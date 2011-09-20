Review: FOX’s ‘New Girl’ showcases Zooey Deschanel

Midway through the premiere episode of the new FOX sitcom “New Girl,” the show’s heroine Jess (Zooey Deschanel) tries to counsel new roommate Nick (Jake Johnson) about a bad break-up. She tells Nick that living with regret isn’t good for anyone, and Nick – who, like his other two roommates, has struggled to adjust to Jess’s many quirks since she moved in – retorts, “Or I could pretend to be more like you, Jess, and live on a sparkly rainbow and drive a unicorn around and just sing all the time.”
With “New Girl,” which debuts tonight at 9, there is no middle ground. You either want to live on a sparkly rainbow and drive a unicorn with Zooey Deschanel, or you find her insufferably twee and cringe every time she starts singing her own theme song or dropping “Lord of the Rings” references.
Me, I’ve been a Deschanel fan going back to one of her first roles, as the hero’s sister in “Almost Famous,” and especially since she dueted with Will Ferrell on “Baby It’s Cold Outside” in “Elf.” (I discussed her film and music career with her in an interview back in the summer.) So I’m all in on “New Girl.” It’s the best new comedy of the fall season, and the only new show I genuinely enjoyed from start to finish, rather than having to squint real hard and try to picture what it might look like once the producers figure out what to do with their stars.
In this case, “New Girl” creator Liz Meriwether and pilot director Jake Kasdan know from the start exactly what to do with Deschanel. She randomly sings, but always to herself, and never in a way designed to show off Deschanel’s side job as half of the pop duo She & Him. She pulls off a good range of physical comedy and makes fun of herself with ease. Jess, having just endured her own mortifying break-up, spends large chunks of each day sobbing as she watches “Dirty Dancing,” and even the silly moment where Jess puts on a little black dress and the roommates are shocked – shocked! – to realize that she’s very attractive gets neatly undercut by Jess busting out an impressively goofy dance routine. Much as I hate ubiquitous advertising for new TV shows, it feels like the only proper word to describe Deschanel in this show is the one that’s on all the billboards: adorkable.
It’s a wonderful comic performance in a role that’s constructed equally out of Deschanel’s screen persona and Meriwether’s personal history. (Like Jess, Merwether wears oversized dark-rimmed glasses and had some roommate misadventures thanks to Craigslist ads.)
It’s also, for the moment, the vast majority of the appeal behind “New Girl.” The three actors playing the roommates – Johnson as Nick, Max Greenfield as penitent d-bag Schmidt(*) and Damon Wayans Jr.(**) as macho physical trainer Coach – all bounce nicely off of Deschanel. But the moments where she’s not around – particularly quick-cut glimpses of each guy in his life outside the apartment – tend to fall flat.
(*) The smartest idea the show has outside of everything involving Deschanel is that the other guys keep a glass jar in the apartment, and every time Schmidt says or does anything that crosses the d-bag threshold, he has to put a dollar in it. Without the jar, he’s a cartoon and a character who’s already become a sitcom cliche; with the jar (which Schmidt never objects to), he’s just self-aware and apologetic enough to be amusing.
(**) Wayans was cast in the role on the assumption that ABC wouldn’t renew “Happy Endings.” But “Happy Endings” is coming back, and rather than reshoot a pilot everyone was happy with, producers elected to air it as is, replacing Wayans in the second episode with Lamorne Morris as a new character. As FOX couldn’t make that second episode available, I have no idea how or if the chemistry might be affected as a result of the switch.
But getting the supporting characters to stand on their own seems a very minor problem in the grand scheme of things. In a season where almost every other rookie comedy is a work in progress at best, and most of them can’t even be said to have the potential to be good one day, “New Girl” has mastered the most important part of the game. It has a funny, likable central character and an actress perfectly cast to play her…
…assuming, that is, you’re pre-disposed to liking Zooey Deschanel. But if thoughts of her give you hives, just turn the other way and keep going. It’ll be okay.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
NOTE: Because FOX has made the pilot legally available through a variety of online means over the last few weeks, some discussion of its content in the comments is acceptable. If you’re waiting to watch it tonight on TV, read at your own risk.
The cut to Deputy Leo stuffing a dollar in the douchebag jar was the single funniest thing in the episode because it’s exactly what was needed at that moment and yet it came out of nowhere.
I’m a big fan of She of the Bright Blue Eyes and All Things Twee, but the pilot hasn’t sold me yet.
Super annoying how the men are speechless when the model friend arrives, but don’t find Zooey Deschanel attractive at all. That is until she puts on a innocuous black dress and for some reason transformation. But then they forget immediately, even though she’s empirically better looking.
If the writers are going to lean on this aspect of the show – and that’s all the show seems to be, a kind of anti-“I Hate Valentine’s Day” where inexplicably *no one* wants the lead character – then this will be very frustrating viewing in the long term.
I agree. I hate (HATE!) when shows/movies cast an actress who is undeniably gorgeous in a role where we are supposed to buy her as unattractive or dorky. Almost every male friend I have lists Zooey Deschanel as their number one fantasy actress. So give me a break. I understand that she has an indie-flair that is not appealing to everyone but the whole concept of the girl who takes off her glasses and is suddenly noticable is just not believable and insulting to its audience. Especially when that girl is Zooey Deschanel.
I don’t know–Zoe is very cute but not necessarily Hollywood gorgeous, so in TV land I kind of buy them all drooling over the models but kind of ignoring the hot, dumped mess watching too much Dirty Dancing and sobbing constantly. She’s a total girl next door, and goofy. That might not be the first thing a guy thinks of (especially a young guy) when they’re looking at potential hookup partners. And one of them just got dumped, so he’s probably not looking at anyone long-term, period. It’s not super believable, but her persona sells it more than if it were, say, Jennifer Aniston in full-on cougar mode.
