Review: Dan Harmon has another winner with Adult Swim’s ‘Rick & Morty’

“Rick & Morty,” the Adult Swim series co-created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, premiered back in December when I was otherwise occupied. And as unfortunately sometimes happens, once I miss the premiere of a series, I miss it altogether. One of the few advantages of nursing a broken leg is that it’s given me slightly more viewing time, and I used some of that to catch up on the series, including the latest episode, which I’ve embedded below. (The series regularly airs Mondays at 10:30, and Adult Swim’s video site allows authenticated users to watch previous episodes.) A few thoughts on the series so far coming up just as soon as you take two strokes off my golf game…
So for those who don’t know, picture “Rick & Morty” as an animated version of “Back to the Future” where Doc Brown/Rick is both far more brilliant and far less kind (and almost always high on something, whether of earthly or extra-terrestrial origin), where Marty/Morty is constantly suffering for his relationship with the crazy old man, and where the universe (the show features frequent travel to other planets, dimensions and timelines) is chaotic, cruel, and incredibly gross.
And what impresses me most – though it’s not a surprise, given both Harmon’s work on “Community” and the fact that this is on Adult Swim – is the commitment to that dark, messy, disgusting worldview. “Rick & Morty” is not a comedy that does things by half measures. It goes to twisted emotional places early and often, it eschews sentiment most of the time (though one of the show’s most striking moments, in the delightful “Meeseeks and Destroy,” involves Rick demonstrating that somewhere in that black heart of his, he cares about his grandson), and its endings are never so much “happy” as “slightly better than the monstrous alternative.” (And “slightly” might be overstating it for the episode embedded below.)
I would not recommend watching it while eating (and probably not while playing with a pet), but beyond that I’ve been enjoying it tremendously so far for its imagination, for its emotional/philosophical consistency (Rick’s a selfish ass, for instance, but he’s also almost always right about the poor motivations of the people around him and what the consequences of their actions will be), for the excellent voice work (Roiland plays the two title characters, while Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer play the rest of the family), and for the balls-out comedy of it.
A year ago, “Community” was struggling through the Port and Guarascio season and Harmon was doing his Harmontown tour of America. Now he’s got two shows on the air at once, has absolutely righted the ship at “Community,” and has this unsettling, hilarious treat to boot. Good times.
What does everybody else think?
I love this show. Have nothing else to add except it absolutely “goes there”, wherever that may be. My new favorite show by a mile. Glad you like it, Alan.
I just started watching over the past couple of weeks and got instantly hooked. Every episode I’ve seen has been laugh-out-loud funny, and the Mr. Meeseeks storyline was the funniest thing I’ve seen on TV in quite a long time. I’m Mr. Meeseeks! Look at me!!”
Look at me! This show is fantastic and is consistently laugh out loud funny. I’m Mr. Meeseeks!
Best new show of the 2013-2014 season by a MILE.
THe fact that a show comes out with six episodes as good as this to start is awesome.
Rare that a show comes out of the gate this fully realized & perfectly executed. Even fellow Adult Swim great “The Venture Bros.” needed a full season to work out the kinks before ascending to greatness.
My personal favorite is episode 2 (which I’ve shown to several dog-owning friends). “Come to rub my face in urine again, Jerry?”
Where are my testicles Summer?
The dog episode was pure brilliance.
I don’t know if this concept can sustain itself over several seasons (even Archer seems to be running out of gas), but I love this show so far.
“…..Where are my testicles summer?”
Before I watched it, I didn’t like the premise at all, and wasn’t expecting to like it. It was only having Harmon’s name attached that got me to watch it.
I was completely sold by the end of the second episode (“Lawnmower Dog”). I can’t remember the last time I loved a new comedy so much out of the gate. It’s amazing. A few of the episodes are genuinely brilliant, up there with my favourite sitcom episodes ever.
It reminds me of a distilled version of Futurama, only smeared with an extra layer of warped darkness that they could only get away with on a late-night cable show.
The animation is also pretty amazing once you get used to it, and it’s especially impressive for a cable show which presumably operates on a reduced budget.
I just wish it would look better. I’m pretty sick of those purposely (?) bad drawn cartoons for a teenage and adult audience. It’s a comparibly minor nitpick, but come on. I understand if you don’t have the money for great animation, but put at least some effort into the character design!
I wholeheartedly disagree. The animation in this show is pretty stellar, and at times, insanely detailed.
Way off base. The animation is one of the biggest draws for me, it is super interesting and well done.
Absolutely love that Dan Harmon is the voice of the rapper in the above episode…
I…like it. I do. I think it’s clever and funny.
But the drool-slurping of Rick just grates on me, more than I can say or even convey. I can’t stand the sound of it. So I don’t watch it much.
