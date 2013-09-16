Review: FOX’s ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ a fun police comedy

At this time of year, it’s important to remind you that writing advance reviews of TV shows is often as much fortune-telling as science. We are usually asked to analyze the merits of a new series based on a single episode, maybe two if we’re lucky, for all the new network shows. (Cable channels work on schedules that often have entire seasons in the can before they air; I have access to six episodes of Showtime’s upcoming, very promising, “Masters of Sex,” for instance.) So we can look at the pilot episode and say what works and what doesn’t, but there’s also a lot of mysticism and guesswork involved: Will the writers sidestep the five obvious pitfalls laid out for them? Can this actor do more with their character than they show here? Is there any story to tell beyond this episode, or is it all downhill from here?
All of which is a roundabout way of saying that FOX’s police comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is one of my favorite new shows of the fall as much for what’s promised down the road as for what’s actually delivered in the episode you can see tomorrow night at 8:30. As comedy pilots go, it’s not an instant classic – though those are far more rare in comedy than drama(*) – but there are enough promising signs, both on-screen and off, to suggest it can get there in time.
(*) Among the handful of great American comedy pilot episodes from the last 30 years: “Cheers,” “Friends,” “NewsRadio,” “Arrested Development” and “Modern Family.” Comedy is hard, and launching comedies is especially hard.
Andy Samberg stars as Brooklyn precinct detective Jake Peralta, a cocky goofball who gets away with clowning around at crime scenes because he’s so good at closing cases. It’s a much more human role than the “SNL” alum usually plays, and he does very well with it, particularly when placed opposite Andre Braugher as Jake’s new boss, Captain Ray Holt, a meticulous sort who has designs on making his command the best in the NYPD, and has little patience for Jake’s silliness.
You might think playing the latest in a long and undistinguished line of Disapproving Black Police Captains is a waste of the great Braugher. But the part’s much more nuanced than that – Holt’s a good cop with a sense of humor (albeit a dry one), and is adept at giving back as good as he gets from Jake – and plays to his underrated comic strengths, which he got to display from time to time on “Homicide” and often on TNT’s brilliant-but-canceled “Men of a Certain Age.” When “Brooklyn” co-creators Mike Schur and Dan Goor first pitched Samberg the role of Jake, they say he listened to their description and said, “So I’m the comedy McNulty?” Given the David Simon connection between “Homicide” and “The Wire,” something feels absolutely right about the comedy McNulty vs. comedy Pembleton set-up.
Schur and Goor have assembled a strong cast around the two leads, including the always-hulking, always-likable Terry Crews as a sergeant who turned gunshy after having kids, Joe Lo Truglio as the squad’s clumsy but dogged grinder, Chelsea Peretti as a civilian aide, Melissa Fumero as Jake’s partner and rival (and, perhaps down the road, love interest) and Stephanie Beatriz as a temperamental detective the others are afraid of.
More importantly, though, it has Schur and Goor, who’ve worked together for five seasons on “Parks and Recreation,” and in that time turned it from an uneven clone of “The Office” (where Schur previously worked) into the very best comedy – and, at times, very best show – on television.(**)
(**) Goor is now full-time on “Brooklyn,” but Schur is splitting time between the two shows, and wrote September 26’s one-hour “Parks” season premiere, which is much better – funny and sweet and surprising – than any sitcom has any business being at the start of its sixth season.
Like “Brooklyn,” “Parks” was built around an “SNL” veteran best known for playing wildly broad characters, and it had an ensemble of talented actors, but Schur, Goor and company needed time to properly match each character to its performers’ strengths, and to figure out how to calibrate the tone of it. In the first few episodes of “Parks,” Amy Poehler’s Leslie is basically Michael Scott: energetic, annoying and completely oblivious to how the rest of the staff laugh at her behind her back. Starting late in that first season, she became less of a cartoon – and, more importantly, the other characters’ attitudes towards her did a 180. Suddenly, the things they mocked her for became things they admired about her (even if they couldn’t understand her insane work ethic and limitless enthusiasm). What had been a dark and slightly sad show became warm, sunny and optimistic – and, as a result, much, much funnier.
“Brooklyn” doesn’t seem in need of that level of course correction. There’s obvious chemistry between Samberg and Braugher, Braugher and Crews, and Samberg and Fumero, and a clear sense of the world and the tone of the show – basically a mix of “Barney Miller” and “M*A*S*H” DNA updated for 2013 – along with a bunch of jokes that land. That said, the pilot is more of a smile-and-nod experience than a consistent source of laughter; one of the few laugh-out-loud moments comes from a weird cameo by another “SNL”er.
But so much of what makes comedy in general and Schur’s style in particular funny involves familiarity and understanding of the characters. It took a half dozen or so episodes for Schur and Goor to know exactly how to write for Nick Offerman as uber-masculine “Parks” boss Ron Swanson, and for viewers in turn to understand all the strange things that made Ron tick, but once we all knew where we stood, it required very little for Ron’s antics (being seduced by one of his evil ex-wives, or enjoying a shoeshine much too much) to make “Parks” viewers double over with laughter.
