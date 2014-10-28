Review: ‘The Flash’ – ‘Going Rogue’

A review of tonight's “The Flash” coming up just as soon as I'm overdressed for trivia night…
“Going Rogue” did certain things spectacularly well – and, no, I am not just talking about Felicity's dress – and frustrated at others, particularly in the way it clung to the formula of the Berlanti super-verse (and of superhero comics in general).
First, the good, starting with how Wentworth Miller made an excellent Captain Cold. The episode didn't do a great job of showing his transition from violence-averse master thief to casually homicidal supervillain, but Miller was charismatic, he made most of the corny lines about keeping things cool and avoiding heat sound a bit less corny, and he came across as every bit the recurring headache that Cold ought to be to the Flash.
Second to the good: this one looked great. As I hoped after seeing the pilot, the VFX team is only growing more confident with what they can do, and all the action scenes were gorgeous, none more than Barry getting extra-motivated and saving every single person on the derailed train. That sequence was also a great example of marrying the pyrotechnics with character work: it's an exciting moment because it's an exciting moment, but it feels like even more because Barry's been feeling so helpless and guilt-ridden over the death he couldn't prevent earlier. (And it played well off the initial armored car robbery fight, where Barry wasn't moving as fast or as smart as we know he can, and the driver got shot as a result.) It's a learning curve for a rookie superhero, but these moments when he figures things out have been great.
And third to the good – but also starting towards the bad – we have Felicity Smoak. I wondered how she would fit in on this show, because so much of what makes her interesting on “Arrow” is that she injects lightness and joy into what's so often a dark and angst-ridden series. “Flash” already has pieces of the energy that Emily Bett Rickards brings – even if we don't know Caitlin and Cisco and the others remotely as well yet – and I thought she might seem a bit redundant. But she worked very well here, whether being awed to realize Harrison knew her resume or being embarrassed when she hurt herself cracking her knuckles trying to seem badass.
On the other hand, we have the Iris problem – which is starting to be a big one. After last week's episode, I had a lot of people telling me they thought Barry had much more chemistry with Caitlin than with Iris, and his lack of connection with his supposed soulmate was even more glaring once Felicity came to town.
This is a problem “Smallville” ran into as well in its early days with Lana (the comics-mandated love interest who didn't spark as much with the hero) and Chloe (the show's creation whom the fans preferred), and one that's popped up on other shows over the years(*). I don't know that it's a thing Candice Patton is or isn't doing so much as a writing issue – starting with the fact that Iris understandably views Barry as a sibling, given their history – but I rolled my eyes every time Barry ignored the way Felicity was throwing herself at him because he was too busy moping over Iris and Eddie kissing. There's obviously the larger issue that Felicity is on another show, and that Team “Arrow” still has plans for Felicity and Oliver, but I watched that train scene at the end and thought, “These two are young, attractive, single and temperamentally suited for each other. Even if they think somebody else is their soulmate, why can't they have some fun together?”
(*) Anybody remember when the main source of romantic tension on “The West Wing” was supposed to be between Josh and Mandy? Aaron Sorkin is really hoping you don't.
It's not about 'shipping another couple, but about a concern that the creative team is too married to an idea that doesn't seem to be working, and that makes their hero look like a sap when in fact they want it to make him seem noble and simply unlucky. Of course, many of these people also worked on “Arrow,” a show that was able to pivot away from Oliver and Laurel once it became clear the audience much preferred the young lady with the glasses, so it may be that Berlanti, Kreisberg and Johns may recognize in time that their versions of Barry and Iris don't need to couple up simply because the comic book characters with the same names did.
But I was very pleased to realize that Felicity would be coming to town in the same episode that introduced Captain Cold, and instead that part of the episode mainly made me want to smack our hero upside the head.
Some other thoughts:
* Captain Cold has a spare heat gun to offer to his buddy, which means the Captain Cold/Heatwave partnership should be coming up soon, based on that scene at the end.
* This is two episodes in a row where Cisco has had a death on his conscience, and I'm not sure that's entirely working. You can't use a character was wisecracking comic relief 98% of the time, then ask him to furrow his brow and look guilty before immediately having him go back to being the joker.
* Back in the summer, Kreisberg was asking fans on Twitter if they'd rather see Captain Cold be a villain with super powers, or have his usual freeze gun. I'm pleased they stuck with tradition in this case, though a part of me wishes the gun had nothing to do with Star Labs. I understand the desire to explain how a normal world is suddenly overrun with super-beings (in the same way most of the early “Smallville” baddies were the result of Kryptonite exposure), but I don't think the show needs to tie every single villain to Harrison, Cisco and Caitlin.
