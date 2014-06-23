Review: FX’s ‘Tyrant’

The story behind the making of FX's new drama “Tyrant” is ultimately much more interesting than “Tyrant” itself. A lot of people came and went from this project, a lot of people fought for its future, and a lot of obvious stumbling blocks were ignored because there was a real passion to get it made. But the finished product doesn't suggest something nearly worth all the fussing and fighting.
The story on the show (which debuts tomorrow night at 10): Bassam “Barry” Al-Fayeed (Adam Rayner) is the son of the dictator of a fictional Middle Eastern nation, has been living in self-imposed exile in America since his teenage years, and now works as a pediatrician in southern California, with an American wife Molly (Jennifer Finnigan) and teenage kids Emma (Anne Winters) and Sammy (Noah Silver). Reluctantly, he takes them to his homeland to attend his nephew's wedding, and dramatic events transpire in rapid succession that lead him to stay a while.
The story behind the show (as exhaustively covered in The Hollywood Reporter): “Tyrant” was created by Gideon Raff, the man responsible for the Israeli series that inspired “Homeland,” and produced by “Homeland” and “24” veteran Howard Gordon. Oscar winner Ang Lee was lined up to direct the pilot, but he backed out. Frequent “Harry Potter” director David Yates replaced him, then later was blamed for his lack of TV experience – despite Yates, in fact, having ample TV experience in the U.K. (most notably with the original “State of Play”) – when the first cut of the pilot played too blandly. After a struggle to find an actor of Arab descent to play Barry, the producers settled on Rayner, a white actor from England. Raff and Gordon went to war over the creative direction of the series, and Gordon won, with Raff leaving to focus on other projects. The pilot episode was filmed in Morocco, which didn't have the proper infrastructure to support ongoing production, so the show now films in Israel, with a fair amount of controversy, given its fictional setting and subject.
Sometimes, a show with a troubled origin story proves worth the trouble. (Case in point: “Lost.”) More often – including with “Tyrant” – that amount of turmoil suggests a project that no one knows quite what to do with, but that keeps moving forward out of basic inertia. Gordon kept making this show because he set out to make it, not because he or anyone else involved (including “Six Feet Under” vet Craig Wright, with whom he shares a “developed by” credit) had a strong command of what the show was about and how best to leverage its strengths and minimize its weaknesses.
“Tyrant” is aiming to be a complex political drama ripped from recent headlines. (There are, at various points in the four episodes I've seen, references to or stories modeled on the Arab Spring, Benghazi and the recent turmoil in Syria.) What it unfortunately plays like is a Middle Eastern version of “Dallas,” with Barry as the good son reluctantly coming home to clean up his family's ugly way of doing business, and his older brother Jamal (Ashraf Barhom) as the villain ruled by his temper and his libido.
Despite the novel setting, everything about the show feels stodgy and cliched. There's a hostage crisis in the second episode that plays out virtually beat-for-beat from a similar sequence in the 33-year-old “Hill Street Blues” pilot. The first episode is problematic on its own, but almost any intriguing or dangerous elements within it get sanded down over the ensuing episode, as the show tries to hedge its bets on alienating potential viewers.
One method of that is to have virtually all the characters speak English in every scene, even ones not featuring Barry or any other Americans (including Justin Kirk as a special envoy from the State Department). This might be less notable if “Tyrant” didn't air on a network with two shows that frequently go long stretches with characters speaking either Russian (“The Americans”) or Spanish (“The Bridge”). Those series plunge their viewers into their fictionalized worlds; this one feels like it's terrified that viewers won't want to read subtitles.
A major character is introduced as a sociopath and serial rapist (often taking advantage of his position within the government to force himself on women), then is softened in ensuing episodes into someone capable of deep guilt and desire to reform, perhaps because the original version of the character was unsustainable.
