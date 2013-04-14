Review: ‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Cold War’

A quick review of last night’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I sing “Hungry Like the Wolf”…
I’ve found Mark Gatiss’ “Doctor Who” episodes a mixed bag in the past, but Steven Moffat’s “Sherlock” partner was responsible for an elegantly simple, creepy as heck outing in “Cold War.” It’s not quite a “Ten Little Indians”-style episode, in that most of the sub crew survives (I had David Warner’s scientist character pegged for a noble death that would make Clara weep), but it still took advantage of the claustrophobic environment and the constant threat of violence to keep the tension very high.
And though our villain was an ice warrior, he was also a very stark contrast to the cold warriors aboard the sub. Liam Cunningham’s sub captain is a man who will fight if necessary, but who views his job as preventing the world from being destroyed. Skaldak, on the other hand, has a severe code that leads him very close to genocide solely because he was attacked with a cattle prod. And yet at the same time, the constant fear throughout the real Cold War was that some relatively minor provocation might lead to the death of us all.
Nothing fancy, but very effective. The sound design alone for Skaldak makes him a “Doctor Who” heavy I’m going to remember.
What did everybody else think?
You summarized my thoughts rather nicely. I always find that the simple episodes with a small yet immediate story world are the best. The entirety of time and space doesn’t need to be in peril; indeed, a story with galactic consequences often comes at the expense of character development and involvement and leaves me feeling cold. I didn’t really feel the tension and suspense, but that can be attributed to the directing. And the ending could have been less schmaltzy.
I agree, although this very good episode did not surpass my favorite close-quarters episode (and one of my favorites, period), “Midnight”.
I was very disappointed by this one. I got my hopes up when I saw Gatiss’ name on the opening credits but I found the writing weak. The villain of the piece was angry because he was lost in time and all he knew were dead but The Doctor has a time machine. That would be a pretty easy fix, right? Yes, the TARDIS was conveniently taken out of the picture early on but it wasn’t explained until the end in a throwaway line “I tinkered with it for no good reason” (I’m paraphrasing). The audience didn’t know why the TARDIS wasn’t an option and we KNOW it will return before next week, so surely that’s a better resolution than “Kill us all to save the world”? That very simple solution robbed the the whole episode of any tension or drama for me, sadly, but I hear others enjoyed it so I’m glad for that.
Also, the Scientist thought there was a Mammoth in that block of ice? A MAMMOTH? Really now.
It was actually explained quite clearly, the Doctor reset the HADS, which meant that as soon as the TARDIS was in danger (being drowned) it went somewhere safe (south pole). It’s a reference to the old series.
Actually James, I think Adam is right. My first thought also was use the TARDIS to take him back 5000 years. I think the HADS being messed with for no good reason, which The Doctor actually pretty much said, was a plot device so that the obvious resolution was not usable 10 minutes into the story, and in my opinion not a good one.
I didn’t like it either. Most of Gatiss’ scripts have rubbed me the wrong way, on both Doctor Who and Sherlock, and I thought this was the worst episode of the season so far. Gatiss has another script credit in the episode airing two or three weeks from now, which has me worried again.
I usually don’t watch the teasers for the next episode at the end, but I did this time because I was so disappointed with the episode, and the next one does look interesting. So yay.
You know WORST EPISODE OF THE SEASON, it’s episode two
It’s the second half of the season which was cut in half, so it’s episode 8. However last week’s terrible thing was far worse as far as I am concerned.
Went in with very low expectations as well, and I think the presence of Warner and a reintroduction of a classic villain helped raise it to tolerable.
I am shocked at the lack of direction this half-season, given how strong the season-long arcs have been during the first two Moffat years. And Clara still doesn’t have a single thing interesting about her, except for the fact that two of her have died already. Show sort of feels disinterested in itself at this point.
I think the fact that two of her have died already is actually pretty fascinating.
We don’t know everything about Clara yet, and neither does the Doctor. We do know something that he doesn’t: the TARDIS doesn’t like her. I think it’s the 50th anniversary, and Moffat decided he needed to go big, and my guess is that he’s blowing up the Fixed Points rule. I think Clara somehow disrupts it. And he’s probably trying to direct our attention elsewhere, make us think that she’s not a particularly special companion. Just my personal theory – I could be giving Moffat too much credit. But we do know (for better or worse) that he’s all about the Big Ideas.
I liked what I am hoping was an intentional nod to Alien with the shot of computer readouts reflected in the Ice Warriors helmet, especially after they had an alien loose in their air ducts. I’m sure that’s just wishful thinking though. Pretty good episode for the most part, though I think they probably needed a few handheld sensors which monitored micro changes in air-density.
didn’t care for it at all, nor the last episode neither.
seemed quite lazy and ordinary to me. Clara has yet to catch my attention at all, they need to get to the point very soon.
Nothing memorable, but still enjoyed it.
Then again I am a sucker for anything with 80s music…love ultravox.
I found the 2nd in command Russian (I can’t remember his name) who was so gung-ho to use the nukes just as frightening than Skaldek, the Ice Warrier. I didn’t shed any tears over him, but I would have liked a bit more exploration of his character and perhaps a confrontation of him by the doctor. He claimed to be a “warrior” who didn’t like the “cold” part of the “Cold War” but how is triggering a nuclear winter good for either “the Motherland” or the future of warfare? Was he hoping for some post-apocalyptic battles to fight? What a nut-job! Plus, he totally sold out his crew and country by blabbing all of their secrets to the scary alien. I did like the use of ominous sounds and long, creepy arms coming out of the ceiling to ratchet up the tension. I think having Skaldek sneak out of his ice suit was a good call. One last general comment: it’s getting a little better as Matt Smith ages, but does anyone else think his face looks a bit like Odo’s (and the other Changlings) from Deep Space 9? Just sayin’.
I thought this episode was “ok” it is still Doctor who so i love it regardless, but it wasn’t one of their best
I enjoyed this episode; I think Skaldak was a good antagonist…a “man” out of time desperate for anything and living up to an alien code of honor. And the shots of him slowly attacking crew members with his long pointy fingers was quite creepy (and seemed a very Gatiss-y touch) Doctor Who episodes have to pack a lot into a very short amount of time, and I think this one did a good job of developing characters and packing a lot in given the time constraints.
The biggest complaint I had is one I had last week as well: Clara’s just not working for me as a companion. I get the mystery they’ve set up, and that eventually the show will come back to the Doctor trying to solve who she is, but right now she doesn’t seem to be adding much to things. Part of it, for me, is that she seems to have a very random, bouncing off the walls, cutesy energy to her, which doesn’t allow any contrast with Matt Smith’s Doctor. There were some comments last week about Matt Smith auditioning to be John Watson in Sherlock, and how Hartwood didn’t go that way because with Cumberbatch and Smith in the room, it was like they had two Sherlocks. With JL Coleman and the way Clara is written, it feels to me like they’ve got two Doctors, or at least two similar personalities, even if one is a timelord and the other is, well, whatever it is that Clara is.
Did the captain actually use the words, “It’s in the walls!” in a submarine?
Thanks for the review, alan.
Best episode probably since the gaiman episode.
Alien homages aside, taut episode with great guest stars and an old schhol monster.
Effing Edmure, just messing everything up all over the place!