* Amusing wink to Jesse Martin's resume when one of the inappropriate songs on the radio after the awkward conversation with Eddie was “Let's Get It On.” Martin was cast to play Marvin Gaye in a film that eventually got stuck in development hell.
* I also liked how Felicity's usual excuses for Oliver's absences don't really apply to Barry.
What did everybody else think?
I was disappointed with cold…I liked his interactions with Barry and the scene where he walks away from Cisco, but captain cold being a ruthless killer bothered me. One reason I’ve always loved captain cold is that he has a code…he doesn’t kill if he doesn’t have to, he never went after Barry or Wally in their personal lives…there’s definitely a bit of Han Solo in him…here he was almost gleefully killing civilians to distract the flash…really disappointed with that portrayal of a character I love
Agreed. What’s next? Trickster clubbing newborns?
I thought when Snart said that about Flash upping the game is when he (Snart) took on a more deadly tone. Plus, it’s Geoff Johns, so people are gonna die……….
Han Solo? Solo was a bit of a rascal, but ultimately he’s a good guy. He’s the bad boy, but he’s not actually bad. Cold is bad. You’re right about his code for only killing when he has to, which is why I’m confused. Did you miss the scene when he reprimanded his gang for shooting the guard? He only killed people to cover his tracks.
A bit of Han solo…whenever there’s trouble he’s on the side of the good guys, he definitely has a heart of gold…I agree Han was obviously a better person but both are criminal.
And my point is that killing to cover his tracks isn’t killing when he has to…it’s killing for convenience.
I don’t mind death but cold from the comics wouldn’t have killed his crew members or the security guard
Felicity is smart, funny, and fiiiiiiiiiine!!!
I totally agree with the Barry/Felicity becoming an item at this moment. It works for both the characters and the actors chemistry is off the charts. Plus it would keep the creep of Barry’s constant pining for Iris in the background.
I don’t see any romantic chemistry between Felicity and Barry, not at all. Frankly, Barry acts like a 9 year old adolescent and Felicity seems much older than him because of it. The kiss at the end just didn’t seem quite right. As far as the rest of the show, I haven’t found much to be intrigued by yet, except the comment about Felicity being well known. This seems like Arrow lite, for teens.
I really want “The Flash” to succeed, but my patience is wearing razor-thin. It’s great that we didn’t have yet another meta-human for once, nor did Barry get his ass kicked this week, but Iris continues to be the weak link of the show, and an incredibly obnoxious weak link at that. She makes Laurel (on “Arrow”) seem like a useful character.
Iris has no chemistry with Barry, and Barry’s just an idiot if he’d rather have her than Felicity. I know Felicity’s going to end up with Oliver, and I’m not watching Flash and Arrow for the “shipping,” but apart from her hacking prowess what purpose did Felicity serve tonight? If it was to show us that Barry needs his head examined, the writers succeeded.
And what is with the constant bashing of “nerds” on the show? This time, both Iris AND Eddie got into the act (Another “Speak English” joke? Lazy). Way to offend a big chunk of your audience!
Really, I watch this show for the superheroics because I’m an old comics geek. I’m sure I’m not the only one, so why does this show spend more time on romantic entanglements than superpowers? I know, it’s The CW. But “Arrow,”by far the superior show, managed to finally find a proper balance. Maybe “The Flash” will too, but so far it’s more of a dopey teen soap opera than a comic book come to life.
Because one w/o the other would be one-note. I’d find it boring if it were only comic book superheroes, esp the way they treat the villain of the week, who has little to do. I’m not that much of a comics geek, but from what I have read (mostly Green Arrow) there are soap opera themes and romantic involvements as well as action and bad guys and super bad guys.
…how quickly we forget how awful the first 10 episodes of Arrow were.
Seriously, this is superior in every single way to the way Arrow started out.
A few more thoughts:
This show just feels like it’s… Running in place (Hey, I can make bad puns just as well as the writers!). Iris continues to be worthless, Wells is up to something probably evil (and awesome) but we’re no closer to finding out, STAR Labs is responsible for every villain, and Cisco and Caitlin remain as bland as ever (Diggle and Felicity they are not).
