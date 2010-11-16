Review: FOX’s ‘Human Target’ returns for season two

Late in an upcoming episode of FOX’s â€œHuman Target,â€ master bodyguard Christopher Chance (Mark Valley) enjoys a bottle of aged Scotch with partners Winston (Chi McBride) and Guerrero (Jackie Earle Haley). Their little business has been through a lot of changes over the previous few episodes, including the arrival of a wealthy new owner who’s outfitted the office with expensive new gadgets.
â€œLook at this place,â€ Chance says.
â€œLooks a bit different than it used to,â€ Guerrero acknowledges.
â€œWorse?â€ asks Chance.
â€œToo early to tell,â€ Guerrero suggests.
That’s more or less how I feel about the revamped â€œHuman Target,â€ which makes a belated season two debut tomorrow night at 8. During the long off-season, FOX hired a new lead producer in â€œChuckâ€ alum Matt Miller, and he’s made a lot of changes to the show that haven’t necessarily made it better or worse, but obviously different.
The core of the show, thankfully, was left alone. The chemistry between likable leads Valley, McBride and Haley is still sparkling. (And where last year Winston served as a go-between for the other two, Chance and Guerrero frequently interact now, a clear improvement.) And the action sequences are still among the best I’ve ever seen on television; next week’s episode features a spectacular man vs. car, parkour-flavored chase scene.
It was and continues to be a very simple show. To borrow a phrase from the era in which this series would comfortably belong, if you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find him, maybe you can hire Christopher Chance and friends to save your life.
It’s the changes around that core I’m not sure about.
The show â€œHuman Targetâ€ was last spring definitely could have used some improving. Though the leads and action were great, the actual cases Chance and company worked each week usually felt forgettable. I often found myself struggling to pay attention outside of the fight scenes or moments that were just about Chance bantering with Winston, or Winston with Guerrero.
The season finale, which delved into Chance and Guerrero’s days as assassins, and how Winston convinced Chance to reform, suggested a deeper, less disposable show, and one I could see making a big creative leap forward in season two. Miller, though, cannot dispense with leftover business from that finale fast enough before setting off in a different direction.
We soon move on to new business, with Chance being approached by a client: wealthy widow Ilsa Pucci (Indira Varma, Vorenus’ wife on HBO’sÂ â€œRomeâ€), who fears her life is in danger, but who has a hard time following Chance’s instructions. Ilsa is so impressed by how Chance solves her problem that she offers to buy the company and offer the men access to the many toys of her late husband’s vast empire.
Never mind that these three seem like the last guys on earth who would want a boss. And don’t bother wondering why Ames (Janet Montgomery), a beautiful thief who crosses their path on the case, suddenly decides she wants to be a good guy and join the team. The addition of the two women isn’t handled any more gracefully than the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it resolution of last year’s cliffhanger, but it’s the new structure Miller wants, and the question is whether it adds enough to justify the contortions.
And my answer, even after I’ve seen three episodes, is that it’s too early to tell.
The new characters definitely have their uses. Chance, Winston and Guerrero have such a long history, and such obvious shorthand with each other, that there was an insular quality to their work last year. Now they have two newbies to whom they have to explain things, and while the exposition can at times becoming annoying (Ilsa spends much of the second episode being an insufferable pest to Winston), there’s value in seeing this world through fresh eyes – to watching, for instance, Ilsa’s reaction to evidence of Chance’s old life as a killer, or seeing Ames tempted by her former partner. Both British-born actresses work well with the established male leads, though the only Varma is allowed to use her native accent, where whatever Montgomery’s doing (I think she’s going for outer borough Noo Yawk?) comes and goes.
Miller has also taken steps to make the cases feel more essential by adding a personal stake for one of our heroes each week. Ilsa and Ames, respectively, are the clients in the first and third episode, and Chance has a history with the woman he has to protect in the second. I’m not sure how sustainable that is – do it too often, and by the end of a season Guerrero’s helping out his father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin’s former roommate – and the nature of Chance’s relationship with the second client leads to an unsatisfying resolution, but it does seem like a better idea than the disconnected, generic clients of season one.
Mostly, though, Miller’s changes feel cosmetic. The show doesn’t especially need cool gadgets (Winston spends a lot of time moving images around a series of touch screens), and I preferred Bear McCreary’s movie-style theme to the revamped one by â€œChuckâ€ composer Tim Jones and the use of pop songs in place of McCreary’s score.
