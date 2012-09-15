Review: ‘Doctor Who’ – ‘A Town Called Mercy’

A quick review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” just as soon as my friends wonder why I’m aging more rapidly than them…

I found “A Town Called Mercy” more interesting in terms of what it had to say about the Doctor’s relationship with the Ponds, and what happens to him when he’s traveling alone for too long, than in the story of the second doctor, the cyborg gunslinger, etc. That stuff was fine, but this close to the end of the Ponds’ time on the show, I’m more invested in them than I am in the guest stars.

On the other hand, I don’t know that the Doctor/Amy stuff in this episode entirely tracks with last week. During the dinosaur episode, Amy admits that she’s just hanging around in her life, waiting for the Doctor’s next visit now that he’s trying to see less of her for her own good. Yet this week, she not only gets a good example of what happens to her childhood friend when she’s not around enough, she gets an offer to keep the current trip going, and instead declines to return to her mundane life in England. But I liked seeing Amy challenge the Doctor on his behavior here, which follows up what we talked about last week with Solomon.

What did everybody else think?