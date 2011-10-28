Review: Fairy tales (also) come to life in NBC’s ‘Grimm’

“This is no fairy tale,” Portland cop Nick Burkhardt is told when one of his cases appears to involve a monster as the perp. “The stories are real.”
Well, of course they’re real. Did Nick – the hero of NBC’s new thriller “Grimm” (tonight at 9) – not watch Sunday’s premiere of “Once Upon a Time” on ABC, this season’s other new drama about fairy tales come to life?
“Grimm” arrives with the deck stacked against it. “Once Upon a Time” had a five day head start (and had one of this season’s most highly-rated debuts) and much better marketing. In addition, it’s on NBC, which has struggled to launch virtually everything but “The Voice” in recent years, and on Friday nights at 9, a low-viewership timeslot where the sci-fi/fantasy audience is already largely spoken for by FOX’s “Fringe” and the CW’s “Supernatural.”(*)
(*) Tonight, at least, it doesn’t have “Fringe” to deal with – but only because FOX will be airing what should be a massively-rated World Series Game 7 instead.
It also arrives with a variety of stumbling blocks of its own making. Nick, who discovers he’s one of the last in a long line of Grimms, people with the power to recognize and then fight the fairy tale monsters, is played by “Road Rules” alum David Giuntoli, who comes across like a more wooden Brandon Routh, which didn’t seem possible. The show takes its title far too seriously, and with the exception of one character is oppressively humorless. It is, if the pilot is an accurate guide, a police procedural in supernatural drag, and not a particularly inspired one. And the show looks both cheap and quite literally too dark. (Even NBC’s promotional images are hard to entirely make out.)
And yet… in a way, I may prefer it slightly to “Once Upon a Time.” Certainly, it seems better-constructed for the long haul, even if the timeslot, network, etc. make a long haul extremely unlikely.
“Grimm” was co-created (with Stephen Carpenter and Jim Kouf) by David Greenwalt, who was a top producer on “Buffy” and “Angel” for a long time, and he and his partners at least recognize that the Brothers Grimm set out not to comfort kids at bedtime (and provide Disney with merchandising opportunities), but to scare the heck out of them. What we see of the fairy tale characters in the “Grimm” pilot is unsettling, and if the show ultimately takes itself too seriously, that seems more easily correctable than starting out with too much whimsy.
And there’s some welcome humor in the form of Monroe, a big bad wolf (but not necessarily the big bad wolf) who has reformed and curbs his monstrous appetites “through a strict regimen of diet, drugs and pilates.” Monroe is played by Silas Weir Mitchell (Haywire on “Prison Break”), and when he and Giuntoli are on screen together, you can see the shape of a better, more durable version of the show that has far more confidence and energy – one where Giuntoli is only asked to look pretty, set up Mitchell’s jokes, and occasionally shoot things.
And though the cop procedural framework feels tired almost from the second we see Nick and partner Hank (Russell Hornsby) approaching a crime scene involving a co-ed who made the mistake of running through the woods in a red hoodie, the structure itself seems to have more legs than waiting week after week, season after season, for Jennifer Morrison and her son to break the queen’s curse on “Once Upon a Time.”
There’s a potentially good supernatural cop show to be made, and certain pieces in place to make this into that. But the version you’ll see on NBC tonight seems to be embracing the show’s likely failure by being something few will miss if it doesn’t work out.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
What, no rating?
It’s there. You may need to reload to see it.
I think this show’s future is rather…Grimm.
(I’m so sorry. I couldn’t help myself.)
YEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAH!
Someone should just adapt Willingham’s Fables into a series.
As I said when this exact same discussion came up during the Once Upon a Time review, you do not want them to make Fables into a series. It would be so cheap and watered-down as to be unrecognizable from what makes the comics good.
Well, AND, for those who don’t already know, TWO different networks have already started to develop a show based on Fables… and gave up. Probably how we ended up with Once Upon a Time and Grimm to begin with… the networks liking the concept but having difficulty with both the budget and content of Fables, and deciding the scrap things and start fresh with a show not connected to something pre-existing in another medium that they’d have to jump through hoops to do justice to.
to* scrap things
I still disagree that Fables couldn’t be a successful network series. The sexual elements of Fables are hardly essential, and could be toned down enough to make it palatable as a prime time show without having a negative effect on the quality. I suppose you couldn’t translate every single storyline, but the success of Once Upon a Time and Walking Dead tell me that a successful version of Fables is absolutely doable.
I considerably liked this pilot more than Once Upon a Time. Once was nothing but exposition that when the credit’s rolled, you realized nothing had happened. Grimm starts its story off right away. And I think Grimm is much more self-aware than Once was, which instantly made it better for me. I mean, Snow White said deadpanned in Once: “She poisoned an apple because I’m prettier than her!” I mean… really? And it’s all done so seriously… I just couldn’t.
Besides that, there were a few chills and thrills and chuckles. And I actually think the can delve into mythology more than Once.
Well, I for one am absolutely sick to death of “self-aware” shows. It’s pretty much a deal-breaker right there. And Grimm looks pretty awful. And yet… Once Upon a Time (at least the pilot) was truly awful as well. So much potential just squandered with endless exposition and a botched set-up. The entire storyline with Jennifer Morrison agreeing to drive the kid home and his wide-eyed, fresh-faced insistence that “these stories are real!” just played so false and trite that I could barely make it through without shutting it off. And I normally think Ginnifer Goodwin is attractive but the short pixie haircut with her ears sticking out like handles on a cistern makes her look like a Rhesus monkey. One episode of Once and I’m done. However, I don’t expect Grimm will last longer than that, either. And it’s a shame about Fables, because if a ballsy cable network had put some money behind it and set it up right, that’s the show I’d want to be watching, not these other fairy tale failures.
