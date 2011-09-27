Review: ESPN’s ’30 for 30′ brand lives on with ‘Catching Hell’

ESPN’s 30th anniversary was more than two years ago, and it’s been almost a year since the “30 for 30” documentary series – designed to both celebrate the anniversary and show off ESPN’s reach and creativity – concluded. (You can read my reviews of most of the “30 for 30” docs here and here.) But having discovered that there’s an appetite for off-beat, deeply personal films about sports stories big and small, ESPN has wisely kept the concept going – if not the name(*) – and the now-rechristened “ESPN Films Presents” series has a very strong unofficial kick-off with the 8 p.m. debut tonight of Alex Gibney’s “Catching Hell.”
(*) Personally, I’d have kept it as “30 for 30 Presents.” They spent more than a year building up brand equity, and it just sounds cooler than “ESPN Films Presents,” frankly.
“Catching Hell” – the story of infamous Cubs fan Steve Bartman, who was the scapegoat when the Cubs failed to reach the World Series in 2003 – was originally supposed to be part of “30 for 30,” but Gibney’s schedule, film festival eligibility and other issues pushed it back to now. It was worth the wait.
Gibney’s a Red Sox fan, and though that franchise has had a lot of success in recent years, its older fans know very well from heartbreak and cruel twists of fate. (And its youngest fans are finally learning about that with how this season is ending for the Sawx.) So even though his own favorite team overcame the bogus Curse of the Bambino, Bill Buckner booting the Mookie Wilson grounder(**), Bucky F-ing Dent, Aaron F-ing Boone, etc., he can empathize with fans of another “cursed” franchise whose living fans have never seen a championship. And in this case, he can empathize with Bartman, who interfered with Moises Alou’s attempt to catch a foul pop-up that would have put the Cubs 4 outs away from their first World Series appearance since 1945, and who became such a pariah that he’s been forced to construct a kind of shadow existence in his home city so the media and angry Cubs fans can’t find him.
(**) Buckner’s story becomes a kind of running subplot for “Catching Hell,” and between this movie and his “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode, Buckner’s having one hell of a TV season.
Gibney doesn’t get to talk to Bartman, but he talks to virtually everyone of note at Wrigley Field that night, exhaustively deconstructing everything about the Bartman play. He uses computer graphics to isolate Bartman and several other fans who were sitting in that area, syncs up the delayed radiocast that Bartman was listening to on his headphones with the live action to show how out of sync Bartman would have been with the play, and over and over makes the case that almost anyone in the stands would have done what he did(***), and also that many other things went wrong afterwards that had nothing to do with Bartman. (“The best thing that happened to Alex Gonzales is certainly Steve Bartman,” says Cubs fan/filmmaker Matt Liston, whose own videotaped footage from the stands that night plays an important role in this movie.)
(***) One of the film’s many interview subjects, pub owner Pat Looney, admits to also going for the ball – and can be seen doing it – and would’ve been the scapegoat had the wind been even a little different.
It’s a thorough and thoroughly humane defense of an individual who made a mistake and hurt his team, who apologized for it instantly and still had to go into hiding, and it’s the best thing that could have happened to Bartman short of the Cubs actually winning the World Series within his lifetime. I imagine there will still be some die-hard Cubs fans like Michael Wilbon who will never forgive, and only forget if/when there’s a championship banner flying over Wrigley, but overall “Catching Hell” plays out like a film about a prison convict whose punishment was far out of proportion to his crime.
It’s a terrific film – had it aired as originally scheduled, it easily would have been in the top tier of “30 for 30” films (alongside “The Two Escobars,” “No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson,” “Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks,” “The Band That Wouldn’t Die,” “Muhammad and Larry” and “The Best That Never Was”). Instead, it gets the new version of the series off to a great start.
Enjoy it tonight, and feel free to comment on it here afterwards.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
As a diehard Cubs fan, is it going to bring up too many painful memories, or does it give new perspective to that night?
Well, it goes into detail about how all the other runs scored that inning (to illustrate that it wasn’t *just* Bartman responsible), but it does cast Bartman’s actions in a new light, I think.
I’m a Yankee fan who had the same thought about watching 4 Nights in October (about the Yankees blowing the 3-0 lead to the Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS), but actually enjoyed that doc. Might be a little different since the Yankees have won many time before and once since 2004, but I still thought it was enjoyable.
