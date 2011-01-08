Review: FX’s ‘Lights Out’ offers compelling boxing drama

We start “Lights Out,” FX’s terrific new boxing drama (which debuts Tuesday at 10 p.m.), in the dressing room after Patrick “Lights” Leary has just been dethroned as heavyweight champion of the world. He is unconscious and looks like his face just collided with a freight train that was covered in barbed wire, sandpaper and bits of broken glass.
His physician’s assistant wife Theresa comes in and begins sewing up the hideous cut over his eye, and as Lights starts talking about how the rematch, she lays down the ultimatum:
“Please, Patrick, I love you too much to watch you die. Either you stop, or we stop.”
So Patrick stops. For five years, he plays dutiful househusband. He puts Theresa through med school, makes breakfast and drives their three daughters to school, sets up his father in his own boxing gym, puts his brother in charge of managing his fortune, and tries to enjoy a life where he’s not getting his brains beaten in.
But the ring has a gravitational pull on him, especially as his retired life falls apart. The economic crash wipes out most of his fortune. His brother’s in a variety of jams. The gym is a sinkhole without a champion-level fighter operating out of it. The boxer who dethroned him keeps calling him out in public for a rematch.
And then there’s this: though it’s not polite to say in most company, Lights Leary enjoys hitting people.
Very little of “Lights Out” feels particularly novel. Boxing movies have been around forever, and this set-up in particular has an awful lot in common with the unfortunate fifth “Rocky” movie.
But thanks to the sharp writing of Warren Leight and a revelatory lead performance by obscure journeyman actor Holt McCallany, “Lights Out” is a reminder of why Hollywood keeps making boxing stories. Because when they’re done well, they’re irresistible.
Leight last worked on the second season of HBO’s “In Treatment,” which would seem on the surface to make him an odd match for a show about an ex-boxer forced to do sketchy things to keep his family afloat. But Leight’s a fight fan who brought in a lot of fighters for research. And more importantly, the appeal of boxing has always been as much psychological as physical. Yes, we want to see large men beat each other up, but there’s a reason it’s called the sweet science. Ali’s strategizing against Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle, or the head games he played on Joe Frazier leading up to the Thrilla in Manila, are at least as famous as the punches thrown in those fights.
As played by McCallany, Lights is a thinker as much as he is a fighter. He’s not neurotic, not wracked with self-doubt or anything – he’s as at ease with himself as any lead drama character in quite some time – but he can take someone’s measure quickly. He has an enormous capacity for empathy. And when he hits you, it’s because he recognizes that it’s the best – and often only – path to getting what he needs.
McCallany’s been around a long time, usually cast in small roles in action movies where they need someone big lurking in the background. He has the size and grace to be a plausible ex-champ, but it’s the cool, quiet charisma that makes the show so interesting.
There’s a scene late in the pilot where Lights has a disagreement with a suburban dentist, and the man threatens him with a baseball bat to get him to leave. Lights smiles and says, “Good for you. Protecting your home.” There’s just the slightest whiff of condescension to it, but also the sense that Lights respects the guy more – even as he knows he could easily put him in a hospital, bat or no bat.
Leight has surrounded McCallany with a strong ensemble. Stacy Keach, who starred in one of the all-time great boxing films, “Fat City,” plays Lights’ dad, who’s aimless and sad outside the gym but still sharp within its walls. Pablo Schreiber (Nick Sobotka from “The Wire” season two) is Lights’ troubled brother Johnny, and the two characters walk an interesting tightrope between trust and jealousy. Bill Irwin and Reg E. Cathey have memorable roles as a pair of shady power brokers.
(Those two also, oddly, have a PBS kids show background. One of Cathey’s earliest gigs was on the educational math show “Square One,” and Irwin is, of course, Elmo’s neighbor/friend/figment Mr. Noodle. If you’re in just the right demographic, scenes with one or the other can be unsettling.)
As Theresa Leary, Catherine McCormack has the toughest job, because the role of the wife or girlfriend who doesn’t want her man fighting anymore is not only one of the biggest cliches of the genre, but one of the most annoying. Nobody wants to watch the wet blanket. But as a career woman, Theresa is tougher and more ambitious than this type of character usually gets, and early episodes reveal some things about Lights that makes it very easy for the viewer to side with her, even if it’s fun to watch Lights beat people up.
