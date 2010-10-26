Review: ‘Friday Night Lights’ season 5 debuts on DirecTV

Early in the fifth and final season of “Friday Night Lights,” one player on the East Dillon Lions receives a stack of recruiting letters from some of the top college football programs in the country, while the players in general aren”t happy with what they feel is a lack of respect from the Texas high school football establishment. Both these developments would seem somewhat improbable, given that the Lions won only two games last season, and one of those came against the worst team in their district.
But I can”t begrudge the Lions their pride, nor the “Friday Night Lights” writers for trying out these storylines. This team wasn”t supposed to be anything more than a joke after the Dillon schools were redistricted, with all the good players gerrymandered into the other side of town. And the show wasn”t supposed to be around this long, not after the first two seasons drew cancellation-level ratings on NBC, with the final three existing only because DirecTV stepped in to play white knight.
(As usual, DirecTV has an exclusive window for the fall and early winter, with new episodes airing on The 101 Network Wednesdays at 9 p.m. starting this week. NBC will tentatively begin airing these same episodes in the summer.)
So given the show”s improbable survival, and that producer Jason Katims entered this season fairly confident it would be the last, I can”t begrudge him with trying out a few improbable story arcs for this victory lap year. This is a great show – one of the best dramas to ever air on network TV – and its creators and fans deserve some feel-good moments in the closing chapters, no?
My concern is less with the plausibility factor – this is a show that, after all, featured week after week of come-from-behind victories even in the seasons when Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) was coaching a more traditional football powerhouse – than with the way this final season opens with much less urgency than the previous one did. I”ve seen the first three episodes – nearly a quarter of the final season – and while parts of each are quite strong, each as a whole feels like one of those solid middle-of-the-year chapters that are necessary to keep the story moving but don”t elicit the goosebumps for which this show is justly celebrated.
In fairness, it would be hard to top the opening of last year, in which Coach arrived at the reopened East Dillon High and tried to build a football program out of nothing but dirt and hope. That was as pure an underdog sports story as you can find, and the chills came early and often. (My spine still tingles a little thinking of a scene at the end of the fourth season premiere where Eric wandered through the locker room at halftime, surveying his battered, bloody, overmatched but courageous troops.)
There was a siege mentality to the open of season four that season five can”t realistically match. The Lions now have a season under their belts. Coach has a quarterback in ex-delinquent Vince Howard (Michael B. Jordan) and a strong complementary piece in Luke Cafferty (Matt Lauria). The Lions aren”t playing for pride anymore, but victories, which makes the athletic stakes higher but the emotional stakes less so.
(Minor spoilers follow.)
Once again, we open with some goodbyes. Former fullback Tim Riggins (Taylor Kitsch) is in the middle of a prison term after taking the fall for the chop shop he ran with brother Billy (Derek Phillips). Tight end/placekicker/musician/murderer Landry Clarke (Jesse Plemons) is heading off to college, as is Eric”s daughter Julie (Aimee Teegarden). Teegarden, unlike Plemons and Kitsch and the other graduated original castmembers, remains a cast regular, and so the action occasionally (and a bit awkwardly, so far) cuts away from Dillon to see what Julie”s up to at school.
There are also some introductions. After four years of focusing entirely on his offensive backfield, Eric finally realizes he needs a wide receiver and recruits a basketball player by the name of Hastings Ruckle (Grey Damon), while the Lions are now popular enough that all the players get their own rally girls, to the delight of Tim”s friend Becky (Madison Burge) and the frustration of Vince”s girlfriend Jess (Jurnee Smollett), who loves football but doesn”t want to be baking cookies to put in the QB”s locker.
All of these storylines are fine, and feel appropriate to the show”s universe, but it wasn”t until a Vince subplot in the third episode that I began to feel my pulse racing the way it has in the series” best moments. (Katims and company did a remarkably good job of casting new characters to replace the original teens, and Jordan remains the best of those.)
Other times, though, I kept scratching my head at the show”s weirdly inconsistent portrait of East Dillon High. Sometimes, it”s supposed to be a school that lay dormant for decades until its doors reopned last year; at others, everyone but Eric and his guidance counselor wife Tami (Connie Britton) act like it”s been there all this time. Tami begins her new job as East Dillon”s guidance counselor and is shocked – shocked! – to learn of the problems so many of the kids there have, even though many of them would have been students at the school across town where she worked as guidance counselor and then principal. Britton has consistently delivered one of the best performances on television in this role, but a lot of her scenes this year had me scratching my head.
