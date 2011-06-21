Review: FX’s ‘Louie’ returns for season 2, darker and smarter than ever

You ask any comedian why they went into the profession, and 8 or 9 times out of 10 you’ll hear stories of melancholy, of feeling like an outsider, of turning to comedy out of some need for attention or approval, and of the frustrating realization that even that attention often isn’t enough.
It’s a familiar story, one that’s been told in interviews and fictionalized often in the past, but rarely has the whole tears of a clown thing been rendered better than on FX’s “Louie.” Returning for a second season Thursday night at 10:30, it’s either the saddest funny show I’ve ever seen or the funniest sad show.
The series is the singular vision of comedian Louis C.K., who stars in, writes, directs and edits every episode, and who has an unusual deal with FX in which he gets absolutely no creative interference from the network in exchange for a smaller-than-normal budget. Whatever C.K. wants to do, he does.
There was obviously plenty of darkness and self-loathing in the first season of “Louie” – in which C.K. essentially plays himself, focusing on his work as a stand-up comic and his life as divorced father to two young girls – but it feels like that’s only been magnified in the new season. That, or C.K. just happened to frontload the more introspective episodes this time around – 3 of the first 4 episodes rely predominantly on the snippets of C.K.’s stand-up act for laughter – and the very eclectic, anything-goes series will be trying on its funny face more often later in the season.
And I don’t consider that to be a negative, by the way. Some of the best, most fascinating episodes and scenes from “Louie” season one had no interest in making the audience laugh: Louie asking a gay comedian about using a gay slur in his act, Louie confronting the father of a teenage bully who ruined his blind date, young Louie being terrified at Catholic school by a graphic lesson on the crucifixion of Jesus, etc. C.K. can tell a dirty joke like no one’s business – and the stand-up segments remain blessedly, shockingly filthy and hilarious – but he has a lot of deeper stories on his mind, and he tells them incredibly well.
And that continues to be the case in season two, where the stories include a potential medical crisis for Louie’s pregnant older sister, Louie confronting his sorry financial situation while shopping for a new apartment, and Louie and Joan Rivers (as herself) having a long, serious, drunken conversation about their profession.
Of course, there’s also bathroom humor, and C.K.’s vision of New York as a place that could turn absolutely surreal at any moment, and a lot of other disturbing and hilarious comedy. Next week’s episode, featuring a pair of stories about Louie’s love life (or lack thereof), is pretty much wall-to-wall comedy (even a section where Louie is pondering the randomness of human existence is half-played as a long, sick joke), and it’s terrific. And if the other episodes lean heavily on the stand-up segments to provide laugh, it’s still stand-up from the man who’s currently at the top of that particular profession.
(In one of the more printable bits, he talks about how his 9-year-old and 5-year-old daughter have different skill levels – and that he and the older girl always have to do things on the younger one’s weak level, making them “like three 5-year-olds of different sizes.”)
But more often than not, the comedy seems like C.K.’s way of baiting the hook to lead the audience to what he really wants to talk about: family, opening yourself up to the world, accepting your limitations as a parent, professional standards, and more. And C.K. in all his various roles on the show is so effective with the show’s serious side that I’ve never once had the Homer Simpson reaction where I’ve wanted to bang on my TV and yell, “Be more funny!”
If Louis C.K. wants to get me doubled over in laughter, he can do that almost without trying. But if he wants to use long stretches of his TV show to take me into the black, depressed corners of his mind, he’s earned that right. Silly or sober, “Louie” is one of the best shows on television.
“But more often than not, the comedy seems like C.K.’s way of baiting the hook to lead the audience to what he really wants to talk about: family, opening yourself up to the world, accepting your limitations as a parent, professional standards, and more.”
You nailed it on the head with this, Alan. Louis C.K. has a completely non-condescending approachability about him that makes the serious themes really resonate effectively. Can’t wait for this season!
I’m commenting here solely so you’ll know that you have readers who watch this show religiously and want to read your take on it.
I agree with everything you said. Last year’s “Bully” episode immediately went on to my list of best half-hours of TV I’ve ever seen. I loved everything about the first season and can’t wait for more.
Ditto what Marsha said. I’m also really interested in you writing about the show, but won’t be able to comment in a timely fashion because I’ll have to wait until the episodes appear via On Demand. There’s no DVR in house where I live (curses!), and I can’t watch in real time due to my work schedule.
“Some of the best, most fascinating episodes and scenes from “Louie” season one had no interest in making the audience laugh”
Agreed. I would argue that the first season’s finest moment was Louie’s encounter with the bully at the doughnut shop. His refusal to fight (whether out of sense of responsibility or fear), his acquiescing to the bully’s demands to grovel to prevent a beating, and his date’s immediate loss of attraction to him for his perceived cowardice, was captivating. For a comedy to hit these kinds of notes is nothing short of remarkable.
