Review: ‘Fargo’ – ‘Who Shaves the Barber?’

“How the heck did I do that?” -Molly
“'Cause you're you.” -Gus
“Who Shaves the Barber?” has some memorable material involving Malvo, including his trip to Reno to visit his booking agent, and especially his one-man assault on the Fargo mob's headquarters, done right under the nose of two FBI agents played by Key & Peele(*). Like last scene's gunfight in the whiteout, the tracking shot following Malvo's path through the building even as the camera remained outside was a very clever way to depict a complex action sequence despite the restrictions of a TV budget and schedule. (Also, there are times when the less we see of Malvo in action, the easier it is to buy that he's this superhuman force of destruction.)
(*) The introduction of these guys may be two buffoons too many, but there's a buffoon gap with the murder of Don, and I can't object to the presence of the men who gave us Liam Neesons, Ladennifer Jadaniston and the tastiest soul food meal ever.
The bulk of the episode, though, deals with our other two leads, who find themselves on opposite paths: Lester gleefully discovering the power of chaos, and Molly sadly coming to grips with the limits of order and goodness.
We've seen Lester travel slowly down this dark path, but “Who Shaves the Barber?” is the point at which he stops walking along it and starts tearing down it in a stolen sports car. His frame of Chaz works not only because Bill is relieved to have an alternate theory of the crime with some evidence behind it, but because who could imagine meek nice guy Lester Nygaard doing something so devious and nasty as this? Who could picture the guy with the eternal “Kick Me” sign framing his brother for murder, and setting his nephew up to be arrested, on top of that?
His accent's always going to be a shaky thing, but Martin Freeman's been awfully good these last few episodes. Lester's transformation into a wolf in sheep's bright orange parka certainly helps; there's a level of artifice to his performance that functions better when he's a bully pretending to still be a victim. Even if Bill wasn't both dim and inclined to believe the best in his old friend Lester, I could see him being snowed by Lester's performance and the web of lies he spins about Chaz and Pearl. And his seduction of the widow Hess – taking advantage of her desperation to get her hands on money he knows he can't provide – was a slick piece of black comic theater, with Lester more turned on by thoughts of his continued revenge on Sam (even climaxing after their thrusting knocks Sam's photo off the wall) than he is by the beautiful woman offering herself up to him.
If Lester has for the moment unlocked the secrets of the universe (even if I expect all of this to blow back on him in a very bad way before all is said and done), Molly is a woman who finishes the episode believing nothing in the world makes sense. She has done everything right – up to and including defeating Mr. Wrench in a circumstance where she was horribly outgunned – that it's almost painful to watch her and Gus get excited as they build their case against Lester, because we know what's been happening in Bemidji. Allson Tolman has been wonderful throughout this series, and the look of utter confusion and despair on her face as Molly processes the Lester/Chaz news at the end of the episode is perhaps her best moment yet. But she's involved in plenty of lovely small moments throughout the episode, like Molly being grateful that she's alive to watch a hockey game with her dad (this show has done very well by father-daughter relationships, and Keith Carradine was terrific in showing Lou's barely-hidden concern for his daughter), or Molly trying to get answers from a grieving, miserable Mr. Wrench.
It's a episode of extremes – good and evil, small emotional moments and big actions – and another terrific installment in what continues to be a great series. I look forward to seeing what's coming next.
Mrs. Hess is too hot….
Another fantastic episode. What more is there to say? It is one of the best shows on TV. I just hope they stick the ending.
I’d throw in my two cents,but I need it to buy a new spleen. Excellent performances by Freeman and Tolman. I loved the way he left the police station with just the hint of a smile playing on his lips.The music was outstanding throughout the entire episode.
Yeah Lester feels all pleased with himself. He gets away with it with just a slap on the wrist at most and shafts his brother and he gets to screw his childhood-and adulthood-nemesis’s still reasonably hot wife (he played it smart not to tell her the truth about the payout). Mr. Hammer is dead and Mr. Wrench is in custody. The only thing missing is Malvo dead.