But the third episode was stronger than the first two, and there”s never anything as jaw-droppingly awful as the murder plot that opened season two. (I”ll take low but realistic stakes over absurdly high stakes, thank you.) And even if the fifth season never reaches the thrilling levels the series achieved at various points in years one, three and four, I”m just happy to spend a little more time in the town of Dillon, TX, and in the company of people like Eric and Tami Taylor. “Friday Night Lights” deserves a great ending, but I”ll settle for a pretty good one.
As I have the previous two seasons with the DirecTV/NBC split, my plan is to review the episodes as they air on The 101 Network, then repost them as they’re rerun on NBC. And as always, all the spoiler-y content will be contained after the jump, so you won’t have to worry about having things ruined months ahead of time.
I love the timing of how FNL starts right after Mad Men ends. I’m very much looking forward to the season.
I really hope that the mild slippage that Alan seems to be hinting at is not a function of Jason Katims’ directing his attention more to Parenthood than FNL. That would be a true shame. This show needs — nay, deserves — a strong final season.
You have a lot of gall mentioning Friday Night Lights in the same sentence as a masterpiece like Mad Men.
Please don’t ever do it again. Or else.
Echos, do you… watch the show? Even Alan above calls is one of the best dramas ever (EVER!) to air on Network TV. I’d easily rank it alongside Mad Men as one of the best shows on TV right now, period. No need to be a network TV snob…
Echos, that’s enough. Seriously. I’ve had to delete a bunch of your attacks on other posters in recent weeks. Your hatred of network TV is fine (if weird); your using it to justify attacking other commenters is not.
I got the feeling last season that the writers decided East Dillon High always had been open, but maybe it didn’t really have a football program. It was really unclear, and inconsistent with the way things were presented in the earlier seasons, but it’s the most sensible answer to something that doesn’t actually make sense.
Alan, as a poor non-Direct TV schmo…thanks for re-posting in the summer after NBC finally airs them. (Although why they dont do it February escapes me, NBC being the lowest rated network and all)
Anyways my question is…Will you also be re-reviewing FNL for next summer’s podcast with Feinberg? Or will you only be talking about it with him now in the Fall? Your Mad Men podcasts are legendary every week
Can’t wait for season 5, although it is way too sad that this is the final season. Great review, Alan.
Do we get any glimpses of Douchebag McCoy and his son, Douchebag McCoy Junior?
What about Buddy? He’s gotta be around making life hard (and begrudgingly fun) for Coach as East Dillon’s biggest booster, right?
Did Wade Aikman get fired for not going to the playoffs with a loaded team that was a few yards away from the title the season before?
I can’t wait until summer 2011 to find out! Help, Alan!
Tight end/placekicker/musician/murderer Landry Clarke (Jesse Plemons) is heading off to college…
Wait…what’s that fourth description for Landry? I can not recall such a moment from happening, none at all. Are you sure this happened? I thought all FNL fans had an unspoken agreement not to ever mention the events of Season 2…
I must agree, I have no recollection of such an event. The only thing that happened in season 2 was Matt giving a great speech to Coach revealing his deep insecurity of everyone leaving him, one of the most immensely powerful TV moments I have seen.
Landry killed the dude who tried to rape Tyra
I could be wrong, but I thought in one of the first episodes last year, they mentioned a neighboring town that contained most of the underprivileged kids that are now in East Dillon. The question remains, where did they come from. The most plausible answer would be the districts joined and they decided that it made sense to have two high schools with comparable size rather than one big and one small school. Therefore, the need to reopen East Dillon as opposed to using the existing school which couldn’t take on the additional capacity.
That was not mentioned last year. It may have come up in the season three episode when they first introduced the redistricting idea, but if so, I don’t remember.
Sorry, Andy: I do not believe this came up in season 3, either.
Somebody just posted a comment with a big honkin’ spoiler in it, and it was deleted.
Folks, I don’t care what you’ve read in media reports elsewhere; that information will not be mentioned here. No Spoilers.
That was my bad. Sorry!
Everyone else (and I mean everyone) is giving the first few episodes glowing reviews. I now take everything Alan writes about FNL with a grain of salt, because I think he was overly critical of the fourth season. Many of his gripes I agreed with, but much of it felt like nit-picking. Overall, I thought the fourth season was the show’s most accomplished since the debut year.
However, I still enjoyed reading his glowing reviews of third season episodes of “Breaking Bad” and the fourth season episodes of “Mad Men”, despite having issues with many of those episodes, so I’ll keep up with the reviews for this show.
John – And there’s no chance that everybody else has been too generous to a show they’re emotionally attached to?
I could tear these first three episodes to absolute shreds and the reason I won’t — if I have time to write my own review — is largely based on emotion and sentimentality for a show that I love…
There are definite flaws to the opening episodes and you can either ignore ’em or not. It’s possible to love things that are flawed. Easy, even… Doesn’t mean the flaws aren’t there and it doesn’t mean it’s a violation to acknowledge those flaws.
