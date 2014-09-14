Review: ‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Listen’

We're a month into Peter Capaldi's reign on “Doctor Who.” Donna Dickens has been doing a fine job covering the show for us weekly – here's her take on “Listen” – but the latest episode was both excellent and a good opportunity for me to check in on the state of the Doctor, Clara and everything else TARDIS-related, coming up just as soon as I admire the way I look from behind…
First, the bigger picture stuff. Because his Doctor is a bit more scattered than the last few, Capaldi didn't own the role from the opening moments the way Smith and Tennant and Eccleston did. But he and Moffat have quickly shaped Twelve into a distinctive, entertaining character, with as much of Malcolm Tucker as I imagine is allowable in the hero of a show aimed at kids. The Doctor is always a bastard on some level, but those qualities have lurked below the surface of his more dashing recent incarnations. Here, the rude, aloof Scotsman is there on display all day, every day, and that's fun.
As much of a pleasure as it is to watch Capaldi, though, by far the best thing about his arrival is the way that it's forced Moffat to turn Clara into an actual character, rather than a puzzle to be solved while she's busy mooning over Eleven. I know Donna's been concerned that it's too many tics being added all at once, almost to Mary Sue levels, but if you imagine Clara as a brand new character as of this season, then we're not getting to know her any more quickly than Rose, or Donna, or Amy, to name the three most successful companions of the modern era. Jenna Coleman has always had screen presence and an appealingly cheeky attitude, but now it feels like she's playing a person – and the exact sort of empathetic, patient human being this particular Doctor needs to have about him.
And “Listen” was a dynamite story of both the Doctor, his current companion, and a potential future companion for one or both of them in Danny Pink.
Moffat's a very clever writer, but sometimes he overthinks things. His most powerful idea – leading to the best episode of the modern era, “Blink” – was brilliant in its simplicity: here are monsters that can only hurt you when you're not looking at them. I don't know that “Listen” was at the level of “Blink” – though, as a story heavy on both the Doctor and his companion, it was more poignant than the amazing adventures of Sally Sparrow – but it also worked so well because Moffat pared things down to the very primitive, universal idea of the nightmare that there's someone hiding under your bed. Sure, there's fancy window-dressing involving the TARDIS' telepathic circuits sending the Doctor and Clara to various locations (including the very End of the Universe) because her mind is on her botched date with Danny, but at its core is something basic and terrifying: You are alone, it is dark, but is it just possible that something else is in there with you?
Even if there had been some kind of timey-wimey explanation for what the monster was – and there was certainly something hiding under young Rupert Pink's blanket, and possibly at the End of the Universe – “Listen” would have been a memorable outing, thanks to a tight Moffat script, and great direction from Douglas Mackinnon that lent all the proceedings a dreamlike quality befitting the Doctor's latest obsession. But what sent the episode to another level was the closing revelation that the Doctor's obsession with the dream – as well as his need for companions to help him combat fear for the rest of his life – came not from a real monster, but from Clara stumbling upon the Doctor as a terrified little boy (in the very barn that the War Doctor would later use as the location to set off the bomb destroying Gallifrey) and inadvertently playing the role of the thing that goes bump in the night.
Now, like so much of what Moffat does on the series, it's a trick he's played before, in that Clara was scattered throughout the Doctor's timeline and has already been there for key turning points in his life. (Like convincing the William Hartnell Doctor to steal the proper TARDIS.) But the childhood component of it – not to mention the notion that the Doctor was ever a small and frightened boy like the one we barely glimpse here – and Jenna Coleman's performance lent it enormous power, particularly in an episode where, in Danny's descendant (and maybe her own?) Orson Pink, Clara may have gotten a glimpse at how her own future will be shaped by her travels with the Doctor, just as it turns out so much of his life has been shaped by her.
There's the Mary Sue danger when you make a new supporting character this important to the hero's origin, but the work that Moffat and Coleman have done with Clara these last four episodes has been so effective and well-rounded that I'm not bothered by it. Mary Sue-ism only becomes an issue if the supposedly awesome character doesn't seem worthy of the artificial hype, whereas Clara's been earning all of it of late.