Then there's the huge problem of Adam Rayner at the center of the series. No matter what, it would speak poorly of the producers that they cast a white actor as the lead in a show about an Arab family in an Arab world – the show tries to justify the choice by casting Alice Krige as Barry's mother – but you could at least understand where they were coming from if they had found a vaguely ethnic-looking equivalent of Damian Lewis or Jon Hamm. Rayner is so bland, so lacking in charisma in the role – Barry is by nature a quieter, more reserved character, but there are ways to play silence that aren't remotely this dull – that it's baffling that Gordon and company would go to the trouble and risk the justifiable anger over the casting.
And how has Gordon still not – after years on both “24” and “Homeland” – learned better than to devote so much time in what aims to be a complex political drama to annoying teenage characters? Sammy is instantly more aggravating and distracting than Dana Brody on her worst day. Though in this case, the problem is more broadly applied to Barry's entire American family, since Molly comes across as utterly oblivious to the dangers and realities of being in this country. Despite Barry's father being an infamous dictator who is compared at one point to Gaddafi, Molly seems to think it's a great idea to bring her kids to this place just so Barry can tell his genocidal old man how he made him feel as a little boy. It's incredibly tone deaf.
The family's attitude is at times awkwardly mirrored by the show itself. There are life and death stakes, on both an individual and international level, and yet “Tyrant” feels too casual too often, even as people are being shot, raped or tortured. Some of that falls on Barry being presented in such a passive fashion, but too often the show treats its complex, dangerous setting as window dressing for soapy, ineffective personal drama.
As it becomes clear that the brief family reunion at the wedding is going to be extended, a frustrated Barry turns to Molly and says, “I told you we shouldn't have come.” There were similar warning signs throughout the creation of “Tyrant” that might have been telling everyone involved that they shouldn't have continued this venture. But they did, and here we are. Both FX and Howard Gordon have a history of taking big creative swings. In this case, they have a big miss.
I’ve been feeling so overwhelmed with so many shows to watch, it’s kind of nice to hear something new from FX is pretty skippable. Onward to The Strain.
I really wish the time slots were switched. The Strain (FX’s first Sunday show) will be airing at the same time as The Leftovers and Masters of Sex, and if anyone else happens to be watching stuff like Falling Skies or Halt and Catch Fire, there will be even more overlap. Thank god Penny Dreadful is done next week. Still pretty overwhelming on Sundays moving forward.
Such a bummer, I’ve been really looking forward to this; there’s a big opportunity in a nuanced look at the Arab world in turmoil in a Godfather-esque manner, immersing itself in the culture with an open, non-sensationalist way. Sad that it’s so limp.
What was our first clue? Howard Gordon? While I’ve, at times, loved me some 24 and Homeland, neither is known for nuanced portrayals of characters (live
Alan’s call out re the teens. I mean, really, when will Howard learn? Fire is hot.)
The best hopes departed the project. Doesn’t that tell us all we need to know?
“What it unfortunately plays like is a Middle Eastern version of “Dallas,””
This was what I was afraid of from the commercials–this review confirms that it is not worth the DVR time.
Sigh. I’ve got it in my Q, but nothing here makes me think I’ll give it more than one shot. I was intrigued with the possibilities, and I’ll watch the first one, but I think I trust your take on this. Too bad.
It sounds like the original touchstone was going to be The Godfather, but somewhere along the way the idea of the central character being corrupted by his homeland and becoming the Tyrant got lost in the shuffle, so you wind up with a bland, passive main character.
My new favorite line when I watch a bad TV show and stay around too long (you hear me Halt and Catch Fire) … “I told you we shouldn’t have come.”
Thanks Alan
I think “Halt” has vastly improved since the pilot episode (with the exception of Cameron *yawn*).
FX has a lot of shows debuting this summer that I haven’t heard of. Really weird. Are they just dumping them?
With FXX as a place that will in theory one day need lots of original programming, FX appears to have ramped up their output, but they’re putting everything on the main channel for starters. And things will be crowded. That’s why, for instance, The Strain will air on Sundays, a night FX has always avoided until now.
