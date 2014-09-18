Review: FOX’s ‘Gotham’ gives us a Batman show without Batman

A man who decides the best way to fight crime in his native city is to dress up as a giant bat has to be a severely damaged individual on some level. But think about how damaged the city itself has to be for the man to think that the bat costume is necessary.
FOX's new drama series “Gotham” (it debuts Monday at 8) wants to dramatize the crumbling infrastructure of Gotham City, which would eventually lead to Batman patrolling its streets. And it wants to play with the many wonderful toys available in that corner of the DC Universe, even if Batman himself can't be one of them, since the series begins with a 12-year-old Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) witnessing his parents' murder in a dark downtown alley.
DC been down this road before with “Smallville,” a show that took 10 seasons to let Clark Kent put on the red cape and blue tights, with many contortions along the way to delay the introduction of Superman. Given how young Bruce is here – and how hard it is for any TV show to run 10 years, let alone the 15 or so that would roughly take us to Bruce's actual age as Batman debuts – it seems unlikely that we'll ever see the famous cape, cowl and utility belt on “Gotham.”
As written by “Rome” creator Bruno Heller and directed by “CSI” vet Danny Cannon, the “Gotham” pilot suggests we may be okay without the Dark Knight Detective for a while. But I worry that by larding the show up with every significant aspect of the Batman mythos except Batman himself – the ensemble includes young versions of Commissioner Gordon, Catwoman, the Penguin and the Riddler, with more to come down the road – they've created both a universe and a show that's wildly unbalanced, and will only become moreso as time goes on.
Heller and Cannon have re-envisioned Gotham City as the hellish New York of iconic '70s cop films like “Serpico” and “The French Connection.”(*) The action centers around the unhappy partnership between Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie), crew-cut, morally upright war hero, and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue), whom Gordon describes as “a slovenly, lackadaisical cynic.” Both stars are excellent actors with cop show bonafides (McKenzie coming off of “Southland,” Logue off a recurring role on “Law & Order: SVU”), and they breathe new life into the familiar archetypes of the idealistic rookie and the jaded veteran. (It helps that on “Southland,” McKenzie got to make the transition from the former to the latter.) There have been plenty of fine stories told about what it's like to be an all-too-human cop in the Gotham insanity – including Frank Miller's “Batman: Year One,” which dealt with Gordon's arrival in Gotham, and Greg Rucka and Ed Brubaker's “Gotham Central,” which loans out several of its characters to Heller and company – and the creative team and the two leads provide a strong infrastructure for such a show.
(*) Heller has described the show's ambiguous time period as, “To the degree that if today Batman exists, then this world is the past. But it”s everybody”s past, an 18-year-old”s past and a 54-year-old”s past.” So people use flip phones, but the clothes and cars seem out of the '60s or '70s.
And though it's long been a part of the Batman mythos that all these costumed monsters first appeared in response to his own debut, the bad guys didn't just spring into existence at that moment – they just evolved from the criminals they had previously been. So we get to meet Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) as an underage cat burglar, Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) as a low-level wiseguy who mostly holds an umbrella for mob captain Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith, giving the liveliest performance of her career), and Edward Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) as an unassuming man fond of speaking in riddles(**).
(**) Nygma's one notable scene features one character telling him, “If I want riddles, I'll read the funny papers.” It's a real groaner, and I fear Heller and company may want to be similarly cute when they introduce other future villains. “I always thought you was a straight shooter, Harvey, but it turns out you're just a two-face!” “What are you, some kinda joker?” “Hey, you love kites so much, we might as well call you Kite-Man!”
The pilot itself is among the best you'll see this fall. It looks great, the two leads have instant chemistry, and everything hums along nicely as a slightly larger-than-life crime saga. (John Doman from “The Wire” is terrific as local kingpin Carmine Falcone.) And the show does very well a recreating the one famous Batman sequence it's allowed to use, with the murder of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne and its immediate aftermath. (Mazouz, who had a largely silent role as Kiefer Sutherland's son on “Touch,” has a very loud and powerful reaction to the crime.) What's in the first hour is more than enough to keep me watching for a while (and writing about the show each week, at least in the early going).
But late in the pilot, Gordon sits down with young master Wayne (and his butler/guardian Alfred, played by Sean Pertwee), and says, “I promise you, however dark and scary the world might be right now, there will be light. There will be light, Bruce.”
