Review: ‘Enlisted’ – ‘Randy Get Your Gun’

A quick review of tonight’s “Enlisted” coming up just as soon as I put together a lookbook to show your barber…
So the ratings for the premiere were about as lousy as you would expect for a new comedy debuting on Fridays at 9:30 after veteran comedy (albeit a really good one) that’s been struggling at 9. That said, the ratings jumped 87% when you add in DVR usage and On Demand viewings within 3 days after the episode aired, and while those numbers aren’t easy to monetize, they at least send a signal to FOX that there’s an audience interested in watching “Enlisted” who aren’t necessarily going to be available on a Friday at 9:30. At press tour earlier this week, Kevin Reilly said they would air all 13 and then look at the DVR numbers, and from that standpoint, the news is somewhat decent.
As for “Randy Get Your Gun,” it was a very strong follow-up to the pilot, particularly in the story that gave the episode its title. Randy is so dumb and inept that even a fairly broad comedy like this one has to put in a lot of work to explain how he would survive in the military, and the marksmanship story accomplished that nicely, showing both that he’s gotten help from others but also that he demonstrates aptitude in certain areas (dealing with the wives, shooting when he’s able to remove emotion from his thoughts) that others want to cover for him. And the running gag about “Toy Story 3” – a movie I have watched approximately 972 times with my kids, and has turned me into a quivering wreck approximately 972 times – was hilarious, whether Randy getting upset at minor things like the Pixar logo (“That lamp doesn’t even have a family!!!!,” followed by Randy getting burned trying to hug a real lamp) or him coldly describing the incinerator scene in explicit detail while on the firing range for his test, or the perfect pay-off with the Mr. Potato Head doll.
Pete’s competition with Jill was a bit more predictable – and evocative of the Peralta/Santiago rivalry on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which also spent this week’s episode dealing with the attraction that lies beneath the gamesmanship – but there were some good gags in there as well, particularly their dishes being presented as if they were on “Top Chef” or “Chopped.”
Because “Enlisted” was meant to debut in the fall, I first saw the pilot way back in June. I’d been holding the memory of how much I enjoyed it in for a long time, waiting to see if Biegel, Royce and company could keep the quality up in ensuing installments. Last month, I finally got to see “Randy Get Your Gun” and was very, very pleased.
It’s a tight rope that Scrubs walked so well for so long, and it’s so nice to see Enlisted doing it so well, this soon.
For me though, the best part of the episode was being able to watch the show and annoy it without paying attention to huge glaring decencies in the portrayal of day-to-day military protocol (such as not wearing a cover outdoors). I’m sure there will always be small details they don’t get perfectly right, but like I said last week, I’m not the guy who cares about that so much. The mistakes in the pilot were just that glaring, and I’m glad to see them corrected.
Here’s a fun fact: it’s actually not a mistake for Piz to keep putting his hands in his pockets. He’s what we would call “unsat” in the Marine Corps.
So far, my favorite part of the show is Parker Young’s Randy and Keith David’s (David Keith’s?) Sgt. Major. I like Stults, and while this show is great so far, I’m one of the few who really enjoyed The Finder, and kind of hope to see him do less straight-laced, and more of the quirky he does so well.
Also, RIP Michael Clarke Duncan. Sigh.
Who is Piz? I keep seeing reference to him (her), but don’t know who it is.
LJA, Piz is the smart brother. People call him Piz as that was the name of his character in Veronica Mars.
Now, I’m curious, what’s “unsat” mean?
Jacob,
Unsat means “unsatisfactory.” He’d also be called, “nasty,” “a bad of donuts,” and even though he took care of his brother in this episode, the character has the stench of “blue falcon” all over him. ;-)
Since there’s only two comments here, I’ll throw in my $0.02: I laughed a good deal at this episodes as well, and I’ve never even seen Toy Story 3 (I know, I know, it’s supposed to be a great film, but I’m hard-pressed to watch most family-friendly animation, no matter how good, it just doesn’t spark my interest in general). Those jokes were still relatable to me and there were definitely some other good gags in the episode. The show is still feeling itself out and there are some overly-used sitcom-y things here and there that make me groan a bit. But I think it will get even better as we grow to learn and like the characters.
I was sad not to see Ron Funches again as he’s a spectacularly funny comedian and human being. I guess he’s just in the pilot which is too bad. Piz’s half of the story line was really enjoyable. The other half, not so much, hopefully they can figure out a way to make Pete and Jill more compelling. Overall, I’m definitely enjoying the show so far.
I don’t recall if Funches is in the other two I’ve seen, but not every member of the unit is in every episode. Mel Rodriguez, who played the other heavyset guy in the pilot, was splitting time with “Enlisted” and “Getting On,” for instance, and only pops up sometimes.
Parker Young is doing some A+ Dumb Guy work here.
This would’ve paired so well with “Brooklyn 99.” If it’s cancelled I’ll blame “Dads” for taking its rightful timeslot. Maybe I’ll just blame “Dads” for everything bad that happens in the world.
Really enjoyed this episode. The only real criticism I have is it felt like some of the character stuff would have paid off even more if this was episode 4 or 5.
I feel like we know everything essential about Derrick’s relationship with Pete and Randy. We don’t know how Derrick came to be where he is but we do know why.
I believe it actually WAS shot as the 4th or 5th episode. Prepare yourself for a lot of episodes of this one to be shown out of order.
Out of order episodes? Shame on me for getting back into bed with Fox. Honestly, if the suits are so insistent on messing up the order, why don’t they do that earlier in the process, instead of waiting until after things are shot?
This little fact may have me quitting the show. I can’t deal with network-nonsense.