The first episode had more of this than anything. I was really turned off by it in that episode, but they toned it down, and now Rick has just more of a regular speaking voice without so many sound effects added in.
Fantastic show: a perfect vehicle for Harmon’s madness/genius.
I seriously love this show and am so glad you did, too. I think it’s the most unfiltered expression of Dan Harmon’s beautiful/ugly worldview yet. Plus it’s the best animated sci-fi since Futurama. I hope it runs forever.
Glad you enjoyed it so much. Just goes to show that Harmon’s imagination is seemingly limitless once he doesn’t have to deal with the limitations of live-action. In a cartoon world, he can literally do whatever he wants. The show’s a treat.
I’m also impressed at how quickly they made all of the characters funny. Even if the parents and the sister doesn’t have a lot of screentime, they still have some hilarious one-liners or quirks.
Best new show on Adult Swim in a while! I’ve been a faithful Adult Swim viewer since its ambitious late night conception on CN, and i have to say this particular show is a testament to what has made this late night block so successful over the last decade. I stumbled upon this show while channel surfing and after watching the episode (Meeseeks and Destroy) i was hooked. It’s reminds me of some of the more ambitious shows AS has introduced over the years (The Boondocks, Squidbillies, Aqua Teen Hunger Force). Very raunchy and borderline psychotic with it’s humor, I see this show going very far on this network. 2 thumbs up for me, and a well deserved bravo to AS for not losing its essence over all these years.
I’m absolutely loving this show. I’m really curious as to how much of it is Harmon and how much of it is Roiland and what does each bring to the table. Roiland has done some pretty bizarre stuff, like House of Cosbys and voices the insane Lemongrab on Adventure Time. I can totally imagine the insane ideas coming from Roiland and the structure actually coming from Harmon.
So their website has 3 episodes to watch, my On-Demand has 3 (not sure if the same) and the Adult Swim App is just terrible quality (and same limited episodes).
Do they want me to start watching this show now that it’s getting some buzz? It’s hard to tell. The entire first season of a show should be available throughout the entire run of that first season. Full stop. Anything less than that is doing a disservice to the show.
It is. You can find all of them here: [video.adultswim.com]
Order: Pilot, Lawnmower Dog, Anatomy Park, M. Night Shaym-Aliens!, Meseeks and Destroy.
The sixth and most recent episode (Rick Potion #9) is currently on youtube.
The adult swim site quality isn’t great, but it’s definitely passable. The fact that they upload each week’s episode on youtube in 1080p immediately after it airs and leave it there for a week is leaps and bounds ahead of most networks. I think they’ve done a pretty good job supporting the show, and the ratings back that up.
There is a 3 next to the “episodes” tab and a 2 next to the “Watch [AS]” tab. Are you telling me that they take a show and split it into two different sections on their site. Without any explanation?
Is there even a way to tell the order of the episodes? I’ve never used Adult Swim’s site before, and maybe I’m getting old and un tech savy, but this doesn’t feel like the best way to present a show.
That being said, thanks for the help, and I’ll put the effort in.
Sorry to get here so much later, but Adult Swim’s website is a pain in the ass for sure, and I’m (relatively) young and (relatively) tech-savvy. I watched one episode on there, and it was too much. For some bizarre, inane reason, they split each episode into chunks from about a 1:30 to 5 minutes and force you to go to an entirely new webpage each time you want to keep watching the SAME episode. My computer handled it fine at first, but then there were extremely annoying time lapses, often in the middle of a scene. After that BS, I went straight to less-than-legal means to see the other episodes. I’m all for supporting a show legally, but the Adult Swim video player is so terrible, it was ACTUALLY ruining my enjoyment of the show. Hope you found a way to cope with it!
I was not expecting to like it as much as I do, but the series first episodes are really good. I’m glad that there have been some minimal signs of characters-with-layers development, for Rick and Morty (certainly by the Mr.Meeseeks episode.)
I disagree about the voicework, they read well, maybe… but the-the-the-stutter thing from BOTH of them, sounding in exactly the same way, doesn’t sound like two different voices, nor family. Father and Mother are well voiced, so even if Morty is supposed to be Rick, there should be something different to contrast rather than match 1:1 the stutter. The belching attribute was too much in the beginning, how could that continue as a character tic, it was more like a standard drunk comedian from tv past (Foster Brooks, etc..) which works against any fast paced talking.
Interestingly, as other classics of the AS night have been brought in for comparison, what ATHF et al have is really great, distinctive voice work to make up for the “limited” animation. Rick and Morty need to decide what the two characters are rather than a bunch of stage tics.
Disagree with your disagreement: similar-stutter and tics are irrelevant to the, IMO, impeccable timing of Roiland – and his imbuement of Morty with pathos and Rick with bathos.