There have been some bumpy and/or repetitive moments in Moffat's tenure, but an episode like “Listen” is a reminder of what both he and “Doctor Who” are capable of at their best.
What did everybody else think?
I loved it. I too had the impression that this was Capaldi fully coming into his own as the Doctor.
I also wondered a bit about Pink. Besides he and Clara being destined to be together, I think there is something more to him. Orson is wearing the same orange spacesuit that 10 wore in the Satan Pit & I think Water of Mars and 11 wore in Hide. Is this a happy coincidence or is Orson somehow a Timelord or tie traveler?
I also really like Capaladi breaking the fourth wall and speaking directly to the camera a the beginning, only for it to turn into the Doctor talking out loud about the possibility of not really being alone.
Loved it!
I too immediately thought of Blink when the episode ended and along with it, this is probably one of my favorite episodes of the new era.
Re the spacesuit: I think that says more about budget constraints at BBC, but I could be wront. Never underestimate Moffat…
And welcome back to DW, Alan! I was underwhelmed by the episode “recaps,” and from the comments, it looks like I wasn’t the only one.
No offence to Donna, but I’ve never understood the point of ‘recaps’.
I know what happened, thank you, I was watching it at the time. To me, recaps are the way you remember which episode something is, or find out what happened because you don’t have time to watch the episode before the next one comes out – I don’t understand how they can function as a replacement for a review/critique/analysis/discussion/etc.
But hey, each to their own. The ubiquity of recaps on the internet seems to suggest that SOMEONE is keen on them, for whatever reason. And I know people who recap shows to me in real life even when they know I’ve watched them. Actually, I know a couple of people who are prone to recap real life to me, even when I was there at the time. “Why are you telling me what we just did? I was there. Yes I know I said that and then you said that, I know that because I’m the one who was saying it. I was there. It was ten minutes ago. Is meant to be some sort of substitute for having a ‘record’ function on your life?”
Unless I keep forgetting the part of the conversation where they’re explaining that they’re reminding me of this because I’ve got alzheimers. That would be tragic and yet ironic. But I’m sure I’d have remembered something like having amnesia…
Really liked this one, and I thought of Blink too: the whole notion of taking something commonplace and turning it into something bigger and scarier. In the end, it seems like the whole thing was just something Clara put in the Doctor’s head as a child, but … there was definitely something in that room (why didn’t anybody just take off the blanket???) and probably something in that restaurant — er, spaceship — at the end of the universe.
Re Clara and Danny: They’re trying to do a cute couple tension thing, but I guess I’m just too old for that sort of thing. If they can’t avoid setting each other off repeatedly on a first date (and even before that), this relationship is never going to work.
“Soldier so brave he doesn’t need a gun.” Sounds like the Doctor.
I immediately thought of that when Clara told young Rupert Pink that the colonel would keep him safe. I think that’s why Clara left that colonel for the young Doctor in the end. Maybe that’s why the Doctor doesn’t like guns? Of course, he doesn’t like them because of the whole Gallifrey thing, but could it really be because his companion planted that idea in his mind as a child?
I don’t watch Doctor Who because I find Moffat’s writing terrible, constantly relying on the immortal psychopath trope to avoid having proper plots or relationships, but I’ve been watching Capaldi for the same reason I watch Cumberbatch and Freeman – they’re just very charming.
Very strong episode – by far the best of the four we have had and I think possibly one of the strongest during Moffat’s time as showrunner. Clara has been a revelation this year and is becoming the most fully fleshed out companion we have had. I adore her nervous romance with the bashful Danny and hope that story line doesn’t end up being scarified for timey-wimey gubbins. Capaldi continues to be amazing, able to convey more in the flick of a look or the movement of his body than either Smith or Tennant would ever be capable. Sure, Moffat brought out some of his old tricks but when your tricks are some of the best that have been used in British television, who really cares. This series has so many great episodes still to come and we are only one third of the way through. A+ for me.