My God what a murderous Mo Fo he is! That scene of us following Malvo’s progress floor by floor, window by window form the outside not seeing anything reminded me of a lot of cartoons I have seen.
Well I was totally wrong about the shooting. I didn’t think Molly would be able to take Wrench but she did with a double tap! I thought they shot at each other once because I saw two muzzle flashes in two different positions. And I also didn’t give enough credit to Gus in how good a shot he was. LOL!
Oh well, I am just glad Molly’s alive. And she is very forgiving. The ironic thing is that it looked like Molly turned and fired blindly into the whiteout conditions just like Gus would do to her a few moments later, before Mr. Wrench could clearly be seen (of course by then Molly would’ve been dead) Maybe that is why? People who live in glass houses… :-)
I still would like to see Molly marry Gus. :-)
Molly is feeling awful that Chazz was arrested. Maybe she will think she got it all wrong and her confidence will take a hit.
Chazz can save himself if he has an alibi. Kinda hard to frame someone if that someone was in a room full of people, or a bar or store with a good security camera system at the time Vern was shot and/or the hospital have good security cameras that caught Lester sneaking out.
And of course the phone records and the recording of Lester calling Malvo in a panic.
Lester you’re not out of the woods yet!
I don’t know anything about guns or people being shot but if Gus really was the one who shot Molly wouldn’t she fall on her back? I’m thinking Molly maybe knows Gus didn’t shoot her and is just letting him on because she thinks he’s cute right now and she wants to hook up with him after she recovers.
No, a bullet does not knock someone down. It can’t. Movies and shows that give us a character flying backwards when shot are engaging in dramatic visuals. IRL, people fall because of shock, nerve damage, or blood loss. A gun that could knock over its target would also deck the shooter with recoil.
We are greatly enjoying this show (as we did the movie of the same name) but I don’t know if TVMA is enough of a warning — it seems like not letting anyone under 30 or so watch it would be more like it! I’m not saying that because it’s more “anything rated” (e.g. nudity, language, violence, etc.); rather it is so relentlessly dark and twisted that some viewer life experience is needed to be able to process the content.
Maybe it’s just me, but after years of being steeped in The Wire, The Sopranos, Deadwood, The Shield, Breaking Bad, Boardwalk Empire, The Americans, and so on, something about Fargo seems to tip the scales more heavily toward overwhelming, cynical downer. Yeah I’m enjoying it but wonder what deeper message may be intended, if indeed it is meant to do anything more than entertain.
If you think “Fargo” is a major downer then I would think you haven’t seen “The Walking Dead”. :-)
Seriously I don’t think it is that much of a downer and I saw and were fans of all the shows you mentioned except “The Wire” and “Deadwood” I think the dark humor off sets the downer parts.
It’s not so cynical really. People are starting to be brought to “justice” in a rough way. It will only be cynical if Lester and/or Malvo gets away with what they have done, if only because he killed a good man, Verne the Police Chief. Almost everyone else, to one extent or another, deserved what they got (although Molly and Gus got some collateral damage from Malvo’s actions). :-)
I think it’s delightful, but then I have also been steeped in most of the above.
“We are greatly enjoying this show (as we did the movie of the same name) but I don’t know if TVMA is enough of a warning — it seems like not letting anyone under 30 or so watch it would be more like it! I’m not saying that because it’s more “anything rated” (e.g. nudity, language, violence, etc.); rather it is so relentlessly dark and twisted that some viewer life experience is needed to be able to process the content.”
Yeah, I know what you mean. It’s actually TV MA LV Maybe TVMALVO would be more apropos. Every time I see the TV Parental rating thingy I think of Malvo.
TV MA (Mature Audience/Adult) L (Strong Language) V (Violence) O (Only)
TV MALVO I like it!
Pesky rules only allow for 4 content descriptors to be used alongside of an applied rating.
Love this show. Anyone else catch the nature show mentioning the bark beetle before he turned on the hockey game in the hospital? Another wonderful moment that paid tribute to the movie?
You obviously don’t bring in Key & Peele to play FBI agents unless they’re going to be a little off-kilter (especially in an already off-kilter universe like “Fargo”) but I could see these guys being competent and not total buffoons.
