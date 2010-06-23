Review: ‘Futurama’ returns to Comedy Central

On January 1, 2000, pizza delivery man Philip J. Fry accidentally got frozen in a cryogenics lab and woke up a thousand years later. His fans – who watched his adventures for four seasons on Fox around the turn of the 21st century – have had shorter waits. Fox canceled “Futurama” in 2003, but the series was resurrected five years later as a quartet of straight-to-DVD films, which were in turn re-edited into a 16-episode season that Comedy Central aired in 2008 and 2009. And tomorrow night at 10 on Comedy Central, “Futurama” is back as an honest-to-goodness ongoing series.
As “Family Guy” did when Fox resurrected it three years after canceling that show (Fox canceled a lot of comedies in the early ’00s that the network would probably like back now), we open with a few jokes about the long time off and the new regular home on cable. (After a trip through a well-traveled wormhole causes Professor Farnsworth to laugh, he says, “It’s sort of a comedy central channel.”) There are probably too many of those jokes, especially since the movies (the last of which ended on a cliffhanger that tomorrow’s first episode resolves) means it hasn’t been that long since Fry (Billy West), Leela (Katey Sagal), Bender (John DiMaggio) and company have been featured in original adventures on television, and on this channel in particular.
In-jokes aside, “Futurama” in 2010 is basically the same show that it was in 2003, for good and for ill.
I always admired “Futurama” more than I loved it. The animation, while using character templates similar to the ones on sister series “The Simpsons,” was bolder and more filled with detail, and I respected the show’s clever mix of classic science fiction tropes (robots, aliens, time travel paradoxes, etc.) with social satire and broader comedy. But I only sometimes found it laugh-out-loud funny, and didn’t find Fry to be the most interesting comedy protagonist. With Fry and robot pal Bender, Matt Groening and David X. Cohen essentially split Homer Simpson in two, assigning his sweet and ignorant traits to Fry and his more obnoxious and violent ones to Bender. Watching a lot of TV science fiction has taught me that when you split a man (say, Captain James T. Kirk, whose “Futurama” analogue Zapp Brannigan is prominent in tomorrow’s second episode) in two, the sum of the parts winds up less than the whole. “Futurama” tended to click for me most when Fry was given a bit more depth, like in the original series finale (where he swapped hands with the Robot Devil so he could compose a symphony about his feelings for Leela) or the first of the movies (in which a series of time travel paradoxes created multiple Frys, one of whom died saving Fry and Leela).
Tomorrow’s first episode also deals with alternate versions of characters, as Farnsworth has to resort to extreme mad scientific measures after the events of the final movie, at one point bathing a number of characters in a vat of stem cells.
“Aren’t those controversial?” asks Fry.
“In your time, perhaps,” Farnsworth attempts to explain, “but today… shut up!”
Because I’d seen the films so recently, the new episodes didn’t fill me with as much nostalgia as they might have with a true seven-year gap, but it was still nice to be back in the company of marginal characters like Zapp and the incompetent alien crustacean Dr. Zoidberg (both voiced, as is Farnsworth, by West). When Farnsworth asks Zoidberg if he can declare time of death for someone, Zoidberg lights up and says, “Can I? That’s my specialty!”
The second episode – with Earth under attack from another threat with ties back to our contemporary life – is the stronger of the two, but neither is “Futurama” operating at peak capacity. For more devout fans of the series, simply having it back as an ongoing concern will be enough. As for me, I’m satisfied having seen a couple of episodes, and will now return to my TV critic cryo-sleep and awake to check back in on the series at a later date.
I actually thought the first of the episodes was stronger than the second. I’m sure many others have seen it, given the fact that were (unfortunately, perhaps?) leaked.
I won’t comment explicity on the episodes, as there may be some who have yet to watch, but nevertheless the second episode consisting of Leela and Zap as a duo was also rather good, but not as good as the first, in my opinion.
Also, it was very nice to see Hypnotoad. I’m glad to see the show back on the air, as most of the times I always favored it to Ehe Simpsons.
“Besides, these are adult stem cells, harvested from perfectly healthy adults… whom I killed for their stem cells.” I LOLed.
“Futurama tended to click for me most when Fry was given a bit more depth”
Well, yeah! That’s what really sets Futurama apart from The Simpsons. And those same episodes tended to be good sci-fi stories too. The Sting and Luck Of The Fryrish were worthy of Rod Serling.
That’s kind of annoying that they’re doing a bunch of meta jokes about getting picked back up, considering the first DVD was riddled with jokes about cancellation and most of them fell flat.
I enjoyed the heck of Futurama back when it was on, but the DVDs felt really off to me, and while there were certainly funny parts in each one they didn’t really fill me with confidence about the show’s return. Maybe it was just the lengthier format though, so hopefully they’ll get back together and hum as well as they did, or it’ll just be obnoxious like post return Family Guy.
Extremely glad it’s back! I haven’t seen any Futurama between the Robot Devil’s hands finale and the new eps, so it was a big gap for me.
While I would say I LURVE the series overall, the first two eps didn’t wow me. I will happily hold on and put faith in it getting better.
“I’ll be in the chamber of understanding!”
Had to laugh at that quite hard.
Though it wasn’t as funny as the Angry Dome.
I enjoyed the second episode more, but I did like the twist in the first episode.
The straight-to-DVD movies sucked!
They ended on such a good note the first time. =(
I’m going to watch, but my expectations are very, very, low.
Overall though, it feld more like simpsons and less like futurama. Always thought that futurama was a bit more sophisticated and funny. A lot of the jokes in these 2 episodes however, were quite generic and didnt make use of the wealth of secondary characters the universe has to offer…
It’s kind of a lot to ask for a show that hasnt been on in 6 years to come out and fire on all cylinders. I havent seen the episodes yet but I welcome them back with open arms and know that they’ll get back to speed quickly.
I loved the forward-time-machine episode…it was brilliant! Quite easily the funniest and most entertaining one I’ve seen yet!
the 1st episode was okish the 2 episode was so-so! the 3rd errmmm… whens family guy coming back!