If I was a fan of the Cubs, I would hate this. Too many painful memories and the fans at the “Friendly Confines” are made out to be hooligans. Which could represent any passionate fan base, especially when alcohol is involved. That point is not mentioned.
I think Gibney took great pains in NOT singling out the Wrigley faithful – between the ongoing Buckner comparison, the look at the human need for scapegoats (I’m not sure we needed the lesson on the origin of the term “scapegoat”, although it was certainly interesting in a trivial way…), and the repeated comments from many people that Bartman was just doing what anyone else would have done, the film did its best to universalize the experience.
That being said, hearing the one fan last night yelling at Security to “put a 12-gauge in his mouth and pull the trigger” doesn’t inspire a whole lot of faith in humanity.
I won’t watch (too hard being a Cubs fan), but I certainly don’t blame Steve Bartman one bit for that loss. I think the majority of Cubs fans agree.
I always felt bad for Bartman for two reasons:
1) As said above, anyone would have gone for that ball, and…
2) The real scapegoat should have been Mark Prior. He’s the one who let the inning implode on him after the foul ball. One (or was it two?) more strike(s) and he strikes out Luis Castillo and no one cares about Bartman.
Oh…and Alex Gonzalez for mishandling the ground ball that would have gotten the Cubs out of the inning.
Not only *would* other fans have gone after it, a couple actually *did* on that specific play. I always thought it was amazing that Bartman got so much crap when clearly his reaction was the normal one, shared by the people sitting right next to him. Ball flies at you in a ballpark, you try to catch it. It’s not like he stuck a pool skimmer over the wall to try to catch a ball obviously in play.
Exactly. Which is also why I take exception to everyone calling what he did a “mistake”. It wasn’t a mistake, it was what every fan in every city since baseball started has done each and every time a foul ball was hit in their area. I remember rolling my eyes at Cubs fans’ reactions at the time, and this doc just made me angry. I love the city of Chicago and have nothing against the Cubs, but right now I hope the Cubs never win a series.
Dusty Baker needed to actually manage his team after that. But he can’t manage so he didn’t. He needed to yank Prior and settle everyone down.
It wasn’t just a few people in the section that had their hands up trying to get the ball, it was practically the whole section. Which is what you see with every foul ball. Bartman was just the unlucky dope who got his hands on it. The guy who ended up with the ball was jumping up and down – which is what you always see. What fed the frenzy were 1) Alou’s reaction, aka tantrum, and 2) the TV coverage constantly replaying it and the TV cameras focusing on Bartman and the TV announcers making comments about him over and over. That was feeding the mob mentality. You don’t see that sort of thing happening so much anymore, so maybe producers and talking heads have learned something. Bottom line is 1) Bartman was so close to the field he should have known to stay back and give Alou a shot to catch it, even if the drunks around him didn’t, and 2) Bartman is not why the Cubs lost, as Catching Hell details. The Cubs did that on their own and blaming Bartman is ridiculous.
Simmons did a podcast today with Alex Gibney about the documentary, the nature of scapegoats and other stuff. good listen.
“[Catching Hell is] the best thing that could have happened to Bartman.”
Bartman seems to be an intensely private person who refuses to speak to almost everyone about this night. The one thing he probably wants (besides a Cubs championship) is for everyone to forget about this night. I doubt he’s happy about this documentary, even if it does mostly exonerate him. I don’t know any Cub fans who blame him for the loss either, so I don’t think he needs the defense anyway.
God. Why, as Cubs fans, do we have to keep reliving this? Isn’t it bad enough that it happened? What did we do to deserve having this day and everything that happened on it constantly rubbed in our face over and over? Isn’t not winning a World Series in 103 years (and counting) enough punishment? And you’d think Red Sox fans like Alex Gibney and Bill Simmons might actually have some sympathy for what we’re going through here in Cubdom, seeing as how they’re fans of a franchise that not too long ago also suffered under familiar demons, having Buckner, the Curse of the Bambino, etc., constantly brought up over and over. But no – apparently when your cursed team wins a World Series, then all sympathy goes right out the door. F**k Gibney, F**k Simmons, and F**k ESPN for doing this. I’ll be making sure not to watch this piece of garbage.
I think the point of the movie is to get Cub fans to look at their “fandom” for what it has become and what it’s done to one of their own. Bartman had to change his whole life because he caught a foul ball.