Can’t wait for Season 2 to premiere… coincidentally, Wilifred is the same night. Hoping you’ll share your thoughts on that Alan. :)
Alan, I love C.K.’s standup act, but I missed out on the first season of the show. Just wondering if I’ll be ok diving right into season two, or if I really need to see season one first.
Given how unconcerned the first season was with continuity, I think you’ll be fine
If I were forced to make a list of the top 5 comedies and a list of the top 5 dramas currently airing, I can say without hyperbole the “Louie” would be on both lists. As riotously funny as it can be (and, more consistently than most other comedies, is), the amount of humanity in each episode is captivating.
The fact that CK can create one of the best shows on television by himself (though I know he doesn’t do it LITERALLY alone, he still makes all creative decisions) is an affront to everyone else in the world who doesn’t have his superhuman level of talent.
I saw him in December, and it was one of the funniest things I have ever experienced. Sadly, that means the impact of a lot of the stand up bits will probably be muted, since I already recognize the one you cite, so I assume he’s drawing from his most recent set. Still, very excited for the rest of the show.
Let me add to the chorus of praise for “Louie” and offer one more reason I love it so much. To be perfectly honest, I’ve grown tired of the sitcom form. The familiar, predictable rhythms which are the very reason some people watch them turn me off. It’s not just that I like my humor edgy, but that the payoff for me is so much greater if I don’t know when or even whether the laugh is going to come in a scene. Now, there is no doubt that just as one can make inspiring and original music out of a traditional 12-bar blues structure, so too can one make a funny sitcom using these very same rhythms. It’s just that at this stage of my TV-watching life, I’d rather listen to some free jazz. For me, that’s why Louie stands far above the other comedies on TV.
Speaking of free jazz, one more reason to love Louie: the wonderful score by fellow comedian Reggie Watts.
Preordered the DVD/Blu-ray combo on Amazon just to vote with my wallet.
I adore him. One of the smartest guys in comedy and the biz.
I hate to be the lone voice of dissent, but there were many times during Louie’s first season where I DID want to smack my TV and yell, “Be more funny!” I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect a series from such a brilliant comedian to be consistently hilarious, but the show ping-pongs too much from comedy to drama for my tastes. Some people call that brilliant; I call it woefully inconsistent.
That being said, I did buy season 1 on DVD hoping a rewatch would help me warm up to the darker, more depressing episodes. I also plan on giving season 2 a chance, but “be more funny” is a lesson this show could learn.
I disagree completely. One of the things that I love about this show is that it does whatever it wants and isn’t a true sitcom. It can be laugh out loud funny but it doesn’t feel the need to be that way all the time. I love the fact that the show has a whole range of tones, and it’s able to switch from comedy to drama on the fly and hit every note perfectly.
So, I really don’t think it’s reasonable to want the show to be funnier, because if you’re looking for a show like that you’re simply looking for it in the wrong place.
I’m glad it’s back.
It really took me a while to warm up to this show. I think it was the constant praise that got me to stick with it. After a few episodes I grew to like it quite a bit. I find I enjoy comedians once I get used to their style. I must say though that I wasn’t a huge fan of “Lucky Louis” when it was on HBO but it certainly was unique.
But I am a fan now and look forward to the new season. I’m impressed that Louis CK has his hand in every singly facet of the show and am glad he’s been given the opportunity.
Alan (and other talkbackers), did you like the show right away after the first episode or did you have to see a few first?
So excited. Does he have the same basic low budget per episode for creative freedom deal going with FX this season?
Also, any word on whether Pamela Adlon will return this season?
My understanding is he does have the same deal in place. And I believe Pamela Adlon will appear sparingly if at all, because of schedule conflicts.
This is too good to be true.
The scene where the comedians talk about using the gay (and other racial/ethnic) slurs and the origin of the particular slur was so fantastic.
I didn’t like this show at first (not that I watched much of it). It seemed mostly sort of crude and pointless with lots of blokey nonsense. It wasn’t until I ‘got to know’ Louis himself though his more recent stand up that I actually understood it. That seems to be key to it. You have to realise that Louis isn’t a bragging, sexist white male slob out to shock people at all, he just looks like one and empathises with them completely.
There’s a segment where he chews out a woman in the audience for talking through his set. It’s full of heartfelt statements about the life of a comic. When he’s finished the other (old, male) comics watching, who were supposedly supporting his speech, don’t thank him. They armchair quarterback his tactics for trying to pick her up.
There’s a basic ‘mens joke’ there that probably amuses some people on the face of it (people who like Entourage and East Bound and Down).
“Knowing” Louis, though, and his more complex relationship with masculinity and self loathing gives it a whole extra dimension that elevates it.
I recommend getting to know Louis if you’re having trouble getting into it. It makes it a lot more interesting.