confusing before reaching the conclusion.
I also cast a dissenting vote. This episode was simply not funny; there’s not one laugh in it.
And at points it’s disturbing, as it seems like Abed is pretending to be Jeff and a tortured little kid just to get Annie to kiss him in his private locked dreamatorium.
For me, this is probably the worst episode of the series so far.
I’m never going to be surprised at how positive the Community comments are, because I feel the show has such a deep and passionate internet following, that anything overly-Community is just going to get praised to the high heavens. The only episodes this season that did not get almost unanimous high praise were the first three, which were all pretty normal episodes.
Personally, I enjoyed Critical Film Studies more because it was funnier and a little more grounded in reality. I enjoyed the Dreamatorium as an idea, but I feel it could be used in a better way that what amounts to ANOTHER episode analyzing Abed’s mental grounding and connection to the group and reailty.
Blake, the same thought came to my mind (about Abed manipulating the situation to get a kiss out of Annie), but I found that to be a great aspect of the episode. Creepy, but it gave us some insight into Abed’s nuerosis. I love how the episode broke through the emotionless front that usually seems impenetrable with Abed to show us some of his psychological struggles, and I love that those struggles were just like everyone elses. Abed just wants to be loved.
Blake and Jax, you do realize he turned down a kiss as Don Draper, and kissed her as Han Solo(? I can’t remember) in the paintball episode. Not like he has never kissed her pretending to be another character.
Daniel, I completely agree. I’ve been a huge, huge Community fan since season 1, but I think the quality has definitely dropped off in the post-hiatus episodes… and yet all the comments in the reviews I read are just as positive as when the show was in its prime (if not more so). When I read all the gushing over this week’s episode, I can’t help but wonder if 20 minutes of Harmon taking a dump would be praised as “comedic genius” by most fans as long as it was preceded by an animated cootie-catcher. If Harmon and the other writers do actually take fan feedback into account, then I can’t imagine where this show will go given the strong reaction to what I thought was a pretty weak episode.
Still love this show way too much to even consider jumping ship, fingers crossed for a strong finish and even better season 4.
Ha. I’ve found the last two episodes to be much better than some earlier ones, a return to the humanity and naturalistic comedy that made Community so likeable from the start.
Blake: Abed wasn’t trying to get Annie to kiss him. He was being Jeff to make a point. This was shown clearly in the episode.
@Joe Dilly,
Yeah, I’ve been critical over three of the post-hiatus episodes (Impressionists, Pillows vs. Blankets and now this) but that doesn’t mean I’m close to going away. Community is still the sitcom that will get the most thought and discussion out of me. It is still better than all but three or four sitcoms out there (I think P&R, Archer, Always Sunny and HE have had better seasons). It’s still filled with good actors and good jokes, but I’m just getting tired of examining Abed. He’s interesting, but to me at least, not this interesting.
I think Community always has veered dangerously close to disappearing up its own backside, and that got more urgent with season 3 (I feel), and then more or less finally happened with this episode.
I thought it was a good episode, but not nearly as divisive or weird as Harmon seemed to think it would be – which would be the biggest surprise for me of the episode. It was neither the worst or best thing on tv (or even on Community), and it seemed oddly pretty straight forward as a story. It was one of the less LOL type episodes, but I enjoyed it, it had some nice moments, and thought it did some nice character work on Annie and Abed – though I was probably more impressed with Annie’s side of things, just because we’ve done similar examination of Abed in previous episodes like My Dinner with Abed or the xmas claymation episode. But overall, a solid episode – just not a OMG best episode ever! or OMG worst episode ever!
No I really think Harmon was right about this one. This is the most divisive episode to date so far. I thought it was absolutely brilliant.
Gotta agree with Belinda. This was a surprisingly average episode, I can only really see it as being divisive if you’re including new viewers.
It was a good episode, I enjoyed Annie’s side of the character study but I honestly cannot see how anyone could see it being divisive at all, and the people who’ve claimed that haven’t bothered elaborating.
I agree with Belinda. I liked it, it was a good episode and I always prefer when they do humanity rather than wacky sitcom crapness, but they obviously edited it into a very non-scary, standard form.