Objectively, Red Sox fans were equally stupid in there behavior toward Buckner and I think the reason fans like Gibney and Simmons are talking about this is because they have some perspective on how insanely rabid fandoms can become.
Boston fans revel in their “accursedness” and misery, and have made self-pity an art form (and for Simmons, a career.) They mistakenly think everyone else wants to do the same.
Wow. Way to completely jump to (mistaken) conclusions as to what this film was even about. If anything, the film is full of sympathy for the Cubs.
On the whole, this was easily one of the best of the ESPN films, far better than a lot of the shows that actually made to air as part of the series. Such an insightful examination, not of the players of the sport, but of the fans.
Clay hits the nail on the head as to what Gibney was shooting for here, and Cubfan unintentionally made the same point with his post.
Personally, I have to generally agree with you cubfan. I have loved the cubbies all my life, and I too am sick of reliving that game. The situation was blown out of proportion. Lots of people were responsible for this, and the fact that the fans name was released is an embarrassement and completely unfair. I watched the film, and I understand why it was created. But at the end of the day, the film just brought the poor guy back into the spotlight. Please just let this miserable experience and unfortunate reaction of cub fans and the media go away.
This isn’t about the Cubs or Cubs fans any more. Sorry. Kermit Washington probably didn’t want to spend his entire life reliving The Punch either, but it blew up into something bigger than him. Same with Bartman. If you’re not interested (or more likely, too traumatized) to watch the documentary – which by all accounts is excellent and sympathetic to the Cubs – then don’t. But stop foaming at the mouth. This subject is of interest to a lot of people who don’t root for the Cubs, and in fact, I bet a lot of Cubs fans will be watching it as well.
(As a side note, I used to live practically in the shadow of Wrigley, even though I’m not really a Cubs fan.)
Moises alou in an interview a couple of years ago said Hartman didn’t interfere, which shows what a shithead alou is.
I think in that interview a couple years ago, he was tired of answering the question, so he just said “No, I couldn’t catch it.” I didn’t believe him then, and his interview in the doc confirms that.
The only person who comes off as bigger douche bag than Alou is Jim Cuthbert, who all these years later seems proud that he threatened and berated Bartman.
Autocorrect stinks.
I think it was too long, really dragged in the second hour, but overall pretty good. Made me feel just awful, so sorry for that poor guy.
It definitely could have been 30 minutes shorter.
Bummed there was no interview with him. I really wanted to see that he is ok. I agree Alan, that’s it’s one of the top ones, but I’d add Into the Wind to that list as well.
Wow. That was really really good stuff. Thanks, Alan, for putting this up earlier this afternoon. I planned to watch the first hour and then switch over to New Girl and Raising Hope at 9:00 — I remembered that about 9:45 … so completely engrossed in this. And then at the end, I actually cried. I blame that preacher and her scapegoat sermon for that. But wait, “blame” is the not the word I want.
Another benefit of keeping the “30 for 30” title: My long-dormant TiVo season pass would’ve recorded the damn thing.
“Running subplot” is the nicest way I can think of to term what Gibney did with Buckner, which, as a film marketed as “the story of Steve Bartman” was aggravating to no end as the first 15-20 minutes are devoted to someone other than the actual subject, rehashing information that is as well-known as any in baseball history, and if it was designed as a documentary about scapegoats overall, it’s much too scant and ill-investigated, so it feels too much of a needless diversion.
It’s a documentary about Bartman by a Red Sox fan who felt the need to put his own self-righteous focus in it (I like Gibney’s movies, but all sports fans assume their story and experiences are the most interesting and important), and the WGN interview where he bluntly and awkwardly stated all the points he was trying to make, instead of just actually making them.
Outside of that though, the actual presentation was wonderful, and he really engaged in some wonderful investigative journalism, both in Errol Morris “Thin Blue Line” reconstruction ways and in this novel technology reconstitution with the radio broadcast and removing all but the two.
Overall it was quite good, but that “running subplot” was so distracting that it’s hard to see the proverbial forest.
The only parts I didn’t like were the beginning and the end, otherwise known as the Red Sox part. Buckner’s story has been told for ages. All the Red Sox stuff took away from the Cubs story. They might have been tangled once, but they haven’t been for years now. It doesn’t help the ESPN is Boston and New York all the time talk
Agree that this is an excellent film and would easily have been among the best of the 30 for 30 family (question though: isn’t The Fab Five documentary “the unofficial kick-off” of ESPN Films?).