-Daniel
That’s a fair point, Dan. However, whether or not there are flaws is also a matter of opinion.
I never said that flaws aren’t be there. The fourth season had some deep flaws that withheld the season from reaching its full potential. And I’m sure I’ll have issues with these beginning episodes.
However, Sepinwall seems much more nit-picky with this series than he does with any of his other favorites dramas.
There was nary a critical word about this fourth season of ” Mad Men”, even during those iffy tailend episodes that most all critics took issue with. Just sayin’.
John, if you read the comments of most of the shows I review, you will find fans of specific shows complaining that I’m far more “nit-picky” with their favorite than I am with others. It is the nature of the beast, apparently. Go read the “Modern Family” comments, or some of the “Sons of Anarchy” comments, etc., etc., etc.
Everyone’s opinion is different. Something that troubles you – or that troubles other critics – may not trouble me and vice versa. If everyone thought the same thing about everything, imagine how boring the world would be.
This was something I brought up repeatedly during the last season of Lost but considering the recent hard feelings that some shows fans seem to have towards Alan’s reviews it bears repeating:
Due to the very nature of it creation television is an inherently flawed medium. There will be problems with every show (even best of all time “The Wire”) because these things are being produced at a rapid clip under ever evolving circumstances without the opportunity to go back and fix the beginning if the creators have a better idea later.
Some of those flaws will bug people to the point that they can’t watch a show, others forgive them because they love the high points and happy accidents that come from television in a way they don’t in other media. But it always comes down to one final reality: Whoever you are your tastes may vary.
I’m just so grateful to get a fifth season of FNL and to be able to spend a little more time with my friends in Dillon, that I don’t care if it’s not as good as other seasons.
ABCFamily just canceled the syndicated run of FNL after less than a month because of low ratings. I’m not sure why it hasn’t been able to find a bigger audience. Maybe it’s too real? (The Office is too real for me. I work with people like that; I don’t need to watch it, too.) I don’t think that’s it, though. I think there’s this perception that it’s that show about football, and people don’t feel the need to watch yet another show and/or movie about [insert your sports team here]. My own brother quotes Varsity Blues at me when I try to get him to watch. (“I doan’t wahnt yore leyefe.” I was trying to type that like it sounds, lol.)
Anyway, Alan, I’ve enjoyed your recaps and insights over the last four seasons. Thanks so much!
Oh, and Echos Myron… seriously?!? Have you ever watched the show? Even my father, who swears that nothing could ever top M*A*S*H, thinks it’s a fantastic show.
I’m sad. I just can’t get excited for a Riggins-less FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS. Why not just let Han Solo out of STAR WARS. If the problem was scheduling, they should have waited for Tim Riggins. Am I alone in thinking this?
Tim is a great character. But Matt was more intregal to the show’s success. Both shouldn’t have been in last season yet alone this one. And as much as I love Tim, his storylines seem to always disappoint.
Really? “The Son” episode alone justified Matt’s existence last year.
What is this season 2 you speak of? I don’t remember any of that.
On the issue of East Dillon high:
In Season 4, episode 4, when the former East Dillon champions from 1983 are at the Taylors’ for dinner, one of them laments that West Dillon got developed while “we got our high school closed.” (I believe there was also a mention in Season 3, when talking about redistricting, of dividing the town into two schools and “reopening” East Dillon High, but I’m not sure.)
Given the comment by the 1983 Lion, though, I think that East Dillon was closed until it was reopened for redistricting. This makes the fact that this population seems new to Tami et al., when they would have been present at the old Dillon High, appear to be an inconsistency.
Friday Night Lights is one of the best shows on t.v. I don’t have Direct T.V. and have to wait to see the final season till next summer!! Anything we can do to keep it on for another season?
Is it true Alan, that this season is only 10 episodes, not the usual 13? Read that this morning, and if true, its upsetting that the last season has to be cut by 25%
I thought it was made pretty clear that East Dillon was a functioning school but they just didn’t have a football team. So basically, most of the kids Tammy would now be working with, she would not have had any contact with. However, there would be a few that were forced to switch schools when the borders changed.
Okay, folks, after reading all the conflicting comments about whether East Dillon was functioning as a school or not, I broke out my season 3 dvds. There is a PTA /School Board meeting where Tammy is very much put on the spot by the school board about whether or not she recommends the RE-OPENING East Dillon. Her answer is yes so that the school district can get more money from the government. Evidently they weren’t willing to part with more funds unless Dillon High split into two, East and West Dillon.
Thank you very much, Katie. That’s how I remembered it, and that only renders some of the writing of characters like Levi Stubbs even sillier.