Because Lights is from a Jersey family that migrated from a city to the suburbs, because he and Theresa are dealing with teenage kids, because his (former) profession gets mixed up with organized crime, and because the family’s situation is in many ways standing in for The Way We Live Now, there are definitely echoes of “The Sopranos” here. They’re not the same kinds of shows – there isn’t that streak of black humor, and despite Leight’s background on “In Treatment,” I don’t expect to see Lights in therapy anytime soon – but there’s a moment where Lights pulls up to a McMansion that looks very much like the one where Johnny Sack lived, and I could easily imagine Lights and Tony existing in the same universe.
Now, mob movies are at least as abundant as boxing movies. The advantage “The Sopranos” had was that, as a series, it ran longer and could go deeper into its characters. “Lights Out” has the same things working for it. I watched five episodes of this show around the same time I saw “The Fighter,” and while that’s a fine movie with some great performances, I definitely feel more of an attachment to McCallany as Lights than I did to Mark Wahlberg as Irish Mickey Ward.
FX has been on an incredible creative streak lately. Last year, the channel introduced the US Marshal drama “Justified,” the animated spy comedy “Archer,” the one-man comic anthology “Louie” and the noir buddy detective comedy “Terriers.” All were great in their own ways, and three of the four will be back this year. (RIP, “Terriers.”) I can’t speak to the commercial prospects for “Lights Out” – though it seems to my untrained eye that it has a much more obvious hook than did “Terriers” – but qualitatively, it fits right in with the channel’s other recent acquisitions.
When Lights wonders why he keeps getting into so much trouble, Irwin’s character explains, “It’s this profile of yours. Makes some people want to test you.”
Though it’s not always easy, Lights has a way of passing those tests, and it easily passed mine, in that I can’t wait to see more of it.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
FX must be high on the show, at least judging by the sheer number of ads they have on this site (and sponsoring the podcast).
I feel old that, to me, Bill Irwin is the guy from the “dont worry, be happy” video and appearance(s) on The Cosby Show.
My girlfriend got one look at his torn up face in the previews and decided she couldn’t handle it, but I’m very excited. Question: I saw Eamonn Walker in one of the commercials; is he a recurring character?
He’s not in any of the five episodes I’ve seen, so either he turns up later or you mistook someone else for him. Though I haven’t noticed anyone who looks particularly Eamonn-like.
Eamonn Walker doesn’t appear until the 8th episode. It’s a good part. And that’s all I’ll say about that.
-Daniel
Way to spoil it, Dan! Now I know that if I don’t see him before then he didn’t die offscreen or something…naw, fake ‘spoiler’ rage is too hard to muster. Excited to hear he’s in it, and glad I didn’t somebody else for him.
If FX had marketed Terriers even half as coherently as they’ve presented this show, Terriers would be gearing up for a 2nd season.
In fairness to FX – and I hated the Terriers marketing – this is a much easier show to sell. The hook is obvious.
As much as I love to watch boxing (actually, it’s the only sport that I follow), I hate boxing-themed movies and TV shows. Most of it stems from the fact that the featured protagonists are always shown as being on the slide and trying to reclaim their glory as athletes. Yes, it makes for better drama, but I watch boxing to see fighters at or near their physical primes, not has-beens looking for redemption.
Everytime FX pimps this show in my Facebook feed, I go out of my way to shit on it and others can’t wait to do so just because it is already promoted better than Terriers. I disagree with Alan. Even the phrases ‘Cop Show’ or ‘Detective Drama’ were never trotted out for Terriers/ It wasn’t that fucking hard to summarize and I resent FX expecting that I forgive their sins and will continue to do so until I get Terriers on dvd or blu-ray.
It’s not that the premise of Terriers was hard to summarize. It’s that the things that made Terriers great are awfully hard to put in a 30-second promo or glossy magazine ad. Saying “Buddy detective show” explains what it is, but not why it was so brilliant.
I’m not saying FX didn’t screw it up; they absolutely did. But refusing to watch any new programming from one of the channels on TV that consistently puts out distinctive, memorable new shows and largely leaves their creators alone to do what they want is self-defeating.