I missed one part. When Lester is talking to his boss at insurance agency about widow Hess’s policy… Why is she no longer receiving the payout?
Hess stopped paying his premiums
Because her husband stop paying the premiums.
Lesson: if you have insurance, stay current on your premiums.
Another reference to another movie in the Coenverse: “The Man Who Wasn’t There” starring Billy Bob Thornton, who played a barber. In his role as the defense attorney, Tony Shalhoub mentions “The Barber’s Dilemma” which is this: In a town, there is one barber, a man. In this town, every man is clean shaven, and does exactly one of two things: shaves himself, or is shaved by the barber.
Who shaves the barber?
I didn’t see that movie but guessing the barber is a woman?
No way to edit comment but reread and saw the barber is also a man, somehow I glossed over that. I’m not sure it works unless the barber somehow doesn’t shave (so I jumped to woman). Was the answer explained in the movie? Who is the barber here-Malvo?
Can’t edit but reread and now see the barber is a man- don’t know how it works if both things can’t simultaneously be true (exactly one of two things) unless he doesn’t need to shave (why I jumped to woman). Who’s the barber in this, Malvo?
The biggest reference will probably be the punishment of the bad guys. Both Lester and Malvo will probably pay for something they didn’t do, and get away with the murders they actually committed.
We’ll wait and see.
Specifically, the story about the barber comes from mathematics, something known as “Russell’s paradox” (occasionally referred to as the “Barber paradox”). It was a criticism of something called set theory, which was a revolutionary new field of mathematics discovered at the end of the 19th century. Russell’s paradox showed that set theory was fatally flawed and had to be rebuilt from the ground up. In essence, the set theory of the time (now called “naive set theory”) said that a barber who shaves every man in town that doesn’t shave himself should be able to exist. Simple logic, however, disagrees: if the barber shaves only every man that doesn’t shave himself, does he shave himself? If he does shave himself, then he doesn’t, because he only shaves men who doesn’t shave themselves. But if he doesn’t shave himself, he does shave himself, because he shaves all men who doesn’t shave themselves.
Clearly, such a barber cannot exist.
The paradox represented a seminal moment in the history of mathematics, because it led to the development of much more rigorous systems of mathematics, which eventually led to the development of axiomatic set theory, and later, to Gödel’s Incompleteness theorems. The Incompleteness theorems basically proves that any attempt to create a rigorous system of mathematics is doomed to fail. No such system will be able to prove everything that is true, and no such system is capable of proving its own consistency.
In other words, the paradox the title is referencing was the first (of many) steps down a line which eventually concluded that mathematics is much messier than people had thought. It basically led to the conclusion that you can’t devise a simple system of the world with simple rules, because any such system will never be able to explain everything, and you’ll never be sure that it wont contain paradoxes.
Sort-of.
Lester really turned out to be a son of a bitch, didn’t he? He’s cold as ice.
Yay! Molly’s alive and possessed by a touch of Wolverine’s healing power, apparently. While I’ve never had to recover from a spleenectomy, I feel that she shouldn’t have been leaving the hospital the day after being shot.
Loved Gus’s “I’ll run right out and get you a new (spleen)” line.
Not realistic perhaps, but I’m so glad she’s still on the show.
Malvo’s gunfight was sheer brilliance. Not just because of “budget” but because it left it all up to us to imagine. Plus brilliant sound work.
Best show on TV right now. And yeah, I’m counting that one on AMC.
The sound on my TV went out perhaps 15 minutes into the show. I had to watch nearly the last hour with closed captioning on. I missed all the sound of the gunfight! Probably need to re-watch this episode.
The True Detective fans must have loved that one shot action sequence. Fargo has officially become the best show in history!
The riots in TD were bigger, as was the area covered and characters involved. Plus TD takes the dark humor out the picture, leaving only darkness. But it’s emmy winning directing in both shows.
This show is doing so many things well but perhaps the most fascinating to me is how likable the villains are. I rooted for Walter White and Tony Soprano, but they were sort of the good guys amongst worse guys and the clear protagonists. Malvo and now big bad Lester are just terrific, I want to them to get away with everything and wreak more havoc.
