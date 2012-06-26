Review: FX’s ‘Anger Management’ lets Charlie Sheen be Charlie Sheen

Talent and/or fame will get you second chances – and often third, fifth and ninth chances. Always and always and always. Whether in sports or entertainment, if your skill set is going to make the product better, or if your popularity is going to put more fannies in the seats, then it doesn’t matter how difficult you can be to work with, how many times you’ve been arrested, how often your face has been in the news for an embarrassing reason.
See Ron Artest. See Lindsay Lohan. See Dennis Rodman.
Or see Charlie Sheen, newly returned to television in “Anger Management,” a sitcom that debuts Thursday night at 9 on FX.
Sheen’s personal and professional misdeeds have been so well-chronicled that there’s no need to rehash them here. But the guy keeps working – and kept being employed on “Two and Half Men” through several problematic incidents until eventually they became too problematic even for a show that successful – because he has a big audience that likes him, and because he has repeatedly demonstrated a strong command of deadpan comedy.
That talent has been there throughout his career, from his bit part in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (“Drugs?”) through the “Major League” films (“I look like a banker in this”) to the tall task of succeeding Michael J. Fox on “Spin City” through eight seasons as Charlie Harper on “Two and a Half Men.” And the popularity was strong enough that people paid their own good money to see his live “Violent Torpedo of Truth” tour after CBS and Chuck Lorre finally said enough was enough.
So it’s not a surprise that Sheen is back on television only a little over a year after we last saw him play Charlie Harper. And “Anger Management” is exactly what you might expect as his comeback vehicle, in terms of style, content and self-awareness.
Despite the title, the show isn’t a sequel to or adaptation of the Adam Sandler/Jack Nicholson movie. It’s a traditional multi-camera sitcom with a laugh track, created by comedy veteran Bruce Helford (“The Drew Carey Show”), and seems designed to simultaneously feature everything people like about Sheen while addressing every complaint against him.
Sheen plays Charlie Goodson, a former minor league baseball player (shades of Ricky Vaughn) turned therapist who simultaneously runs a group for people with anger problems while needing counseling himself. All the strongest relationships in his life are with women – he gets along great with ex-wife Jen (Shawnee Smith), is constantly worrying about teenage daughter Sam (Daniela Bobadilla) and he tells all his troubles either to the local bartender (Brett Butler) or his best friend/sex buddy Kate (Selma Blair) – and though he dates lots of attractive women and gets into trouble, he’s always aware of the mistakes that he’s made and working to do better. (Just not so much better that it gets in the way of Charlie being Charlie.)
The show even opens with Sheen talking directly to the camera, shouting, “You can’t fire me! I quit!” and a bunch of other winks and nods to the end of his time on “Two and a Half Men.” (Hint: there’s a joke alluding to winning.)
The pilot’s not especially funny, but it would fit comfortably alongside half the CBS comedy lineup (assuming CBS would ever employ Sheen again), just as it would have been a comfortable fit next to “Drew Carey” or “The Norm Show” or any of Helford’s other series (“Norm,” “The George Lopez Show,” etc.). There are a bunch of professional comedy actors on hand (also including Barry Corbin from “Northern Exposure” as one of Charlie’s patients and Michael Boatman from “Spin City” as his neighbor), and from time to time they get a halfway decent line to deliver. When Charlie decides he needs Kate to be his therapist, for instance, she tells him that would bring an end to their friends with benefits arrangement, and he wryly asks, “Can’t we hang onto some of the benefits? COBRA plan, if you will.” It may not fit in with FX’s original comedy brand(*), but it matches up well with the network’s “Two and a Half Men” repeats.
(*) Technically, this isn’t an original FX production, but a syndicated show they acquired in a deal similar to the one TBS has with the Tyler Perry sitcoms: 10 episodes are ordered now, and if they hit a certain ratings threshold (which they almost certainly will), then 90 more are automatically ordered.
That said, the second episode (which airs immediately after the pilot, in what will be the show’s regular Thursday at 9:30 p.m. timeslot) does an impressive job of undoing nearly every bit of image rehab the pilot attempts.
In an episode entitled “Charlie and the Slumpbuster,” Keri Kenney from “Reno 911” guest stars as a crazy, unattractive woman Charlie once slept with in his baseball days to try to break a hitless streak, and virtually every joke in the episode is about how hilarious it is that Charlie Sheen is spending time with this troll. As hard as the pilot works to sell you Charlie (Goodson, if not Sheen) as a man who cares deeply about women and their feelings, “Slumpbuster” works twice as hard to distance itself from that attitude, even as it’s half-heartedly pretending that Charlie is on some level concerned about the ugly woman and what his daughter and ex think of him.
“Anger Management” is Charlie Sheen doing what Charlie Sheen does – on-screen. It’s not artful, it’s not elegant, and it makes a very weird lead-in to the “Wilfred”/”Louie” double feature in the 10 o’clock hour, but it will likely give his fans what they want. And if there are enough of them to trigger the order for the extra 90 episodes, then FX, Helford and everyone else will feel justified in taking another chance on the guy, despite what happened in the past.