Sorry Erin, next door and goofy perhaps, but there is no effing way any guy wouldn’t notice she’s super hot right from the first meeting.
I agree on how silly it is to pretend they don’t notice Zooey Deschanel is pretty when first meeting her, but pretending she’s “empirically hotter” than the model friend is overkill. The model friend is objectively hotter by all measures. Deschanel, while attractive, is “scene” hot…meaning a lot of her appeal comes from whether or not you’re into her “scene,” which is twee hipster. The model is just hot, period.
I found the taking off the glasses think kinda funny. She’s pretty with them than without.
That said, the guys not being into her is not really too plausible, other than her weeping openly and pretty constantly for the first week they knew her.
I think she is clearly going to be nick’s love interest in the show. For the time being i don’t think you want them to keep drooling over her because that will change the chemistry of the show and will turn it into something that it’s not. I think they want us to buy into her dorky side first and as you can see she has no trouble getting a date but is having a difficult time keeping it going.
This is one of those instances where I strongly disagree with you Alan. I found Deschanel extremely annoying and precious. The comedic beats in the pilot were so forced that I had to look away at times (The song at the end comes to mind). Guess one’s appreciation for this series really comes down wether you like Deschanel or not. I don’t!
I love Zooey in most of her work, but I found her very annoying as well in New Girl. I’ll give it another week or two, but it was tough to watch. Seemed forced.
There was one quick-cut to the guys outside of the apt that worked for me… Damon Wayans Jr. scream-couraging that crying woman in his spin class. Not sure who this L.Morris guy is but based on DMJ’s work on Happy Endings & what I saw in the pilot, he has some big comedy shoes to fill.
Hey, that was me crying! Thanks! :)
I saw the pilot and thought it was really charming–it definitely got better as it rolled along. I really liked Damon Wayons, Jr. as Coach, so I’m bummed he’ll be replaced…hopefully this new guy will be a good fit. But I thought Zoe seemed effortless, I liked the friend chemistry (and maybe more) between her and the dumped guy, and in general I think she can pull off her own show. Definitely a show I’ll turn in for for the next few episodes.
This Zoey character, could be the biggest ass I’ve ever seen on TV. Someone should have her killed.
I like Zooey just fine, but that precious manic pixie dream girl stuff is so tired. I’m going to give it a shot, but I suspect I will not like the show, and it has nothing to do with my feelings regarding Deschanel.
Every time I go to AOL.com, she’s dancing across the screen like a moron. This makes me want to watch this show even less.
I saw it OnDemand and the funny thing is I like ZD but not so much in this show. Most of the things I’ve seen her in before she had an edge to her. She looked sweet and girly but she could be cynical and mean. In this show she appears dumb not just like an oddball but incompetent and idiotic.
I also have a problem with the premise that pretty but nerdy girls can’t get any play. Nerdy girls are more approachable and there are an abundance of geeky guys who would find her nerdy qualities a plus. The world is full of geeks who prefer the company of each other to that of the cool kids.
I saw a “preview” on the Fox website that was a half hour show where the guys seem to meet her, and have her move in, and it has Lamorne Morris instead of Damon Wayans. What is up with that?
Just saw on the Fox website, the new character, Winston was apparently subletting his room to Coach while he was away and now he’s back so Coach is just told to leave….this just seems awkward.
A couple people have posted that they like Zooey Deschanel but not in this — I have to agree. I’ve liked her in everything else I’ve seen her in (Almost Famous, Elf, 500 Days of Summer), and I love her style, but Jess is just . . . too much. Too many quirks and too little self-awareness (virtually none). Actually, maybe all the quirks would be okay if she were at all aware that she *has* quirks, instead of being completely oblivious of how she comes off. It’s a little hard to believe.
After I watch Breaking Bad, the show isn’t complete until I read your review. I’m going to have to rethink this after reading that you actually like The New Girl. I like Zooey Deschanel a lot but that show did not have one funny moment. The supporting characters are awful and the actor who has potential is going back to Happy Endings (a far superior show).
Reading your review I first assumed I would be in the category that actually likes this. However, after watching a mere ten minutes I had to turn it off.
It was beyond stupid. Zooey D’s over acting in her doofy/cute/annoying way is problaly the biggest downfall. The guys are just plain boring.
Extremly bad.
Love Zooey but this was beyond inane. One of the worst half hours of television in a long time. Makes “My Boys” seem like Masterpiece Theater.
I enjoyed it, but by the end I was already getting a little sick of Jess. I don’t think the show ever did a very good job of explaining why the guys weren’t also sick of her. Because she’s attractive they overlook that she annoyingly sings to herself and uses their TV to non-stop watch Dirty Dancing? I’ll watch it a few more times with the hope that Zooey is toned down even a smidgen.
I think that New Girl looks better than it actually is, thanks to this season’s bland crop of comedies. I’d rank them 1) New Girl 2) 2 Broke Girls 3) Up All Night 4) Free Agents
I guess Alan it’s alone here, I didn’t like it either.
I love Zooey Deschanel but I’m not sure how I felt watching the show, I think I laughed like 3 times, and this was the show I was waiting all summer! maybe I had to many expectations and at the end I felt the pilot a little forced. I think we saw too much of Zooey, like “oh she’s so beautiful but she’s different from all the other girls out there!”, I like to discover things little by little; the guys running to help her like a little deer, and the singing at the end ewwww… I’ll keep watching though, hope it gets better!