The problem is that the very design of “Gotham” means that there can't really be light until well after the show itself ends. Things in Gotham have to get staggeringly worse over the next-decade plus to convince an older Bruce that extreme measures are required to fight this crime epidemic that only deepened on Jim Gordon's watch. That means “Gotham” has to be a show where the cops are constantly fighting a losing battle.
There's a potentially great show to be made from that idea, and there have been, like “The Wire,” which overlapped with Heller's own “Rome.” “Rome” was more about the rise of an empire than its decline, but I know he can go very dark and despairing if he wants. The question is whether FOX and DC – which see “Gotham,” even with its blunt violence and at times blunter language, as a big-tent show that will draw in all the superhero movie fans even as it keeps its famous superhero as a grief-stricken kid – will allow him to embrace that pessimistic worldview the premise requires, and whether a network audience would want to watch a show like that for very long.
We know the cops have to lose, both to make Batman a reality and for Heller's hard-boiled vision for “Gotham” to win out. But will the large corporate entities involved let that happen?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Take a shot every time Gordon introduces himself.
You have hit the nail on the head!!!! They will time jump if the ratings sag or they are running out of story. They can bring Batman in after season 2 if they have to.
It will be done, guaranteed.
Looking forward to it, though it could grow stale after a few seasons. Maybe it’s a candidate for a significant time jump/recasting if it’s still standing in a few years.
Ohhhh, sort of Mad Men like. That could be interesting.
Person of Interest has grown increasingly dark and pessimistic over its past three seasons, something which has seemed to only endear it further to its (network) audience. So, perhaps, if done well, Gotham could follow in its wake.
I am really looking forward to this series and would love to see Zsasz put in his first tally mark. Hopefully they will keep the villians more to the human-type and away from the monster-types like Killer Croc
I think that if they get even 3 seasons, they will be relatively happy, but I’d bet that they are shooting for 5. I think that with certain shows nowadays that they go in thinking that they only have so much creatively they can do, based on how many cable shows are being done. Look at Justified, which essentially is going down after 3 1/2 network seasons worth of shows, and even then, it’s 5th season felt like a lot of padding for the finale. I think the old adage for syndication sort o f holds true, just get us to 100 episodes.
Bruno Heller the executive producer on ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTY EIGHT episodes of The Mentalist, but you know him as the creator of the 22-episodes of soft-porn known as Rome?!!
Is this an indication of what we should expect in Gotham?
Rome >>> The Mentalist
@JOHN The Mentalist has bearing on Gotham, they both about law enforcement and will have single episode stories and continuing arch episodes. Rome has little to no bearing to this show. Plus one ran for 138 episodes, while the other only 22 episodes, so…yeah…
I assume that Alan watched Rome and not the Mentalist.
I’ve watched those 22 episodes of Rome three times, had a lot of fun doing so each time. Rome was a great show. I’ve seen all of 10 minutes of the Mentalist and I don’t ever need to see another 10.
I believe the allusion to Rome is fitting in that Heller has experience wedding fictional/non-canonical characters into a TV universe dominated by real/canonical personalities whose roles and fates are already known to the audience. Sketching in fictional characters on the margins of a well-known story is a skill that not every writer or showrunner can do.
Why would any non-senior citizen watch The Mentalist?
Random question, but I remember the WB really wanted to do a young Bruce Wayne series back in the day and were denied because the movie division refused to let them do anything that would compete with the film franchise (they even forced them to change Ian Somerhalder’s character when he was going to appear as Bruce Wayne in a few episodes of Smallville.) I realize that was a long time ago, but Batman is still a pretty valuable film property, so why the change of heart?
Probably a change in management and/or because Superheroes are now a bigger hit than when they previously tried to start their Young Batman show.
The only way this show would have worked would be if they delayed the murder of the Waynes until the end of the first season, which would have followed the struggle of Dr. Wayne to combat the evils of Gotham city.
Thomas Wayne would use his wealth and influence to fight crime the way normal people do with a charity foundation, political activism and economic development and this is what gets him murdered. The first season would show how he is connected, one way or another, to all the other characters.
Then at the end of season one in a Godfather-like climax we would witness the Waynes getting murdered, a child being abused in an orphanage, another child being evicted from her house, a young man being beaten by thugs and another losing his job, while Jim Gordan drives like a manic to stop the murder. The season would end with young Bruce covered in blood, his eyes staring into the distance, completely catatonic.