Come on the best sequence was Lester in Reno telling the guy one phone is to call the ambulance and other to call a hearse. An homage to Sling Blade where Karl Childers (Billy Bob) ask Doyle who to call before he kills him.
Didn’t understand why Malvo went after the Reno guy. Malvo’s hit on Sam Hess was a personal project, which had nothing to do with the Reno guy, and the siccing of Mr. Numbers and Mr. Wrench on Malvo was a direct result of Hess’ assassination, and it was Lester, not Reno, who put Numbers and Wrench on Malvo’s trail. So why hurt or kill the Reno booker?
thank god the Aussie’s went ‘down under’ – he was annoying
spectacular show!
Just Wow…Just when you thought that Breaking Bad couldn’t be matched anytime soon, Fargo proves you wrong.
Lester playing the sheriff, that was the most epic 5 minutes of BS of all the TV season. And later he does it all over again with the widow. By the season finale he’ll probably be selling cats to mices.
Like Walter White, what was once innocent, is now “Malvorized”.
And Malvo’s coolness. More cool he is, more dangerous he becomes.
The directing is world class. The way the camera follows Malvo’s business taking care, is as original as effective.
Awesome show, great acting, writing and directing.
Nope – BrBa still hasn’t been matched.
What Karen said. I love Fargo but your connection doesn’t link man, sorry
I wish I could tell how much of my rooting for Lester is a reaction to the story and how much is because I’m a serious Martin Freeman fangirl. I keep latching onto every sympathetic detail: the look on Lester’s face when Bill reminds him of the moment in ninth grade when he said of Pearl, “I’m going to marry that girl one day”….the pathos of knowing Pearl said, “You’re not half the man your brother is” TO Lester, not ABOUT him…the dickishness of Chaz, who receives a call from his wife as he’s telling a story about a stripper and a blumkin.
I can’t help it, I want Lester to get away with everything. I’m a sucker for stories in which the worm turns.
I’m sorry, but I can’t see how anyone can root for Lester. Yes, he started out a poor, put-upon soul, and I felt sorry for him. Everyone picked on him, including his wife, and even his own brother barely tolerated him. That certainly justifies anger on Lester’s part. But the evil Lester is doing goes way, way beyond anything that would be justified by the wrongs that have been done to him. Turning on your own brother? I don’t care if Chaz *is* a dick; he hasn’t done anything to deserve having his kid (Lester’s nephew!) in serious legal trouble, his marriage likely destroyed, and quite possibly going to prison for murder. Lester has gone from a pitiable wimp to a degenerate, scheming, sociopathic scumbag. I’m dying to see him get what he has coming.
I don’t want Lester to get away with anything, but I agree with you that there are moments I feel his pain, like this one you mentioned:
“Bill reminds him of the moment in ninth grade when he said of Pearl, “I’m going to marry that girl one day”….” It really is a fantastic performance that Freeman is giving.
“and how much is because I’m a serious Martin Freeman fangirl”
The answer is obvious lol. Freeman’s great but his character is fucking awful, you have to be reaching.
How about Malvo’s question about his booking agent not having property in Georgia? A reference to the Charlie Daniels song and his true identity?
If the booking agent is Satan, there’s no way a minion like Malvo killed — or even hurt — him. But we’re supposed to infer that’s exactly what happened.
Where do you people get this stuff?? It wasn’t a “reference” it wasn’t a hint, or anything. It was glib statement that’s it!
Don’t read stuff that’s not there. jeeze.
Are we sure Key and Peele actually are FBI agents? Before they took out their badges, one of them said that this was the worst idea they’d ever had, and then Peele was telling Key not to talk because he’d make them look dumb. Could they be posing as FBI for some reason?
Maybe I was overly tired and have to re-watch, but this episode was pretty weak except for Malvo’s great shootout and Lester doing Mrs. Hess. The rest had me dozing.
I’m going with overly tired. I hope you rewatched it.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t Al Capone do the outside-of-the-building tracking shot on Boardwalk Empire?