Don’t get me started on how Barry let the villain get away three different times tonight. All three times I felt like The Fastest Man Alive should’ve been able to catch the bad guy(s), but the last one was really bad. Team Flash got the ice off him fast enough, but Barry still lets Captain Cold just walk away? Really?
But It wasn’t all bad. The parka made me laugh.
At least tomorrow night’s “Arrow” looks pretty great. CW is promoting the hell out of the wrong show right now.
Barry just became The Flash. He’s still testing the limits of his powers and figuring out what they are. Give him a little time to master the learning curve.
Regarding Harrison, do you really want to know what he’s up to three eps in? This is one time I don’t mind them dragging out the reveal. I like the character and the only way to have him stick around a long time is to keep some of his true intent and identity under wraps. Besides, that gives us more time to see Barry streaking about the city :-)
I felt Cold was one of the weakest parts of the episode. Like a lot of actors, his idea of playing evil is…to…talk..really…slow.
I liked the concept of Cisco making an anti Flash weapon. That was an interesting idea that makes sense.
That was fun. I enjoyed seeing Felicity on the show, but just kept feeling like I didn’t want to see her flirting with Barry. She is so great and perfect on Arrow. Hopefully, Caitlin can be fleshed out a little more and something more can be built out of that relationship.
I’m amazed at how well the effects on this show work. The ice, especially under the police car, was the first time the effects really didn’t work.
BTW, different Mike from the first commentor
This was definitely the best episode they’ve done so far. I’m not usually one to notice or comment on special effects, but some of those scenes tonight were seriously fantastic-looking. I didn’t even know you could do that kind of thing on a TV (or even more miraculously, a CW) budget these days. Wentworth Miller was appropriately evil and delightful.
I do wonder if bringing Felicity in was the best idea though. Not that she was an unwelcome presence at all – this is just the second week in a row they’ve had a female character other than his supposed soulmate have better scenes with him, both writing-wise and chemistry-wise. I groan thinking of all the predictable love interest tropes they’re setting up with Iris now that a blind man could see from a mile away. Damsel in distress? Check. Potentially evil boyfriend? Check. Unrequited love? Check. Love interest investigating superhero alter ego? Check.
Re: Special effects cost:
Computer Technology keeps getting cheaper and better. :-)
Spot on about the producers not recognizing what they had/have in Smallville and Flash. Allison Mack OWNED that show, just like Rickards owns every scene she’s in in this one. Here’s hoping it makes the rest of the actors try harder but innate chemistry can’t be shoehorned in…
Speaking of chemistry, I’ve been a Jesse Martin fan since L&O, but he works just as well here. Comes off as a bit too much of an a** sometimes where his daughter is concerned, but, hey, that’s comics. If he does think that a cop dating his daughter puts her in danger, what would he think if she was dating Barry?
Overall, I’m liking this one so far. Even with the ehhhh villain tonight, I liked this episode more than the Gotham episode last night.
RWG (does Captain Cold outdate Mr Freeze, or vice versa? :-)
They did finally realized it in Smallville, as Lois had better chemistry with Clark than either Lana or Chloe.
And yes, Captain Cold is older character.
Captain Cold predates Mister Freeze (originally Mister Zero) by about 18 months — early 1957 vs. late 1958.
@AdrianWerner:
Well, Lois was destined to be with Clark Kent, so it wasn’t so much as a realization by the writers and producers but fulfilling the inevitable and “history” more or less since Clark did leave Lana in some tellings of the comic book version of the story.
I think Iris is a lot like Chloe Sullivan whom I liked very much. I guess I am one of the few who would hope that Iris would open her eyes and realize that Barry would be right for her. I think there is no chemistry between them because she doesn’t even realize he likes her or if she does chooses to ignore it hammering on the foster brother thing, which doesn’t creep me out because they met when they were around 10 years old, not like on The Nick where Dr. Algernon Edwards and his lover Cornelia Robertson knew each other and lived more or less together in the same house since they were younger than three years old!
Iris (in this show) is a bunch of stereotypes from many superhero shows piling together:
* She’s one more of many superhero heroines that were dabbling in journalism-reporting field. I really don’t know why many superhero writers love their heroines to be a journalist/reporter lol.
*Point 1 makes her do the next stereotype, which is interested and then investigate about the mysterious superhero (she even said her instinct already told her it’s a guy! Lo and behold!).
*Actually I wouldn’t mind that, IF ONLY Iris hadn’t had one more tiring recycled attribute, which is the main hero’s childhood/long-time acquaintance-turned-love interest *rolling my eyes*.