Capaldi is great when the material suits him (and I think he’s sneaking in little moments of Ten when we’re not paying full attention). And I thought the direction of the episode (/the bit of the writing that’s about pacing and tension and whatnot) was great: it was a really effective episode.
But I can’t stand the Mary Sue-ing, the way that the show is really now about this perfect flawless woman and the silly old time-traveller she looks after, and how she’s responsible for every single thing that’s ever happened in his life. I also don’t like the way Moffat feels free to re-write the whole Who universe as he pleases, as fast as he pleases, in pursuit of one-off jokes and never-again-mentioned-scenes. It’s not just the way he ran roughshod over his own continuity (of a few months ago) by travelling to time-locked Gallifrey to rewrite the Doctor’s history and Time Lord society, but also just little things like taking the end of the universe – a concept you could build a whole series on (and isn’t that also the same setting (only very different) that’s meant to be in Utopia, or am I misremembering?), and a big landmark destination and presumably fixed point in time, and turning it into one interior set with a door, that frankly could be anywhere in time and space.
I know it’s never been a series that’s cared TOO much for continuity, but it would be nice not to get the impression that the showrunner is only interested in the ‘coolest’ next ten minutes possible and to hell with anything beyond that.
They didn’t go to gallifrey, they went the outer planet that the doctor also went with The Moment. Albeit I’m still wary of this. Also it is clearly been defined in the Whovian Universe that All Time Lords were Gallifreyans, but not all Gallifreyans were Time Lords and even more recently it has started to seem that status of Time Lord was something that was granted and not exactly a birthright. Since we don’t know very much about the doctor’s past it’s very feasible he lived off planet for sometime.
The Barn should be on Gallifrey. 10th and 11th Doctor said so when both of their TARDIS landed in the barn; one said they shouldn’t be able to do that and the other said yeah it (the final day of Gallifrey) should be time locked. Beside how could one plan to destroy a planet without putting the bomb on the planet?
I am just guessing here, the barn may be part of boarding school/camp site in the country/outskirt of town? And training to be solider or getting into the Academy are the highest ranking career option in Gallifrey? The man at barn was sceptically that Doctor would be able to achieve either status sounds just like a career counselor!
YES Thank you. I agree with you completely.
Re the barn: During the epic 50th wasn’t the whole point that they didn’t end up using the moment, but TimeLord art to suspend Gallifrey in a pocket universe? Therefore the moment was never deployed, Gallifrey was never time locked & the Darleks destroyed themselves in the crossfire? – If so then couldn’t one time travel back to Gallifrey at any point prior to the final battle? And it’s the Doctor’s mission now to find them in the present in the pocket universe even though it’s now sealed after giving Mat Smith a whole new regeneration cycle?
I certainly agree with Tracey and Wastrel in their first comments and with Hannahbee. You cannot imagine my delight when I saw there was a review from you instead of what’s been posted lately. SOOOO glad to see a real analysis of an episode rather than a recap. And I have liked Clara much better this season than I had before–I absolutely agree that she is much better fleshed out as a character, and I hated the moony superficial person she was drooling over Matt Smith. I think Peter Capaldi is terrific in the role of the Doctor. I hope you’ll review the episodes at least from time to time, Alan, as I always enjoy your analysis, even if I disagree with you from time to time.
Since we are meant to think Danny and Clara are meant to have a child together, I am thinking that that is exactly what will NOT happen..and that there will be some kind of plot twist for one or the other of them. The Doctor ‘s last companions were a young couple, and so having Clara/Danny=Orson is too much like Amy/Rory=River. I know Moffat likes his tropes, but Im thinking there is a surprise around the corner.
Loving Capaldi. Clara is great this year as well. The Ponds cast such a long shadow over eleven’s era, she felt shoehorned in last season. But this pairing is great.
I’m not sure how I feel about the episode. Everyone is making points about how they like Clara and Capaldi now and that’s fine. But what about the most obvious hole in the episode… nothing is explained. I find with Doctor Who almost everything is explained, so this was disappointing. I get that at the end it turned out to be Clara under the bed after which she then tries to explain that there is probably nothing that is ever under the bed or in the same room as you etc. etc. BUT CLEARLY THERE IS!!! We see the whatever-it-is on the bed, and right at the beginning of the episode something takes the chalk from the book and writes “listen” on the chalkboard. And then we’re supposed to believe the Doctor is just fine with Clara’s theory of “maybe it’s nothing…” I call bullshit.