Charlie Sheen is incredibly unfunny. Usually love everything FX does, but no chance I ever tune in for this one. Hoping it somehow misses the ratings requirement for the back 90 order.
wrong.
To each his own, but Charlie Sheen is great at multi-camera sitcoms. “Two and a Half Men” was a ratings juggernaut largely due to him, as the Ashton Kutcher season demonstrated.
I happen to live in the comfortable world of not caring about any actor’s real life and can concentrate thoroughly on the characters I enjoy.
Whatever Charlie did off-camera I don’t give a rat’s anus about.
I even enjoyed him on “The Chase” and I’ll probably enjoy this one too?
BTW: Did you know that this one actor who stars on … is gay? I didn’t. Because I didn’t care and now that I accidentally recieved that piece of information I still don’t care.
To be honest, I think people didn’t pay money for his VIOLENT TORPEDO tour because they were fans, but because they hoped to see him die of an overdose or something like that. I mean, his whole “popularity” around that time was based on him, being a ticking time bomb.
Projecting, much? You speak for only a very small percentage of the people who went to watch his tour.
Maybe. But seriously, I can’t think of any other reason why anybody would spend so much money on watching a human trainwreck on stage.
I get why this show exists, and I get why the people making it are making it, except for Selma Blair. Wha-huh? I was totally shocked to read her name in this review. Why is she in a supporting part on a forgettable cable 90s-lite sitcom? I mean this is basically a raunchier TV Land show, right? I thought she had a decent little movie career going. Not that doing TV is some major step down, necessarily, I just feel like THIS part on THIS show sounds like a major step down.
Fienberg and I discussed this very thing on the podcast and came to the sad conclusion that this is, indeed, where her career is now. Her last major movie release was Hellboy 2, back in ’08. After that she did “Kath & Kim” for NBC, which was horrible and low-rated, and then several low-profile movies. Whatever heat she had post-Cruel Intentions has long since faded.
i heard this discussion on your podcast, but am not ready to put a nail in her career coffin just yet.
i hope that this appearance on Selma Blair’s part is the result of a decision on her part to take a step back, have a baby, and not be super career-focused, because if this is in any way something that she thinks is going to help her career — besides making her seem game for anything (?) — well that would be a shame.
there seem to be a lot of folks her generation that aren’t working as much as i would like. i find this disappointing.
I read an interview with her the other day in which she agreed that her career is suffering a bit and she’s trying to make a comeback. She played teens for far too long and is trying to get roles her own age. Sad as it may seem, it doesn’t get much more high-profile than doing a TV show with Charlie Sheen right now. This is her bid to get back in the public eye.
Selma also had her first child about a year ago. It makes sense that she wouldn’t be working much or at all since then, and also that unfortunately fits into how Hollywood tends to completely ignore all but the top female stars if they stop working constantly and leave the spotlight to be moms. I do hope this show gives her a profile boost, because she’s talented enough to really capitalize on one.
I just have to chime in and say I too was shocked when I realised Blair was in this.
I realise Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, Sweetest Thing, Hellboy were all some time ago but I still thought of her as a great actress who had yet to get the great part she would surely shine in.
To realise it has come to this is disappointing.
But when it gets right down to it , I suppose I’ve done worse for money…
*
wait, i thought 90 episodes is a typo. how in the world can this be a true thing?!? so let me understand this — COMMUNITY(under dan harmon) and other shows — PARENTHOOD, many other great shows hobble along with half orders and the uncertainty of renewal and freaking this piece of Charlie Sheen trainwreck is going to get a 100 episode order — a five year commitment?!? this seems crazy and more than a little wrong.
This show (like the Tyler Perry shows) will also be produced much faster and cheaper than Community or any network sitcom. The investment from the network is so minimal that they 10/90 arrangement makes sense.
wow. even with Charlie Sheen and his Hollywood compatriots running the show? that still seems shocking to me.
Alan, how does this compare to the cost of LOUIE? is it comparable?
and for my pin-brain, this is just a licensing deal for Sheen et al. then? he retains ownership, not the network? it doesn’t seem all that beneficial for FX unless it’s about filling their timeslots with material. or maybe i’m not fully understanding this. it seems like a somewhat new phenomenon / model.
If it gets to 100 episodes, it can run for years in syndication. That’s what they’re shooting for. The networks are working with a season-by-season model that doesn’t guarantee syndication, even for the best shows on the air. This way, they get that automatic syndication rerun payday. It’s a relatively new model, but one that I think more and more TV producers are going to want in the future.
well of course if they have a 100 episode order it can run for years in syndication. that was not my question or even part of the discussion here.
also, what you say here doesn’t make sense — either the networks are working season-by-season or they are guaranteeing syndication. they can’t do both. you are saying both things are the case.
there just doesn’t seem to be a strict model. this charlie sheen deal seems sort of high risk, even if it’s cheap. here’s hoping it tanks and he doesn’t get the additional 90. i caught sheen on a morning show this week and he just skeeved me out, it was so obvious he was saying everything he thought he should be saying, but it was obviously just pablum.
to me, what louie ck is doing is a new model. musicians are doing similar deals, where they license their material to labels but don’t sign over ownership. and do it on a budget like louie ck to minimize risk.