Watching this really made me think about the nature of being a fan, and how thin a line it is between that and being somewhat insane. The reaction of all the other fans at that game is difficult to watch eight years removed, and me not being a cubs fan. But if something like that happened to my team tomorrow, would I act any differently?
Room service for a baseball? Blown up baseball steamed into pasta sauce? Cubs fans are simply idiots
I would think that to be a Cubs fan you need to have a healthy sense of humor, that’s all it is.
You would think that, but a healthy segment of Cubdom took blowing that ball up seriously. It wasn’t out of a sense of humor.
You gotta remember, this is the same city (albeit a different team and stadium) that rioted after blowing up a pile of disco records and caused the forfeit of a game.
Any time you get a crowd of people like that (anywhere, not just Chicago), especially when alcohol is involved, there is a chance some small event can trigger a self-feeding frenzy. It would make for a very interesting sociological dissertation to look at why some incidents blow over, and some explode…
@ Blitzmark: I have to agree. I’m a Cubs fan and sick over what that crowd and the media did to Bartman. But, I’m even more embarrassed for that footage about what became of the ball. That thing got the royal treatment (up until the end) while Bartman got crucified. They guy who sold the ball, Grant Deporter (CEO of Harry Caray’s restaurant) and Dutchie Caray should be ashamed for cashing in on the event. Some say it was a great publicity stunt, but that restaurant chain continues to grow and it’s not because of that idiotic move they called “closure”. The only thing remotely close to closure will be a World Series title. Now that Fanboy Ricketts is in charge, it seems like we’ll all be waiting a lot longer.
I’m going to disagree Alan. The Buckner subplot was a distraction, as was that Protestant minister they dug up. The doc was at its surest when it was a minute-by-minute recreation and discussion of the mystery of Bartman, the man. It was lost everywhere else.
She was a Unitarian, not a Protestant
The term Protestant has been used in many different senses, often as a general term merely to signify Christians who belong to neither the Catholic Church, Eastern Orthodoxy, or Oriental Orthodoxy.
Thoroughly entertaining. After watching the jerkoffs in the crowd that night, gives me even more satisfaction watching the Cubs lose every year.
I admit freely I’m not a big baseball fan — when Bill Buckner was on Curb, I didn’t know who he was; I assume Larry David’s lead up and explanation made it easy for us to figure out the story. I certainly didn’t know who Steve Bartman was, never heard of him. So, okay, watching from a different perspective, I did kind of expect that “Catching Hell” would have a triumvirate and kept expecting a third victim to appear in the story. Now my question is this: are these two events the penultimate in baseball or is there a third scapegoat that could have been added to the story to balance it out?
Okay — I called my best baseball fan friend and I have the answer to my question: [en.wikipedia.org]
Actually, I liked the use of the Jeffrey Maier incident to counterbalance and show how the fan reaction can go the other way. The kid was a hero in New York for reaching in on Derek Jeter’s “homer”!
the other guys next to bart man tried to catch the ball also, they deserve just as much blame as steve (even though steve didnt give up the lead to the marlins).
See the ESPN Outside the Lines story on Pat Looney, the guy in the gray sweatshirt right next to Bartman:
[sports.espn.go.com]
So far, this doc reminds me of everything I hate about fan behavior at games, and why I stay home. I’m only halfway through, but Scott Turow comes off as an incredible asshole, the “former prosecutor” reallly shines through. Maybe not as bad as moronic fan Jim Cuthbert, who marched himself down to Bartman’s seat to fight him, but pretty. I’d also forgotten how noted buffoon Dusty Baker thought it’d be a good idea to fan the flames rather than take Bartman off the hook for normal fan behavior.
Agreed on all the above. Cuthbert was as much of an a-hole in the doc as he was in the game footage. And knowing die-hard, woe-is-me sports fans well (I grew up in Philly), I doubt he is the exception. I imagine that, while by no means the majority, there are still a fair number of Cubs fans out there who still take pride in the way Bartman was treated.
I also find it sad that while Bartman took responsibility for his actions, no Cubs then or now (Karros excluded) bothered to put the whole thing in perspective. I would have liked to see Dusty Baker, the pitcher, or any other Cub involved in blowing that game/series on camera.