I also preferred Grimm to Once. I’m much more interested in delving into the mythology and psychology of how we spot the monsters around us in everyday life, than just following some semi-interesting fictional characters trying to “wake up” from a curse. Once has a good cast with not much to do. Grimm has SWM, who makes it worth watching just for him.
hey, don’t knock Brandon Routh. I thought he was great in Scott Pilgrim. His comic sensibilities are underrated.
I think he’s a good comedic actor. (See: Zack and Miri; whenever he was asked to be funny on Chuck.) As a dramatic actor, not so much.
Was he asked to be funny on Chuck? I don’t remember that.
Nah, he was just as much of a dead log on Chuck. Of *course* he’s wooden — that’s why watching his last Superman remake gave you splinters. Yes, David Giuntoli is nearly as bad; but when I saw the wolf guy invite him in for a brewski, I thought: OMG, this is going to be another freaking buddy show, except with nonsensical characters. Only it didn’t quite turn out that way. Perhaps it will improve. meanwhile, Morrison’s show set my teeth on edge with only the second episode. Really: the reasoning with the kid thing is already tiresome, and so is the one-note mayor/evil queen. So maybe this show will do slightly better, as Alan speculates.
Relelntlessly dark TV is all the rage. Unfortunately. So I expect it will do well enough.
Can’t someone do something original? This show will not be a keeper!
I find it hard to believe they managed to take such rich subject matter and botch it so badly. If you want to see scifi/fantasy done right on network TV watch Supernatural. Kripke and company know how create a show with monsters and fairytale elements, yet keep it fun and fresh. Grimm is neither fun nor fresh…it’s boring.
The main character in Grimm is forgettable. Also, why try to combine a fantasy show with a police procedural? They would have been better off picking one or the other.
After watching Supernatural right after Grimm, I think I’m more apt to stick with Supernatural (which knows full well what its trying to accomplish, and is doing it well). Sorry Grimm, I might give you one or two more episodes to impress me.
I think it’s a little TOO dark and serious, it does need a little more humour. But the previews for the rest of the season seem interesting…I’ll give it a few more episodes.
I don’t think the problem is even really “humour” – BSG wasn’t exactly a barrel of belly laughs but it also had a fair amount of situational humour, even though it tended to be pitch black. But more importantly BSG had a clear idea of what it was, a point of view and a cast that was solid all the way through playing characters who weren’t necessarily “sympathetic” or “likeable” but watchable.
While I’ve been cooling on ‘Supernatural’ for a while, I still can’t see any reason to dump the takes-itself-far-too-seriously Win-cestuous angst and general creative intertia for whatever the hell this is.
Write a comment…wHY would sponsers even back such non sense? Do writers really think this is going to be a hit? FX took off TFERRIERS I bet the comments would be much better than these.
Write a comment…Bring back Terriers. This is garbage
Write a comment…as I said why this?? such good shows. this is what we are destined to watch? monsters Didn’t I see that on AMC
How bad was Ron Moore’s fairy tale cop pilot if they passed on it for this garbage?
The last I read of the show I heard that it was too complicated in that its mythos was really tough to understand.
While Awake is getting all the buzz it is very hard to imagine what the show will be in week 10 whereas with Grimm you can get a pretty good idea from the pilot what it will be like in week 10. It is whether Grimm is able to move out of the case of week format and into a mythos that is interesting grounding the characters in reality that presents complications that make us care for them and make their reactions believable to us. I have hopes for this show.
I loved it!!!
I really like the first episode of Grimm if only for the wonderful lighting. Someone is going through a lot of trouble to produce an interesting, fantasy lighting scheme. The scene where the main character is staring at Monroe’s house there is a blue light on one side of the house, a green light on the other side of the house, a yellow light in the distance, and a red light on Nick. The lighting was also really creative in the scenes where the two characters are driving to the kidnapper’s house. Visually this is creative show.
Write a comment…I’m iffy on this show. On one hand, it has so much brilliant potential, on the other… it’s so dry. The opening and hastily explained nature of Grimms in their relationship to the world of monsters is confusing, ll. The biggest question once I grasped what was exactly being said was How was this guy not told sooner? Or at least warned of what might have happened. Knowing that he is the only one to inherit this magical(?) Genetic trait left, with only his dying aunt as a current Grimm, that’s a lot of risk to take.
His partner, while funny is just doomed to get eaten somewhere down the line to make more room for the more appealing sidekick, Monroe. Which, sad to say I’m hoping to happen soon since Monroe rarely seems to be featured at all for any real length of time.
Thirdly, his fiance is just too… perfect. Their whole relationship is too sunshine and butterflies. She’s this sweet, kind person who works as a vet. Does she really have a place in the story? I mean otheer than to get used against our hero somewhere down the line because she has no clue what her fiance is now dealing with.
Humor and romance being tossed out as genres, (for the dry humor and already established ‘perfect’ romance) leaves fantasy and action. Not a bad pairing in my book, but still it seems lacking. The fantasy is pretty good, interpretting the dark tales of the Grimm Brothers into ancient creatures and cultures has been done spectacularly in my opinion, though some stories leave me .searching my books for their references. (The Queen Bee being one). The action, however, needs more… well action. Not that watching bear-people chase a helpless couple through the woods wasn’t mildly entertaining. Being a detective show I would expect more in this department, as well as the ‘whodunnit’ department. The show practically told us who was bad and who was good from the beginning, and continues in every episode to blatantly point out who we should look for to be the culprit in the end. The Queen Bee was the only episode where I was somewhat stumped for a moment on whether or not the Queen was really bad or not.
In the end, I’ll continue to watch in hopes that eventually Grimm hits it’s stride. They have all the necessary ingrediants for an amazing show, but can they make it?
Cast should do old west episode.