When are networks gonna learn that shows like this ONLY work on pay cable channels. There has to be graphic violence, nudity, and swearing for a show with the subject material of Tyrant to work for the long haul. I’ll be skipping this show.
From Alan’s description, I can’t see how graphic violence, nudity or swearing would help this show in the slightest. I can even see them making it worse, but that’s not the issue. A show structured, written and cast so badly leads something more than superficial elements to make it work. It needs a better showrunner and writing. It would have been better to let the guy who thought it up be the one to bring it to fruition.
Since when is FX not a pay channel.
You must mean a pay-extra channel.
An FX did “The Shield” while AMC did Breaking Bad.
As good as anything on the pay-extra movie channels.
If there’s a clash between the creator and the producer, how does the creator lose out before the pilot is even made? Why would the network go with the producer instead of the man who conceived the show? I understand these things sometimes happen after the first season, or the better part of one, but before the pilot is even made?
Look to the studio. Howard Gordon EPs “Homeland” for Fox 21. Fox 21 is the studio for “Tyrant.” Who are you going to alienate? Raff? Or Howard Gordon, co-steward of the (heavily tarnished by now) golden goose?
Also, Fox 21 lately seems to be in the business of developing dark, edgy cable dramas that have no soul, or content, or (apparently) audience: Those Who Kill, Salem, now Tyrant.
You have to fall long and hard to be tarnished in Hollywood when you’ve had Gordon’s previous success. 24 made boatloads of cash and Homeland is widely respected and revered, regardless of what critics think. The beauty of this situation for both parties is that they can blame each other or the network and the stink won’t stick.
So you are under the assumption that Alice Krige was cast in order to justify having Raynor as the lead and not because the writer was influenced by the different heads of states of various Arab countries and that in this case Krige might be a stand in for Queen Noor?
Personally my first choice would have been Ali Suliman, amazing actor. But he might not have wanted to do an American TV show and I am not sure that he speaks English well enough to play a man that has lived in the US for 20 years. Fares Fares would have also been interesting as well.
Krige could certainly be a Noor stand-in. At the same time, they did spend a while looking for an actor of Arab descent first. Would Krige still be the mom in that scenario? Maybe, as it might explain why Barry winds up being so comfortable living in the West as an adult. But with Rayner, it becomes mandatory.
Thanks for the reply. Think I might have a bigger issue with the amount of Arabic being spoken, I would strongly prefer that the characters at least speak Arabic in scenes not involving Barry’s family. They could get around Rayner not speaking Arabic by having him only respond back in English. Just watched a French Canadian webseries where one of the actresses would speak English 90% of the time and respond back to all of her French speaking friends in English and I think it could work for Tyrant. It does seem that Rayner is not going to be a strong lead.
Fares Fares is apparently on the show in another role, which makes me wonder why he wasn’t offered the lead when casting became an issue.
Also, after this was published, Lacey Rose at the Hollywood Reporter ran another story where the head of FX came right out and said they wanted Krige to play Bassam’s mother to justify the genetics of the casting (though they referred more to Rayner’s blue eyes than his skin tone).
I hate to judge a book by its cover, but everything about what we’ve seen of “Tyrant” has looked terrible, right down to the logo.
I’ll probably end up watching the entire season just because I love me a good curio piece, and everything that’s gotten out about the production history of this makes it morbidly interesting to me. My expectations are pretty low, though, in terms of quality.
Thanks for this review, Alan. This is public service. There’s so much great television these days — I have Orphan Black and Fargo stockpiled and haven’t watched either yet — that I’d rather not waste any time on lesser shows. I greatly appreciate being warned off them.
Is this show “so bad it’s good”, or “so bad it’s bad”?
Sounds like a stinker; luckily The Bridge can cleanse the palate.