But â€œHuman Targetâ€ is still â€œHuman Target.â€ If you enjoyed the show last year, you will now. If, like me, you were hoping for something just a little bit deeper, you might need to wait a while to see.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
You may have just reignited a war between Tim Jones and Bear McCreary (one that Bear is likely unaware of) with the comment about the score.
McCreary wrote an incredibly kickass theme for The Walking Dead, as well. He’s the only composer for whom I routinely rewind the credits to listen again.
“… father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin’s former roommate”
“What’s that make us?”
“Absolutely nothing.”
Nice to know Matt Miller came in and ruined what could have been a truly and amazing show, making it a lame Chuck 2.0 instead.
The firing of Bear McCreary has pissed off many of the show’s most ardent fans.
Miller has alienated the fans of this show like Jeff Zucker alienated NBC’s 10pm audience.
Thumbs down. Bring back Bear. Until then, I know myself, and many others will refuse to watch.
The man was nominated for a frakking EMMY for crying out loud!!!
And by the way, the music is frequently the WORST part of Chuck… it’s cheesy, but not in a good way.
Tim Jones couldn’t carry Bear McCreary’s jock.
Matt, I don’t agree with the Bear/Tim swap, at all. But it ain’t Chuck 2.0. It’s Human Target with a few tweaks. The show is more like itself than it isn’t.
Alan… okay, I’ll take your word for it… but this is what is SOUNDS like:
High tech lair on Human Target = Castle on Chuck
High tech gadgets on Human Target, instead of the real-life implements used last year = Super cool, geeky high techie gadgets on Chuck.
Lame, synthesized Tim Jones music with ever lamer pop songs on Human Target = Lame, synthesized Tim Jones music with ever lamer pop songs on Chuck.
Sounds awful similar in some aspects to Chuck, and not in a good way.
At least, the CHANGES make it sound more like Chuck.
And the Bear thing really, really makes no sense.
What it really sounds like is FOX panicked, and Matt Miller came in and made a lot of unnecessary changes in the aspects of Human Target that actually worked.
Series deleted from my DVR.
Deleted without watching even a single episode of the show under Miller? That’s your prerogative, but that sounds silly to me, especially since a number of your assumptions are incorrect. (Plenty of real-life implements and/or MacGyver’ing going on here, still, for instance.) You watch an episode and decide Miller has made an abomination, go for it. But I’ve seen three hours of the revamped show, and “the aspects of Human Target that actually worked” are largely unchanged, other than the score.
I want to make one thing clear: I LOVE Chuck.
But Chuck is Chuck. I understand what you’re saying, Alan. It’s just some tweaks, some changes.
But it really does sound like Miller made some changes that changed the things that WORKED on Human Target, like with Bear.
I had a friend that went to ComiCon, and he said a lot of the changes were not well received, but that could just be his own disappointment, as he owns every CD Bear McCreary has put out, including pre-ordering the Human Target Season 1 three-disc score.
Okay… I’ll give it a go. Except for your fairly new hatred for HIMYM (I’m joking! zing!), you’ve (and Dan) never steered me wrong, yet.
I’ll give it a shot. :-)
I have the same fairly new hatred for HIMYM, so I’ll give the premiere a shot. At the first sign of forced lame relationship drama a la Chuck S3 I’m out though.
the changes sound terrible
Yeah, the fact that they dropped the story that was played in the finale seems like the biggest mistake. That was the episode that really got me into the show and has had me waiting all summer for it’s return. Not happy here.
Changing the music isn’t such a good idea. It was an important part of the show. Money-wise it might make sense if they want to keep certain things like big effects in the show.
If it does turn into Chuck 2.0 it would make me very upset. I used to talk up this show but that could change quickly.
So it has basically become Pucci’s Angels. Eh. At its best last season this series reminded me in a good way of the old Roger Moore series The Saint and I wish they had gone more in that direction.
Bear McCreary is more talented than anyone from Chuck, not sure why they’d fiddle with a great score. And from the sound of it they are adding more soft-rock sensitive moments like on Chuck. Again, eh. Why?
I’m fine with changes that could potentially improve the show, but…really? They changed the title score?
Blasphemous.
They dropped the story from last years finale? You’ve got to be kidding me. I guess I’ll give it a try but every single change I’ve seen written about seems designed to get in the way of making the show great.
I’m pretty sure I read than Lennie James would be coming back, so I don’t know that its dropped completely, maybe it’s just on the back burner for a few episodes. The changes don’t sound encouraging, but I liked it enough last year to give it a chance.