Every TV channel makes mistakes, and every channel has in some way contributed to the death of great shows. If we stopped watching every channel that pissed us off once or twice, we’d run out of TV in a hurry.
This question is more for Sepinwall, but your original comment brought it up. Since the Terriers ratings were so bad, will they even bother with a BluRay/DVD release? It was one my favorite shows last year and would hate to see it not come out, but is there a concern about the market for it?
So what you’re saying Patrick is that you’ve never watched anything that you didn’t like the promotional material for?
Seems to me that if the public didn’t watch Terriers they were the ones at fault too. You shouldn’t need a concise summary of a show to be willing to give it a shot. I watched Terriers despite the descriptions because I like to give shows at least one look when I can and the credentials of Terriers were enough to make me interested.
That should be enough for anyone. So if you want to blame FX, blame the public too because not watching something because of the synopsis is the same reason Friday Night Lights gets such low numbers.
It’s also the same reason I’ll be watching Light’s Out even though I’m not interested in boxing. If more of the public did the same then the promotional material shouldn’t matter.
The lousy marketing was only 1 reason Terriers flopped so hard. It started with enough viewers that it could have grown into a decent hit if people would have been interested in what they’ve seen..but it lost viewers after the premiere.
It’s not like the first 3-4 episodes were bad, but they had almost more in common with the USA network dramedies than the typical edgy FX-dramas. Terriers wasn’t on brand in it’s early days.
besides that: It’s just plain wrong to blame another (most possibly great) show for the cancellation of Terriers.
I’ve always liked McCallany (even the UPN show he did with Bodhi Elfman years ago got a great lead performance from him) and am really looking forward to checking this out. I’m glad you and Feinberg both liked it.
I hope this Golden Age of TV continues its streak well into 2011 especially with many new good shows appearing such as this!
Never been a big fan of boxing dramas, but I will watch this show just because it’s on FX. I’ve watched every new show they put out since Justified and I’ve been extremely pleased with all of them.
This is exactly the way I feel.
This is creating a quandary for Tuesdays at 10:00. With Southland back, a lot of good shows on at that hour.
I’m not really a fan of boxing or boxing stories, but FX has such a perfect streak going, I’ve got to check it out. FX is my most watched network these days, and it doesn’t look like that will change any time soon.
Question: What are FX and AMC doing right that all the other networks are doing wrong? I can’t imagine FX being my first choice to land as a show runner with HBO and Showtime out there. Are they just better at picking shows?
Who is the woman singing in the background of the trailer for this show?
Who is the soprano singing in the preview of this show?
Maybe I’m dense but what kind of nickname is Lights for a boxer…other than creating a cute play on words for the shows name, Lights Out?
Alan, I love that you mentioned the PBS connection.
For the longest time, both Reg E. Cathey and Larry Cedar would prompt a “hey, it’s that guy from Square One TV” when I saw them on screen.
Once I saw The Wire, Reg went from Square One to Norman. Unfortunately, Larry Cedar is still at Square One (not all bad since I loved that show as a kid).
As for Bill Irwin, he is one of the things I loved about the Popeye movie as a kid. His physical clowning skills awe me to this day.
While I think this will be a good show, and I want to watch it . . .
I’m still a little jaded after how Terriers went down. I am also disappointed, not only with Terriers’ cancellation, but with Landgraf’s “”I don’t know if subtlety is something the American public is buying in droves” comment. So while I will probably watch this show, I worry that presidents of broadcasting networks will look to that as a sign that subtlety can’t work, or worse that it should not even be tried.
I still like and support FX, and yes I enjoy some of the less subtle shows (e.g. Walking Dead, probably Lights Out, Lost), at least in premise, but I think the best shows are ones that ARE subtle and show restraint, like Mad Men, I’d argue that for Breaking Bad, and yes Terriers.
Rant aside, I do enjoy the Sweet Science and think the human element of this story combined with the attachment to Boxing will work on a number of levels and I hope this ends up being a smart, powerful, and successful show for FX. Boxing makes for a great backdrop on which to tell a story even if it has been done repeatedly.
-Cheers