I’m not a Dusty Baker fan, but when he made the “fanning the flames” comments it was immediately after the game and he said he couldn’t see what happened. All he said was the guy must be a Marlins fan. I do remember after the season Baker making a comment along the lines of (paraphrasing) “lay off the kid, he had nothing to do with us losing. He seems like a real Cubs fan. If we win the World Series, this kid should be leading the victory parade.”
After watching the documentary tonight and seeing how Chicagoans crucified Bartman that night, I have to say it lowered my opinion of Chicagoans, and of humanity in general.
Wilbon might never forgive? Please. If anyone owes an apology, it’s that jerk. He and his partner have contributed an enormous amount to loutishness generally and in connection with Bartman’s story. Yes, I know Michael, you “can’t help it.” But you know what? You’re an adult and (at least purportedly) a journalist. Find a way.
For the most part I really enjoyed this documentary, but I have to say: is it possible to do a baseball doc that doesn’t include the Yankees or Red Sox? I mean, really?
A full half hour of the two hour doc was about the Red Sox. Yes, we know the Red Sox have won the World Series. Twice.
Is it any wonder so many people are rooting for Tampa right now?
Normally, I would agree with you. I’ve long been annoyed at the near-religious devotion of baseball writers to the Yankees and Red Sox, but this time I thought it worked.
Bartman and Buckner are inextricably linked and to do a story about Bartman without the context of Buckner would have been disappointing.
I thought the doc was pretty fascinating, and it made me feel like sports fans in general are pretty loutish. I mean, where’s the blame for the Cubs’ pitching staff, which gave up EIGHT runs after the incident. That staff would’ve faced those same hitters in the 9th inning whether or not Bartman intervened on the play. And really, had Alou not thrown a pissy fit and just stepped away business-as-usual, the atmosphere in the stadium might not have even changed. I give a lot of credit to Bartman for not wanting to talk about it or profiting in any way from it.
I thought the minister’s comments were interesting and relevant, particularly when she drew a parallel between the original scape goat being led away as people cast their sins onto it, and Bartman being whisked away by security as fans literally threw things at him.
I was expecting more, to be honest. Or maybe less. I thought it was a great subject but at two hours, it was bloated. An hour may have been too short but 90 minutes would have been just about right.
Or if they really wanted two hours, they could have made it less about Bartman and more about many instances of scapegoating in sports.
And for the responses indicating that this documentary lowered their opinion of the people of Chicago, this isn’t Chicago. This is a small subset of Chicago. (And no I am not a Chicagoan feeling the need to defend my ‘peeps.’ In fact, they’re often rivals of my teams.) It’s a sports subset. This behavior is not unique to Chicago sports teams or even professional sports teams. Just look at the way some parents act and high school sports games. When you add the expectation and pressure of what went on in the Cubs vs. Marlins series, the kind of behavior could happen anywhere. It’s appalling on every level but not unique to IL.
“He made a mistake.” How, exactly? He did what every single person in that stadium would have done. I’m tired of idiot Cubs fans saying that, even while defending the guy.
To me, the mistake was not looking to the field. I’ve sat in those very seats and always looked to the field before that day and after. It’s easy to do. Then you know if there’s any chance to interfere with a player or not. Maybe I’m more self-aware than most? Maybe I’m not afraid of getting bruised by a baseball if the player misses? I don’t really know. But if you want to argue that everyone went for the ball, my arguement back is to just glance to the field to see if the player might make the play. It’s easy.
No, not everyone would have done what Bartman and those around him did. I wouldn’t have, especially if I were a Cubs fan. I would have looked to see if a player was trying to field the ball. Just because a bunch of people make the same mistake doesn’t make it right.
yeah, you know what’s a worst mistake? Ruining someone’s life over a baseball game…
If there is a hard object flying at your head, you guys would take your eye off it to check the field? It’s a natural human reaction to keep looking at an object hurtling at your head. You’re not more self-aware, you’re just a liar or deluded.
Paul, before that play happened, very few people (as in none) would have looked at Alou to see where he was. The ball was several rows in and got carried back out by the wind, or do you miss that? Thank God for super intelligent folks like you and Scott Turow.
The director completely undermines his entire point — don’t blame Bartman — with the final shot and the implication that had Bartman pulled his hands back, the Cubs would have magically won the World Series. Way to spend two hours defending the guy, only to turn around and throw yet another beer at him at the very end.
