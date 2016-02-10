Review: Everything’s topsy turvy as ‘The Flash’ heads to Earth-2

Some thoughts on last night's The Flash coming up just as soon as I'm Cloud City Vadering you…
“Welcome to Earth-2” fit into a rich tradition from comic books and sci-fi television where characters meet their counterparts from a parallel universe and marvel at how different some things are, and how similar others are. See also the various “Mirror, Mirror” Star Trek episodes, Evil Willow on Buffy, Peter Parker befriending Miles Morales, and, of course, the many DC Comics stories (starting waaaay back with 1961's “The Flash of Two Worlds”) that brought together the heroes and/or villains of Earth-1 and Earth-2.
Earth-2 was originally dreamed up as a way to explain why Flash, Green Lantern, and a few other DC heroes of the '50s and '60s were so different from the characters that bore the same name during World War II, and I appreciated that this show's version of Earth-2 had fashions and architecture straight out of the '40s, even if the technology was more advanced than what's available on Earth-1. But beyond the production and costume design, there didn't seem to be much of a unifying theme to the differences between the two earths in the way DC usually tries to have in the comics (Earth-1 is more science fiction, Earth-2 more magical, Earth-3 flips the identities of all the heroes and villains, etc.). Here, some good characters were now evil, and some relatively passive ones were now more active (Iris is the cop, Caitlin is a supervillain), but there wasn't a clear through line. It was just, as Harry warned before he went through the portal with Barry and Cisco, everything is different!
Still, you could tell the actors were having fun playing very different versions of themselves. Jesse L. Martin got to sing (which is a thing he does well), Candice Patton got to use a gun, Carlos Valdes got to play coolly all-knowing, and Danielle Panabaker got to let completely loose as Killer Frost. It was an entertaining hour, even if Barry's reasoning for replacing the Earth-2 Barry never made much sense, and there were loads of Easter eggs along the way, particularly during the trip between the earths, where we could glimpse, among other people and things, Supergirl (thus establishing the shows as being on different earths and solving whatever qualms I had about the upcoming crossover), a future version of Green Arrow, the John Wesley Shipp version of the Flash, and a Legion of Super Heroes flight ring. (Speaking of the Legion, was that supposed to be Ferro Lad in the cage near Barry and Jesse, or another DC character who wears an iron mask?)
Jay Garrick's unfortunately been a dud so far, though, and his story last night was kind of a mess. So not only did he not admit the actual reason he lost his speed, for no good reason whatsoever, but then Caitlin is able to synthesize a workable speed formula in, like, a half hour? I realize this is a show where Cisco was able to build a gun that could turn anything into gold – thus solving a problem that scientists have been trying to master for centuries – and it was barely worthy of mention, but the ease with which Caitlin came up with a new Velocity formula (even if it's still a couple of generations away from really working) only underscores how dumb it was for Jay to keep his secret in the first place. (As always, secrets on these shows are never a good idea, for either the characters or the storytelling. Ever.)
Overall, though, this was a fun one, and badly needed after the show had been bumpy for a little while, between the obligatory Legends of Tomorrow set-up, all the angst over Patty, Wally, etc.
What did everybody else think? If you're a comics fan, did this live up to expectations? If not, could you make sense of most of what was happening?
I like this show despite its flaws. I don’t try to over-analyse things, and I have always believed that any story involving time travel makes no sense and usually falls flat on its face. This show is hit and miss, but it tries hard and is often fun.
Earth 2 and its characters were just OK, but if it leads to wrapping up the damn Zoom story line, I will be happy that they went to Earth 2.
I love the further confirmation that EVERYTHING that’s happened in WB/DC media can be considered canon, as they all take place in their own universe.
You think nothing is better than The Dark Knight? Well don’t worry. Somewhere out there on a different Earth, Robin John Blake fights Gotham’s underworld as Batman while Bruce and Selina enjoy their early retirement.
You loved George Reeves as Superman and Adam West as Batman? All of that happened on another earth!
The same goes for the Burton Batmans, the Donner Supermans, even Lois & Clark, Gotham, the original Flash TV show, Smallville… all of those iterations of our favorite characters happened and are still happening because it’s all connected through the DCEU; the Multiverse.
I know there is a small, yet thoroughly vocal minority who really don’t like Man of Steel, but I hope even you all can admit that instead of demanding the kind of interconnections between TV and films that causes massive headaches like the MCU is doing with their TV shows and films, such as the fact that no one cool is ever going to show up on that crappy SHIELD show, what DC/WB is doing with the DCEU is very smart.
We can have multiple Flashes. Different versions of Superman. Every version of Batman or Kato and the Green Hornet. Of everyone.
Just because the version you love best is not being featured currently doesn’t mean it never happened.
Somewhere, on a dark, dark earth filled with never-ending misery, even Ryan Reynolds’ terrible Green Lantern is flying around making snarky quips and running away from adversity as the anti-Hal Jordan.