Back in June, I interviewed Schur and Goor about what needs to be done to turn a promising comedy pilot into a good comedy series. They said at that early stage of the writing, they didn’t have a 100 percent grasp of any of their characters.
“But even if it’s 90 percent,” Schur said, “that last 10 percent is the difference between people feeling like that’s a nice character and, ‘Oh my God, I am in love with April Ludgate’ or Pam Beasley or whoever. The devil”s in the details, I think.”
In a vacuum, I might look at the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” pilot and think, That’s a nice little show, I suppose. But seeing which parts of the show already work, and knowing the track record of the people involved, I can picture the excellent comedy it can become. It’s a guess, but as educated a guess as I can make at the start of a new TV season, and this is one of the few new shows that filled me with optimism when I looked into my crystal ball.
The Friends pilot? Really? I know I liked it at the time, but I find the entire first season almost unwatchable now. “I just grabbed a spoon.” “I’ve got magic beans.” It’s all cringe inducing. Plus, the first season is so drab looking compared to later ones. Terrible cinematography.
I used to love reading the TV Guide fall season issue, and would save them and refer to them as new shows aired. (Oddly I don’t have the same relationship with my Entertainment Weekly fall TV issue. Go figure.) Anyway, I remember clearly the review of “Friends” was pretty
oops, lost the rest of my thought:
…was pretty scathing, and predicted an early cancellation.
Cosby Show had an “instant classic” pilot, solely on the strength of the brilliant scene w/ Cliff and Theo discussing the importance of good grades using Monopoly money.
True, but IIRC many of the best parts of the Cosby Show pilot were verbatim from his standup act.
My favorite part of the Cosby pilot, and why it’s a truly original and amazing classic, was that monopoly scene in the pilot, but most importantly, how Bill used it to flip sitcom cliché and audience expectations on their head:
Theo: Maybe, I was born to be a regular person, and have a regular life. If you weren’t a doctor, I wouldn’t love you less, because you’re my dad. And so… instead of acting… disappointed because I’m not like you, maybe you can accept who I am, and love me anyway. Because I’m your son.
Audience: [claps]
Cliff: Theo… that’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in my life!!!
Audience: Laughs loudly. [claps]
Cliff: No wonder you get D’s in everything! Now, you’re afraid to try because you’re worried your brain is going to explode and it’s gonna ooze out of your ears!
Audience: Bigger laugh.
Cliff: Now I’m telling you you’re going to try as hard as you can! And you’re gonna do it because I said so! I am your father… I brought you into this world, and I’ll take you out!
Audience: Biggest laugh.
Genius. Absolutely genius. Education. Family. Hard work. This is what Bill Cosby is all about, and what he believes can make everyone’s life better.
Not saccharine moments of “understanding” and b.s. happy moments.
I wish more people would listen to Bill Cosby… I wish his influence was as great today as it once was 30 years ago.
Check the original Cosby show – ’69-’71, available on utube, among other sites.
Funnier and more pointed than his later mega-hit series, and having the Cos as a middle-class PE teacher kept it real.
All the critics seem to love this show but I just don’t think I could get past watching Samberg’s smirking face on a weekly basis. I just don’t understand how people find him funny. (Which greatly differentiates him from Poehler who has always been charming to me.)
I’d throw Community into the list of great comedy pilots. Sure, it was no where close to the highs the show would see but I knew instantly that this was a show I want to keep coming back to.
Also, having laugh-out-loud moments I think are overrated. I lol at Family Guy and then hate myself for it afterwards. I’d rather just watch a show with a constant smile on my face.
I’d agree, although it received a warm reception rather than a glowing reception when it premiered. That said, Sepinwall was one of the few critics to prefer the Community pilot to the Modern Family pilot when it premiered.
I disliked the Community pilot greatly. I thought the show didn’t really start getting good until episode 4 and only stuck with it because of all the critical love it was getting. I saw some of the pilot the other day and it sure doesn’t look much like the show it became IMO
Actually, I disagree.
It was the Community pilot which kept me from watching this, one of my favorite shows ever, until they put the first two seasons on Hulu about a month before the third season started.
Even going back and watching it now… it’s pretty much horrible.
The first four episodes of Community are among my favourite. A wonderful start, imo.
I don’t think Alan agrees based on some comments in the podcast awhile back, but I think the How I Met Your Mother pilot is phenomenal. Every one of those characters is fully formed from the word go, and series staples like “have you met Ted”, “wait for it”, Ranjit, and the blue french horn are all intoduced right there in that first episode.
I’d put “Frasier” and “M*A*S*H” in there as well.
I agree about Frasier. The pilot is really funny.