Yeesh. Some of the whining here over changes that none of us have even seen yet is getting insufferable. It’s like someone came to your houses and urinated on your dog or something…
Here’s a hint for some of you who wanted basically the exact same show back for season 2: the ratings sucked last season. They were VERY lucky to be renewed for a second and as such, felt compelled to make some changes to broaden the appeal of the show.
Your average TV viewer doesn’t give a rats ass about who is doing the score for the show. The change to more modern music broadens the appeal. Not very many people even saw the finale and new viewers likely would have a harder time joining up to an existing plot so abandoning that storyline makes sense if they want to invite new viewers in.
This is the business of TV. Show’s aren’t made to be exactly what you or I want them to be (hence the term BROADcast) so bitching about the details of an as yet unaired season smacks seems rather lame.
I agree with you wholeheartedly, except…this is not a blog that celebrates broadcast ratings, it’s a blog that celebrates quality. That being said, I agree that we should wait to see before we bitch, and that yes, sometimes it is worth compromising a *little* esoteric quality if it means a show can return. Chuck’s a great example of a show that made compromises in order to come back, and it still seems to have fans despite those changes.
Signed,
Those who give the ass of a rat.
Sure, the first season’s ratings were low – and this premiere scored the lowest ratings yet.
And, setting aside the fact that we have had a chance to see the revamped show now – one does not need to see it to get irritated that major plotlines are abandoned or that the great music was tossed out.
Revamping a show for new audiences is one thing. Alienating your existing fans in the process is BAD BUSINESS.
I’m curious to watch tomorrow and see for myself how the changes play out. I hope it won’t be adding female characters for the sake of having females and that they are not either always at risk or making stupid waves to create that type of conflict.
On the music front, I thought that the Bear McCreary score was amazing as all his work is but that it didn’t fit with the tone of the actual show. I found the opening credits jarring. I’m assuming they focus grouped the changes, maybe others did too.
It doesn’t sound that encouraging.. but I liked it enough last spring to give it a try again. Hope it doesn’t implode.
As long as the action sequences are still good, I’m still on board! I don’t really expect this show will get a season 3 because it ended the first season hitting series lows and now it will face Survivor, I dunno how the ratings will fair but anyway glad to see this show back and on a better timeslot than originally scheduled
I thought Human Target was a fine, throwaway action show last year, and I like Mark Valley as an actor (ironically, Human Target led me to discover his other short lived Fox show, Keen Eddie, and now I miss that even more)
Still, nothing wrong with some decent action, and I look forward to counting it as an hour of “TV I watch while I do other things” (Nikita is up in there as well).
I am disappointed to hear they dropped the plot lines from last year so quickly – I was looking forward to a deeper, longer running subplot to accompany the “case of the week”. But I will still watch for the three male leads, and hope they develop more complex plots as the season progresses.
It seems that, based on everything I’ve read so far about the changes made for Season 2, that they’re adding women to this show just for the sake of adding women. That’s not a good reason to add women to this show, and I’m not going to be watching it now. I’m not interested in seeing this show slowly crumble and die due to the ridiculous changes made.
After watching the first episode of the season I’m a little on the fence as well. I was happy to see that the chemistry between the boys is still in tact and Guerrero got some wonderful moments. I didn’t mind the addition of Ilsa but she could very quickly become irritating and I’d be happier if she was used as a recurring character. I’m not a fan of Ames but it’s only been one episode, maybe she’ll grow on me. The music change was horrendous though, to the point where I’m debating muting the theme music and playing Bear’s old theme from my computer whenever watching the new episodes. I’m just thrilled that we even get a second (and likely final) season of Human Target though and when they first announced the changes I expected a lot worse. This I can live with.
I’ve watched season 1 about 6 or 7 times and I can tell you that the music fits perfectly, it gives the exact tone of what Christopher Chance is and does, he’s a super hero and now they are trying to make him look like any other spy out there.
Losing the epicness of the drums and orchestra was a HUGE mistake.
I am very afraid of where they are going with Ilsa Pucci… wasn’t she supposed to be an invisible benefactor? now she herself sais she’s the boss WTF ?!
The new high tech gadgets don’t fit in this show. This is not Chuck for god’s sake!!
I am extremely disapointed to see that the new crew that is making the show don’t understand who Christopher Chance is and that they’re just molding him into another spy.
Also how can it be said that the plots last season were forgettable? did we watch the same season? EVERY SINGLE CASE was epic and involved something big and important not just for themselves but for others which usually involved something that would affect the whole country…
utterly disapointed.