Yes, he did. But that was a very brief scene, not clearing an entire building of baddies :)
I want to see Lorne Malvo go up against Hannibal Lecter (from the TV series obviously) for the title of ultimate murder wizard.
Malvo may be able to match Lecter when it comes to being a superhuman force of destruction and offering up concise philosophical deconstructions of humanity’s baser urges. But I would argue that he needs to bring his culinary skills up to par before he’s truly ready to challenge the good doctor. There’s a significantly higher degree of difficulty in taking down trained FBI agents, displaying their corpses with beautiful and terrifying artistry, and turning their organs into a tasteful seven-course meal compared to butchering a building full of mobsters in between conning small-town cops and snacking on Funyuns in a car.
Not to say they both don’t have their charms! If the TV landscape is going to be dominated by murderers, we need a healthy variety of smart, ultra-competent psychopaths with a code to combat the parade of hateful, mundane killers we see on network procedurals and exploitative serial killer shows.
Another remix of the movie: Molly’s speech to Mr Wrench on the hsopital is very similar to Marge’s speech to Carl in the movie: “And I guess that was your accomplice in the wood chipper. And those three people in Brainerd. And for what? For a little bit of money. There’s more to life than a little money, you know. Don’t you know that? And here ya are, and it’s a beautiful day. Well, I just don’t understand it.”
I really hope they come up with a more plausible explanation for the rain of fish than a tornado in the dead of winter, in Minnesota, from some unknown, unidentifiable, faraway lake (some of the fish were alive when they landed, BTW). I’m really not OK with leaving it like that.
Other than that, I thoroughly enjoyed the episode.
I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for “a more plausible explanation.” I doubt it ever gets revisited.
Could be, but I hope that’s not the case. It’d leave a gaping hole in a lot of great writing.
No bigger of a hole than Lester leaving the hospital, going back to his house, going to his brother’s house, and getting back into his hospital bed, before anyone noticed he was gone.
Interesting. I don’t see the two as remotely comparable. Radiology thinks he’s late. Nurse thinks he has been taken inside. Small town, Lester’s whole adventure can take well under an hour. This requires no supernatural explanation or extraordinary coincidence; just a couple dumb/lazy people at the hospital. That’s not to say I think Lester’s scheme will hold up in the long run. It has holes: e.g., eventually someone will realize that radiology never took any pictures, and someone (Molly) may put two and two together. But it isn’t facially impossible that the scheme could work for a while. The rain of fish killing Dmitri, purely as a coincidence, is facially impossible from the word go.
“The rain of fish killing Dmitri, purely as a coincidence, is facially impossible from the word go.
Impossible, but still canon. Like it or not.
I think the writers are probably better than that. You’re the one who’s sure they’re done with the rain of fish. We shall see.
OUTSTANDING TV!!!! I have not been this excited about television in decades. The actors..the story line are all fantastic. I still think Malvo is a rogue government agent. No one can be that cool and bold without ‘professional’ training. They better not end this thing with just 10 episodes!
Does anyone know how many more episodes are left this season?
Three.
I ain’t knocking anybody’s concept of beautiful, but a visit to anywhere within a Atlanta, Miami, Dallas area plus or minus a couple hundred kinda makes me laugh. A little.
Was anyone else reminded of a video game during the Malvo shootout in Fargo? Everything was SO video game-esque! The voices – “hey, stop right there – crack-crack-crack” “what is the passcode?”
And I say this in a good way – totally cool scene!
I love Lester. I know he will get caught but he is awesome now. Loved him banging the slut Hess.
Lester may eventually get his comeuppance, but I don’t think anything but death will ever take away the joy of that moment when he knocked the picture off the wall.
LOVED the progression of violence by windowframe. Thought it was one of the best action pieces I’ve ever seen.
If you count the murder at the office a few sequences before, that was the highest off screen body count i’ve ever seen. And from a blind man’s point of view. Creepy.
It was very clever directing. The director probably wants the viewers to imagine what Malvo is really capable of, without actually seeing him work. The reality of Malvo’s business day by day must be much worse. He’s probably the horseman death of the apocalypse sent by satan. :)