I took that to be more of a question, as in “Could the Cubs have ultimately won the World Series if not for the intervention of Bartman?” It’s a fair question to ask even while exonerating him.
It is a fair question, but I agree with Casey in that it was phrased badly. If Bartment had pulled his hands back, it would have been Pat Looney or one of the other fans interfering…
What I remember about this playoff series is that the Cubs blew the game in Florida before they returned home; my hackles were raised then even though everyone told me to relax because the Cubs only needed one to win at home with two to go.
Then this game, the foul ball incident, and the implosion by the team thereafter. I pretty much knew it was over after that loss.
I remember sitting in my office early the next morning and reading all about the mystery fan who “cost” the Cubs the game. What I most remember is that morning sitting in my office and talking with friends about how we all hoped that they would never identify the guy who did this because it would be brutal if they did. And then, later that morning, he was identified and all hell broke loose for that poor guy.
This film won’t change what happened to him. It was horrible and awful and disgusting to see happen up close in Chicago. The players moved on, hell, even Prior is trying to make a run again at the majors (although not surprisingly, got hurt again).
This guy was just a regular guy, no contract to rely on, no wealth to depend on…just a hell of a lot of blame from other fans, who would have done what he did (and some who did and got fantastically lucky that night).
The best to him.
Why did the Cubs lose this game? No way because of Bartman–more so because Dusty Baker sat there like a statue while the world was coming down. How does he not go out to the mound, settle Prior (and the rest of the team) down? Oh wait…he did the same thing in the World Series when he was with the Giants. Dusty is more to blame than anyone.
And Jim Cuthbert is a classless buffoon. I’d love to see his information posted in the papers like Bartman’s was.
There are people who were initially looking for someone to blame but got over it quickly (a few days). Then there are clowns like Cuthbert who are just downright pitiful.
I was thinking the same about Baker while watching the doc last night. There was a graphic that flashed during some of the game footage that said Prior was at 117 pitches during (or near the time of) the Bartman play. Good lord, get someone up in the bullpen! I know Prior was the man that year but everyone wears down after so many pitches. If you don’t agree, ask Grady Little why he’s no longer managing.
I also was hoping the doc would go into more detail about exactly what life was like for Bartman in the weeks after the game. But then I realized no media outlet has ever really talked to him, so maybe no one knows. A really good doc overall.
You’re both right. Baker was always too cavalier about pitch counts for his young guys, and look where they are now. Prior, out of baseball. Wood, multiple surgeries and can no longer shoulder a starter’s load. Bernie Mac, dead.
That’s a better what-if than the what if Bartman didn’t touch it question — what if someone other than Dusty Baker were manaing the Giants and the Cubs when they blew those games. As in someone competent. The Giants would have won the World Series for sure, and the Cubs would have at least made it to the Series.
By saying little, Steve Bartman comes across as the classiest of the bunch. A lot of Cubs fans, and sports fans like myself, need to take a step back and prioritize every now and then.
Interesting – One of my Captcha words is “faultless”
I don’t really know any Cubs fans anymore who blame Bartman. I guess I did for a while, maybe, but I really think that was mostly guys like Michael Wilbon fanning the flames. There will always be a-holes like a couple of the guys interviewed for the doc, but they are a vast minority. I’m with most people that Bartman didn’t really need the defense. I suppose the casual observer might remember nothing more than the awful behavior of the fans in and around Wrigley, but Cubs fans know that Bartman hasn’t been a focal point of blame for a long time.
Still, it was an excellent movie. While it didn’t provide a really new perspective on that night, the exhaustive look at exactly what happened in the stands was kind of nice.
I kind of wish a little more was made about what the Red Sox Fan – Buckner relationship was like in 2003-2004, just before “forgiveness.” I remember Sox fans saying things like “we need to win to get Buckner off the hook” and “now they’ve won–Buckner can be forgiven.” Which is of course bull, and the reason that it took Buckner until 2008 to do any forgiving of his own. That is one area where the parallel between Buckner and Bartman breaks down. I think Cubs fans have been able to see how crummy the treatment of Buckner was. It’s not that we forgive Bartman–it’s that he doesn’t need to be forgiven. I think if 99% of Cubs fans met Bartman on the street, they’d simply give him a “go Cubbies” and go on with their day. Now if they met Alex Gonazlez, however…
I still contend that Bob Stanley was the real goat on that play. There’s no way that – had he caught the ball – Buckner, who could barely walk, let alone run, would have beaten Mookie Wilson to the bag. Which means he would have had to toss the ball to Stanley, who was nowhere to be found. Wilson would have been safe anyway, and the Mets would have won.