I don’t know anything about the TV business but my understanding of what is happening here is that the production company (Presumably Bruce Helford’s) is fronting the production costs and paying all the personnel etc.
FX pays a syndication fee for the first 10 episodes and if it reaches a certain audience threshold (And Alan says it will), FX pay more licencing money for a further 90 episodes which Helford’s company continue to make.
In this model, everyone makes money providing the show continues to draw viewers which is the gamble FX is taking.
Personally, there is zero chance that I will watch this but the ongoing (and to me baffling) success of Sheen’s run on Two and a Half Men probably means that FX sees this as close to a home run as possible, even if it is somewhat off brand. *
wow. so the numbers are in and looks like sheen will hit the levels he needs for 100. blech.
I gave up on 2.5 Men after a couple of years after becoming tired of seeing the same jokes week after week. The fact this seems to be just another extension of the Charlie Sheen character from that show is not selling me at all.
I expect daring and unconventional from FX and this has cookie-cutter generic sitcom all over it. They could have turned the premise into something edgy if they had gone the way of Curb Your Enthusiasm and turned Sheen into an obnoxious and abrasive man, but he always seems to play the college boy who never grew up now.
The funniest thing to me about Sheen is how little of value his carreer comprises. Platoon is pretty much the only thing he’s done that will be considered worth watching in twenty years. the rest is either terribly dated, mediocre, or downright awful. Ferris Bueller is good, but he only has a cameo. Its always interseting to see how arrogant an unaccomplished performer can be. As for his comedy carreer, the funniest thing he ever did was his public meltdown. Tiger blood and Adonis DNA and all that crazy shit was, in it’s way, brilliant. And it really contrasts with the drab formulas he attempted to act in on TV.
You forgot to mention David Silver in the pilot.
This was one of the worst television shows I have ever seen. This wouldnt even have gotten greenlit on NBC. Complete garbage.
Just saw the first 2 episodes. Have seen all episodes of “Two and a half men” so you can guess where I cam coming from.
Of course it is not Men, and of course it will not be on network TV, and of course a lot of the cast will not find work on network TV. So the comparison with a network show does not work. However, I think with a network TV budget, the series could do much better.
I liked the part with the divorced wife … Alan’s ex-wife in Men is a totally negative relationship (also Aston’s) … this one is positive and done better … more self-aware in terms of knowing what Charlie has been up to … and while Alan’s ex will be derisive … this one is positive and supportive (I know it is not a Apples to Apples comparison comparing Charlie’s ex and his brother’s ex, but that’s the closest parallel I can draw based on the 2 episodes).
I might watch some more episodes, maybe not, but I don’t go away with a completely negative impression. For the amount invested by the network, and for those who want to see Charlie being Charlie, it is not too bad.
I wasn’t a die hard fan of 2.5 men but live or in repeats I think I’ve seen all eps of it, and even if I still like it (not love it) if both shows were on at the same time, i think i whole watch A.M. It seems like a fresher version of the same show.. I like the ladies, both the actresses and the characters.. And Charlie the womanizer trying to be a good dad to his tteenage daughter seems an interesting path.. To tell the truth, while still funny, his last seasons in ‘Men’ were about him commenting on the life of Alan, while his life barely (if at all) moved.
For me, if you have like Sheen’s shows before (off-screen problems and all) you’ll like it; if you haven’t, you won’t. Is that simple.
Btw, great professional review, as always, Alan. When the show was premiering, I felt, too many otherwise wise reviewers were writing reviews that had little to do with the show and basically a closing statement in a trial over if it was correct to allow Sheen to have a job on TV. Everyone deserves to voice an opinion, just don’t call them TV reviews if you are not going to talk about the actual TV show been reviewed.
I’m just a guy that likes to sit down after work, turn on the tv and watch shows that make me laugh. I don’t care what network its on, what day it airs, whether its beside a particular show or whether the actor that is making millions is a complete moron. If its funny I will sit through painful amounts of commercials eat cheesies, drink beer and hopefully laugh my a.. off.
I think its hard to make a truly original and funny sit com. You gotta make a lot of shows to come up with one like Two and a Half Men that has the originlity and chemistry that it takes to make something that special. Anger Management is proof that you cant just have a guy like Charlie Sheen show up and guarantee laughs. Chemistry is everything. On Two and a Half Men Charlie Parker bounced his punch lines off his mom, his brother, his nephew and his housekeeper, a string of hot babes and it worked huge. Anger Management is a terrible, unfunny no chemistry show. Putting this show on the air is going to stop this network from finding something truly funny to air although I understand the need to cash in on Charlie Sheen’s bankability. If I were Shawnee I would run screaming. There’s an actress with some serious talent and appeal that, given the right combination, could hold her own. This show is disjointed and has too many characters to be a sitcom. Its like the Chelsea Lately Show or a circus with too many tents. A lot of quantity, but no quality. The jokes are lame and there is an underlying angry feel to the show unlike the charming ridiculousness of Two and a Half Men. To FX I say dont do it. Get this loser off the air and these actors into better situations. My name is Rob. Thanks for reading my comment
