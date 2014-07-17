Review: ‘Extant’ – ‘Extinct’

A quick review of last night's “Extant” coming up just as soon as I'm interested in Neanderthals…
This isn't a show I expect to be writing about weekly, but I at least wanted to check in with “Extinct,” given my concern that so much of what was effective in the pilot episode was the work of director Allen Coulter. But “Extinct” kept up the distinct look (and kept adding cool futuristic flourishes, like the holograms at the history museum) and the ominous tone. Even better, it improved on the pilot by giving Molly a clear sense of urgency and concern about this mysterious pregnancy, rather than treating it like a thing the show would eventually deal with around episode 7 or 8.
There are some parts that are wobbly (like the telegraphing of Grace Gummer's feelings for John and jealousy of Molly), but overall, “Extinct” held up fairly well. This isn't a great show so far, but it's a solid version of what it's trying to be.
Your feelings seemed mostly positive last week. After “Extinct,” what did everybody else think?
It’s no Fargo, but we’re enjoying it. They’re doing a good job with the foreboding and tension.
Totally agree.
It has caught my interest. Especially, since it has 2 of my favorite actors–Goran Visnjic and Hiroyuki Sanada.
Hiroyuki Sanada is making his bread and butter by playing the majordomo of a sinister corporation with an hidden agenda, isn’t he? LOST, Helix, now Extant.
I’m into it. I like the pacing and how they jumped right into the story. Although I think the museum robot had more personality than Hallie Berry. Is she supposed to be that stiff? She doesn’t connect with any of the other characters.
How would you be if all those things happened to you?
A little too much corporate conspiracy for me so far…but I’ll tune in next week.
I’m a big fan of “Solaris,” the book and both movies, so that helps.
The mysterious Japanese? CEO reminds me a lot of the mysterious Japanese? CEO on the awful Helix, which doesn’t help.
This show has become plain awful …
Total trash… A bad horror flick pretending to be a SciFi flick