*Still, I’ll probably be OK if they play with their dynamics so that it feels fresher and a bit different than others, but so far Barry-Iris’ and also Barry-Iris-Eddie dynamics are nothing new to me. She’s boring, the chemistry lacked, and I’m bored.
As much as I like Barry-Caitlin, be it their characters, chemistry, and interactions; I’m afraid it can’t be done. Yes, Barry-Iris is not as “fixed” as, say, Louise-Clark or Mary Jane-Spidey, but they also canon enough that the writers probably won’t dare to do something like “Arrow”, with Oliver and Felicity. Not to mention Flash also had that confusing time travel plot and characters from the future like Professor Zoom (Eddie?) that tied with Iris’ fate tightly, so it’ll be really difficult to discard her as Barry’s love interest.
I think Tom Cavanaugh is Professor Zoom.
Hahaha this is a very good post. I completely agree with all you’ve listed. Can I add one more trope for Iris?
Eddie her bf is a potential villain. If he will indeed become villain like his name suggested. The protagonist’s love interest love another man that will be his nemesis in the future. Oh, where had I heard that plot device before? Hmmmm *sarcasm*.
Even without all that tropes, she’s just plain annoying.
“Can you please don’t tell my dad about Eddie? Oh thanks for your understanding, sweetie.” “Oh, here a nerdy that can understand and appreciate you. So sweet. Let’s set double date for 4 of us.” Barry: *starry eyed*, sad puppy face: But I pine for you. Iris: *Obliviously giddy*: Oh I will be staying in Eddie’s place tonight.”
“I’m a journalist, that red streak man is very intriguing. I want to know more about him *excited*.
Barry: How do you know it’s a man? It could be a woman.”
“Barry, please. It’s a GUY! I know that, my instinct said so. I always right for these kind of thing.”
Yeah, right. Meanwhile your instinct say nothing about the recent crime by meta-humans when your giddy instinct tell you abt the cool helping red-streak GUY. So shallow.
Comic book writers tend to make characters journalists because it gives them an convenient reason to always be where the hero is doing things. If the heroine works as a stock broker or behind a lunch counter, it’s going to be hard to keep having her show up on the scene of the latest crime/battle/incident.
“I watched that train scene at the end and thought, ‘These two are young, attractive, single and temperamentally suited for each other. Even if they think somebody else is their soulmate, why can’t they have some fun together?'”
Because this is The CW, the (extension of the) network that thought its “Smallville” audience would buy 6’4″ Greek god-like Tom Welling as a nerd who repulses women (aside from Lana).
“I understand the desire to explain how a normal world is suddenly overrun with super-beings (in the same way most of the early “Smallville” baddies were the result of Kryptonite exposure)”
Really? I don’t. Not only was this idea blatantly cribbed from “Smallville,” it ignores the fact that fans didn’t really like the superfreak-of-the-week concept, hence its near total reliance on plots straight from comic lore on the final few seasons.
Agreed. My biggest disappointment of the pilot was when they revealed that the particle accelerator had created hundreds of meta-humans and they all instantly assumed they’d all be villains Barry would have to stop. I thought “Oh no, it’s Smallville all over again!” Tonight’s story was a bit of a step away from the formula, but if they continue in this freak-of-the-week formula, I won’t continue watching.
This episode was a little better than most of the previous weeks. Wentworth Miller was great. I’m not familiar with the comics version of Captain Cold, but I’ll be glad to see that character come back. Felicity was fun, but just served to show how awful Iris is!!
Candice Patton has zero chemistry with Grant Gustin. I’m not sure how she got cast for the part, but really the writing of her character is the worst part. I actually began fast-forwarding through all of her scenes and any of the boyfriends (whose name I’ve not bothered to learn) scenes by extension. I think I’ll continue to do that until I can be convinced that I’m actually missing anything. I did that for pretty much all of Arrow’s season one flashback scenes and didn’t feel like I missed a thing. While I might have found Caitlin to have more chemistry with Barry last week than Iris, I think almost any character on this show has more chemistry with Barry than Iris. Not interested in a Barry/Caitlin romance and Team Starlabs continues to bore.
I really want to like this show, but aside from Grant Gustin and occasionally Jesse Martin (love him but he usually gets sidelined with the less interesting stories), everything else is so bland and predictable. At least this week there were good guest stars.