Season Two we see how the murder of the Waynes affected everyone: the little girl poisoning her abuser, the other becoming a cat burglar, the injured young man limping like a penguin and the genius working for minimum wage, while Jim Gordan loses his faith in the law. The season would end with Alfred throwing the catatonic Bruce into the well of bats, Bruce finally closes his eyes and screams!
Well, you lost me at Alfred throwing Bruce into the well, but otherwise, this sounds great! :)
@Kensington Don’t worry I have a setup for that all throughout season 1, but I thought my comment was getting too long so I didn’t include a lot of stuff I have in mind.
Basically Alfred used to be afraid of the water and his dad threw him into the deep end and told him either to learn to swim or always be afraid. Alfred later joins the Royal Marines and is a great swimmer.
As to Bruce, Alfred spends the whole of season 2 on his recovery but he is not making progress and the shrinks tell him it could take years, so he feels desperate and finally throws him in the well as a last resort.
It might feel crazy in a simple outline, but believe me I set up this moment throughout all of season 1 & 2 and remember this is the guy who wears a bat suit and fights criminals at night, so his life is a little bit crazy.
I think that by saying “the ONLY way this show could work,” you’re prematurely dismissive of a show that hasn’t even aired an episode yet.
On the other hand, your premise is tight. I like the thought of Papa Wayne touching so many lives and his death affecting more than just young Bruce. I’d watch that show (too).
Maybe the ‘there will be light’ comment is just a sly reference to the Bat Signal?
They should have went for it and made a show about Batman. Batman on the small screen? Hell yeah! Arrow is doing fine and watching Batman kicking ass in dark alleys would have been amazing. Also, why not kill off his parents until the finale of the first season? Why rush through it in the first episode? You got an entire season!
I know this is kind of mean, but something about the girl playing young Selina Kyle reminds me of the weird human hybrid creature from Splice.
I think it might be the eyes.
I think the woman playing Selena looks like a young Michelle Pfeifer.
Her eyes are really far apart. Compare them (on her small child head) to the rest of the adults in the photo. It makes her look kind of alien and I definitely see the Splice comparison.
Well, I figure if you can just give up on the idea that this series can only evolve toward Batman, and embrace the idea that it can possibly evolve as an alternate universe where anything can happen (including the possibility that Bruce doesn’t eventually become Batman), there might be treasures to unearth.
Heller’s been given license to tinker with the mythology, but DC would never give him THAT much license.
“Alan Moore, you wrote my favorite issues of Radioactive Man!”
“Really, so you liked that I made your favorite superhero a heroin-addicted jazz critic who isn’t even radioactive?”
You can make an argument that Rome was as much about the crumbling of a Republic rather than the ascent of an Empire so maybe the parallel works better than you suspect.
I am looking forward to this as I was a huge fan of Gotham Central.
“There have been plenty of fine stories told about what it’s like to be an all-too-human cop in the Gotham insanity — including Frank Miller’s “Batman: Year One,” which dealt with Gordon’s arrival in Gotham, and Greg Rucka and Ed Brubaker’s “Gotham Central,” which loans out several of its characters to Heller and company…”
Gotham Central, yes. Batman: Year One, no. Gordon was essentially a superhero in that.
The pilot felt very haphazard to me. They should have boiled it down and introduced elements over the course of a season – Gordon being asked to kill Penguin would have been fascinating at the end of season one. Here, I’m not even sure why he’s being asked to do it because nothing in his character suggests that he would.
The visuals were mostly very good, though chase-cam wasn’t. The music was constantly distracting to me.
I’m definitely watching it for the visuals and the two leads, but I hope they can focus in more in the later episodes.
Can you think of any other TV show that has music playing the whole time? The only one I could think of was Scooby-Doo.
I HATED this soooo much and I wanted to like it. The tone was just off. It was too big for TV and too small for how seriously they were taking everything. The weird juxtaposition of 70s cars and 2008 flip phones was terrible, as was the fakey cinematography and the dreadful music that never let up. Plus, a lot of bullets were fired for an 8 pm. show. Wanted to like this, but I ended up watching cat videos while it was on.
Alan, you forgot to mention Poison Ivy! (Mario Pepper’s daughter)
I’m enjoying the show . It’s interesting to see the batman characters develop. However, did they really have to make Barbara a lesbian cheat? That just doesn’t fit in and is not needed. By trying to “keep up” they are showing a lack of confidence. What they had going was enough. It just went from a 4 + star rating to a 3 and if it continues on this course, I will not be watching next season. That’s too bad.