Easily my favourite episode now of community to date I dont see how you didn’t find it funny? I think it shows great writing and acting ability to have such a weird and random episode that still has a great tie in with themes like insecurity and fears and I thought Brie was amazing this week as she self analysed through abed it’s crazy episodes like these that we see abed as a more normal person.
Tv has become far too boring and stagnant I hope community gets renewed so I have something to break it up with.
Now if you’ll excuse me I have to go cry about not getting inception.. there’s just so many layers..
Had to like Troy’s mention of how he frequently deliberately invokes Godwin’s Law (“I use comparisons to Hitler to win arguments on the Internet at the drop of a hat.”)…especially since I know that Mike Godwin, its originator, watches the show.
Did anybody notice how the dean was imitating Andre Gregory from my dinner with Andre ? I think it was the show’s way of telling us that both this and the Critical film studies episodes are connected in a way
While watching the episode, I thought it was really clever (and funny) but couldn’t help thinking how these characters just keep going around in circles. Abeds ‘my friends are going to leave me one day’ thing has been done several times.
But then, by the end, I realised that, while it’s been done, the characters still grow from it everytime its been done.
I think the episode was even commenting on the ‘circles’ thing at the end with Shirleys line about going to the fast food restaurant but realising it was exactly the same, just in a different location, so going somewhere new for lunch instead. Also Pierces line about not sitting on his balls this time could also indicate he was growing but then announced he did actually sit on his balls.
The Dean opener and ender could also count itself into this kind of development. He’s done the dress-up thing so many times and starts to realise he might be going to far and has to change things, but by the end embraces it because of the new insights he had while in the costume at the bank.
Maybe i’m looking too much into it.
Even more than most “Community” episodes I’ll need to watch this one again before knowing exactly what I think of it but my initial response is that it worked really well from a character standpoint & that’s enough for me. The way the last few episodes have paid off emotionally leaves me really excited for the rest of the season.
Also that had to be the Dean’s outfit that Joel McHale was talking about at Paley Fest, right? There just can’t be something funnier than that.
My thoughts about this episode:
Pierce: Can I just interject and say I don’t know what the hell’s going on?
I love this show, but sometimes it gets its head too far up its own butt. This was one of those times.
Yes, this.
Agreed.
NBC really ruins the end of comedies by letting them run over for us DVR people.
It does feel like a clever plot to force recording of all four shows just to catch overruns.
At least you got to DVR it. This was at least the 3rd time this season my local affiliate has preempted this show such that I have to watch it on Hulu the next or wait for it to record at 12:30AM on Sunday morning.
The Dreamatorium is starting to wear on me. I know Abed is weird, but he and Troy aren’t, you know, children.
Wow! This particular episode had SO MANY references I really need to view it again but it also so heavy I think I need to wait until later today to do so.
I loved the first 3/4 of the tag at the end but I actually felt VERY, VERY sad hearing Abed’s high pitch squeal after what we’d been through in the episode…and then the comedy comes out again as Troy flashes the “Technical Difficulties” sign.
One of the early commentators made a good point comparing this show to “Louie” in that they are really just trying to put together good shows and they don’t care too much how things flow together week to week (although this season’s arcs are still intact). It will be interesting to see how they keep up with that as this season enters the home stretch.
Is anyone else hoping we get another paintball themed episode to close out this year??
“Is anyone else hoping we get another paintball themed episode to close out this year??”
Jesus god, NO. Doing yet another paintball episode would be blatant pandering to the fans. I’d rather they try something different and not take the safe route.
“I saw eagles.”
Troy’s delayed grimace to the ‘I saw eagles’ line just before the end cut was a thing of beauty.
I thought this was one of the best episodes of the season in terms of the depth that it went to. First off, it was much funnier than i think people are giving it credit for. Watching all the actors play abed playing themselves was pretty funny as well as the little glimpses of their own abed impersonations. The annie vs annie scene was a good climax to all that.
What i really want to comment on though is what i reapect about this show is the degree to which it does explore the darker even more disturbing subjects and aspects of its characters. Really what other sitcoms past or present have ever done this. Louie is the only one i can think of.