I think you have a fair point (that its a bit of a cheat to end the episode that way). However on the other hand, the episode is very careful at every point to explicitly counterpoint present every instance of the ‘monster’ with a perfectly rational, though sometimes implausible, explanation: the doctor wrote with the chalk, maybe somebody just took your coffee cup, its another child under the sheet, the noises at the end of time are normal spaceship noises, the ‘attack’ on the doctor at the end of time is the air rushing out of the airlock, under the young future timelord’s bed is actually Clara, etc. Capaldi’s Doctor consistently convinces himself of the non-rational, less probable option (its almost a sort of madness), and because of the force of his personality pulls his companions, and the viewer into this bizarro world.
The explanation that the Doctor’s ‘dream’ (that drove him to this obsession) really was explainable by perfectly sensible explanation (at least to the extent that ‘time traveler happened to dash under your bed to hide and then had to prevent you from leaving bed and possibly accidentally running into your future self’ is sensible) is a stand-in for the observation that maybe the Doctor was ‘wrong’ in all those instances. Though the sheet instance seems the
The overall message of the episode seems to be that even if the Doctor is a fearful madman (and this seems to be a running theme for Capaldi’s incarnation so far), this fear and this madness actually is what gives him strength (and has given him strength all along). It says that its better (and perhaps necessary) to resist imaginary monsters as this gives you at least the experience of resistance. I wouldn’t put it past Moffat to later tell us that the bedsheet scene is somehow explained by that annoying lady in ‘paradise’ who has been grabbing people from the doctor’s SOI in the last few episodes and otherwise didn’t appear in this episode.
I really loved the episode and it’s my favourite from season 8 so far. I love Moffat’s writing although it’s bugging me a little that the “monster under the bed” wasn’t explained. You can see it a little in the background behind Clara, but it’s blurry and looks a bit like Voldemort. Maybe it’ll show up again at some point – I don’t know.
I’ve loved Capaldi’s Doctor from the first second (something that never happened before, it usually took me a few episodes to like a Doctor) and I think he was born to play that role. He is especially excellent in Listen.
Clara and Danny. . . mhpf. Danny to me at the moment is nothing but a potential new tin dog. Odd guy who just drags along somehow. Maybe that will change in the course of the season but his relationship with Clara until now is so odd, so uncomfortable – if I was Clara I’d have never gone out with him in the first place. He’s too insecure, too shy. They’re trying too hard to be cute. Just doesn’t work on me, I guess.
The episode made no sense. Moffat should step down. I don’t mind insightful episodes about the nature of ‘fear’ but it needs to be grounded in a plot that MAKES SENSE.
First rule of a writer – make sure your story makes sense.
Listen failed at this. It was a hotchpotch of ideas stuck together. 1 out of 10.
The problem with Moffat is not Blink.
It is what he made of Blink afterwards, or more precisely the Weeping Angels.
The man who invented a race that cannot move if someone actually looks at them wrote the same story where the Statue of Liberty can move freely around in New York friggin’ City.
Just for the sake of a punchline, we’s willing to destroy his own creation and continuity.
Yeah, I loved the Weeping Angels in Blink, but it seemed like they worked completely differently in each appearance. And when they started “taking over” plain old stone statues in Manhattan… WTF? I thought that stone statues where what they WERE, not what they took over. Didn’t work for me. Loved the episode (Angels in Manhattan), but had to shut my brain down and ignore the obvious discontinuity.
Alan thanks for the post, do come back for finale and the Christmas episode. I also prefer the reviews rather than recaps – I guess we want someone to set the state about what they like or not, so that we can nit pick better :)
Loved the episode and I have learnt not to to be over-excited when I hear the Moffat (Blink) comparisons otherwise we will spend all our life hating the belied expectations (sopranos this, dexter that). I also do not recall very well references from past season or from 40 years back, so each episode has a much smaller frame of reference … and with that background, it works well anyways, or rather, it worked well.