In all fairness though, they didn’t have to introduce Frasier Crane in the pilot, the audience already knew him. They already figured out some of that 10% that Mike Schur is talking about in the article.
That’s kind of true Louis, but it’s tough to believe the Fraiser Crane of Cheers is the same Fraiser Crane in Fraiser. Ostensibly they’re the same character but they seem radically different to me
I watched Frasier having never seen Cheers (believe it or not). With no prior exposure to the character, I’ll say that felt like I knew Frasier and everyone in his life after that pilot. I think it’s one of the best comedy pilots ever.
Huh. I have cringed every time a promo has aired for this show. It looked really stupid, there was nothing at all funny in any promo, I was sick of Samberg’s smug smirk after 2 seconds, and I couldn’t imagine even giving it a shot. I really don’t think I can even give it a chance, I hated the promos that much.
So, you are confused about Alan’s recomendation of this show based on a 30 second promo? Seems illogical to me, but to each their own.
i thought the promos looked bad as well, but i love parks & rec and i generally trust alan’s opinions, so i’m definitely going to give this show a shot.
Cool beans!
I though you’d also include The Wonder Years in the list of great sitcom pilots, considering how you and Dan praised it on the podcast.
Lots of talent in this show already, and I really hope it works out. I’m willing to give it the benefit of the doubt based on the names associated with it (and it sounds like Alan is too). Braugher is consistently great in everything, and Samberg, Crews and JoLo have high comedy batting averages. I think Chelsea Peretti is a talented comedian (though her podcast is one of the most narcissistic and unfunny podcasts I’ve ever listened too, beaten only by Michael Ian Black’s Topics podcast, which is just torture after 1 minute). So, let’s hope this show can live up to the talents of those making it.
“To” not “too”
Why does everyone ALWAYS forget the Frasier pilot and Frasier itself?
I’m up to Season 4 on Netflix after watching Cheers, and I have to tell you, as good as the first 5 seasons of Cheers is (the Diane Seasons, and no, this is not a coincidence), I have to say, I like Frasier far more.
And Frasier’s pilot is maybe the best sitcom pilot I’ve ever seen. It’s polished in a way so many other pilots usually never are. Grammer is pitch-perfect, as is Mahoney, Gilpin, Leeves, and the true revelation of this show, David Hyde-Pierce.
I’ll put Frasier’s pilot, and the series as a whole, up against anything else in the last 30 years.
Agreed. Frasier had one of the great pilots, but still evolved quite a bit during the first season. Frasier became (slightly) less condescending, Martin became less gruff, Daphne dialed back the eccentric, and Nile… Well, Niles was pretty much pitch-perfect from the beginning.
“Sherry, Niles?”
Hi Alan, I’ve been checking your site daily, hoping you would have reviewed the new shows and let me know which ones are worth a try. Even a few lines on anything you’ve watched would be great!
thanks!
Just the premise of this reminds me of Bakersfield P.D. It’s even on the same network.
“We are usually asked to analyze the merits of a new series based on a single episode.”
Aren’t we all? Personally, I’d rather read your impressions of a show based on the same level of experience I’ve had, even if it’s not how critics often consume media. But a new show is going to live or die based on the experience of millions of viewers without your crystal ball. There’s something nicely authentic about going on this ride together, without feeling that maybe I should enjoy something more than I did, just because someone else promises it gets better by episode three.
I was impressed and laughed quite a bit. I think they’ve match Samberg to the character pretty well and love the supporting cast.
I’d almost go so far to call it a great pilot, but I think they needed to let it breathe a little more. Too much hitting us over the aid explaining exactly who each character was instead of letting them show us. I guess it’s a touch balancing act in that they want to give a clear idea of what the show will bring in the future, but I think the jokes and chemistry of the cast will do that job more than anything.
I enjoyed the episode, but I thought a major problem was the Boyle/Diaz relationship. I do like how she finds him interesting and sweet (but won’t go out with him because he’s indecisive), but I don’t get his attraction to her at all. Maybe it’s something they’ll explain later. I just hope they don’t try to make them the Ross/Rachael or Jim/Pam of the show.
Don’t want to nitpick or make you feel old Alan, but the Cheers pilot is over 30 years old now. (1982)
Enjoyed it. Looking forward to next week.
Better off Ted was another good pilot.
Nine Nine is a one-one at best-best. I never realized how horrible an actor Sandberg was. This show will go the way of NBC’s Josh Gad festival of last year. It’s a shame for the talented cast that surrounds him (I’m talking about both shows actually). I get the same feeling I did watching the Gadshow. The moment the star comes on screen I cringe and brace myself for horrible over-acting and lame lines that could only have be improv’d by the “star” himself. If this show lasts five episodes then clearly Sandberg must have pictures of Rupert Murdoch sodomizing a penguin. Sad…I was really hoping for a new fun show to watch. I choked down the first episode, but upchucked the second one just ten minutes in. Had to wash out my brain out with Tosh.0. Feeling better now.