Something that always gets lost in the retelling of this story: Buckner had bad knees and ankles. He wasn’t some loser who couldn’t catch – he was a guy who couldn’t bend over far enough to catch a ground ball. John McNamara, the Red Sox manager, had routinely replaced Buckner with Dave Stapleton for defensive purposes. Buckner was a better hitter but Stapleton was a much better fielder. McNamara had done this throughout the playoffs and World Series, but in this game, it’s the 10th inning and he sent Buckner out there. McNamara has to take at least as much of the blame as Buckner.
what i thought was the positives of the movie was how he showed people were around him and how everyone woulda done the same thing. also how he interviewed the security guard who helped him escape wrigley that night and who was honestly the last person to really talk to him.
the negatives about the film was all the crap about the sox. it shouldnt have been a red sox fan making a movie about the cubs. i say that because about 5 or 6 times they had shown the last out of the red sox last two championships and as a die hard cubs fan it was like a slap in the face like “ohh lookie here we won and your still stuck with the curse.” sure the buckner stuff was interesting but he didnt “catch hell” he let hell go through his legs.
overall the movie was very good and makes me feel bad for the guy and just brought up many sad painful memories. hope all is well steve. sorry for all the pain and trouble we (cubs fans) have caused you.
I’m still amazed that public figures like Moises Alou and Michael Wilbon, other media members, never tried to slow the mob down and deflect attention off of Bartman. It shows how much character they have (or don’t) that no one really stood up for Steve and tried to calm the crowd.
Agreed. And to go to Miles’ point below, Alou’s reaction seemed to light the fire. His slamming his glove down, his pouting on a difficult play he may or may not have made anyway (he was a so-so fielder on a good day) really focused a lot of attention on Bartman when several other people did the exact same thing.
Bill Simmons just did a podcast for Grantland with the director, and it’s a good listen (it’s about an hour long). Talks a lot about the awkwardness of trying to find Bartman, the meeting ESPN reporter Wayne Drehs (a Cubs fan) had with him a few years ago when his editor forced him to hunt Bartman do. A good all-around listen that didn’t really get into the Red Sox stuff (touched on it a little, but not much overall).
Alan, I’m sorry, but that documentary was awful. It plodded along, meandered way too much into Boston talk (on the Boston-based director’s whim), brought no new information to the table, and seemed almost like a parody of the Warren Commission. I expected a LOT more out of this documentary, given all the hype. In fact, the only reason I was interested was because I assumed they had finally gotten an interview out of Bartman. Instead, we were treated to the same old replays of the footage. It was nothing but coverage of coverage, and that original coverage was pretty bland anyway. Not enough time has passed and not enough new information is out there for this documentary to be worth anyone’s time.
Side note: the whole thing was Moises Alou’s fault. He’s the one who pitched a fit over a routine play that didn’t, in itself, alter anything and put the team/fans in a panic.
Miles – So you’d seen interviews with every person around Bartman in the stadium before? And interviews with Cubs security people? And with the producers of the TV coverage discussing their decisions in focusing on Bartman? And you’d seen the TV footage and radio footage aligned to represent what Bartman would perceived in the moment? And you’ve seen the cell phone footage from fans in other parts of the stadium? And you’ve seen current interviews with Alou and other players discussing the event with extensive distance? And you’ve seen the doctored replays to show Bartman alone without anybody around him?
I guess I can understand how you’d feel there was no new information if you’ve been that invested previously.
-Daniel
Daniel, the additions you just mentioned were new, sure, but nothing revelatory. If they’re not getting an interview with Bartman, they’re basically just regurgitating the same tired storylines. Some semi-interesting personal accounts are fine for a 20-minute update piece as an anniversary “remember-when” or something like that, but not this overhyped, dull, full-length documentary.
Miles – I would say they fit with the story Gibney was crafting, which wasn’t a story about Bartman specifically, but one about sports fans and, ya know, people.
But I was at least partially responsible for the “overhyping” of the doc, so I guess we’ll just agree to disagree.
-Daniel
We should mob up on that good Jim Cuthbert to see how he likes it. What an ass!