See… there’s an earth for everyone! The DCEU is the Oprah of comic book media. You get an earth! You get an earth! EVERYONE GETS AN EARTH!!!
Honestly I’m mixed on that. I think it can be kind of cool to interweave properties. Marvel rarely does it between movies and TV, and the only time they did it well was the Captain America/SHIELD crossover, but the fact that they have one consistent universe allows for the possibility of Netflix Daredevil to show up in Avengers: Infinity War– so they don’t have to redo the work of making you invest in that character. That could be pretty cool. That said, to make one coherent story, you also have to keep a baseline level of quality in your products, which so far Marvel has done. Even their misfires like Iron Man 2, Season 1 of SHIELD, and for my money the first Captain America, haven’t been THAT bad.
The DC model on the other hand allows you to pick and choose the best versions of what they do; Dark Knight, Flash, Arrow–and view that as canon while ignoring the rest; Green Lantern, Smallville, Legends of Tomorrow, (I fear the batman vs. superman movie may fall into this category, although I am holding out some hope because I actually liked Man of Steel)
So I think there are positives and negatives either way you go about it. I also think it’s too bad Gustin can’t play flash in the DC movies, he’s growing on me as an actor. I don’t think he would be out of place.
McGee,
I see your points. I think it just becomes a subjective argument as to what is the “baseline” of quality when it comes to the total shared universe.
I still think SHIELD is pretty awful all-around, especially considering how much it costs to produce each episode when compared to The Flash and Arrow.
Yes, it definitely is going to be awesome to watch The Defenders join The Avengers and The Guardians of the Galaxy team up to take on Thanos.
BUT. Will Coulson’s team of annoying cardboard character cutouts be joining them? Probably not. And therein lies the problem with SHIELD: it’s supposed to be connected, but it’s really not. It’s so far off to the side that none of the stakes ever seem to be particularly meaningful.
When I first heard Gustin wouldn’t be a film Flash (which even in the multiverse makes no sense, because shouldn’t Barry always look like Barry?), but given that it’s a different earth, maybe a different sperm with different genes fertilized that egg, so instead of Barry looking like Grant Gustin, he looks like Ezra Miller.
Regardless… the idea of the multiverse grows on me, because like you said, it leaves open the idea that if something doesn’t work, you can toss it aside. If there’s something from the past you love, well, just because the new and shiny is here now, doesn’t mean what you love doesn’t matter. It still does.
One of these times Barry makes the trip through time/dimensions, they really need to have a moment with Christopher Reeve flying by. Because why not?
But haven’t we all just been assuming that anyway? Why did you wait for it to be “confirmed”? No adaptation has ever wiped out a previous adaptation from existence.
I mean…can’t we also assume that the MCU is taking place on another world in this multiverse (in anticipation for the eventual crossover movie event in the late 2020s as Marvel and Warners try to desperately revive the fading superhero genre?)
Yeah, I don’t think the idea of the DC Multiverse is particularly unique or special. The MCU is one universe (Earth-199999) within the overall Marvel Multiverse, which also includes the prime comics universe (Earth-616).
It is nice that they can now come up with a somewhat logical reason for sending Barry over to Supergirl, but not something that I think redefines the DC Universe in any meaningful way. And as mentioned, it does raise the question of why Barry Allen looks different in the movie universe, especially if they’ll be presumably using the same origin story.
Also, I don’t know about everyone else, but I’m starting to get the impression that HistoryOfMatt maybe doesn’t like Agents of SHIELD? I mean, I don’t want to jump to conclusions or anything, but some of his posts could be interpreted that way.
I just with that DC had decided that they could have a multi-verse where you can have multiple iterations of the same characters BEFORE they made the decision to off the entire Suicide Squad and Amanda Waller from Arrow. Seeing Deadshot again on Flash was just rubbing salt in the wound.
Didn’t Caitlin make the speed formula a few weeks ago? She just made a few adjustments last night I thought
Yep, she helped Harry Wells create Velocity 6. So she’s probably been tinkering with it since then. It would be natural to assume so.
Was there an explanation for why everyone’s meta human alert watches didn’t go off every time Barry or Cisco went anywhere? Iris’s went off the first time, but then nobodies went off again.
Is there a list of the cameos for those of us not completely comic book versed to recognize much beyond Supergirl?
John Wesley Shipp as the 1990 CBS Flash.
Old West scarface gunslinger Jonah Hex (a future LEGENDS OF TOMORROW guest star).
Someone who is either Old Oliver Queen or Connor Hawke, Green Arrow of the 2040s (likewise appearing in a LoT episode, episode 6 to be exact).
A Legion of Superheroes flight ring (they’re from the 30th century).
Gorilla Grodd, obviously, previously sent to a hidden jungle city of intelligent gorillas on Earth-2.