Dominic Purcell will be HEATWAVE !!! #BrothersUnite
I think the show is doing everything right. I don’t get the criticisms though obviously if that’s how Alan feels then so be it, no problem. That’s his job. :)
The only concern is that after this show leaving such an indelible mark of hitting the sweet spot out of the gate, why they would cast a creepy-looking other actor for the film version.
The Barry/Iris chemistry is definitely there, but Iris is dictating it and, and I hate saying this, but it makes Barry’s continued pining feel a bit creepy. The brother/sister dynamic is set by Patton. I honestly think she could pivot it if she was called on to do so, but she’s playing into the brother-sister relationship now and it’s overrunning any romantic things that Gustin is going for.
Further complicating it is Joe West. Was he in the comics? If he is slightly upset (and reasonably so) about his daughter dating his partner, what the hell would he think about his daughter dating essentially her adopted brother? It all feels weird. They need to make their move on it fast, or they will lose the audience when they do.
Maybe Iris and Barry need some sort of falling out. Something to separate the kind of chemistry they have now and the kind the writers want them to have in the future.
I don’t know if Joe West is in the current New 52 comics, but back in the day (spanning decades of continuity) — the short answer is no. Iris’ dad was literally an absent-minded professor, Ira West, although we later found out that he was her adoptive father since she came from the future. Iris was a reporter but nearly everything else about the CW incarnation is cobbled together from various Flash iterations or invented whole cloth.
Cisco – “I couldn’t pull the trigger. This is just the labs vacuum cleaner.”
*zap*
Captain Cold – “I only walked maybe ten feet away. Of course I heard you.”
The End
I enjoy this one. Not as much as Arrow yet, but it is good fun even if I know nothing about the comics.
Btw Alan, I think it was “Lets Get it on” not Sexual Healing :)
I find this show to be just a joy to watch. I had a smile on my face almost the entire episode. Tom Cavanaugh is doing great work. I feel like he genuinely cares about Barry, but at the same time his interest is juuuuust intrusive enough to make him suspicious. I’ll be sad if he has a heel turn, but Cavanaugh’s work is strong enough that it won’t seem out of place.
Not for nothing but what are the trivia nights at coffee shops like in Starling City like for Felicity to wear that dress. Mind you, not complaining.
The kind of trivia nights Oliver Queen would go to. Who I’m bringing up for no reason in particular. Oliver who?
Iris is now an obstacle in the show rather than a character. As a journalist, it would be cooler if she chased conflict. No one seems to be covering the rise in over all meta-ness of humans so for her to focus on the Flash is ridiculous. She should use her blog to track the troublesome metahumans allowing her to be an equal in and a part of the Flash team.
I also think Tom Cavanaugh is the man who killed Barry’s mother.
Have Captain Cold and Mr. Freeze met in the comics?
I would have liked to see Captain Cold as a Gambit type superpowered villain, where he was able to transfer cold by touching an object making the gun shoot ice beams (freeze ray?). I liked that Cisco’s projects are coming back to haunt him. I can’t wait until he becomes Vibe. I like Vibe’s powers.
In Smallville it took forever for Lana to figure out Clark secret. In Arrow Laural is not the last to find it but it took awhile. Now Iris is in the dark. Maybe if you get this out of the way quick you can find better use for them. Just a thought.
I appreciate everyone’s comments about the lack of chemistry between Iris and Barry and the fact that Felicity stole every scene she was in. However, I think it’s being understated. You know how the teacher sounds in Charlie Brown cartoons? That’s how Iris looked when Felicity walked in at trivia night. I suddenly couldn’t even see Iris. Alan is spot on…. the writers are doing a great job of making Barry look like an incompetent idiot on the romantic front. Any male his age is not going to ignore a girl that incredibly beautiful hitting on him. To put it in perspective, my seven year old son, who shouldn’t even be interested in girls yet, actually stopped playing Minecraft and looked up from his tablet when Felicity came onscreen. THAT is something special.
uhm, can anyone tell me when did felicity and barry first met? did i missed an episode because the flashback at the start of this episode show that they already met… am i missing something?
Season 2 of Arrow.
Two main things come to mind:
1. This episode was fun but it still provided for emotional development for Barry and The Flash Team as well as Joe West. They seem to have forgotten that on Arrow, which only motivates its characters these days by killing a beloved character.
2. I learned more about Felicity in this one episode of the Flash than I have in two seasons of Arrow. Arrow is really missing the boat by not using Diggle and Felicity, two characters who are more interesting than the ones in the Hallowe’en costumes.