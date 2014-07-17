Review: ‘Extant’ – ‘Extinct’

A quick review of last night's “Extant” coming up just as soon as I'm interested in Neanderthals…

This isn't a show I expect to be writing about weekly, but I at least wanted to check in with “Extinct,” given my concern that so much of what was effective in the pilot episode was the work of director Allen Coulter. But “Extinct” kept up the distinct look (and kept adding cool futuristic flourishes, like the holograms at the history museum) and the ominous tone. Even better, it improved on the pilot by giving Molly a clear sense of urgency and concern about this mysterious pregnancy, rather than treating it like a thing the show would eventually deal with around episode 7 or 8.

There are some parts that are wobbly (like the telegraphing of Grace Gummer's feelings for John and jealousy of Molly), but overall, “Extinct” held up fairly well. This isn't a great show so far, but it's a solid version of what it's trying to be.

Your feelings seemed mostly positive last week. After “Extinct,” what did everybody else think?