Everyone has loved abed because his imagination and unique way of seeing the world provides so much of the comedy, but those same gifts also has its dark side. And i like how the show recognizes and attempts to deal with it. Can you imagine bbt doing this with sheldon, seinfeld doing this with kramer?
For this reason this episode is up there with the christmas episode and the dungeons and dragons episode.
I second this. I really do think it was one of their best episodes…though I also suspect it will have the worst ratings of any Community episode of all time, it wasn’t made for the “drop in” viewers (if there are any, come on), it’s for the folks who’ve gotten to know these people for 3 years. And it makes me sad to think that this will probably inevitably get a bad reputation because it was so good.
I am also very slightly rooting for an Annie/Abed coupling again after this.
The whole thing was just made of awesome. I did laugh, unlike some folks, I guess, but also it really got into Abed’s psyche and how it works and how Annie figured out how to understand it. It was really awesomely done and it seems odd to me that the people who made it say they didn’t get what was going on. It seems like they knew to me!
Other than Pierce sitting on his balls .. this episode (like most of the season) sucked.
I am soooo glad that P&R is back.
While the laughs were certainly light, I gotta say the trade-off of cracking deep into these characters’ psyches more than made up for it. Great episode.
They’ve done it again… Created a new experience on a Thursday night. I love tuning in & never expecting what I will see. Terrific episode. The biggest laugh for me was Pelton’s realization that he had gone too far, coupled with the break in his voice as he declared, “I have to go to the bank today.” I laughed to tears on that moment alone!
I really liked it. I thought they pulled it off awesomely (I should qualify that w/ the fact that I like TNG, and appreciated the hollow deck episode). Also, I thought it was really funny. I guess looking back it was those marginal jokes, but they really did it for me. How can someone not get Die Hard?!
I find myself humming the song that Troy was humming in the tag all the time now. It’s stuck in my brain the same way the theme song from Last of the Mohicans gets stuck in my head when I hear it.
To me, the best thing about the episode is that it was the best Annie episode in a long, long time. I didn’t realize her connection to Abed’s mindset and place either, and thought that it worked well. One of the best Annie storylines ever.
The downside is that they devoted yet another episode to analyzing Abed and his mindset and place in the study group. ALmost every post-hiatus episode has had this theme (the impressionists, the pillow/blanket fight). I guess they are changing the focus of analyzing different people’s relationships with Abed (first Troy, now Annie) but the fact that this theme keeps happening with little change over time is frustrating.
Also, I’m starting to really understand why Chevy Chase pretty much wants out. They’ve turned Pierce into just a fool. The mnemonic device was funny (but again, typecasting Pierce as a dumb homophobe), but his other scenes were him as an alzheimer’s patient, him saying he did not and then did sit on his balls, seems just mean for that character. I wasn’t a huge fan of Pierce the Villain in S2, but at least that was something real for him to play (and Chevy played it well). This is just sad.
Overall, I have to applaud Community and Harmon for having the cajones to try this type of episode, and I think the effects of the dreamatorium and switching bodies worked well (loved how when Annie or Abed moved into another persons body the voice started out as theirs, but quickly transitioned over to the real character). I loved that Annie was given a real, strong storyline that wasn’t mainly the mutual affection with Jeff. But I feel like they are dipping into the Abed well too many times without real growth that lasts longer than the speech at the end of the episode.
I also want to add that the Year of Britta got another backseat (like Pillow vs Blanket), but my guess is they go deeper with the Britta/Troy relationship. I don’t know how well it works, because other than them having good chemistry, I don’t see how that is a couple that makes sense.
Not a fan of this one. And I’ve liked the so-called darker episodes. I say so-called because I don’t think they’re really gone that dark, really. Just realistic, where people have messy emotions. But like the drinking one, was that really “dark?” I’d say no. It was also a good episode.
This one just seemed really labored. PLUS unfunny. I could go with one or the other. But man, am I getting tired of these episodes about psychoanalizing Abed. It’s worked before, but they just go to that well way too much.