I’m really excited “The Bridge” is coming back. It had so many great pieces, even if the serial killer thing was sort of a mess. Hoping with a new plot, it can really come into itself.
A series where a white male plays the westernized good son of a Arabic dictator that goes back home to save the day….seriously this is the premise? Seriously?
Will Jack Bauer crossover?
This is the third poor review of Tyrant I’ve seen, so I think it’s safe for me to delete the series pass. Just as well because Tuesday night was already DVR gridlock between TNT and USA’s summer lineups, Deadliest Catch, Chopped and House Hunters. Squeezing this in was gonna require some serious juggling.
My guess is that there is a pretty small population of people who both watch FX and have watched Hill Street Blues and/or the original Dallas.
Doesn’t matter. They’ve seen other shows that have copied those shows, and the DNA of it that’s in “Tyrant” will likely feel old and recycled to them.
Also, FX has a number of shows that skew quite old, “The Americans” most notably among them.
Sorry, but the idea that stories about that part of the world could be coherent and made to appeal to the western world is just ludicrous. Even politicians heavily steeped in the complexities of the region can barely coherently articulate the many issues – and, many, only focus on a few aspects of the cultural/political cauldron.
Just AS saying it is like “Dallas” is enough for me to not tune in. The actual Dallas is inane enough.
For the people involved in the project, I wish them well – always good to be employed.
“Tyrant” better use the Judas Priest song as its theme.
It was worse than anything that I expected. Much worse.
I kinda predicted this show is gonna be bad and it makes me just appreciate early 24 or even Homeland more
My heart goes out to the Arab community, but please marry as many blond white soul sucking nagging ” x number of years married and you etc etc” women as you want here take them for free, really the wife is an average character you would see on any real housewives (if you watched the show would you marry a white blond chick..really), and why is she so mad at him? if he is so bad at being a husband why stay married, oh yeah the money(blond white yuppie gold digger), and the son is so ” i am mad for no reason”, I’d make certain he knew with his fashioned hair “if you turn into a dirt bag, I’ll kill you, here i can do that, so shut up and pay attention”, but really 5 min being on the screen and he just seemed like a kid that needs to be shot in a school shooting, the daughter has daddy issues , why? because it is a cardboard script, and it reeks of B class logic for a plot, my main reason for disliking this is this, what woman/wife wants her tortured husband to go home to a war torn, terrorist full country of hate, and women are as second class citizens, really your daughter yeah lets bring her to a pro raping torturing country, and your son is the grandson of a hated dictator seems safe, and her husband,cold, polite, tortured, and deathly afraid of his dad…….yep seems like any wife on any of the real housewives…..no concept of others…..please take as many of these white blond gold-diggers as you want, we will gladly take your women and wait on them hand and foot.
Why did they use that nighttime shot of Istanbul to set up the scene where the women are getting henna tattoos? Did they suddenly fly to Istanbul. They they just like the scenic mosques and assume NO ONE would recognize one of the most recognizable cities in the world?
I watched most of Homeland and enjoyed the intrigue but couldn’t stand the annoying daughter. But then again, I see that “know it all” attitude of teen girls in my family. They know it all until a problem arises. As for Tyrant, I watched it last night and will do my best to continue. The role of Barry being played by a non Middle Eastern actor was no problem for me. He had left his past behind to live a decent life. I also couldn’t deal with the obnoxious son being so taken with his Uncle Jamal, a complete s.o.b. However, if Jamal has a turn around as the series progresses, I might lighten up with my feelings. As for Barry’s wife, I found her too eager in her enthusiasm to travel to the Middle East and then to remain there when the father died considering all the hesitation and fear shown by her husband before, during and after the visit. She had no clue and rather than criticize him, should have been more supportive. I may have it all wrong, but these are just a few of my observations after the pilot show. As things move forward, we’ll all get to know the characters better. Viewers often to put themselves in the story.