I’m about 99% sure I caught a glimpse of Jonah Hex in the inter dimensional portal. There was a dude in a cowboy hat, pointing a revolver. I mean…he’s coming to Legends of Tomorrow (hey, what’s up Jonathan Schaech!) so I just assume that’s who it was.
I was wondering who that was. Thanks!
Barry is selfish – I know Joe -2 said Barry – 2 is selfish but our Barry is also selfish – instead of sticking to the task and finding Zoom, he decides to take Barry -2’s place and play house with Iris 2 – and because he wanted to hang out – Killer frost tracked him down and Joe -2 was killed in the process –
Joe-2 mentioned that Barry -2 was selfish and if you actually go back you will see that our Barry is a nice kid but is also a bit of a brat – and has a selfish streak in him. That is his main flaw – and the writers have done a good job in highlighting it subtly.
Yeah, he means well so you can support him as a main character, but he has amazing tunnel vision. Why on earth couldn’t he just tell Iris what was going on and ask to work with her??? It’s not like he couldn’t prove he wasn’t her husband. That was a strange charade.
Whenever shows do multiple universe stories, there seems to be a sense that the other universe’s characters, or the world itself, is unimportant. This attitude is fine for us as viewers, but when the main character exhibits this behavior, it reflects badly on them. Case in point, Barry seemingly has no remorse in knocking out alt-Barry and replacing him in his life. Making out with another person’s wife, getting his father-in-law killed, and then stealing the moment of his death (and comforting his wife) from alt-Barry. Yeah the show is fun and all but his reckless disregard for his other self’s life and using it as just a means to an end really didn’t sit well. Add that in to the fact that he was supposed to be there to help save Wells’ daughter and then getting pissed when Harrison calls him on it?
At least he didn’t take the opportunity to sleep with Iris Allen like Sisko did with Dax in his Mirror Universe episode.
Did anyone notice the names “Bruce” and “Diana” on Barry’s Earth 2 phone?
“Hal” as well.
I was happy that Earth 2 was a more complicated parallel than just “Good is now evil”. It makes for more interesting story telling.
Did nobody catch the names on Earth-2 Barry’s speed dial being “Bruce” , “Hal” & “Diana”?
The first half of the episode brought flashbacks of the great “Perchance to Dream” episode from Batman: The Animated Series.
Also Barry was in Earth-2 for a day and manages to get 3 of his friend’s doppelgangers killed, efficient work Flash.
Alan,
There’s a typo in your sentence. You meant to say:
“and of course Futurama.”
See also: Fringe!
Surely there is a point to Jay Garrick. As it is he is a two-min speedster with a drug problem in a relationship that is rather likely to end badly.
My theory was that he was Zoom, which got bolstered when it became clear that he lied about Zoom stealing his speed, and that Zoom might be an alter ego. I’m feeling that less now. But jeebus he is rather pathetic.
I don’t like what they’ve been doing with Jay lately, but I loved the rest of the ep. Can’t wait to see what happens Barry meets Supergirl (and which Earth it’s on).
First can I stipulate that I’m not familiar with the comic book character, but they really couldn’t come up with slightly more original look for Caitlin’s evil alternate than beached out hair and make up and an outfit that screams “I’ve just come from a week-long bender at a fetish biker bar”? Buffy really put that trope to bed with Vamp (“I’m so skanky and evil!”) Willow back in 1998.
Since we’re entering the DC Comics multiverse, does this mean we’ll soon see Captain Carrot?
One thing that was not clear for me, is Henry Allen-2 alive in E-2? If Henry Allen-2 is Zoom and he stole Henry Allen-1 to play himself in E-2 for whatever reason that could explain why Henry Allen-1 chose to leave Central City. That doesn’t even make any sense. I just thought it was weird that Barry’s Mom gave back the cruise tickets because I didn’t exactly hear what her reason was aside from Barry and Iris should use them.
I’m sure someone else has suggested this, but since I don’t see it here my theory is that “Earth 2” is really “Earth 3” or something closer to that. It may not be as simple as Good = Evil, but right now we have:
Mayor Snart
Cop Deadshot (who can’t shoot)
Good (so far) Henry Hewitt
Evil Cisco, Caitlin, Ronnie
Evil / criminal Nuklon, Dr. Light, & Capt. Singh
Wells doesn’t fit neatly, but then again we don’t know what Earth 1 Wells was actually like.
The biggest “clue” is that the Earth 1 Jay Garrick is Hunter Zolomon, someone who does become an evil speedster in the “regular” universe.
It’s not perfect but it would be a great reveal down the line AND open the door for more traditional versions of the Earth 2 characters.
I would have added Fringe to that list before Peter Parker meeting Miles Morales since the two parallel Earths was a running theme throughout the series and had nearly an entire season set on the “alternate” Earth.