I initially didn’t like this episode at all. I found it pretentious and nonsensical. But then I listened to others ideas and watched it again and I think this is it.
The Doctor has been scared ever since he was a little boy (as Clara grabbed his ankles) and it’s become such a default thing with him that he’s actually scared of nothing. At the beginning of the episode, The Doctor feels scared – after all, besides the ankles thing, he has reason to be what with all he has encountered down the years – and he tries to rationalize it. He WANTS there to be something which has discovered ‘perfect hiding’ because then he has a reason to be scared. That way, he isn’t scared of nothing, which is even more terrifying. The thing under the bedsheet was a manifestation of his subconscious. He’s a Time Lord, after all, and he can summon that sort of thing while you or I or Clara wouldn’t be able to. He needed something to be there – something to prove himself right, that there IS something to be scared about, something which could justify his fear.
Meanwhile, Clara and Danny are scared on their date – and that’s why they each tried to sabotage it, they’re scared of having a relationship. Clara realises through meeting young Danny that it’s okay to be scared. Therefore, she finally acknowledges she is scared and is able to move past it, instead of it being a stumbling block between her and Danny on their date.
Now, the space thing, that’s another example of the Doctor’s subconscious. The whole thing is a subversion: It plays on what we already expect. If there’s ever a program you expect to find one, it’s Doctor Who. But this one didn’t have any. We’ve been told for decades that monsters exist, and we expect to be shown one again. But this time we are shown something else: fear itself. So, after 700 years of living, he realises – or, at least, we see for him – that he is permanently scared. As he tells young Danny, you’re aren’t safe anywhere. We’re presented with the psychological fallback of a guy who walks around believing aliens exist, and that they could be hiding in plain sight. He starts to believe they’re there when they aren’t.
Subconsciously, he’s just afraid, but he has to justify it in some way, so he tries to convince himself that such things are hiding in plain sight. After all, this is a universe which has the Weeping Angels and the Silence. It sounds like there could be invisible monsters. He believes it. We – knowing what kind of show this is – believe it too. And that’s the mistake both we and the Doctor make. We are aware of certain conventions.
I do think it should have been addressed explicitly in the episode, though. Instead of just leaving us saying, “Oh yeah, what was all that with the bedsheet?” Some people have said it will be addressed later in the series, and that’s not fair, because it won’t be. It should have been stated definitely that it was the power of his paranoia. Saying it was just ‘nothing’ is misleading, as the bedsheet DID move, but it did so with the power of an ancient Time Lord’s subconscious. Some other people simply believe it was another kid – one of young Danny’s friends – which means that the whole thing is misinterpreted. Of the 4.08 million who saw the episode, not everyone would have understood it, simply because it wasn’t explained enough.
Thing is with some ‘it doesn’t matter’ type loose ends is: like the spin top scene at the end of inception. we’re told constantly that it matters – it’s hammered into us until, finally, we’re convinced it is – and then they say, “actually, it doesn’t matter”. It’s a slap in the face to the viewer, because we’ve suspended our disbelief and bought into something, and then we’re basically told we were fools to do that. Mofatt just about got away with it – but only because message boards were able to explain it and basically save his bacon.
If nobody has mentioned it yet then I think the connection is with the character Journey Blue. Because they were military she got called a different color.
Dan is a military man.
“Jenna Coleman has always had screen presence and an appealingly cheeky attitude…”
Of course she’s cheeky! Look at how wide her face is, she needs three mirrors!
Having watched since the days of Patrick Troughton, I have seen ups and downs, classics and stupid plots, memorable speeches and hammy acting of the highest order but this episode bored me and I was struggling to get to the end… From always being Doctor Who it is in danger of becoming the Clara Oswald Show. If Jenna Coleman had the presence and acting ability of, say, Alex Kingston or the chemistry that Rose or Amy had with the Doctor then it wouldn’t be so bad her being centre stage for some storylines but if this is the best that the writers have to offer well go back to the drawing board…
Are you kidding me? This is the most annoying episode to date, Moffat’s Dr Who is so irritating that I’m getting to a point where everytime I watch the show I’m bracing myself for the disappointment.