Funny Greenwald’s review on grantland is beat for beat the same as Sepinwall’s. Too much focus on the inside Hollywood story which I could care less about, but clearly influences critics.
I actually enjoyed the first episode. The criticisms about his American family is on point, but I actually liked the performance of the main character. Its clear that the portrayal is based on Pacino’s in The Godfather, and I thought he hit the right notes for the beginning of that story.
This was great!
Alan S. Appears to know a lot about good television. Perhaps he should give up his job as a TV Critic and write a show. Then we could pick apart his creation…
What a straightforward young man you are!
Bake him away, toys
Absolutely the WRONG actress playing Molly, the wife. Any other actress would have been a better choice…..
Thank you. Molly make me crazy…she’s too much of a clueless little soccer mom.
I actually quite enjoyed the first episode, and by the end I was dying to see what is going to happen next.
I think much of the criticism comes from people who don’t want to think stuff like this happens, either in the Arab world or anywhere else. The depressing truth is that many countries around the planet are ruled by fear and violence. And it can be a bit much to accept.
But I think the show did a nice job of capturing many of the elements that would exist in this scenario. First, it makes complete sense that Barry would be a closed off, reticent person. He hated where he came from and what he did. He has spent his entire adult life repenting for his families sins. Why would he want to talk about any of that? He wants it buried, and I don’t blame him.
Second, the violence is very believable because we have multiple examples of mideast dictators (and their sons) doing exactly what was portrayed in the show. Google Saddam’s sons and see what they were up to. Or explore the behavior of Syria’s Assad family. The truth is actually worse than what was portrayed in the show.
Third, Barry’s reaction on his father’s death is completely plausible. He knows chaos is coming and wants his family out, NOW. Not a lot of time to talk. Just everyone get on the plane and I can explain later. He did what he needed to do and it was good to see him taking charge.
I will agree that the wife is annoying and seems willfully ignorant. Hopefully that changes over time.
Good start, FX. I have high hopes.
I think the show is good so far I’ll be watching next week.Funny how people can watch shows about Zombies and Aliens and be amused.This show start off with some reason issues Pop’s passing.Which leaves a Son who is not fit to lead another son with some baggage from the pass.Give it a chance people it was only one episode.Its better then 24 so far 24 if horrible bad acting bad directing poor story lines.
Saddened That These Actors ‘ Careers May Be Ruined By Such Terrible Direction . Yeah, That’s All.
First episode showed promise. 23 minutes into the second, I decided life is too short for this drivel. What stands out? The blonde wife who couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag and whose roll adds nothing; the obviously impending gay friendship of the son and an Arab. Such gay relationships are punishable by death in the Arab world, so it’s unlikely days into knowing each other that the characters could so openly flirt. Pandering, drivel.
It is a TV show_the first episode set the stage, but the American wife, Molly, drives me crazy. She is so saccharine sweet and has a solution to everything clueless that American ways don’t work in the Middle East. That is just plain ignorance. I doubt this show will return for Season 2. It doesn’t have any real guts to it and isn’t realistic. It is obvious the people who put the series together know very little about the Middle East and its people. I’m Jewish and could have written it better_without prejudice.
I LOVE this show. Can’t people just enjoy anything anymore without being so critical of every scene/line/actor? Chill out people….it’s just TV….relax and enjoy!!
Do you have any standards at all? Are all TV shows, all movies, all creative efforts of any kind equally enjoyable to regardless of how effectively, honestly, logically and originally they achieve their own creative goals? If not, why not? If you have a positive case to make for the show, why not at least hint at what that case is, rather than instructing others not to think or talk?
All you’ve done in this comment is assert that you like the show and assert that people who have problems with it should either not have those problems with it or should not speak about their problems with it. All critical work should be discontinued. Why?
The question the reviewer makes about the show could be asked about the review: did he write it because he had started it? It makes a few good points about the failings of the show, but in such a cliche-ridden and awkwardly written way.
