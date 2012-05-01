‘Cougar Town’ ‘Southern Accents’: All in the family

A review of tonight’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I can prove forethought in a pig murder…
One of the most baffling things about the complaints that “Girls” lacked diversity, to my mind, wasn’t that it wasn’t an appropriate attack on that show (it does, after all, have an all-white ensemble while taking place in Brooklyn), but why this show, above the many, many other lily-white shows on TV, was the one being singled out. “Girls” might have a diversity problem, but so does practically all of television, and most of the time we just shrug it off.
“Cougar Town” is itself a fairly white show – Andy’s Cuban, but it comes up so rarely that, as we see here, his friends tend to laugh at the idea when it does – but like Bill Lawrence’s previous sitcoms (which had strong minority characters played by the likes of Donald Faison, Judy Reyes and Michael Boatman), it can at least deal both thoughtfully and amusingly with race from time to time, as it does here with Laurie’s racism intervention for Bobby. It’s almost a meta joke that, in addition to Andy, she has to bring in Travis’ roommate Sig(*) and her Twitter boyfriend Wade (who does appear to actually be in the military) via Skype as non-white people she knows who can help educate Bobby and make him feel better about his fondness for racial stereotypes. For that matter, Laurie’s final line about how “”All you need to fix race problems is a really pretty white woman” was an amusing commentary in general about how Hollywood – including this show – almost always deals with race through the eyes of a white character.
(*) And after Kevin returned an episode or two ago, he was once again MIA, despite being ideal for this scene from both a racial and deadpan comedy standpoint. I miss you, Tinker from “Friday Night Lights”!
Laurie’s seminar was both the smartest and funniest of this week’s plots, but Jules’ struggle to accept Holly as a part of her life also featured a number of strong gags, from Jules horrifying Travis with her detailed questions about their make-out session to Travis and Grayson in turn horrifying her by trading notes on same to the simple idea of the Hillbilly Hall of Fame. And that story, of course, gave us both the #pigtrials hashtag and the hilarious tag – much of it improvised, with the writers throwing ideas at Courteney Cox, Josh Hopkins and Christa Miller as it was being filmed. Every now and then, I’m okay with sitcom actors breaking the reality of the show because an isolated gag (particularly in an isolated segment like the end tag) was so funny. This was one of those times.
Andy’s campaign for mayor – and Ellie’s predictable resistance to the idea and equally predictable realization that she has to support her doofus husband – was the most familiar, and least engaging, of the three stories. But Ellie’s list of unreasonable demands was good, and I’m amused by the idea that Barry Bostwick is once again playing the mayor on a Bill Lawrence show. (And is married to Barb, too.)
What did everybody else think?
I was wondering how much of the #pigtrials tag was improvised and how much was scripted. The way it was presented had me trying not to bust out laughing until the very end so that I didn’t miss anything.
Yay, Barb is finally back! I think this is her first appearance this season.
I’m assuming you saw this on a screener because the tag that aired tonight was Ellie and Grayson quizzing Jules about the pig trail and didn’t show the writers or break the reality of the show at all.
Yes. That was my point. It wasn’t Grayson and Ellie laughing; it was Josh and Christa laughing.
Was anyone else freaked out about how close Barry Bostwick’s eyes are to each other? I looked at some pictures from Rocky Horror Picture Show and they are pretty close (though mostly with glasses that disguise it) but they seem to keep converging to the point where he may become a cyclops if he lives for 40 more years.
I’ve loosely commented on the lack of diversity on this show before, which admittedly, is a bit unfair to Bill Lawrence, as he has a strong history behind him of utilizing minorities, whereas some other comedic directors fall significantly short. In many respects, I was very pleased with the show addressing such a serious issue in a serious, but mocking, manner, while keeping it loose.
That said … I really didn’t find the first “racial” comment – camera on the Asian person … all that … funny? I think there’s a typical stereotype that we associate with that, but they didn’t do enough to set it up, and I just was left with a … okay, I’m glad you are doing this episode, and I like the way it was treated, but that’s how you are starting it off? It just lacked … setup … which admittedly, for a comedy, happens a lot when they try for bigger things like this, due to the time limitations.
I half-hope Bill Lawrence sees this, since I don’t twitter, because the next time he tries something like this, rather than dealing with generic commentary, I’d like to see him actually discuss what “race” means. I thought Bobby was one of the few characters that could do that, because of his “simple-mindedness” and “carefree” nature, and while I understand why they didn’t go that route, that might prove far more meaningful.
But tis another time and probably another show.
As for the show, the Trav and Holly thing was funny in how Byrd played scaring Cox with the horrible potential. I liked the Ellie thing, as it did seem to show a measure of character growth, which IMO, is still needed in comedies. Finally, would’ve liked to see Courtney Cox make a meta-joke of some sort about Barb not being with a younger guy, and not being a “cougar” anymore. But nice way to bring Barb back on the show.
Wonderfully hilarious episode. Where’s the gressroots campaign to save this amazing show?
i don’t recall the past episodes, but has Bostwick been on before? their conversation in the city permit line indicated they had met.
and why would the mayor need to stand in line at city hall?
He’s Smith’s dad, right?
ah, right.
It was a very funny episode. It’d be sad to not see this getting renewed. ABC should try to create a comedy block consisting of Cougar Town, Happy Endings, Apartment 23 and a new comedy on Tuesdays.
That would be a solid comedy block and tonally consistent. Was Bent on this network? That could be the fourth (I know, wishful thinking). That Tim Allen show would probably work better with The Middle and Modern Family.
I love Cougar Town. Bill seems pretty confident about renewal on Twitter, I hope he knows something we don’t.
@LJA : Bent was on NBC.
Cougar Town, Happy Endings and Apartment 23 would fit very well together in a Tuesday comedy block. I’d enjoy that very much!
Damnit!
I’ve come to the conclusion that America no longer wants to laugh and prefers its shows to have short titles that clearly spell out the premise.
CSI, NCIS, American Idol = ok
Cougar Town, Parks & Recreation = not so much
Happy Endings = viewers think it should be about what toppings they want on their Friendly’s after-dinner sundae
I liked that Smith’s dad, who was worried about Laurie being a gold-digger, married Barb of all people.
That “Pig Trials” comment on the title card reminded me of all the Facebook messages I’ve seen lately from current ABC shows asking people to vote on the names for some new ABC shows. I’m sure this ep was done before those campaigns started, but it’s still a funny coincidence. I would also watch a show called “Pig Trials” :-)
Is Barb a gold-digger, Dez? Up until now, she was a cougar sleeping around with much younger, poorer guys. Have I forgotten prior evidence?
I was guessing that she’s going for Roger’s money since he’s so much older than her usual conquests. Unless she’s waaay older than we think… :-) But no prior evidence, just based on her past behavior with the younger men and this one ep where she winds up with the older (richer!) man.
I’ve seen the Hilary Swank movie.
And I don’t regret seeing it. It had a lot of heart.
I loved that line!!