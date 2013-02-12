Review: ‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Restless’

A quick review of tonight’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I distract you with shoe talk…
I didn’t get around to last week’s episode for several days (TBS sent six episodes out for advance review, but not the first six episodes of the season, as it turns out), and felt it was ultimately too off-brand for “Cougar Town,” where jobs have been a story topic, but never quite this relentlessly. “Restless” was more on-topic (and funnier), but also touched on some troublesome areas for the show.
Jules’ struggle with insomnia led to a lot of strong gags (I particularly liked the guys showing Jules what her sleep dancing looked like) and also worked as a strong set-up to The Jules Rules as both a solution to all of Grayson’s problems and a way to deal again with the awkwardness of Bobby and Grayson being such close friends now. On the other hand, the very idea of The Jules Rules, while meant to suggest that it was just Bobby’s way to make her happy, instead plays like she’s a gullible fool easily controlled by the men in her life.
Ellie and Andy and the sex coupons, meanwhile, was problematic for a few reasons. I thought the running gag a few weeks ago about Andy doing unspeakable things to Ellie while she was asleep (albeit with her advance, blanket permission) was funny, but go to that kind of well too often – and this episode does it twice, as it’s implied Grayson had sex with Jules while she sleepwalked – and it becomes more awkward (and/or lazy). The larger issue, though, is that I don’t tend to buy those requisite moments where Ellie has to spend 90 seconds expressing her real feelings for Andy before going back to being mean to him and everyone else. The heartfelt response to a previously comic story is part of the Bill Lawrence formula, and one the show usually uses well – as it does here with Travis explaining the real meaning of Bobby giving Grayson the rulebook – but it almost always plays like lip service when Ellie does it, whether with Andy or Jules. (Weirdly, though, I believe it when she admits her feelings to Bobby.)
What did everybody else think?
I dunno I feel like the show lost its mojo this season
The “Jules Rules” felt too much like Barney from HIMYM. Cougar Town is better than Barney jokes.
I enjoyed the first three seasons but I think this show has already peaked and don’t expect it to get any better but worse. ABC saw it and TBS will soon. If it gets lucky and makes to season 5, maybe PlayboyTV can pick it up.
Now, say this exact thing in the AV Club comment section! Oh, WAIT
Oh come on… even the promo pic you used show Grayson without rollerblades on!
That’s beyond sloppy. On the show it was just for half a second where we saw him getting knocked off his SHOES but this is ridiculous. It’s as if they are proud of breaking the 4th wall.
I know they are working on half the budget but how much are a bunch of skates and Josh Hopkins putting them on?
I actually didn’t notice the sneakers in either the photo or the episode. That doesn’t strike me as a budgetary thing so much as a logistical/scheduling one, and one they hoped others would not notice. (And publicity stills often aren’t shot with considerations like that, like photos of FX-driven scenes that don’t have the FX in them.)
I agree 100% about Ellie. Her banter with Bobby and even Laurie feels like an act and she really cares for them. But with Andy, somehow it comes across like she truly can’t stand him. Somehow the tone is just off.
Was anyone else bothered by the joke that Grayson had sex with Jules while she was drugged? Having sex with someone so under the influence they don’t remember it the next day is called rape. The Ellie ambien joke from earlier this season didn’t upset me because it was consensual.
“Was anyone else bothered by the joke that Grayson had sex with Jules while she was drugged? Having sex with someone so under the influence they don’t remember it the next day is called rape.”
Yes and yes.
oh please, get a lefe you two. they’re happily married. what a bunch of puritan nonsense
It’s not really Puritan nonsense; it’s a literal definition. It was weird; most of this episode was centered on Andy forcing his wife into nonconsensual sex (she was yelling NO as he took her to the bedroom!), and then there was a joke about another husband taking advantage of his drugged wife and then lying about it. I mean, those were textbook.
You can play almost anything for a laugh. But the show didn’t seem aware that they built a whole episode around rape jokes, which was weird.
So I guess the moral of this story is we should be careful what we wish for and not root for TBS to pick up Community or Parks & Rec when NBC gives them the inevitable axe?
I really enjoy the first couple season episodes that are rerun on TBS. The new episodes are just not as good to me. All the characters are way over the top all the time, I liked it better when they actually drank something besides wine all the time and CCox looked like her old self.
I agree Patti! I liked the first three seasons but this season is off and over the line. I think this show is in trouble.
In the past I have been a pretty vocal Cougar Town supporter. I even went to one of the viewing parties with Ian Gomez last year. Gearing up for this season I told many of my co-workers and friends to give it a try now that it is on TBS. I’m kind of embarrassed I did that because I feel like the show has been pretty bad this season. Particularly Laurie. Phillips’ acting is so over-the-top that it is uncomfortable. (The Latin Kings handshake was pretty sweet though.) The third season finale was so great it’s kind of sad to watch this new version. Also, the wine things is kind of getting old.
The beach wedding finale would have made a great series finale. I think this show peaked in season 3. I can’t understand why TBS renewed it. I think ABC gave it a fair shot and will be vindicated in the end.
The negative comments here are strange to me.. I think it’s been a great season. And Grayson didn’t have sex with Jules when she was passed out…she was sleepwalking, and none of them knew she wasn’t aware of what she was doing until the next morning, when they had to tell her. More likely than not, Jules instigated the sex with Grayson. Chill out. It’s been a great season and next week looks to be a classic.
Agreed. It’s a little weird to me, because the show seems exactly the same as it has been the first few ABC seasons. I can’t see much of a difference at all. Still very funny, although Jules can still get on my nerves if going overboard with her quirks.
I was very sad to see that TBS has cancelled Wedding Band after one mini-season.
I think that WB’s writing was far superior to Cougar Town’s. And I don’t think that anyone on Cougar can match the acting chops of the now Officially Amazing Brian Austin Green, either.
I’m quite surprised that WB did not get more critical respect and PR along its short run.