Well, at least now I know that this is on Gordon. I just could not belive that this is the work of Gideon Raff. The man who created and wrote “Hatufim”, which for me is a masterpiece.
Lots of ham & cheese with this show but I find it far more interesting than the Leftovers. I know, I know cheap shot but really it raising an issue that has bugged me for sometime. Well written and acted characters are a key to any great show but then so is the story. The characters on Tyrant may be cartoony at times but the idea of a leader of a place like this attempting to implement reforms while those in opposition purse their own agenda is a much richer topic than the one the Leftovers presents us with (and won’t be bothered to answer)
Love this show do not like the time slot. Wish in some crazy way it would come on twice a week.
I think your reasons for disliking the show are not thoroughly justified.
1. Stodgy and cliched – Very little on television is completely new. I’ve heard the plot of Tyrant compared to “The Godfather”, “Dallas” and “Dynasty”. The thing is, all of those comparisons fit and it’s not a bad thing. That’s like saying “The Lion King” is the same plot as “Hamlet” and therefore should be skipped.
2. Lead character isn’t Arab – puh-leaze. I’m all for diversity on screen but that’s like saying Girls season 1 isn’t good because they’re all white even though they live in Brooklyn. If it’s a good show, it’s a good show.
3. Nobody cares about the story behind the scenes. It has nothing to do with the show.
That’s just my 2 cents. I think Tyrant is a cool show that’s worth checking out. It’s got flaws, but it’s still young. It has a lot of potential.
Wow, lots of negativity here. My husband and I love this show! We think Barry is appropriately cast – think about it. His character has been in self-imposed exile for 20 years in the US. What would be left of him to even suggest a Middle Eastern heritage? As far as the barbaric behavior of his egotistical brother, right on the money! What we don’t find quite so believable is the amount of influence Jamal’s wife seems to have with him. Remember, in that culture, women are nothing more than property. Why would he listen to her, must less be influenced by her? We sincerely hope the show is renewed for a second season! We also love the music (especially the theme).
Compared to so much of the other redundant crap on tv that has been put out as new, this series has been pretty riveting. Is it perfect? No. Is it an ivory tower narrative on the middle east? No. Those commenters that decided to not even give it a watch based on the review above – well you missed out. The acting is better than reviewed. The story and drama is better than reviewed. As far as some of those other shows that commenters mentioned…The Strain – jeez another zombie/virus plague show – really? that’s original! I have tried to watch The Bridge – and I think its good, but it is just too gruesome and disturbing for my taste. The only criticism that I agree with is that it would have been better if the dialogue were in Arabic. Dictator married to an Anglo – plausible, a “white” playing an arab – he comes across as plausible to me. I’ve been to that part of the world, and you will see a wide variety of skin tones in middle eastern societies. Anyway, I think TV, Film and Music critics are about as useful as warts.
Watched the whole season and loved it! I never listen to others when it comes to movies or tv. So glad I didn’t read any of the previous comments prior to watching. Adam Rayner is great as “Barry”. Very believable. My husband is a very tight lipped person when it comes to his own family and he isn’t a son of an middle eastern dictator. We have a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, so I can totally relate to their situation. As far as the wife is concerned….unfortunately most typical american women in typical suburban communities are oblivious to what is going on in the middle east. I’m only half abreast due to the fact that my husband is Jewish and we have relatives living in Israel. Just try to discuss this show and story line to the average soccer mom and see the reaction you get! We are pleasantly ignorant here in America (myself included!) So…for a out of touch with world affairs, lets mend the family fences, I’m so preoccupied with my kids and career women as “Barry’s” wife….look around…there are plenty of those women. Pure enjoyment! And did I mention that Mr. Rayner is VERY easy on the eye!!!
Arabs are white. Not Anglo-Saxons, Celts or Scandinavians mind you, but white like all the other peoples around the Mediterranean. And they are Semites too like the Jews, thus white.