I don’t understand how people actually feel like Buckner and Bartman actually need to be forgived. Buckner made an error in a baseball game. Yeah it was at the absolute worst time ever but it happened. Bartman tried to catch a ball that was out of play. There was no fan interference on his part. Neither of those guys did anything that warranted the type of life changing misery they’ve endured. For Buckner, 25 years worth. To think that some people feel those guys needed to apologize to the Red Sox and Cubs fanbases and ask forgiveness is pathetic.
Many commenters are missing the point of the Buckner parallel. “Before I could come back, I had to forgove the media for what they put me through. It took me 21 years.” Absent an interview with Bartman, that’s the most poignant insight into what he’s probably going through right now, and how the endgame of his saga will unfold if he ever reemerges. I thought the whole thing was well done.
I completely disagree. Of all the 30 for 30 films this was the least compelling. It broke no new ground and failed to deliver many insights that I didn’t already know. The fact that they couldn’t get Bartman himself made me question why they made this at all. And the Buckner parts were equally inept. He spends 20-25 minutes on the subject and never once even questions why Buckner was on the field in the last inning when he routinely was replaced for defensive purposes the entire year.
If this had been 60 minutes instead of 2 hours I’d have said it was a grade of C, but since it failed to deliver the goods, I have to give it a D.
I’m one of the “Commissioners” that appeared in the film. For the record, we thought it was a great film. The conclusion we reached in our Commission Report is that the umpires blew the call. It was fan interference under the MLB rules. Had the correct call been made, there would have been four outs to go, Gonzalez would have made the routine play (not having to think about getting the double play), and the Cubs would have gone on to win the game and go to the World Series. The outcome of a game should not turn on a fan. What is really interesting to us is that the fans and media people didn’t read the rules and look at the play and put any heat on the umpires. All the finger pointing went to an innocent fan. We spent years reviewing all the film replays and pictures of the game, read and analyzed the rules, and talked to as many people as we could. We also read all of the accounts that appeared in the media. Steve Lyons was one of the few people who knew what the rule was and indicated Castillo should have been called out. Having said that, the rules are very complicated and not well written. The umpires have a tough job trying to make sense of the rules. If anyone is interested, the Commission Report has been converted into a book called Mad Ball – The Bartman Play. We think baseball fans will enjoy taking a look at it. One of the things we do is make suggestions on how to fix the rules, and we ask MLB to review them. It’s not about assigning blame. It’s about letting Steve Bartman live in peace and making sure this doesn’t happen again to any team. Information can be found at madballcommission.com
I’m sorry but there are certain things being said here that just simply aren’t true. Not every baseball fan attempts to catch a ball that could be caught by a player on the home team. It’s rare. Go to any Baseball game and, if it happens, that fan will get booed.
And the photographic evidence supports that. Any halfway decent picture of the Bartman play shows that of about 20 fans who could have reached for the ball, only about three did to the extent that a play could have been interfered with.
I don’t want people to keep dumping on Steve Bartman as the guy’s paid more than enough for a mistake but to try and pretend that every baseball fan would do something like that or that every baseball fan did something like that betrays a complete lack of understanding about the game. Every game I go to I know where I am relative to the field and under what circumstances I should reach for a foul ball. Trying to rewrite history does Bartman no favours.
This movie was not good at all. It throws a lot of stuff at us (graphics, people who were there, etc.), but what is this film about? Why was it made? I have no idea what the idea the filmmaker was trying to express.
Curses exist?
Alex Gonzalez is bad?
Bartman is sympathetic?
No clue what the point of this project was.
Wonderful documentary. I was stunned to see how effective the defense was for the man. But what was the deal with the one fan who showed absolutely no remorse for his childlike and negative reactions eight years later? He grins, he laughs about having been kicked out that night (and possibly a few other games, too). He’s the example of “that guy,” that guy you don’t want to sit next to when you sit down at a game. How sad that he doesn’t seem to have a clue of his actions and has no remorse for participating in that mob mentality all this time later. My heart goes out to Steve Bartman who handled everything beautifully and never once capitalized on it. And oh by the way – the umpire should have ruled it as an out.
~Natalie
Blah, blah ,blah…get a life Natalie. I thought that guy was funny, what harm did he do?? Today’s society is too sensitive and too soft, I guess its the PC world we live. God help America!
Cubs fans should be embarrassed. It wasn’t 1 or 2 people, it was a STADIUM!! That poor man. Baseball is an ignorant man’s sport.