Nothing made sense in this episode, some have pointed out these already, I’m all for suspense and exploring our primal fear and so on, but at the same time the story needs to be consistant and water tight without any loose ends. To end the episode by simply saying that it was nothing more than Dr’s fear, that is like giving the fingure to the audience, and this kind of thing happened incredibly often ever since Moffat took over. He’s always playing the “get out of the jail free card” to solve problems, i.e. this time around there was no problem there in the first place, it was nothing more Dr’s fear. Come on Moffat, you might as well just have said the whole episode was a dream… I’m tired of Dr getting out of trouble simply by word play, twist of words here and there, or a minor loop hole in the plot that was overlooked, or enemies managing to defeating themselves! Honestly, Dr and the companions seem to be just busy buying themselves most of the time, and why not? They don’t have to do much to get out of trouble.
There is no gradeur or any kind of satifactory relief to Moffat’s Dr Who episodes and story arcs. Sometimes, in a Sci-fi show, you want to see the darleks getting devided atom by atom, seriously how awsome was that?
So here’s the things that can’t be explained in the ‘listen’ episode, two reasons why the monster must be real:
1. The thing on the bed without the sheet on was most definitely not human, it looked like E.T and if you looked at the shape it were too small and thin to be a child.
2. At the end of the universe what ever was outside gave clear signs off it knocking back on the door copying the doctor (admittedly a lot like the ‘midnight’ episode)
So the conclusion is that there is most definitely some kind of monster that’s un-explained in this episode, unless somebody has a logical explanation for these?
the Episode was good but it confused me a little, I am loving Capaldi and Clara this season though.
My feeling on Capaldi is that they’re still struggling to make him The Doctor and not Malcolm Tucker. He’s somewhere between Eccleston, Colin Baker, and Hartnell so far, but it hasn’t quite jelled for me. If he could be a bit more dashing, draw a bit from Jon Pertwee perhaps, he’d be perfect.
Is there a problem with anti-veteran sentiment in Britain? It felt like I’d stepped into the 70’s; America’s traumatizing Vietnam experience taught the anti-war movement a lesson about stigmatizing the troops. Perhaps Britain’s struggling with that now? If so, it’s the first I’m hearing of it. The plot arc of Danny Pink’s military past has been awkwardly handled so far. And, besides, not only is the Doctor a war veteran himself, but his all-time best friend (the Brigadier) was a soldier as well.
It’s an odd choice to have this haunted, cynical Doctor emerge now. Having retconned away the destruction of the Time Lords and (kind of) saved his whole species, why turn bitter and gloomy? The previous two Doctors were sunny-but-sad, which seems like a much better fit for a Doctor whose people are lost but alive than to a Doctor who thought he’d murdered them all.
The delinquent kid he had aboard the TARDIS felt like a subtle callback to Ace or Turlough.
And as for Clara… I find it odd that she of all people, having written herself into stories with all his prior incarnations, suddenly has trouble accepting that this is still him. Moffat seems to have jettisoned the implications of The Name of the Doctor entirely.
Arhhhh, I just watched Listen. As a fan of the 4th doctor, I am growing weary of these latest writers obsessed with emotions and dabbling in the Dr Who mythology. The plots have soo many holes, romance (?!), emotional stuff, the Dr is turning into a dithering wreck, the story resolutions are weak, and the companions feature more than the Dr. Get back to interesting, tight, stand-alone, 2.5 hr shows with plot, suspense, humour, and a confident Dr front-centre where companions play second fiddle where they should be. Oh yes, and a descent monster / baddie. State of Decay, Revenge of the Cybermen, Seeds of Doom anybody? Geeez we’ve had Wife of the Dr, Protector of the Dr Through Time, lesbian interracial couple companions (is that relevant to Sci Fi?), what next – Mum of Dr?, Cousin of the Dr? Son of Dr? The only original character they haven’t messed with is The Master. Hands off, you’re not qualified.